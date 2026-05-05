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John Julius Reel's avatar
John Julius Reel
3h

Just to add another book to the list of Appalachian working-class literature, in this case memoir: TWELVE ROUNDS IN LO'S GYM, by Todd D. Snyder. The first half is especially good. For those who want to know more about it, I did a video review: https://youtu.be/XPZy6DI7t9k?is=N3nN5pYv2lDHX3CB

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Noor Rahman's avatar
Noor Rahman
6h

Really appreciate this, adding these books to my TBR!

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