The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

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Liam Noble's avatar
Liam Noble
8h

Nonspecific and flat and plain. Riveting as wet clay. It’s not A, it’s B. Odd items in trios. Unrhythmic. Doesn’t seem to actually state a thesis or a problem. No drama, no ear. Just invocations of important terms shorn from meaning.

Tell me to my face it’s not AI. RoL you gotta stop letting this stuff through your editing process or I can’t continue supporting you.

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