Ah, the good old days. I had to work just to stay afloat and somehow could not finish much of anything for years.

This is a curious thing to say:

"There is another aspect of “going pro” that is important in our present climate. Because of the culture-war divisions within media, many writers coming up now are excluded from publication because of their race, gender, sexuality, etc.....There’s no obvious solution to this problem."

Yes, there is an obvious solution to this problem. Literary Agencies need to diversify their agents. They are all millennial females with pronouns in their bios, and they're ruining literature for everyone.

The other obvious solution is to stop publishing identities and return to publishing stories of substance. True works of art - not oh 'poor me I was an immigrant' slop with no interpretation other than that.

The mean girls are running the asylum. Get them out.

Josiah Doon's avatar
Josiah Doon
1h

this advice was stale by 1991 and publications only "need" viable economic plans usually at the cost of laying writers off or not paying them especially the young ones and the idea that payment = real writing is the numerical economic vision that paved the way for all this bankrupt content being chuted into the maw of GEO trawlers

