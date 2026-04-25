Dear Republic,

On this beautiful spring day, what better topic to think about than the New York Public Library — where the deep-souled Stephen Akey may well be at this very moment.

-ROL

A NICE LITTLE OFFICE

I’m writing this in the south reading room of the New York Public Library on 42nd Street. Almost all the other occupants of this glorious, cavernous space (about the size of a football field, with a fifty-two-foot frescoed ceiling) are looking at their computers. Almost no one, myself included, is consulting a library book. Beneath our feet and extending under adjacent Bryant Park are about 125 miles of shelving that holds the library’s core research collection of more than four million volumes. Although I and a few others occasionally request an item, the whole retrieval system is pretty moribund. Still, it’s only 10:30 on a Saturday morning, and the 642 seats at the enormous oak tables (twenty-two feet long and four feet wide, so that you never feel crowded) are slowly filling up. By early afternoon, this room will be filled to near-capacity with what people have been doing here since its opening in 1911: reading, writing, thinking, dreaming, or merely killing time in one of the most sumptuous public spaces in America. Many or most of these people could be doing at home or at their local Starbucks what they’re doing here. And yet they keep coming.

Some might say that all those volumes in the bowels of the library are “moldering” (not technically true — the stacks are climate controlled), but this place still works. It inspires, it encourages, it stimulates, it brings people together. It will even provide you — if you desperately need it, as I once did, and can’t obtain it elsewhere — with a copy of the 16th edition of Who’s Who of American Women from 1988. Furthermore, it’s free, and the only admission requirement is sentience.

Some years ago I had a conversation with a young businesswoman who had a better idea for what she considered to be an obsolete edifice: burn it to the ground. Well, O.K., maybe not literally (marble doesn’t burn), but she had no patience with what she considered my sentimental attachment to print and paper and the grandiose building that housed all those superfluous tomes. The 42nd Street Library had once served its purpose and now that purpose was over. If I couldn’t see that the building needed to be radically transformed — even as something other than a library — I at least ought to get on board with the plans for the top-down makeover endorsed by the board of trustees and designed by the starchitect Sir Norman Foster. Those plans would have, among other things, gutted the research collection in favor of what the New York Times architecture critic Michael Kimmelman called “an awkward, cramped, banal pastiche . . . built around a space-wasting atrium with a curved staircase more suited to a Las Vegas hotel” — the bibliographic equivalent, in my view, of burning the place to the ground.

To their credit, in 2014 the library trustees bowed to rising opposition to this gargantuan folly (but only after paying Sir Norman his nine-million-dollar collector’s fee) and chose instead to renovate the once-thriving circulation library diagonally across the street at 5th Avenue and 40th Street. The former Mid-Manhattan Library, now officially and pompously designated the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, thrives again — except for its name. Also, you’re supposed to call the 42nd Street Library the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, after the plutocrat/philanthropist and Trump ally who has given the library oodles of money. I refuse. I think it ought to be named after me.

From 1982 to 1984 I worked in the Serials Cataloging Department of the library, doing the dirty work of cataloging British Petroleum Quarterly and the microfilm version of Screw magazine. It was a job that managed to be murderously difficult and unbelievably boring at the same time, for which service I like to think I merit at least a staff bathroom named in my honor. Having spent most of my life working in various capacities at the New York and Brooklyn Public Libraries, I have no illusions about the loftiness of librarianship as a calling; it’s a job like any other. Yet the realities of working for not one but two grinding bureaucracies and an often-cantankerous public (this in New York, after all) never diminished my devotion to the cause. Public libraries are one of the great American institutions. For a pittance of your tax dollars, they provide you — if you want it — with the means of a lifelong education and all manner of social services, from literacy training to poetry slams to story-time sessions for your six-year-old. Perennially underfunded and increasingly threatened by zealots of the far-right (who, not content with attacking library collections for alleged subversion, are now training their sights on the beleaguered librarians themselves), public libraries still pack ‘em in, with about 800 million in-person visits in 2023. And yet, there the 42nd Street Library sits, on top of a comprehensive and greatly underused collection. And so it is with other flagship libraries in other cities around the country and the world.

In the years when I worked there, the main catalog room, (Room 315, the hinge between the north and south reading rooms) was a hive of activity and inquiry, with a small army of expert reference librarians assisting researchers and endlessly dispensing directions to the bathrooms. Now it feels like a bibliographic ghost town. There are still plenty of people there, with their laptops propped up on tables originally built to hold catalog trays. Maybe one or two of them are even consulting the library’s online catalog. But the reference librarians (not to mention the card catalog) are gone, and all you hear is the tapping of keystrokes and the murmur of tourists. What are you gonna do — throw everybody out of the room because they’re not researching Proust?

In fact, people are researching Proust or similarly estimable topics in the many research divisions within the 42nd Street Library: the Rare Book Division, the Manuscripts and Archives Division, the Berg Collection of English and American Literature, the Pforzheimer Collection of Shelley and His Circle, and so on. And this is not to speak of the specialized collections in the two other research libraries of the NYPL system, the Schomberg Center for Research in Black Culture (in Harlem) and the Performing Arts Research Library (at Lincoln Center). Much to the fury of their respective scholarly communities, the Slavic and Baltic Divisions were abruptly shuttered as a cost-cutting measure in 2010, but these remaining departments house some of the most important research collections in the world. I figure if I can’t get in them (and I can’t), they must be pretty good. Still, the General Research Division, the grandest space in a building packed with grand spaces, remains the beating heart of the library. Edith Wharton, Robert Caro, James Agee, and other literary titans have written big books in this room, but I’m more impressed by the anonymous hordes who come here to read and write and dream on the public’s dime. After all, what’s tax revenue for if not to invest a tiny portion of it on a palatial public library where ordinary citizens are offered bibliographic riches beyond the dreams of a Medici potentate? They may choose to ignore those riches. Most of them probably do. But everyone using this reading room is made to feel like a Medici potentate, and a few of them might be writing the articles and books you and your descendants will be reading in a month or a year or a hundred years from now.

Utilitarian arguments for the value of public libraries won’t get you very far — though that doesn’t stop library administrators from hiring expensive management consultants to issue recommendations based on dubious metrics. The value of public libraries is mostly unquantifiable, which is why it’s perfectly O.K. for a book to sit there for fifty years before someone gets around to requesting it; its time will come. Or maybe not. Profit and loss have no purchase here, or shouldn’t. The greater public gets something back in the form of a (marginally) more informed or better equipped citizenry, and I get to use the Medici-like space of the main reading room of the 42nd Street library as a nice little office.

Like thousands of others, I come here week after week, nominally to work but also to luxuriate in a sense of public ownership. There are no distractions here; it’s enough to look up from my notebook (I’m one of the few occupants to have one) to find inspiration in the architecture and, more importantly, in the focused concentration of my neighbors, intently hammering out a dissertation or a novel or a revisionist work of history or maybe just checking out the possibilities on an online dating site. And I do occasionally request an actual book. There used to be benches accommodating the many readers waiting for their requests and looking keenly for their numbers to be flashed on a big screen; now, usually, it’s just me, and there’s no screen posting the numbers any more. In truth, I tend to find most of what I need at the humble branch libraries. My local Clinton Hill branch in Brooklyn could easily fit into the gift shop at the 42nd Street Library, but I stop by once or twice a month to pick up the books I’ve reserved from all over the system. There are lovely, neo-classical Carnegie branch libraries all over the city and all over the country. The Clinton Hill branch, with its plastic chairs and Formica flooring, isn’t one of them. When I need to work, or dream, or both, I go to my accustomed spot at the end seat at the last table in the main reading room at the 42nd Street Library.

That library was built for a different bibliographic world, a world of ink and typewriters and bound volumes and catalog cards. (Tourists pose for pictures in the curatorially preserved phone booth on the second floor, where I used to call my girlfriend to ask about meeting for a movie after work.) Yet the merest glance will confirm that this is still one of the greatest research libraries in the world. The four million-plus books in the stacks get less handling than they used to, but they’re there when you need them or can’t find them elsewhere or afford the ruinous fees set by Amazon pricing algorithms. And all those archives and manuscripts and first editions and maps from the early Renaissance — well, the bibliographic world hasn’t changed that much. Scholars still need to get their (gloved) hands on that stuff. It’s here.

What’s not here is an efficient, streamlined spatial configuration that consigns little-used print volumes to offsite storage — precisely what the trustees were advocating when they “invested” all that money in Sir Norman Foster’s modernization plan. (There are, in fact, offsite storage facilities, but the bulk of the collection remains safe, secure, and accessible underneath the feet of all the visitors and all the regulars in the main reading room.) I guess we’ll just have to live with one of the most beautiful buildings in America failing to optimize its cost-effective potential. Even in 1911, the fifty-two-foot frescoed ceiling in the main reading room served no practical purpose. Except for this one: to make the public feel like demi-Gods.

Honoring and respecting the public that makes possible buildings like the 42nd Street Library (with some help from people who have a lot more money than anyone really should) doesn’t seem to me to be asking too much. Walking around New York these days, I’m constantly struck by the privatization or diminishment of once-public spaces. The Dime Savings Bank in downtown Brooklyn used to be an opulent, even whimsical, cathedral of commerce. Now it’s the lobby of a luxury high-rise that I will never get inside again. And so it goes with other banks, churches, department stores, and office buildings that once invited the public to marvel at and participate in the ritual of moving through beautiful architectural spaces. Try getting in the Woolworth Building, whose glittering, Gothic lobby (featuring a sculptural caricature of Frank Woolworth greedily counting nickels and dimes) I used to seek out whenever I was downtown; you’ll be shooed away, and if you persist, you might get arrested.

It’s a push and pull; parks, streets, and even library branches are continually being created or repurposed for public use, but there’s at least as much loss as there is gain — and don’t even get me started on the transformation of the jaw-dropping Bowery Savings bank directly opposite Grand Central Terminal into a Cipriani “event space.” If I mourn the loss of these and other civic spaces, it’s not real estate that most concerns me. It’s the weakening of a sense of public space that privileges not the moneybags who get buildings named after them but the middling citizens who pay the taxes and obey the laws and make democracy work (to the limited extent that it does). These are the people — that is to say, us — for whom that majestic reading room in that majestic library on 42nd Street was built. We are the Medici! We are the patrons! We deserve a little grandeur in our lives.

Years ago, after I (temporarily) left librarianship, I got a job as a staff writer with a small publishing house. One of the supposed perks of that gig was that I was granted access to a restricted study room shoehorned into a corner of the main reading room of what was then known, with touching simplicity, as the New York Public Library. Although I went there a few times a month to meet my editor, I begrudged every minute I spent in that awkward and unsightly room — really, just an oversized closet with makeshift walls that marred the architectural integrity of the larger space and that was, blessedly, torn down in a recent renovation. My editor, so he told me, once witnessed a spat there between Norman Mailer and the neocon historian Gertrude Himmelfarb. I don’t regret having missed any such hissy fit (if it happened at all). The real excitement was out there in the main reading room, with all those anonymous readers and writers and researchers and a few scattered homeless people taking their due as citizens in the republic of letters.

Stephen Akey is a memoirist and essayist who lives in Brooklyn, New York. He is the author of Raccoon Love, Culture Fever, and College.