Dear Republic,

The discourse comes home to roost. Happy to share this piece from Charles Dodd White taking very seriously the question about working-class writing.

-ROL

A WORKING-CLASS LITERATURE PRIMER

This week I got involved in a Substack “discourse” about the state of working-class writing that was the result of an essay published in the Republic of Letters. I have absolutely zero desire to attempt a post-mortem on that already thoroughly bludgeoned horse. But in the dustup, a few people chimed in and asked for some reading suggestions that might help them have a better idea of what the current literary landscape looks like. So, in the spirit of good faith, I thought I could throw out a handful of names who think seriously about what it means to be an individual defined by the kind of work they do and the culture surrounding it.

As several other writers have already pointed out, the definition of working-class is slippery and constantly evolving. Many in the trades take home much healthier paychecks than college-educated workers in today’s “gig” economy, for example. So, simple income isn’t a reliable nor universal indicator of what is considered a question of class. I can’t hope to address something so massive and nebulous in a form as slight as a Substack listicle, so the scope of this is to serve as an orientation to contemporary working-class writing by writers who are alive today based on my own experience reading this kind of literature over the last couple of decades.

I’m going to limit myself to only fiction (because that’s where I feel most interest lies and what I’m best versed in) and define working-class writers as those who write stories that foreground dignity and complexity of character in their depictions of the world they know. And to make it as granular as possible, I’m also restricting myself to Appalachian writing.

For the sake of broad interest, I’m going to pick writers who are significantly different from each other, so that this is a “big tent” list in the hopes that there will be a greater chance of something here striking an individual’s fancy. So here we go:

Donald Ray Pollock

Best known for his violent and bizarre tales set in south-central Ohio and West Virginia, Pollock worked as a driver and forklift operator for over thirty years at the Mead Paper Mill in Chillicothe, Ohio when he got his big break with the story collection Knockemstiff. His first novel, The Devil All the Time, had wider success and was adapted into a Netflix film (which he apparently narrates). His most recent book was the historical novel, The Heavenly Table.

Start with Knockemstiff.

I like Pollock’s work because it’s tough without seeming affected. His short stories are his particular strength, especially in the depiction of fathers and sons.

Crystal Wilkinson

Wilkinson grew up on her grandparents’ farm in Indian Creek, Kentucky in east Hazard County. She is often cited as one of the foundational members of the Affrilachian art and literature movement that explores Black life in contemporary Appalachia. Her work generally treats the experience of rural Black folks, particularly Black women, in work that addresses disparities of opportunity, family power dynamics, sexual freedom, and mental illness. She has published in multiple genres as well, from poetry and fiction, which is often dark and psychologically incisive, to a range of nonfiction, including a food memoir that connects the culture of the kitchen to her family history. She’s also a regionally admired writing teacher. I know this because she was my writing mentor in the low-residency MFA I finished up back in 2009.

Start with The Birds of Opulence.

Wilkinson’s work is noteworthy for its lyrical but cutting prose. There are few people who can write so fearlessly and beautifully about the tragic and heartbreaking.

Silas House

House was the first Gen Xer to really break through into Appalachian writing in 2001 with his debut novel Clay’s Quilt. Another child of working folks in East Kentucky, House worked as a rural mailman while he was developing his writing chops. His novels often depict sensitive younger protagonists who come of age with a deep affection and connection to the natural landscape. This sensibility has been a part of House’s wider career as a teacher and environmental activist. In 2023, he was appointed as the Kentucky Poet Laureate, the first openly gay man to have that title.

Start with The Coal Tattoo.

Some might argue that Clay’s Quilt is the better initiation, but The Coal Tattoo represents a kind of artistic maturity that is still in progress in the earlier novel. Also, it has some great descriptions of music and how essential it can be for so many people’s lives.

Ann Pancake

Pancake is criminally underread. Her uncompromising work in both her fiction and essays is entrenched in the rural landscape of Appalachia, particularly coal country. The child of a minister, her upbringing in West Virginia is the inspiration for her fiction. In it, the reader glimpses her profound attachment to the plight of the outsider. Her novel, Strange As This Weather Has Been, depicts the environmental and social impact of mountaintop removal.

Start with Strange As This Weather Has Been.

It’s a big and ambitious book. There’s a reason Wendell Berry is a fan.

Ron Rash

The child of cotton mill workers, Ron Rash is probably the best living Appalachian writer. His earlier work, which spans across the genres, concentrates on the “dark corner” of his native South Carolina. But his later novels and stories have been set primarily in west North Carolina. He’s probably best known for the historical novel, Serena, which covers the rapacious greed of a timber empire, featuring a cast of characters that critics have rightly called Shakespearean.

Start with Something Rich and Strange: Selected Stories.

Despite his success with novels, Rash’s true mastery lies in the short story. He’s the finest practitioner of the Southern Gothic short story. That’s right. And I’m including Flannery O’Connor in that statement.

Postscript

This is a mere scratch of the surface. There’s a lot more out there. I encourage everyone to look beyond these more broadly available names and seek out publishers who are specializing in this kind of writing.

Some publishers I recommend for further reading:

Ohio University/Swallow Press

WVU Press

University Press of Kentucky

Hub City Press

Regal House Publishing

Blair Publishing

Belt Publishing

Charles Dodd White is an award-winning novelist and naturalist living in east Tennessee. He is a Marine veteran. His next novel, The World Itself, is forthcoming in 2027 from Regal House.

This post originally appeared at The Essay Desk. Photo of Donald Ray Pollock.