Not everything for Pride Week has to be quite as serious as our initial entries. It sounds like a very difficult experience to watch TV with Evie Groch … but, also, it's hard not to be impressed.

A RUNNING COMMENTARY

I love the inviting, serene, opening scenes on foreign detective shows, making me wish I could be there. The accompanying music has a slightly hypnotic, soothing, alien tone to it, and I find myself cozying up with my Afghan ready to travel there virtually now but hopefully in person in the future to hear the quaint Scottish or Scandinavian accent mouth to ear.

The show that truly exemplifies this is Shetland. It’s a subarctic archipelago in Scotland lying between Orkney and Norway in the northernmost region of the United Kingdom. So desolate, picturesque, pure, and uplifting that I find it hard to believe any murders could be committed there, but that’s what makes it unique. Its citizens may be flawed but are generally well-intentioned and hard working. Each season consists of about six episodes, the rule being that it takes that long to solve a heinous crime or locate a missing person, usually a child. There are no shortcuts, but there are misleading clues. I hate and appreciate them at the same time.

The writer in me can see what’s being done and why, but the reader in me resents it. The challenging cases on this show are not easy to crack. My usual approaches don’t often succeed, and I’ve been proven wrong so many times, I am loathe to keep guessing. That isn’t easy for me.

But last night, things took a different turn. Shetland episodes are released one at a time, and you cannot binge watch them. They are doled out sparingly so your appetite is sufficiently whetted and primed for sustenance. When you finally get to see one, you experience the relief an addict may get.

Not willing to wait for the next episode, my husband trolled PBS and rediscovered Wallander, the Swedish detective and police inspector. I had stopped watching Wallander years ago when it became so dark, and the protagonist went into a deep depression exacerbated by alcohol and drugs.

“Let’s give it another try,” Carl pleaded.

“Must we?”

“Please. There’s nothing else on.”

I let him win. The episode actually began with a depressed, drugged, and very flawed Kurt Wallander being asked by a friend to help solve what everyone saw as an accident but was really a murder case. He refused, but soon found himself drawn into the case reluctantly, as I told Carl he would be. I also predicted solving this case would bring him back to his former self and restore his self-esteem.

This episode was hardly mysterious enough for me, but I started to enjoy asking questions Carl couldn’t answer. I loved it when he said “Good question.” I counted about ten of them in the first 45 minutes. It started innocently enough.

“Why did he leave the car door open when he got out and walked away?”

“No, he didn’t.”

And then it showed him returning to the car with the door left open.

“Oops! You were right.”

From then on, Carl wasn’t so quick to contradict me.

“Why is that guy sitting on a chair in the middle of the road with a hood on his head? He has either been murdered or he is the murderer.”

“What makes you think that?”

“Why else would he be there? There’s no other reason.”

And sure enough, he was the murderer after pretending to be a murdered victim. But I was just warming up.

Another character was portraying himself as a great philanthropist by traveling to Africa and donating millions to the poorest of the poor. This was evidenced by the photos of himself surrounded by smiling Black children all over his office walls and desk. He had such tenderness in his voice when he spoke of them and called them his family.

“He cannot be for real. I don’t care if Wallander said he believes him. Every question Kurt asks him brings to bear more evidence than what’s required. When you provide too many unasked for details, you’re not believable. Trust me.”

“Okay. Just let me watch.”

“Did you notice his bodyguard? He’s not as innocent as he appears. He’s not showcased long enough to allow us to form an opinion of him.”

“You’re working overtime.”

“Okay, one more question. Since when do police coroners sit in on all meetings? Don’t they have work to do with the dead bodies? They’re always being rushed to come up with results.”

“Another good question. Why do you think he’s sitting in?”

“I think it’s a way to embed a clue. He’s going to see something only he can understand, but that will break open the case.”

“If you say so.”

I tried to stay quiet for as long as I could, but then another serious faux pas appeared.

“Carl, why would Wallander give this potential suspect all this police information that he doesn’t need to know? What competent police detective does that? Really now! That’s going to come back to bite him. He’s going to use that information to kill again.”

“Good question. Let’s wait and see.”

What a diplomat, I was thinking, giving Carl a smile and a thumbs up. He smiled back.

When I turned out to be right, Carl faked a smile at me.

“How come,” I asked him, “when we watch an architecture or cycling show or documentary, you critique how they got the design wrong or screwed up the passing on the left to endanger the peloton, and I patiently listen and learn. But when I make commentary on a fictional detective episode, you show little patience?”

“I’ll tell you later.”

“Oh ho! I knew it. That white container they found on the premises of the suspect — the one I initially thought was either a portable shredder or beverage cooler was the key! If they hadn’t brought that to the police department and left it in the conference room before the meeting, the coroner wouldn’t have seen it and wouldn’t have been able to ask the pivotal question, ‘What’s an organ donor carrier doing in the office?’ Aha! There you have it. That’s why he was sitting in on the meetings — just so that he could give that one vital clue!”

Soon the private guard, who had been let go from the police force after accidentally killing a young girl in a driving accident, stationed at the entry to the suspect’s estate, was reconnecting with Wallander with whom he had worked on cases. His keen instinct was assisting Wallander in solving the case, and I knew he would have a pivotal role. He pleaded with Wallander to put in a good word for him to have him reinstated on the force. At first reluctant, but soon with all the cooperation and help he was getting from him, he did go to speak up for him. It didn’t go well. This admirable man, whose life had been devastated after his release from the force, alerted Wallander when he surmised the suspect and his bodyguard were preparing to helicopter off the grounds and head to the Malmo Airport to flee the country with evidence. Wallander and a few other officers raced over to the estate to try to prevent the departure.

To show how serious this was, Wallander even put bullets into his revolver, which he was not comfortable doing after he killed someone in self-defense. When they raced onto the grassy area from which the copter was about to take off, they saw the ex-police officer prone on the ground, lifeless. Were they too late to save him and prevent the take off? It appeared so.

I looked at Carl, and he said, “What?”

“You’ll hate me.”

“Go ahead. Tell me.”

So I did. “He’s not dead, just faking. He shouldn’t waste time — just go after the suspects as they’re boarding and stop them.”

“Why do you think he won’t?”

“He’s afraid to shoot, you know. But he could shoot him in the leg and maim him, not kill him.”

“Good point.”

Just then, the suspect’s bodyguard was about to open fire on Wallander, and we watched in amazement as the bodyguard dropped from a gunshot. And who shot him? The ex-cop of course who was faking being dead. The bad news, however, was that the bodyguard shot him as well. As the suspect was about to take aim at Wallander, Wallander pointed his gun at him while the suspect taunted him with, “You won’t shoot. You washed out after your last shot. Ha-ha.” Then a shot rang out. Wallander had shot him in the knee. As he doubled over in pain, Wallander rushed to the side of the ex-cop and told him to hang on as he had called an ambulance.

“He’s not going to make it,” I quietly opined. Carl said nothing. A few scenes later, he died, reminding Wallander that he had been a good cop. Wallander agreed and thanked him for saving his life.

The last scene, which wasn’t a satisfactory conclusion in my book, showed Wallander back at his office desk, picking up his badge ID and placing it in his jacket pocket, smugly looking pleased that he had returned full time to the force, as I had predicted. In a way, I was glad it was over. It was a lot of work predicting what would happen, and the gray cells were lit all during the hour and a half adventure.

“So, Carl, what couldn’t you tell me earlier when I brought up your critiquing of architectural and cycling shows?”

“Well, since you’ve started writing, you look at shows, scripts, and plots differently. They’ve become a challenging puzzle for you, and sometimes not even so challenging.”

“Really? I’m pretty sure I’ve been doing this for a while. Remember when…”

“Yes. You catch things I miss. Details that don’t matter to the average viewer are important to you. And you catch them early on.”

“That’s where the clues are planted. I do that myself.”

“See what I mean?”

“So is that a bad thing?”

“Not for you.”

I thought back to all the times when we used to go to watch movies in a theater, and certain viewers would have an ongoing dialogue with the characters on the screen, telling them when to look out or look behind them. They were so annoying. Is that what I was doing? I would never do that in a movie theater, but I thought at home I could freely predict and ask questions. Maybe I could predict on paper and record the time and share it after the show with Carl. But what fun would that be?

“So, would you want to watch any more Wallander episodes in the future? Remember, you begged me to watch this one.”

“Maybe we should go back to waiting for the next episode of Shetland.”

We both knew why.

Evie Groch’s opinion pieces, humor, poems, short stories, and memoir vignettes have been published in The New York Times, The San Francisco Chronicle, in anthologies and on many online venues. She writes of travel, language, immigration, and justice which are found in Half the Hurricanes.

