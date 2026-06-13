Dear Republic,

We have been proud to share several of Terrance Lane Millet’s pieces, and none more so than this one.

-ROL

A PRAYER FOR THE DYING

It was tough when my father died and it was not an easy death. In the morning, he leaned on the hospital table with his head in his hand and looked out the window as I steadied him. Through the grey morning, and down the empty streets of the town that sloped toward the water, the Manitou Islands called him from across the lake.

“The Manitous,” he said softly.

“Yes,” I answered, and the big islands hovered on a thin and wavering mirage above the water.

“Well, well, well,” he said as though he had returned from a journey and was pleasantly surprised to be back. He stood in the circle of my right arm, and my brother stood close by him on the other side. There were only the three of us as the dawn broke over the water. We looked across the lake to the islands and there was nothing to say. The world was moving in a way that was too big for us, and we could only stand together and be moved along with it.

That was the last morning.

He was in bad shape when I arrived at the hospital and saw him that first night. The life support had been disconnected and he lay back unconscious, sucking in great rattling lungfuls of air.

My mother had called two days before.

“Your father’s dying,” she’d said.

“I’m on my way.” I bought the ticket and flew from California to Toronto that afternoon.

It was a terrible fight for him, and the doctor said he had only two or three hours left, but he was tougher than they thought, or more afraid, and it was probably a little of both because he hung on another thirty-six hours. My mother, my sister, my brother and I were a circle around him. Then the women left for a coffee, and it was just the old man and his sons. Until then I had always believed an ache in the throat or in the heart to be a figure of speech, but it became very real when they left and it was a big sort of pain I very nearly couldn’t hold in, and I could see that it was the same with my brother and my father.

A nurse brought an envelope to the bed, handed it to us briskly and left without a word. My brother took out a ring, a wedding ring, and we looked at each other before he handed it to me out of sight at the foot of the bed. My father was asleep, and since my mother was in the corridor I slipped the ring on my finger so I wouldn’t forget or lose it before I gave it to her. A few minutes later I left the room and found her by the elevators. I told her we were going to move Dad to a private room and gave her the ring, and she began to sob and hugged me.

“We’re going to lose Dad,” she said.

“Let’s get him to his own room,” I said, and we wheeled him down the corridor and into a small room in the corner of the building with a window that looked south to the lake. Far away, the beacon lights blinked on the water.

The night was heavy with the hospital silence, and we sat listening to him breathe in the half-light, watching, drinking the image of him. A thick unreality surrounded first the man in the bed, then filled the room, and finally settled on us like a web, and we didn’t know if he was spinning it or if it was fate, but it quickly became palpable and real, and we watched him travel its threads and listened to the lucid messages he brought back. He seemed to be dreaming, but I didn’t know whether to discount his visions as delusional or be humbled by my inability to travel with him and to know more. The things the night brought were outside ordinary experience, and it puzzled and humbled and changed us in ways we will probably never admit to, even to ourselves. While he was asleep and peaceful we sat quietly with him, and the sense we had was that we were protecting him against something we could neither see, prevent, guess at, or understand, but our helplessness was not at issue because it was the vigil that mattered.

Then he woke.

“Where’s Dick? Is Dick coming down to visit?” he said.

“Dick who?”

“My brother Dick!” he snapped, irritated. “Where’s Dick?”

“Dick had a heart attack and died,” said Mother.

“Dick’s dead? Dick had a heart attack?”

“Yes.”

“He’s dead.”

“Yes.”

“When?”

“A long time ago, Tom,” she said. “He died in Nova Scotia.”

“Dick’s dead.” He nodded in slow comprehension, as though it didn’t fit with the facts. “He had a heart attack. Dick had a heart attack and died in Nova Scotia.”

“Yes.”

“Well, well, well.” And then he lay back and closed his eyes.

My father had often wanted to be an invisible man, but life had other plans for him. Because he didn’t do what he was supposed to do, it had always seemed to me that he wasn’t allowed to do what he wanted. He wasn’t a buffoon, but his life took odd turns as though to fulfill a predestined level of public attention that he refused to pursue deliberately and with dignity. And so in the winter of 1950, when it was forty below and he walked to work over the layers of frozen snow wearing his new raccoon coat, the dogs started barking.

It would have been a morning like any other for him. He would have risen before the rest of us and taken advantage of that early hour of quiet. He would have peered out the window at the thermometer through the small hole where his finger had melted the frost, then sat back in the chair and sipped his coffee. He would have sung the first verse of “Danny Boy” softly, titling his head deliberately, and smiled slightly when he’d done and looked through the kitchen door down the hall to where the stairs to the second floor began and the newel post could just be seen in the dark. He would have pulled the air into his lungs, air that was laced with the smoke from the cigarette always poised between his fingers, held it for a moment, then released it, looking around the kitchen as he did, savoring the quiet and the strong coffee. When the beds upstairs creaked and footsteps pattered over the floor to the hallway, then to the children’s room, it was time to go.

I had been up with him enough times to know how it went as he threw on his coat and the porch stairs groaned with his weight as he left the house. The moist air from the kitchen would cling to his face, tightening quickly on his skin as the little hairs in his nose froze together, and he would flare his nostrils slightly to separate them, wince at the pinch of the ice breaking and look around, blinking at the snow, blue and banked high on either side of the road.

“Christ,” he would say into the ringing cold, hoping this one morning that it was early enough, that no one would spot him and tease him about the new raccoon coat and hat. His breath was a pale frozen smoke around his head and his feet squeaked eerily in the snow. But the dogs started barking and I imagine it was because they thought he was a bear and were dismayed that he had appeared in their midst without them knowing it and knew them by name.

At first, it was one dog that spotted him lumbering over the snow, a small, yellow dog that yapped in rage and kept its distance. He tried to drive it off, but the dog refused to recognize him.

“Goddammit Buddy, go home!” he snarled, but it was useless, and soon there were three dogs barking and howling. They ran around him in frenzied terror as he whirled, commanding the dogs by name. They ignored him. He continued cautiously and knew he must not run. In a matter of minutes, he was surrounded by a dozen barking dogs that darted in and out to nip at the hem of his coat. The din roused the neighborhood and the windows filled with faces soon wreathed in mirth. Some shouted encouragement to the dogs, some to the man, and my father continued, angry and weary, and the story never went away. The wind swirled up around him in tight little eddies and brushed his cheeks and touched him and it picked the story up and bore it away over the frozen, crystal landscape, and he walked out of ordinary life and into the realm of myth.

I thought of this and of other stories as I sat watching him in the hospital. Then he was awake again.

“Mother and Dad are coming down to visit tonight,” he said suddenly.

“Are they?”

“And Jean and Lyman.”

“Oh?” He hadn’t mentioned his aunt and uncle in years, and she had been the aunt that raised him.

“Aren’t they coming?” he asked.

“Yes. Everyone’s coming. There’s nothing to worry about, Dad. Everything is going to be all right.” And the old man lay back in his bed and fought for breath and waited.

Once, as a boy, he’d walked upstairs to his bedroom over a flight of stairs newly varnished and still wet. His father spotted him halfway up and bellowed, giving chase. He ran up the rest of the way, then down the matching flight, also wet with varnish. His father was incoherent with anger and plunged after him. The boy ran up and down the stairs twice before he was stopped and the varnish was ruined.

The memory haunted him, and in some ways he felt he never escaped those stairs and still ran uselessly up and down pursued by a frightening and shouting father. It was a tough time for him. He knew he had been bad, and his father had frightened him when he bellowed, “Devil take you, boy!” as he ran up the newly varnished stairs. Two days later he ran into the kitchen where his mother worked over the large, black wood-burning stove. She looked at him in alarm as he stood gasping in terror, huge tearing sobs wracking his tiny frame.

“Land sakes! What’s the matter, Tommy?” she said gently and kneeled down beside him. He had learned that curses were real.

“I saw a sneek, and it had a dinger, and it dinged me!” he sobbed. The devil was in the back yard.

Then he was back with us.

“George!” he said.

“What?”

“There’s George. What’s George doing there?” the old man demanded.

“Where?” my sister asked.

“Dublin. How did George get to Dublin?”

“Did Uncle George ever go to Dublin?” The old man thought hard for a minute, his face furrowed in concentration.

“I don’t know,” he said, and he really didn’t know.

“Did you ever go to Dublin, Dad?” He thought hard for a moment.

“I don’t think so,” he said, but there really was a question whether he did or not.

“Did your dad ever go to Dublin?”

“Christ knows! God only knows!”

“Did Dick ever go to Dublin?”

“Who knows where Dick got to!” he said as he shook his head in weary exasperation and spoke of the dead.

He had gone north in the winter and stood on the wooden platform where the cold was bitter and the single eye of the locomotive stabbed the night. His breath had been a frozen cloud and the platform creaked as he stood in the cold and shifted from one leg to the other and waited for the train. The frost stung his ears and burned them, and he knew they would burn more when they warmed up, so he pulled his collar tighter around his neck and hunched down into it. His feet were cold too but he knew the train would be warm, and after a few hours it would be hot and stuffy in the cars. He would walk to the junctions between the cars to cool down and wish for some fresh air as he stood with his feet planted widely on the worn steel plates of the floor, shaken by the vicious rocking of the train and listening to the pounding noise of the steel wheels on the tracks.

The train came out of the night, black in the darkness, breathing steam as the big wheels rolled with the heavy thrusting pistons and coughing deeply in the cold, contemptuous of all the elements but time and man. The earth shook beneath it and its might was thunder, and the man on the platform loved the locomotive because, of all the machines man made, its nakedness and strength brought it closest to having a soul.

The steel rails lay down obediently and bore it into the distance, and the echoes of the past were fresh and newly minted as the train came out of the dark, dusted with the ephemeral murmurings of passengers that the engine shook off like mites as it plunged into the miasma of the future. He talked about it often.

Now he sat up suddenly and looked around.

“How in hell did we get here?” he demanded.

“Where?”

“In England!”

“We’re in North Bay, Dad, in the hospital.” He looked around.

“We’re in a private room,” he said. “How did I get here?”

“We got a room for you.”

“Well, well, well.” Then he dozed fitfully while we watched him.

“Where are we now?” he said later, half-opening his eyes.

“In North Bay.”

“North Bay?”

“Yes.” And he nodded slowly, taking it in with mild amazement before drifting off again. I imagined that he dreamed one of the dreams of my father.

It was a quiet summer day and he looked up, suddenly happy and cast the lure far, far out into the river. He realized how calm it was on the river and thought that the wind was conspicuous not by its absence, but by its stillness. He stood by himself on the banks of the Red Sucker River, and the wood-smoke danced sinuously in the air, and the children smelled of the smoke and the spruce-gum they popped from the sap pockets on the trees to chew, and they smelled of the clean river water and were happy. The northern jays scolded from the trees and swooped down to snatch food, and the squirrels scolded the jays, and at night the wolves howled from across the river. The people had come from the outside and would return there after a few years, and because they were young and their families were new they would remember these times as the best of their lives. The river saw it and had seen it before, but it would soon pass and not be seen again, and the river slowly ran by and emptied itself and its memories into the northern sea, and only the wind carried the memories like seeds to be sown and harvested in times that seemed like they would never come, but did.

At four a.m. he woke agitated and restless, and insisted we get him out of bed. We lifted him to the chair. He caught sight of the IV unit with the tubes drooping toward him.

“What’s that?” he demanded, alarmed, and we told him.

We sat in the dark for a long while, silent, my brother and I seated close and facing him at his knees, and we all leaned forward as though in mute conference. It was strangely comfortable and wonderful because it was one of those times men share when they are very close and there is no need for speech, and the men are happy and comfortable in the silence and the closeness.

Then he reached out and took our hands as we sat at his knees, and he held them and bowed his head.

“You’re special guys,” he said softly and he said it three times, like a benediction. It was the only time he spoke directly to us as his sons in those final hours, and it was the only time I remember him saying we were something special, or even just all right, and I suppose that was the father’s blessing I waited forty-eight years to hear.

When I left I went directly home and told my son what had happened, and I told him I didn’t want him to have to wait through the long years, so I gave him my blessings as his father then and told him I loved him and admired him for his efforts at shaping his own life.

He was up for most of the next day and was restless and peevish. We carried him to the window several times, and he looked out over the lake to the islands.

Manitou is the Ojibwa name for The Great Spirit, and the Manitou Islands hovered mysteriously out over the middle of the lake, and one could look at them and appreciate the reverence felt toward the creative spirit because the islands were far enough away to actually appear hovering above the lake. The first peoples made pilgrimages to the islands until the white man arrived and built mica mines and kept the first peoples away and finally pushed for a housing development there.

He slept for a while, but more and more fitfully as the day wore on, and for a while he was comfortable lying on his back, asleep, as I stood beside him and held his hand. Suddenly, hardly waking, he clutched my hand and pulled at it as though he were trying to pull off a glove.

“Take it off! Take it off!” he said.

“What?”

“Take it off!” and he continued pulling.

“There’s nothing to take off,” I said. He lapsed back into a fitful doze for a few minutes, then began to wring his hands like Lady Macbeth and pulled at his own fingers.

“Take it off!” he said. “Take it off!”

“Take what off?”

“The ring! Take off the ring!” and we knew he was talking about his wedding ring.

“I took it off and gave it to Mother last night. She has the ring.”

“Good,” he said, and drifted away, and the goosebumps ran up and down my arms.

Later in the day we were all with him again. Mother had begun to pitch her voice as though she were talking to him from a great distance.

“John telephoned,” she called.

“Old Waterman,” he smiled tenderly.

“And Vivian. Do you remember Vivian, Tom?” He laughed affectionately.

“She’s a little squirt,” he said.

“And Eileen?”

“She’s a little squirt too,” he said.

A few of his friends dropped in that last day, and two of them were priests. The first to arrive was a woman. Father Dawn, he jokingly called her. He was asleep when she arrived and when she began the soothing prayers over him his eyes snapped open and he gazed at her with such trust and joy and innocence that it was a shock for me to see it. I had never seen such pure emotion in his eyes before, and had only seen such expressions of transcendental devotion and bliss in paintings of the saints and martyrs, and I realized there was much that he had guarded in his life and refused to share.

Later he gave the same beatific look to Reverend Clyter who arrived and said prayers over him. He had been asleep, but as soon as the priest began to pray my father’s eyes snapped open and fixed on the priest with utter bliss.

When my Aunt Mary arrived she was nervous and skittish. She had known the family for fifty years, and they had shared all the things that fifty years bring to people, including the end, and it must have seemed a huge and unfair thing that it should all be coming to a close now, because her eyes were wide and she was clearly frightened. I knew a little of what she felt, and it seemed unfair and fundamentally wrong that we should lose one another. It wasn’t the dying that was the terrible thing; it was the losing of those we suddenly realized were an important part of what we were.

“Drum,” he said.

“Hello, Tom,” she said as she kissed him. He looked at her and thought for a moment.

“Are we in Halebury?” he asked.

“No, Dad, we’re in North Bay.” But Mary was badly shaken by his confusion and mumbled a few desperate words before heading for the door. He called after her.

“Drummer! Drummer! You be good, Drum!” but she didn’t hear him, and they were the last words he ever said to her.

Later he was reminded that she had been to see him.

“She was?” he asked, delighted. Then he looked down at the floor and smiled and shook his head and said affectionately “Poor old Drummer,” and he chuckled.

I asked why he called her Drummer. She’d been a great beauty when she was young, and she’d loved to dance and when there was a man available to dance she beat her foot on the floor in excitement. Dad said she beat her foot like a partridge drumming its feet in mating season, and he teased her about it and called her Drummer, and all their friends called her Drummer for fifty years, and she liked it.

“There’s only one Drum,” she said when she was eighty, “and that’s me!”

I had seen pictures of them as young men and women together, singing and dancing and living, and it angered me because it was all ending, and they had lost their vitality and youth, and were finally even losing one another.

He was awake most of the night and asked to get out of bed and sit in the chair. As we sat him up, he looked suddenly at the bedside equipment again.

“What the hell is that?” he asked, puzzled.

“It’s your life support machine.”

He shook his head in disgust. “Christ!” he said with a rueful grin and looked at me. “Isn’t this a bitch!”

Later that night Reverend Dawn stopped by again. The wind had begun to howl by then, and she said her father was dying in a hospital eighty miles away. She said she would have to leave in the morning and wouldn’t be here to conduct the services, and it broke her heart because the two of them had been talking about it for several years. It seemed perverse that she should find herself in the same situation as we were, and at the same time, but that night nothing seemed impossible.

I led her to his bed, and I told her to say the Prayers for the Dying over him so it would be done and finished. I knew it was what he wanted, and I knew there was a good chance it wouldn’t be done if I waited. So we did it, and it might have been the hardest thing I ever did, not because it would displease my mother, who was agnostic, but because I had the thing done and stood there in the presence of it knowing what it meant for him and for me. I felt as though I was pronouncing him dead, and might hasten the event by doing so. The act held a level of responsibility I had not felt until that time. It was very hard, and that was only the beginning of the night.

After she left there was no sound but the breathing as my father worked hard to pull in the air that no longer gave him the oxygen he needed.

The coughs began deep in his lungs and wracked his weakened frame. He slowly worked it up as he fought for the air to fuel the coughs, and finally got it up and spat it out. We held him upright to make it easier for him and the spasms exhausted him. Then he shook his head.

“Isn’t this a bitch,” he said again softly with a tough, little smile.

And it was a bitch. He lay in a room peopled with the dead calling more and more persistently and he didn’t want to go but they were becoming more substantial than his sons and his daughter and his wife who waited in the room with him.

“I don’t know what to do,” he said. “I don’t know what to do.”

“About what?”

“What else?” he said.

The wind howled that night. It came out of the north like a banshee and moaned as it tugged at the windows and tore at the bricks of the building. The three of us sat in silence. We’d lifted the old man into a chair, and he sat with his head back and his eyes closed, resting from the effort of breathing and lying in bed. My brother and I sat across from him, drinking him in with our eyes. Occasionally our eyes met across the darkened room, but the old man’s eyes remained closed and nothing was said. It was a quiet, dark place with only the wind howling, and the nurses on their rounds were the only interruption in our watch.

I began to be bothered by the wind. It was eerie, and I resented it because it was going to take my father. It was a clichéd and nonsensical thought I knew was true, and I hated the wind because I knew I could not overcome it.

My brother loved the wind and it comforted him. He said it was wild and natural, it made him happy and reminded him of the wonderful lonely places in the north where there are no people and only the wild and natural things live. He stood and left the room and walked down the quiet corridors to the enclosed stairwells. He knew the wind would be louder there and he stood alone on the stairs with the wind and listened to the rise and fall of its moaning, and it soothed him. In the end it would come down to losing his father, a man who refused to let himself be known and refused to give what his son felt was needed from a father, yet a man he loved and was bound to despite the monstrous heap of incomprehensibilities that defined their relationship. In the end he would lose his father, and it came down to that, and nothing else. Then he walked back to the room where we waited, and the old man was still sitting peacefully in the chair with his eyes closed, and my brother looked at me and I looked back.

Then I left the room and walked down the long ghostly corridor to get away from the wind. I walked past the nurse’s station to the southeast side of the building where it was very quiet. The wind made no sound at all there, and I thought that it was very odd, and it pleased me. But the quiet became unnatural and I walked to a window to look out into the darkness. The window was wide open and the air rushed out of it with a shocking force. I realized the wind was squeezing its way into the building through the room where my father was and rushed through the hospital like a wind tunnel to exit here.

It filled me with panic, and walking back through the silent halls to the corner where my father’s room was, I could hear the wind coming from a long way off. As I approached the room the wind moaned and howled and it rose and fell and sometimes it almost shrieked, and I was alarmed at its new intensity and at the fact that the howling issued from this particular room and nowhere else. The room was a vortex of wind and sorrow and death and I walked into it knowing that the elements were to be accepted and dwelt in, but it seemed uncanny that I should walk into that chaos and find my father and brother at peace with it, waiting, and it was odd that the old man had accepted its inevitability and despite his restlessness willingly gave himself over to it now, just as I hoped I would when it came for me. And that, I thought, would be easier than watching it take someone else. But now the room was a little space with the scene frozen in a mighty stillness though the figures in it were alive in spite of their silence and stillness, and I saw myself permanently in the room with them as if I were looking at it from outside a drop of amber. I supposed this was what was meant by the term ‘a moment frozen in time’ and thought perhaps all moments were like this one if one had the vision to see them naked and revealed, and for some reason the thought that this might be so seemed perverse and joyless.

“Take the oxygen away,” he said finally. “I don’t want any oxygen.” We removed the mask and put in his nosepiece. He fumbled at it and tore it away.

“Take it away! I don’t want any oxygen.” And we took it off and removed the nosepiece from the hose and held the open hose by the side of the bed and pointed it toward him so the gentle stream wafted toward him.

“No,” he croaked peevishly. “Take away the oxygen.” And we moved the hose out of sight to the head of the bed so the life-giving gas would settle over his face.

“I don’t want any oxygen. I don’t want any oxygen. Turn it off,” he said. We looked at each other mutely, and turned it off.

“It’s off now, Dad. We turned the oxygen off.” And he settled back, relieved. I walked down to the nurse’s station and told them what had happened, and they nodded and said it was fine. That was at 1 a.m.

At two a.m. the nurses came in for their rounds and he was sitting in the chair.

“Who are you?” he asked.

“They’re the nurses, Dad. They’ve been taking good care of you.”

“Oh?” and he smiled at them. “I see.” They did what they had to do quickly and efficiently and kept up a steady banter with him. He rallied enough to charm and tease them. Then they were done and moved toward the door.

“So long, Sweetheart!” he said toughly, and he grinned his tough little grin and tossed off a wave the way Bogart or Cagney would have. The young women turned, surprised, and their eyes filled with tears and they smiled and waved.

“So long, Honey,” one of them cooed, and he watched them recede from the darkened room into the light, dressed in white. Perhaps he supposed all young women were dressed in white, that they were all angels or nurses and deserved the cavalier gesture no matter how archaic or forlorn, and so his gift to them was the self-effacing and ironic gallantry that was the trademark of his generation, and a thousand romantic partings rattled in the celluloid corners of the darkened room, archived and evanescent as the dreams that permeate all times and places.

I sat beside him for long hours in the half-light. He lay on his side with his right arm stretched out over the bed rail and I held his hand. He pulled it back once to scratch his neck, and then stretched his arm back over the rail and when he didn’t find my hand he stretched farther until I took his hand again and he settled back peacefully. That was the only time in his life he ever reached out for my company or for comfort from me.

As I sat there, I saw, out of the corner of my eye, someone enter the room, but when I turned to see who it was there was no one there. At one point I stood up to stretch and walked away from my chair. When I returned to sit down, I thought at first my brother had moved to it, and then I saw him on the other side of the bed. As I stepped toward the chair, I hesitated again and the thought came to me that perhaps I shouldn’t sit there for a while, that my father needed some space to himself. No, I thought, I’ll sit there anyway and took another step and stopped again. I looked at the empty chair and was sure someone was sitting in it. To sit in it would have been like sitting on top of someone already there, so I backed away and decided it had something to do with Dad and something else. As I reached the foot of the bed the old man sat bolt upright, suddenly wide awake.

“I want to get up!” he said. “I want to get out of bed.”

“Do you just want to sit up in bed?”

“No. I want to get up. I want to get out of bed.”

“Where do you want to go?”

“I don’t know.”

“There’s nowhere to go, dad.”

“I want to get up. I want to get up.” So my brother and I lifted him up because his legs no longer obeyed him and we brought him over to the window where he gazed out over the city lights and into the darkness beyond. We stood there until the dawn broke and we could see the lake.

“The Manitou Islands?” he said.

“Yes.”

“Where’s Mother?” he said.

“She’s at home resting.”

“Oh?”

“She was here all day, the two of them. They’ll be back in the morning.” And he nodded. I had not realized until those last hours how mobile and expressive his face was. It was the most expressive face I can recall ever seeing.

“Is your son here?” He showed a real concern for his grandson when the boy wasn’t around to see it.

“He’s at home resting. He was here all day too.”

“Good. This will be a good lesson for him.” And I wondered what he meant.

“Who is that?” he asked, and indicated the empty space in the chair. “Who is that?”

“I don’t see anyone, Dad,” my brother said.

“Who’s that?” and he pointed to the empty bed he had just left. Again, watching him, I saw someone out of the corner of my eye and turned to see who was in the room with us, and there was no one there, but he wouldn’t get back into the bed until an hour before he died. Then we lay him down and he traveled in and out of all the worlds he knew.

And the wind came out of the Northwest like it always had and it was the same wind that lay down the snow in Abitibi Canyon and whipped up the icy flakes around the big fur collar he pulled tighter around his neck. It was the same wind that had traveled south to Vermont in the 1930’s and earlier and brought the winters to his boyhood and made the sleigh rides possible when he was a young man. It howled the way it howled when the trappers in the north knew it close to its source and kept them inside the little log cabins with the cherry-red potbelly stoves fired, and it would keep them up all the night, haunting and invasive, and the same wind sang now full of the ghosts who came to see and to be seen by the man preparing to join the wind as it swept over the changing fields and the lakes and the rivers and the trees and the rustling marshes where the crickets and night-birds and all the life of the days filled the wind with their song, and the night brought the wind’s innumerable imaginings to his bed, an old broken man who understood at last the wind’s song and rode it secure and pillowed and sleeping like a baby.

“Oh Tommy, do you love me?” a lovely voice cooed once and long ago.

“You bet,” he answered toughly and looked up into the summer sky and dug his toes in the sand.

“Do you have to go to war, T?” she asked.

“You bet,” he said and cocked his head toughly. “All the boys are going—Poo and John, and George—everybody.”

“Look at me when I’m talking to you!” somebody said once, and more than once.

“C’mon, T, let’s dance!”

“You’re a little squirt, Vivian,” he laughed and they floated off into the crowd.

“Dad, sit up, and let me straighten out the bed.”

“Tommy. Tommy.” Dick said. “Don’t cry. There. You see what you’ve done, Da. He’s only a kid. Leave him alone.”

“Dick? Dick?” And he opened his eyes. “Where’s Dick?”

“Dick died of a heart attack, Tom, a long time ago.”

“Dick’s dead? He had a heart attack?”

“Tommy!”

“George? How did you get to Dublin?”

“Was Uncle George ever in Dublin, Dad?”

“I don’t know. Where are we now?”

“In North Bay.”

“North Bay.”

“Sit up for a minute, Mr. Millet.”

“What in hell is that?”

“It’s your I.V. unit with a sedative.”

“I want to pee.”

“You have a catheter, Mr. Millet. Just relax and don’t worry.”

“Isn’t this a bitch,” he said.

“How are you feeling, Tom?”

“Okay. I want to pee.”

“We’re all here.”

“Who’s that?”

“Who?”

“Mother and Dad will be down to see me tonight.”

“Yes.”

“And Jean and Lyman.”

“Yes. Everyone, Dad.”

“Is Dick coming too?”

“Yes.”

“Who’s that? I want to get up. I want to get out of bed.”

“Okay. How’s this?”

“Good. Good. Where’s mother?”

“Home sleeping. She’ll be here in the morning.”

“Oh?” And the wind howled and sang and he supposed it carried him back to his bed and he could feel it blowing on his face cold and steady.

“I don’t want any oxygen. Take it away.” No, he thought, he didn’t need it because the wind was bringing him all the air he needed.

“I’m outperforming the oxygen,” he said enigmatically, “I’m outperforming the oxygen.” And he was as the wings grew out of him and lifted him up and the voices crowded in and lullabied and called and nothing could stop the wind from entering the room.

“Good Morning, Mother,” he said brightly, for the last time.

“Tommy! Tommy!” the voices called.

“Hi, Poo!”

“Let’s go. John’s waiting. We’ll meet the girls at the dance.”

“There’s John!”

“Poo! Tommy! Let’s go. We’re late!” And they cocked their fedoras the way Cagney did and walked to the dance and strode in together strong in their companionship and young manhood, and the girls were there for them, Vivian and Twiz and Beulah and Eileen and Margaret.

“Look!” cried Vivian, “it’s the Three Musketeers!” and they danced long, long before the telephone was built that would ring for the only one left who would pick it up to hear a widowed voice on the other end.

“Oh God,” said John, “now, I’m the last of the Three Musketeers.”

My mother was there when he died, just as she was there when her father died in the same hospital with her sitting by his bed, waiting, a woman who, despite her love, battled with both men. In the end they relied upon her utterly and chose to share their deaths with her, and with no other.

“Tom, look at me when I’m talking to you,” she said, just as she had said a thousand irritating times throughout the years. But his wonderful blue eyes turned away and his gaze drifted slowly across the room away from her and focused gently on something near the ceiling, and he never looked at her again. He had slipped quietly away, and for a brief while no one knew he had left.

The wind blew from the north for days and it brought the cold rain and followed me south when I left the hospital. It didn’t stop and the weather didn’t break until the plane left the country and entered the dominion of another wind. It flew westward and south. I went to the high cliffs to look out over the Pacific as the steady ocean wind blew in from the West when I got back to Santa Cruz, but it was a different wind than the one I knew and it didn’t tell me anything. It came in off the empty ocean and only the sea filled it and it had nothing to say to me.

I supposed my father had nowhere to turn at the end for his grief and his rage and his fear, because he would open his eyes and look at us and recognize us, and his eyes would fill with tears and a mute grief before he closed them again and hid his grief and his love. And I guessed he wouldn’t let it out because he couldn’t trust anyone to take it, only the dead. And the priests, because he had found more than I had.

Afterwards I would be asked if I felt empty. I didn’t, because I had lost the old man’s support long years before and the void had gradually filled up with other things, as much as such voids can be filled. But I did feel a deep and grievous wound at his passing, and I walked around with the sense of it and expected it would never go away entirely. It was not a feeling of being empty; it was more like a great blow, the sort Mallory spoke of when someone received a deep and penetrating wound that never healed except by some miracle or pure intervention. I wished I could explore that metaphor because there was clearly something to it, and thought maybe I would one day.

I had sat by the hospital bed for an hour or more after my father had gone, holding his hand, and thought “Let him go, he’s gone, don’t be morbid.” But I didn’t want to let him go because I would never hold his hand or feel his touch again. He had beautiful hands, the most beautiful hands I had ever seen on a man, and I had always admired them. They were large and beautifully formed and very manly, and his fingers always looked liked they had been newly manicured. I would miss those hands, so I’d stayed by the bedside and gazed at him and felt them cool in my own. He was gone and everything was slipping away but we all stayed, and when we left, we left part of ourselves.

I thought for a long while about the sound of the wind, of the long winters when I was a boy and the clean sound of the wind through the pines as it gathered up the voices of the landscape. I remembered the summer wind whistling through the same trees and the marshes. It seemed as though all the voices that mattered in the world were gathered by the north wind, and I wondered at its sounding so desolate in the room where my father lay dying.

The end of our world can come in many ways; the slow accretion of incremental devastations can bring it, but it is different when you lose someone you love and cannot have imagined being without. It is a sort of dirty trick life plays on the living. Perhaps it is something that cannot be understood, that is beyond what we can understand. And there are different ways to deal with the sorrow of it, but mostly they are just ways to blunt it, and that is all that time does, really. Hemingway said that sorrow could only be cured by death, and if it is cured by anything less than death, the chances are that it was not pure sorrow, and maybe he was right. There are just ways to come to terms with it and live with it.

My father’s death was not the end of my world, but it was the end of something, and a part of me didn’t give a damn about certain things afterwards, and a part of me changed. It made me realize what the end of my world could be, and that frightened me very much. I knew after he died that the end of my world would not be my own death, for now I hoped that would come before the other thing came. My own death would be an escape. The end would be to lose someone you loved and could not replace, and be left without them, and this was especially true of young boys just learning to be men or girls turning into women, or if it was the woman you loved in a way that made all other women uninteresting to you, because those were the things that you built your life on and they were its foundation.

A great Blue Heron had flown by the hospital window in the last hours and caught my father’s eye. He leaned forward to watch it go, intently and wistfully. The bird flew by both evenings, like a portent. The day he died and we were back home I stood where he had often stood at the living room window and looked out over the lake and thought how he would never stand here again to take in this view. It didn’t seem right or fair that it should be so. As I stood there, a great Blue Heron swept down and landed on the front lawn, coming in slowly and with majesty, cupping and folding its great wings deliberately, with beauty and grace. It stood motionless for a time and I thought how he had loved these birds. As it stood there poised in a stillness that was almost painful, another heron glided in. The birds strolled nobly out onto the rocks and into the water lifting their long legs reverently, and they stayed there as the evening deepened and the gloaming all but obscured them. Then rising with their big wings, they lifted silently and glided into the darkness.

AFTERWORD

Exactly one month after my father died, and at the same hour, (6 a.m. Pacific, 9 Eastern), a dream awoke me.

I walked down a long hallway towards a room where I was expected to give a talk. Approaching the door to the room, I saw there was a round table within, and seated at the table was a group of all my father’s friends. They were gathered to hear an anecdote I was about to recount, and he was there waiting with them, sitting to the right of the empty chair reserved for me, a little pale and weak and only a little confused. He was there to hear the story I was about to tell. It was the story of his life; he had not heard it before, and he didn’t know the story, though it was his own, but he was interested now and earnest, and he wanted to hear it told, and to learn about it. It seemed not at all strange that the account had not been for him to tell, that it was up to me to unfold it in a way he could understand, and see what it was for the first time, so I leaned forward and put my hand on the back of his neck to gently massage the spot where I knew he was hurting, and he nodded softly, and I began to speak.

All the circle of his friends drew close, shoulder to shoulder and leaning forward to hear. They were eager to listen, and we were all happy to have been a part of the story, to know that he had given to us the sharing of it as a great gift, and we were comfortable and happy that he had shared his life with us, and we were thankful.

Terrance Lane Millet is a writer, carpenter, educator, & other things. He writes on subjects on both sides of waking—whimsey, literature, and random speculations.

Image of the Manitou Islands