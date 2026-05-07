Dear Republic,

We continue with our (surprisingly clean-living) submissions for “Substance Week.”

-ROL

A WHITE A-4 PAPER THAT WARMS ME LIKE AN OLD FRIEND’S HUG

Every time I sit to write there’s a reminder I see nearby that warms me like an old friend’s hug.

On a white, A-4 paper I have these words written with a green pen—

Particular Moments

Write Slowly

Rewrite

From the many writing advices I read over the years these are my favorites. I used them again and again and found them to stand above all other writing advices. I know them by heart but I want these words nearby when I write.

In my home, in the room I write, there’s a bed near my working space. Every time I sit to write I put the white, A-4 paper on the bed, where I can see the words when I turn to look at them. There’s something grounding about looking at something familiar, a white, A-4 paper I looked at for years, a paper that holds my three favorite writing advices, and there they are, nearby, where I can see them while I work on another creative project, reminding me of what worked for me in the past.

The reminder warms me like an old friend’s hug, every time.

Sometimes, actually more times than I care to admit, I’m overwhelmed by a creative project I’m working on, a 5000-word short story or a 3000-word essay or a WIP debut novel. I want to finish that story or essay, I want to push the novel further, but the thought that my creative project is too big and too complex to handle shackles my brain and my writing hand. Then I look at my bed, read my first favorite writing advice on the white, A-4 paper, and the two words “Particular Moments” remind me that all I have to do at this moment is write or revise one particular moment. When I wrote and worked through several drafts of my debut story collection forthcoming from the University Press of Kentucky, every time I was overwhelmed by the thought that I was writing a book, I looked at the paper on my bed, read my first favorite writing advice, and reading the two words reminded me of what I needed to do and the overwhelming feeling lifted. Writing in particular moments felt like I was walking through an open door instead of banging my head against a wall and writing a book no longer felt too big and too complex to handle.

Sometimes what I need to remember is something different. I type fast on my laptop. Even when I write on paper, which I do for my first drafts, my default is to write fast. I’ve told my brain over the years to slow down, to write words slowly, but my brain goes back to doing what it did for years, write words fast. When I turn to look at my bed, there it is, my second favorite writing advice “Write Slowly,” and every time reading these words reminds me to slow, down when I write—so I can pay attention to the light, and the color, and the fire, and the emotion, and the sights, and the sounds, and the smells, and the touches, and the telling details, of the world I’m writing, of the moments I’m writing.

Sometimes what I need to remember is to not be my own worst enemy. There’s an inner voice I hear when I work on my first drafts that makes me want to throw away everything I wrote so far, every word of it, in a trash basket, a haughty voice that never fails to speak what is on its mind, which is judgment of my own work. Then I look at my bed, read my third favorite writing advice “Rewrite,” which I learned from a chapter titled “Second Draft” in Matt Bell’s craft book Refuse to Be Done, and I’m reminded of a lovely thing, which tunes out that haughty inner voice. I have permission to write terrible drafts because I can rewrite the whole draft later.

Five years ago, when I started this habit of looking away from my laptop or from the paper I was writing, at first this looking away from the words to my three favorite writing advices on the white, A-4 paper felt like this habit was intruding on the story I was writing, on my writing process. But I did it again and again and it didn’t feel like intrusion anymore, it felt like part of my writing process, an essential part, which reminds me of what I need every time I sit to write.

This lovely reminder is like watching in awe at an old friend who lights a dark room when she enters the room. Before she enters I sit in the far corner of the room, knees on my chest, because I keep facing the same writing problems, not at the same time but they barge in my writing room, individually, each powerful and debilitating on their own—too overwhelmed by a big creative idea to write a word, writing words fast, the haughty inner voice lurking in my ears that what I wrote so far is very very bad—and the room is dark and I want to run away from the room but the creative project I’m working on is in the room, scattered all over the place, and I don’t want to leave the room, abandoning my creative project would break my heart, but I want the writing process to feel like I’m working in a room filled with light, I want to feel like I’m twirling and dancing in the room, and when I look at the white, A-4 paper, read whichever writing advice I need at the moment, it feels like my old friend has entered and lighted the room with her presence and I remove my hands from my knees and move away from the corner, and I write and this time writing in the lighted room feels like I am twirling and dancing in the room.

banchiwosen woldeyesus (she/her) is a black woman, a short fiction, and nonfiction writer. Her work appears on The/tƐmz/Review, SmokeLong Quarterly, and midnight & indigo. Her debut story collection “The Town Under the Mountains: Stories” is forthcoming from the University Press of Kentucky in New Poetry & Prose Series in spring 2027. She publishes essays, stories, and curated reads on This Precious Dark Skin, her newsletter on Substack.