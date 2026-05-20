Dear Republic,

The ever-interesting John Gu takes us into the memory palace of his childhood reading. This piece, by the way, is nicely accompanied by Lillian Wang Selonick’s on worldbuilding. We’re basically always down for pieces like these that trace your history as a reader, so if you’d like to share send to a piece to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Formative” in the subject line.

-ROL

A TOUR OF THE FANTASY WORLD OF THE BOOKS OF MY CHILDHOOD AND ADOLESCENCE

I. MAPS

A Wizard of Earthsea, Lone Wolf: Flight from the Dark

Of course, the most fascinating element of any book about a fantasy world was its map, most helpful if positioned among the book’s front matter, or printed on the backside of the front cover, so that it was the first thing that one encountered. Classic medieval settings have the most picturesque maps: they have the pleasant sense of topography, the triangular mountains and little trees standing in for woods, the little geometrical castles, that give one the sense of a God’s-eye view of the world.

Sometimes this map was necessary for navigation. When I was nine, I was a Kai initiate (a sort of Jedi) on a mission to warn the king of Holmgard that the Darklords, dormant for centuries, were poised to attack Sommerlund. Which is to say that I was enthralled at this age with the Lone Wolf gamebook series by author and game designer Joe Dever. These were choose your own adventure books decorated with Dungeons-and-Dragons-style RPG elements: an inventory system (you were advised to keep track of your items in pencil), a skill chart, hit points, and, of course, a map, which one was to consult, while adventuring across Sommerlund.

At that age, the map and the territory were, in a sense, indistinguishable, nor was the boundary between the character in the text and myself, fully delineated. On my first adventure, I made it as far as a stone bridge outside of Holmgard, where I came across Prince Pelathor battling with a Gourgaz a “cold-blooded reptilian creature” native to the depths of the “Maakenmire swamps.” Rather than run to the prince’s aid, I decided to slink away into the forest, and my cowardice was repaid swiftly — I was ambushed and slain (alas!) by a trio of Drakkarim a few pages later.

A fantasy map was often a book’s best advertisement, which is why Ursula K. Le Guin’s A Wizard of Earthsea was such a tantalizing prospect when I came across it in middle school. To gaze upon a map of Earthsea was to understand it immediately. There are desert planet and ice planets and even forest planets, but it is ocean worlds that are the most pleasantly evoked in map form. There is nothing as satisfying as the sight of so many coastlines, cragged and fractal, representing bits and bobs of islands and nations and empires.

Earthsea belongs to that most august of genres, the boy wizard Bildungsroman — Sparrowhawk was Harry Potter before Harry Potter: a young boy recruited from a far-flung island to the wizarding school at the center of the Archipelago. In a fit of youthful hubris, he casts a spell that unleashes a deadly shadow monster, and must travel to the edge of Earthsea to confront it. The shadow is himself (Le Guin is a touch literal on the Jungian thing), and to defeat it he must take its hand and assimilate it into himself (see what I mean?).

The edge of the world is a bank of sand where “all sounds of water, wind, wood, sail, were gone, lost in a huge profound silence that might have been unbroken forever… [a] dry unreal ground that went on and on into gathering darkness…” Few passages have left me as spellbound.

II. IMAGES

Dinotopia, Dune

I found the cover of James Gurney’s Dinotopia to be indescribably lush when I saw it for the first time in third grade. A high-romantic painting of a procession of dinosaurs parading through a marble-clad European city, complete with a triumphal arch and flower girls tossing rose petals before the procession.

The framing story is Gurney’s discovery of the journal of a Victorian explorer in a secondhand bookshop. Cast adrift in a sea storm, Arthur Denison lands on an island where man and dinosaur live together in peace, and, with the earnest care of a 19th-century traveler-cum-naturalist, he documents life on and the customs of the island. The story is an excuse for Gurney to flex his illustrative powers, and each of the book’s illustrations is a masterpiece of composition, color, and detail.

The supreme work for me was Gurney’s rendering of “Waterfall City,” the capital of Dinotopia, which sits astride a hopscotch of falls that would make Iguazu look modest. Although its ziggurats and walls were Babylonian, the buildings of the city’s residential quarters were distinctively European. Many years later, I lived in Prague for a time, and walking around the streets of Malá Strana, I realized that it was, partly, an unconscious urge to find Waterfall City that had brought me to the city.

Now, the greatest book which I judged by its cover was Dune which I found, in paperback, one year at a school used-book fair. I had as a kid, a taste for scale, for the grand, the proto-mythic. Here were the promises made in the back cover of the edition that I came across, alongside the evocative stills of the David Lynch movie:

An awesome world where armies clash for the power of the universe Where sandworms, 1,000 feet long rule the desert Where an ancient dream holds the hope for humanity

Dune is, of course, the book that invented modern world-building, the great forerunner of Game of Thrones. Its dense network of factions and competing political powers (the Spacing Guild, the Landsraad, the Bene Gesserit Sisterhood, Houses Atreides and Harkonnen, the Emperor, the Fremen), its psychedelic technologies (mentats, Guild steersman, the Bene Gesserit’s weirding way, Ixian machines), its stark, interplanetary geographies, these comprise the gold standard for a fully realized fantasy world.

The legacy of the most esoteric fringes of the Human Potential Movement, one of the three legs of the stool of Dune (legs two and three are 60’s-era environmentalism and Cold-War-era geopolitical grand strategy), is probably lost on younger readers of the book, but I grew up in the early 90’s, and went to a school whose library had been funded in the 70’s; I was well-versed in the paranoiac and superstitious undercurrents of the post-war era. At my school’s library, I devoured books of esoterica and metaphysica, books about UFO’s and ESP and Eastern Wisdom and past-life regression and the Jungian collective unconsciousness, all manner of weird phenomena that formed the shadow realm of American culture in the 60’s and 70’s. I believed that these capacities were real (hence my attempts to cultivate my Kai powers), and it was for this reason that I understood an aspect of Dune that many readers gloss over: it is a book about powers, human powers, about ancient capabilities lost to time, a world where Ginaz swordsmen contend with Tlielauxu face-dancers, where mentats match wits with Bene Gesserit witches. Fully cultivated some 8,000 years in the future, these human powers that lie dormant in each of us, will become indistinguishable from magic.

III. WORLDS

Imajica, The Gunslinger

What was possible in the fantasy worlds that I read about was a mythic register that was lacking in the real world. Consider, the opening lines of Clive Barker’s Imajica:

It was the pivotal teaching of Pluthero Quexos, the most celebrated dramatist of the Second Dominion, that in any fiction, no matter how ambitious its scope or profound its theme, there was only ever room for three players. Between warring kings, a peacemaker; between adoring spouses, a seducer or a child. Between twins, the spirit of the womb. Between lovers, Death… It was a hard philosophy, but he claimed it was both immutable and universal, as true in the Fifth Dominion, called Earth, as it was in the Second. And more significantly, as certain in life as it was in art.

There is the faintest echo of Dickens in these opening lines — “It was the pivotal teaching…” very nearly parallels “It was the best of times…,” and Imajica is, like the Dickens novel, a tale of two cities — in this case London and Yzordderrex, with the French Revolution swapped out for the revolt against the Autarch.

Imajica is — how to put this tactfully? — an elaborate gay fantasia. John “Gentle” Zacharias goes on a novel-long odyssey-cum-love-affair with a Pie ‘oh Pah, a “mystif” (an alien creature who happens to look like a beautiful and sexually ambiguous black man) through the Imajica, a fantasy realm estranged from Earth for millennia.

Clive Barker circa 2000

Should I go ahead and spoil the thing by mentioning that Gentle, a well-muscled, sexually-omnivorous painter with dark hair, is also the son of God? Yes, returning to the work as an adult, it’s hard for me to read the book as anything other than a transparent (if ornately dressed) form of wish fulfillment. Well, let me tell you, Barker is not a man to be careful with what he wishes for:

“I want to see,” Gentle declares in chapter twenty-six, when he and Pie finally get around to getting it on. The sex between the mystif’s legs is, we learn, “neither phallic nor vaginal, but a third genital form entirely fluttering at its groin like an agitated dove.” After touching the thing and feeling “the elaboration grow at his touch,” Gentle asks the important questions: “You could fuck or be fucked with, is that right?”

I suppose I could tell you the mystif’s response… but I think you can figure that one out for yourself.

It’s often said of Stephen King’s The Gunslinger that it is dark, moody, and evocative, a masterpiece of strangeness, and that, by comparison, its sequels read like, well, Stephen King novels. This was among the earliest of the novels that I read by King, and remains the most distinctive and memorable. There is the mythic quality that was so important to me when I was young: in this case, Roland Deschain’s exile from the fallen kingdom of Gilead and his quest to the Dark Tower. The Gunslinger is made up of equal parts Arthurian legends, Mad Max, and Sergio Leone Westerns. If it sounds like a fever dream, that’s because it was, partly, conceived, as King tells us in the afterword, during a lonely winter inter-semester at the University of Maine and typed up on “magic paper.”

“The world has moved on” and become a post-apocalyptic wasteland ruled by demons and scavenged by Slow Mutants. King’s gunslinger has “progressed through the khef over many years, and had reached the fifth level.” In King’s world, where bullets are scarce and guns infinitely precious, gunslingers are a kind of knight, preternaturally gifted marksmen who once guarded a precarious feudal order. The object of Roland’s quest, the Dark Tower, is a looming, cosmic edifice that may be the nexus of the universe.

The original book has been by tarnished by authorial meddling, but I still remember the story that I read when I was twelve. “The man in black fled across the desert, and the gunslinger followed” — an opening line that was evocation, invitation, and call to adventure.

IV. THE WORLD

Which, of course, is why I travelled. For many years, it was very important to me that I live in a foreign country. Between the ages of 28 and 34, I lived in Amsterdam, Prague, Lviv in western Ukraine, Izmir in Turkey. I learned Spanish, French, Czech, Ukrainian, Turkish, Italian, flirted with waitresses in seaside cafes, hiked through tiny villages toward castle ruins in the distance, read arcane books (an ill-fated foray in mathematical logic) in centuries-old libraries, but in the end, I never felt that I was traveling properly. Later on, I read In Patagonia, Isherwood’s Berlin Stories, Nicholas Bouvier and Robert Kaplan, and decided that I was never going to be the kind of literary traveler I once dreamed of becoming. Amongst the giants, my own intrepidness felt very modest.

Nor did I ever develop my skills. Instead of advancing through the levels of the khef, or ascending the ranks of the Kai order, I spent my twenties taking actuarial exams. Ah well.

The otherworld setting seemed the natural approach when I began to write my novel. It was the only way that I could fully control the mood, tone, and language of the settings of the stories I wanted to tell. I wanted a world where I could arc all of the facts towards the feeling of melancholy, decline, wistfulness, and nostalgia that I came to feel towards my travels.

Many otherworld stories have the form of a “portal fantasy”: A person from the real world travels across space or time to a fantasy world or to a fantasy-inflected historical period. These Isekai-style stories are common in China, my mother reads these all the time — a young woman, killed in a traffic accident, finds herself reincarnated in the imperial court of the Tang dynasty — and they have been the source of a rash of suicides across East Asia. There is in this phenomenon an indictment of the modern world. Life is so miserable that a fleeing into dreams is the only possible solution. We hope against hope, but there are no portals. Magic isn’t real.

I suppose that my novel Age of Peace was an attempt to fashion out of my memories something more meaningful than the loneliness that I experienced in my travels. Not with magic, but with its only analogues in this world: the adventure of exploration; the depths of the people we encounter; the bittersweetness of romantic love, its hopes and disappointments.