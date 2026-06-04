Dear Republic,

Ruby Lewis wrote one of our best pieces ever on working as a cleaner. We’re thrilled to have her return for more tales of life’s messier side.

-ROL

A BITTERSWEET SLICE OF CLEANING LIFE

Working as a house cleaner I saw and tasted all sorts of life and personalities, including the sweet and the bitter of Mary’s and Petra’s. With a thirst for leaving every house I worked in as clean as I possibly could, both brought out the rebel in me.

In every way, Mary’s taste was warm and ancient. For such a small frame of a woman she’d led a huge life working as a global archaeologist, digging up artefacts so precious many are housed in famous museums.

She wore tiny clothes and tiny shoes of bygone eras, sported a simple pudding basin haircut, spoke confidently, joyously with that clipped British accent the folk living in Buckingham Palace favour. The seventeenth century home she cherished, however, was as far removed from modern royal living as one could imagine.

It was long and low and dark, set in five acres of marshy ground that flooded in winter, sprung swathes of colour in spring, bore fruits and vegetables in summer and autumn. With its heavily beamed ceilings, small, latticed windows, wood floors, cluttered surfaces and deep stone windowsills jungled with houseplants and cuttings, it was a haven for mice, snails, cobwebs, and spiders.

I was politely asked to avoid the mouse traps, point out any snail trails, leave the spiders please, remove the cobwebs if I could reach them.

The snail trails and mouse traps were easy — I did as I was asked.

Regarding the weekly infinity of spiders and cobwebs — Mary’s vacuum was a good one with a very long hose; up those creepers and their messy homes went.

When she wasn’t doing paperwork, or at a university giving guest speeches, Mary would be cooking up a home-grown lunch on her custom-built range. Alongside, she made cauldrons of seasonal fruit jam and chutneys, stewed pots of strong black coffee, trailed mucky footprints every time she visited the herb garden or orchard or dashed outside at breakneck speed having remembered where she’d left another cutting. Phew.

For a woman in her eighties, Mary was still super bright, fit. No flies on her — unlike her bedroom windowsills which were always strewn with dead ones. One rare sunny sill was a popular final resting place — spiders had cocooned swarms of dead flies into pyramids of tiny grey balls. Fascinating, superlatively clever little creatures to Mary’s way of thinking; more vacuum bag filler to mine.

Downstairs, and if Mary had cleared her medieval dining table of worn shoes or clothes she’d been repairing, or sepia photographs she’d been collating and annotating, or perhaps a collection of vintage thimbles she’d been boxing up, I still wasn’t allowed to polish it. Light dusting with a dry cloth was acceptable.

“We must let wood age,” she smiled, “bring out its natural, earthy beauty.”

Some of Mary’s wooden furniture and artefacts had aged so well they’d become home to wood worms and mites, gorgeous if you like that spotty dotty look, which, clearly, Mary did.

If the bowed pine side table in Mary’s dining room was free of a pottery collection or boxes of fossilised stones she’d been inspecting, I was allowed to move it back by the window. On no account was I to touch the rickety wooden framed mirror on that windowsill because it was very old, extremely fragile. A faded handwritten note tucked under one bottom corner of it labelled it so. Do not touch.

One morning, unable to bear the thick layer of dust on its thin, spotted glass any longer I wiped it anyway.

No harm done: No reflection either, the glass had mirror rot. As did all the mirrors in Mary’s home except the hall one which just about worked if you squinted and dipped your head in its top right-hand corner but, even then, the reflection was warped.

I loved that Mary loved old stuff even when it was of no good use. Hers wasn’t a home filled with disposables, it was a welcoming treasure trove of glorious life and histories.

Whilst I was always aware of being a hired help at Mary’s — she never offered me coffee or even water during any of my four-hour slots with her, and she’d always direct me to what needed doing as soon as I arrived — I grew quite fond of her. She was a sweet, funny lady and on my final day with her, gave me the warmest hug and best wishes.

Quite unlike Petra, a prison officer who had different tastes altogether and, after four bitter weeks, sourly sacked me off.

Petra’s house was modern and so bare that had it not been for the fact I once briefly met her and her husband and their two daughters (they’d all been heading off to see the family dietician) I wouldn’t have known the house was full-time occupied — much less partially by teenagers.

To say Petra’s taste was minimalistic is huge exaggeration.

Everything

had

its

perfect

place.

Which, on my final visit I used magnificently against her but more about that later.

To an untrained cleaning eye bare surfaces are a dream — unless they’re white melamine gloss like Petra had everywhere. Every mark, every tiny speck shows.

Petra always left a list to help me disappear them. It was a testing list, gave colours of cloths and preferences of fluids and sprays for each room, numbered toilet cleaning toothbrushes for each of the three bathrooms.

Each week, at the end of her helpful, annoying, testing list, Petra added an extra requirement, for example:

Rearrange towels in main airing cupboard by colour & size, roll flannels, stack neatly.

No niceties.

Every week after my first visit Petra also left me a separate note, criticizing my work:

You omitted to use the orange duster last week — see list You left two finger marks on the fourth kitchen cupboard from the left — remove this week with appropriate spray — see list You used pine not lavender in the second en-suite last week — use correct fluid this week — see list

By my fourth week working for her, Petra’s demands and rudeness had really pissed me off and brought out the cleaning woman worst in me. She liked her bedroom carpet vacuumed to make flower petals in the pile; deliberately, I made lawn lines. When I’d noticed that another spider had dared to creep into one of her landing corners, I let it be. Invite all your mates, I willed it, party inside her mouth, better still, up her butt tonight.

She had five unburned vanilla votive candles in her house (the only ornaments in her house), all in her en-suite. All were strategically, precisely placed on the adjoining lines between certain windowsill tiles.

That morning I moved them; a smidge to the left or right a little to the front or back. Ugh. Crooked ugly but petty needs must.

That evening, Petra messaged me to say she’d no longer be needing my services, they weren’t ‘up to par.’

Up her par I thought — freedom to find a more personable client.

I wasn’t the first cleaner Petra had dismissed, and I’ll bet you one English pound there’s been a succession of others since. In her defence I dare say she was/is very good at her job.

The different ways all my clients lived revealed much about them. Not all feasted on a healthy, homely life quite as gregariously as Mary did but thankfully Petra was the only anorexic.

Hey Ho. You can’t feed an awkward goat as they say.

Ruby Lewis is the pen name of a traditionally published UK author; she’s also worked as a newspaper correspondent. After upping UK sticks to live a nomadic overlander lifestyle before settling in Morocco for a while, she’s currently living in UK.

Painting by Jean Siméon Chardin.

All names changed for this article.