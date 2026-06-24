Dear Republic,

We continue with our “Imagination” submissions. It really is a treat to glimpse the inner lives of so many of you.

-ROL

A. A. KOSTAS HEARS VOICES

I.

Writing about writing is almost inescapably boring. But I think the way to make it work is by diving right in. Headfirst, over the edge.

So let’s start with the first question in my crowded mind: why is it that both agony and ecstasy feel like they belong to the young? Do they reek of angst, of doomed romanticism, of immaturity? But are they not the very heights of human emotion? I am not so young anymore, but I think I understand agony and ecstasy better than ever.

I’m most interested in those places where agony and ecstasy briefly touch: in birth, in death, in sex, in love, in worship, in Calvary. If you don’t understand that agony and ecstasy are two sides of the same coin, a yin and yang of human existence, then you still have much to learn.

Words like agony and ecstasy bring to mind the ascetics, the Desert Fathers, grey-eyed monks, martyrs. But the terrible rush of emotions that flood my heart and mind and body and soul when I am writing feel less like being in a desert and more like hacking through a rotting, fecund jungle. There is too much life within me, and too much death. My mind isn’t fertile, it’s suffocating under the weight of ideas and images. Sometimes I lie in bed and I’m certain my chest is going to burst wide open, the vines and flowers and creepy crawly creatures will spill out from between my ribs and out of my mouth.

Maybe we all contain multitudes, but I wish my multitudes would organise themselves into something more comprehensible.

II.

‘Agony and Ecstasy / Ecstasy and Agony’. Repeated those words too many times and they became an earworm, and now I’m humming ‘Ebony and Ivory’, the 1982 smash hit duet from Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder that tried to undo centuries of racism by way of synthetic 80s pop. What an unhelpful cognitive leap.

To be clear, this is not a song I particularly like and it’s not even a very good song. But it sure was popular. Seven weeks at number one on the US Billboard Top 100, sending Wonder’s career into the stratosphere. (And by that metric, it was somehow also McCartney’s second-best performing song ever, even counting every song released by The Beatles. Only ‘Hey Jude’ beats it by staying at number one for nine weeks.)

McCartney purportedly wrote the song after an argument with his wife, Linda. He was sulking at the piano, and noticed how the black and white keys still could find a way toward harmony despite their differences. He then massaged it towards a paean to interracial peace, which led to McCartney seeking out a Black singer to complete the duet with him. He’d seen Wonder perform in Mayfair in 1966, when Wonder was only fifteen years old, and remembered the blind boy with the golden voice. But recording the song and the accompanying music video proved challenging, and McCartney and Wonder ended up filming their video parts entirely separate.

Thanks to some impressive 1980s film editing, when you watch the music video you almost don’t notice that Paul and Stevie aren’t actually in the room together, falsely placed side-by-side on a piano bench as Paul sings past his crooked teeth and Stevie grins like he’s on top of the world. Except Stevie’s facial expressions are clearly on a loop, and Paul keeps looking past him to someone off-camera.

III.

I’ll come clean: when I write, I hear voices in my head.

I don’t think this is evidence of anything medically wrong with me, but to be fair, I’ve never had it checked out. And I’m not planning to.

It’s always been this way, ever since I can remember writing stories. I could hear the characters in my brain, their voices and inflections, and as I wrote I would mutter their words under my breath. And I’ve been writing stories ever since I learned how to write, so this has been going on for a long time.

I don’t know if the voices came first and I wrote the stories to capture them, or if the voices came because I was writing stories and trying so hard to imagine the characters that I brought them to life. Or maybe it’s because both of my parents are skilled at accents, our house a hotbed of impressions, so I grew up surrounded by a symphony of voices. All I know is that sometimes it’s a tap I would like to turn off. And that when I’m in a flow state, the voices come unbidden.

For example: I’m at law school, writing exams under the highest pressure I’ve ever known, scribbling away in the paper booklets they hand out (yes, that’s how old I am). But in my mania to cram as much information into the answers, I realise I’m channeling someone different for each section. A snooty British judge for this question about equitable trusts; a young Indian woman for this scenario about assault; a slow-talking Australian farmer for a land dispute; etc. A dizzying array of voices, alive in my skull.

Is this agony or ecstasy? Somehow, it’s both. When I write and hear the voices, I feel insane; but it’s the way you feel insane while you’re kissing your true love. A frisson, a buzzing under your skin. A sense of finally experiencing more.

IV.

Imagine if Paul McCartney had allowed himself to access this place. The agony and ecstasy of marital riffs, of systemic racism, of the gulf that separates one tribe from another. Imagine if we could hear the voice of the black and white keys, aching to form a harmony from their discordant singular notes. Maybe the song wouldn’t have been quite so popular. It would have been immensely better than the saccharine slop we got. (As it happens, ‘Ebony and Ivory’ was voted the worst duet of all time by BBC 6 listeners in a 2007 poll. Which seems harsh, but understandable.)

The agony and ecstasy of how I experience writing isn’t something I’d trade away. It’s a real thing, a true agony (from the Greek: ‘a struggle for victory’) in pursuit of true ecstasy (also from the Greek: ‘to stand outside oneself’). My writing is an honest attempt to form all my racing thoughts into something worth communicating outside of myself. It is an anguish and a terror; an attempt to pollinate the reader with some spores from my inner life, as well as clearing out my mental pollution to achieve some necessary clarity.

V.

Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet is a touchstone for me. Constantly referable. If we writers do sometimes find ourselves in the desert, then this book is a cool evening breeze.

The work is an extended prose poem featuring layered parables, somehow managing to give moral instruction without browbeating. Near the end of the book, Gibran writes unabashedly on pleasure:

And now you ask in your heart, “How shall we distinguish that which is good in pleasure from that which is not good?”

A question worth asking, and seeking the answer to. Gibran’s prophet teaches:

Go to your fields and your gardens, and you shall learn that it is the pleasure of the bee to gather honey of the flower, But it is also the pleasure of the flower to yield its honey to the bee — For to the bee the flower is a fountain of life, And to the flower a bee is a messenger of love, And to both, bee and flower, the giving and the receiving of pleasure is a need and an ecstasy.

If I was writing a poem in response to the above parable, it might look something like this:

the agony of needing / the ecstasy of being needed the agony of receiving / the ecstasy of giving

Writers must squarely face the reality of life which is an agony and an ecstasy, and not withdraw into cool, ironic detachment.

VI.

Writing about writing is almost inescapably boring, but writing vulnerably almost never is.

Every piece of writing I publish is part of my ongoing effort to untangle the psychic mess in my head, and find my way to the sweet spot of agony and ecstasy. But that doesn’t come from just ‘writing for myself’ or by writing smooth slop meant to please the crowds. It comes from finding the bees and flowers hidden within the jungle of my mind — the words that can give and the words that can receive.

As The Prophet teaches, the meeting of agony and ecstasy results in true pleasure. And true pleasure is central to being a messenger and recipient of love. It isn’t easy, it is often tortuous. But it is a true and good thing. A struggle for victory. A way to get beyond ourselves and reach for something greater.

A. A. Kostas is a Canadian-Australian poet, writer, and lawyer (in that order), currently based in Singapore. He writes the Substack newsletter Waymarkers.