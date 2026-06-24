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Judith Stove's avatar
Judith Stove
3h

Not at all boring! And may I humbly suggest that when you fear your chest will break open and release all the creatures, you're gesturing to an ancient wisdom: a form of cardiocentrism which - later - you sidestep by saying the voices are 'in your head.' In truth, those great moments of agony and ecstasy involve the whole body/person, not just our modern preoccupation, the brain.

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James Borden's avatar
James Borden
3h

Having struggled with the angel and limping on one's hip but also knowing it is an angel you have struggled with and not a person :)

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