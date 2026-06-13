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Wim's avatar
Wim
6h

A beautiful story and tribute- lovely and heartbreaking.

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John Julius Reel's avatar
John Julius Reel
6h

Tremendous. The wind! And the ghosts! And this paragraph: "I had seen pictures of them as young men and women together, singing and dancing and living, and it angered me because it was all ending, and they had lost their vitality and youth, and were finally even losing one another." It landed so perfectly.

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