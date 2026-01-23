Dear Republic,

Back in December, in his review of Andrew Komarnyckyj’s Marathon D’Ecriture, Benjamin praised the novel for almost plausibly reading as if it were actually written over the course of six long days. This made me think of some books which did commit entirely to the bit: Cabinet Magazine’s 24-Hour Book series, each of which was actually written over the course of twenty-four hours.

A Brooklyn and Berlin-based arts and culture organization founded in 1999 and named for the Victorian gentleman’s “cabinet of curiosities,” Cabinet has put out some of the twenty-first century's most interesting, intelligent, and downright wacky writing. Exquisitely made magazines have been their primary creation, but they also host fabulously creative events and publish books.

The volumes in their “24-Hour Book” series were events not in reception but production. Each is the result of a brief “incarceration” : the author was stuck in a room and given twenty-four hours to produce a book. What an insane idea, right? Spoiler alert: it (mostly) worked.

So, without further ado, I present a review of all seven books in Cabinet’s series, written in—you guessed it—twenty four hours. There is no virtue like necessity.

-Tiber

A BOOK BY TOMORROW

1. Brian Dillon, I Am Sitting in a Room

Written between 10:00 am, 10 December 2011 and 10:00 am, 11 December 2011

2. David Scher, Hail Cretin!

Drawn between 10:00 am, 14 May 2016 and 10:00 am, 15 May 2016

3. Matthea Harvey & Amy Jean Porter, When Up and Down Left Town

Written between 10:00 am, 30 July 2016 and 10:00 am, 31 July 2016

4. Fabian Kastner, Archive of the Average Swede

Written between 23:00 pm Central European Time, 7 January 2017 and 23:00 pm Central European Time, 18 January 2017

5. Jeff Dolven, Take Care

Written between 7:00 am Eastern Standard Time, 19 May 2017 and 7:00 am Eastern Standard Time, 20 May 2017

6. Sally O’Reilly, The Ambivalents

Written between 12:00 pm British Summer Time, 19 May 2017 and 12:00 pm British Summer Time, 20 May 2017

7. Sam Durant, Omer Fast, Till Gathmann, Tom McCarthy, Susan Ploetz, and Eva Stenram, The Death of the Artist

Created between 10:00 am Central European Time, 24 November 2018 and 10:00 am Central European Time, 25 November 2018

At 9:56 am I received digital copies of the volumes that I did not already have. At 10:11 am, having noticed that most of them began at 10 am—and worked myself into a numerological frenzy over the fact that the seven books in the series were completed over the course of seven years, between 2011 and 2018, ending, that is, seven years ago; and that although seven twenty-four-hour periods make up one week, two of the books were written simultaneously, so my own as-yet-entirely-inexistant review would complete the metaphysical week, either bringing peace to the universe, or (because profaning the divinely ordained rest of the sabbath day) apocalyptic violence down upon all our heads—I started Brian Dillon’s I Am Sitting in a Room. For the next ten hours, I read. Then I wrote, slept, and wrote some more.

As anyone who has read Essayism or Suppose a Sentence knows, Dillon is a tremendous writer about writing. That generally means the noun: stuff that has been written. Here it’s the verb: the process and, especially, the setting.

“Ideally, one would write in bed. The author awakes refreshed and early—among the few infuriating individuals I know who claim to write this way, five o’clock seems the optimum time—and turns his thoughts straight away to the work at hand.” So Dillon begins—not with his own writing routine, but with a dream of instantaneous productivity, the process of writing as contained and controlled—unembarrassingly sequestered from the ordinary rhythms of other people and the regular world. Instead:

Writing, when it happens—it’s not always clear that it will happen—happens in a space, among objects and arrangements of things and time that are at once absolutely necessary and dangerously distracting, perhaps ruinous to the whole writing enterprise. I am sitting in a room, and I am trying to recall and to explore these spaces, these structures, these artifacts.

Within the first few pages, I had moved to a different room. The book ranges lovingly across the writing rooms of Dillion’s life, spots of space and time forever tied for him to the writing he produced there. We read about the foot of his childhood bed, and the Compact Standard garden office—a writing shed, apparently these are common in Britain—which he had delivered in the summer of 2006 and uses still. He writes also about the University College Dublin library, and the Gulbenkian Library at the University of Kent, Canterbury, “the worst library I have ever used,” which “ruined me for writing in libraries forever.” But I Am Sitting in a Room is also a casual study of the study, starting with St. Jerome’s, as represented in Antonello da Messina’s famous painting, and moving through those of a selection of writers—some Dillon loves: Roland Barthes, Joan Didion (connoisseurs of the mobile or “translatable” office; we’re given a glimpse of Didion on her typewriter at the airport)—and some he doesn’t (George Bernard Shaw and his revolving writing shed; William F. Buckley at work in his car, in a photo that Dillon refuses to reproduce because of its “astounding smugness” but describes perhaps even more memorably). As is Dillon’s wont, and because writers don’t often write about their studies, or because photographs are what Dillon had to hand / mind during his twenty-four hours, this becomes something of an ekphrastic exercise. It ends—perfectly—with Man Ray’s great photograph of Marcel Proust: “no longer at work in his bed.”

I received a big surprise immediately upon opening David Scher’s Hail Cretin: it is composed almost entirely of drawings. My first thought: Phew – less time. My second: Panic.

I recalled one of the post-it notes stuck above the desk in Dillon’s garden shed, which he reproduced in I Am Sitting in a Room from memory: “There is a delicate empiricism which so intimately involves itself with the object that it becomes true theory. – Goethe, via Walter Benjamin.” That’s the fantasy. The reality, to the best of my ability: sixty-five drawings, mostly black pen on paper, but also pencil, various paints and watercolors. Most contain the cut-off lower half of what I first described as a Roman legionary, but later learned from the brief book description on Cabinet’s website to call, deliciously, a “demi centurion.” Our demi centurion generally has the upper bodies of very small people, and sometimes a flag, poking out from his top, as if at a parapet. There are a few Latin phrases sprinkled throughout, like captions. QUOTE? It seems something of a misadventure story: the demi centurion is found with various other objects and creatures (dogs, rabbits, trees), in different, mostly desolate landscapes – though also ascending stairs, within the pages of a book, weighing down one end of a swing, stuck upside down in the ground. In some images, grass grows and flowers bloom out of its top.

The longer I stayed with these images, trying to find an articulate response or even summary, the more they moved me. I thought of J.M. Coetzee’s Life and Time of Michael K, particularly a theatrical production of it in which Michael K was performed as a dwarf-sized puppet, and, overlaying that on Scher’s images, I could feel their ruins-of-empire weight. Coetzee’s is a harsh, bitter novel, full of violence and anguish, but it also contains a romantic return to the soil, to black earth and bare human intimacy. In Scher’s final image, the demi-centurion is borne aloft, as if by a light wind.

Matthea Harvey & Amy Jean Porter’s When Up and Down Left Town was the most fun I had all day. A sort of metaphysical children’s book, the plot of Up and Down is simple once you jump onboard: Up and Down, dismayed by our inattention, unzip themselves from the middle we humans generally inhabit (“Apologies to the cloud scientist, the pilot, the devoted grower of tubers…”), compressing our lives into that mediate zone.

We gently pushed airplanes to the ground where they stayed down. We nudged people up and out of cellars. We squeezed people in skyscrapers down the stairwells like toothpaste from a tube. We ejected trains from tunnels. There were deaths because people panicked, but there are always deaths…

There are losses, of people and professions. There are exceptions, all charming; adaptations of behavior, and of language:

No one passed tests with flying colors anymore. No one “got down” on the dance floor or sang along to “Get Up” with James Brown. Hand-me-downs became hand-me-sideways. Children weren’t grounded, they were side-lined and vertically filed.

Eventually, moved by our poems and their own loneliness, they come back.

I’ve left out the drawings, and the accompanying asides, gentle whispers whose “I” is that of the consolidated Up and Down. Along with the playful layout of the pages, they are crucial to making this little book such a delight.

Fabian Kastner’s Archive of the Average Swede, the fourth book in Cabinet’s series, was again something completely different. Kastner started at 11:00 pm in a gallery in Sweden, and wrote in Swedish before translating the text into English. His subject is a collection of materials within the Swedish National Archives (into which his original manuscript went). Begun in the 1980s with an anonymous subject who was born in 1942 and known only as a “civil servant,” Kastner says the “Archive of the Average Swede” is one of the largest personal archives in the collection, at twenty seven meters long. Why? Because, as we begin to realize through texts from the archive strung together over many pages, and Kastner then informs us, this supposed everyman, who eventually lost his job in the Stockholm bus system, devolved into lonesome misogyny, petty feuding, and paranoia. Rather than withdrawing from the project, he overwhelmed the archive with not only records, but—especially after his eviction—objects of all kinds, which they were too polite to refuse.

Jeff Dolven’s Take Care and Sally O’Reilly’s The Ambivalents were written simultaneously in New York and London, and in response to the same prompt (revealed to them one day in advance): the 1986 catalogue for Braintree Scientific, an American company that manufactures lab products used in experiments on rats and mice.

Dolven’s contribution is the only book in the series that I’d previously read. (I’m a Dolven stan). And it is wonderful. Beginning with the etymological journey that gave “care” the curious property of meaning both itself and its answer or cure (originally akin to suffering, it came to mean also the vigilant attentiveness which might prevent such cares, and then the emotional attachment which has become its dominant sense), it moves back and forth across the philosophical, semantic, and philological fields of care and the way it’s at issue in the activities for which Braintree’s products are designed as well as the writing of the catalog itself.

That includes, for instance, thinking about prepositions attached to “care” in ordinary language use: Dolven notes that when the preposition is dropped, the usage is always dismissive, “as though the dropped preposition severed all ties, undid whatever bond of duty or care might have obtained.” And he considers the importance of rat comfort to the designers and users of “Individual Rat Experimental Containment Units,” who insofar as the rat’s discomfort may produce what Dolven christens “antifacts” —“distortion of the experiment by its own techniques,” must be carefully attentive to the rat’s imagined or actual state of agitation or ease, and attempt to turn the former into the latter.

Dolven creates a graph of care, upon which he places relevant terms (worry, sympathy, concern) in relation to two care-axes (intimacy-detachment and caregiver-cared-for); and chains of care, little mappings of the system into which Braintree’s products fit. He considers care’s limits, when it encroaches upon the territory of “doing good,” or morality—“Crossing into the territory of morality is learning not to care whether your care is recognized. You abjure the comfort of comforting. Once you can do so, for better or worse, you are on your way to justifying the DecapiCone, which an ethics of care could never do.” And he delivers, finally, a moving peroration:

It is a little more unnerving, uncannier, but probably more accurate to think of care as a force, or a presence, that is circumstantial, opportunistic, even accidental, that opens up and shuts down unpredictably in the language and the reader…It floats through the catalog as freely as it does, say, through a subway car, where one sufferer pulls you in with a harrowed stare, another puts you off with a bad smell or a grating voice…Or as it floats down over the rats on the tracks, who (who?) are regarded by some with a straphanger’s benignant fellow feeling, by others with visceral horror. Care happens when it happens and when it does, it is already a little closed on itself, answering itself and emptying itself, weeping and wiping its own tears away.

Russell Steadman has none of Dolven’s compunction about Decapicones. He writes to Braintree Scientific that, having bought a batch of them, he “discovered, eventually, that the opening in the tapered end was missing,” and attaches an invoice for the rats who, “lost to asphyxiation,” “were somewhat compromised in their performance.”

Beginning with Steadman, O’Reilly’s response to the catalog is composed of letters to Braintree, and especially one Jessica Brindle (Ms. Brindle, Miss Jessica, Jessica, “Mass Bundle”), who apparently works there. Letter writers include: the judges of the “Humane Instruments Prize,” for which Braintree appears to have been short-listed, a beagle named Maxwell, a literary critic who sends along “all mentions of animals in a single book written by the bestially indefatigable Updike,” a writer inquiring about the possibility of writing an opera about Braintree as their writer-in-residence, numerous disturbed children, extended correspondence with a Bernard Limbrey, and, of course, a rat. They are admirably inventive and quite enjoyable.

At 6:14pm I began the seventh and final book, The Death of the Artist, which contains the contributions of six artists and writers in response to a comically weighty prompt: “reflect on finitude, the demise of the artistic ego, and the question of the ultimate constraint.” As I write this the following morning, I have wrestled with this medley for too long. Tom McCarthy’s “My Death in Eleven Postulations” and Eva Stenram’s “Areas of Interest” belong together. The first speculates about prospective forensics—

What if the forensic overlay, its lines, sectors, segments, angles, intervals, were there already, prior to the fatal event (not overlay but underlay)? What if it had always been there, but invisible, like the anti-theft laser beams that zigzag about museum galleries (and residential homes) at night, cutting the air up into rhomboids, quadragons, and parallelograms?

McCarthy explores the idea across history (the assassination of Arch Duke Ferdinand), literature (Oedipus, Un Coup de Dés), and The Simpsons with characteristic verve. The second—which appears first in the book, and caused retrospectively pleasant confusion—is a series of photographs upon which are imposed such speculative forensic overlays.

Sam Durant’s “The death (or transformation) of an artwork as a political idea” is the most straightforward piece of writing in the series—a short introduction to the competing claims of freedom of expression and Aboriginal control of the representation and treatment of their people, places, and culture, by way of two examples: a trip he took to central Australia, where he encountered signs asking visitors not to take pictures of the landscape; and Native American–led protests against his own sculpture Scaffold (2012), which took place in 2017 after it was installed at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. One of the components of that work was a reproduction of the scaffold upon which thirty eight Dakota men were hanged in Mankato, Minnesota in 1862; in response to the protests, the work was given to the Dakota tribe, who buried it in the earth.

Omer Fast’s “Der Oylem Is a Goylem” is the beginning of a screenplay set on a ski lift and featuring a blonde skier and a Hasidic jew. I found it hilarious. Susan Ploetz’s “A Rough Draft for a Sample Script of a Playtest of a Hypothetical Larp Called Ars Moriendi” is composed of instructions for what could be quite an interesting group “exploration of death, through artifacts, artifice, communication, and collaboration.” A version was apparently conducted in the Berlin space where these six authors spent their twenty-four-hours. Till Gathmann’s “Construction Piece” befuddled me. If you want to learn about Ploetz or Gathmann’s pieces, you will have to read the book, or better, talk to someone who was present.

The question with conceits is whether the work will emerge from their shadow, whether it can stand on its own. Not doing so doesn’t necessarily mean it isn’t worthwhile: a work dominated by its own conceit can, among other things, clarify the idea itself. Does this series do that? I’m not sure. None are especially alike; beyond their relative brevity they don’t share many features that I could confidently put down to their method of production. Although editing (and spellcheck) may have played a role in their normal lack of errors and relative organization, they’re not distinctive in those ways. Do they trail off or end abruptly? I’d be more inclined to say they end well.

But for some of these books, evaluatively speaking, we don’t need to reach that question. At least Dillon, Dolven, and Harvey & Porter’s do more than stand on their own little legs. If we allow them to be saturated by the context of their production, they are genuine marvels. Though knowledge of that production may lead readers to wonder what O’Reilly and Scher might have achieved with more time, their works are enriching pleasures as well. As to the other two: I’m not sure the format really fit Kastner’s subject—a long-form journalistic piece might have worked better, at least for this reader. And The Death of The Artist seems more a record than a book in its own right.

Had I not only forty-seven minutes left, more might be said about the mixing of writing and performance, about experimental writing of this sort. Could, for instance, treating writing as more performance than product be a particularly fruitful avenue in an age of AI? (What would that look like? How far could it extend?) It may be depressing to discover that some people write better books in twenty-four hours than others, who work with only the constraint of a lifetime, ever will. But perhaps heavily-weighted exercises can help the rest of us. Dillon’s Suppose a Sentence is masterful if relatively light in constraint; Dolven writes brilliantly about the possibilities of exercises in critical-creative hybridity, and performs them with charm. Together with O’Reilly and five others, they put out The Virtual Sentence: An Exercise Book last year. But that’s for another day.

Written between 10:00am December 11, 2025 and 10:00am December 12, 2025.