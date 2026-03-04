Dear Republic,

Today we have some nuggets of wisdom for younger writers from Republic favorite Blake Nelson—suggesting that their best bet would be to get in the game, get into the ballpark you want to be in.

-ROL

ADVICE TO YOUNG WRITERS

In high school, I was a huge Rolling Stones fan. I remember reading that their second guitarist, Mick Taylor (who replaced Brian Jones), had joined the band when he was only 20 yrs old.

I liked the idea that someone just a few years older than I was could join the Rolling Stones. I also remember people saying, “If you want to get really good at guitar, really fast, join the Rolling Stones when you’re 20.”

I liked that idea too. That a person might find themselves suddenly elevated like that. Like one day you were practicing your guitar in your room and a week later you’re on stage with Keith Richards.

You probably would get really good, really fast. You’d have no choice.

*

I had aspirations in music myself. I learned the basics of guitar in high school. But I wasn’t very good. When I got to college, I tried to start an art-punk band. But we weren’t very good either.

Halfway through my freshman year, I heard that our campus New Wave band, The Compulsions, needed a new guitarist. I immediately requested a tryout. And then scrambled to learn a couple of the cover songs I’d heard them play.

Unfortunately, the easiest songs by groups like Blondie, and The Pretenders, and even The Ramones, were extremely difficult.

I quickly saw that I couldn’t accurately replicate these records. So I learned the basic chord progressions and hoped for the best.

At the audition, despite my incompetence, the Compulsions liked my vibe. They could see how excited I was. I REALLY WANTED TO BE IN A BAND. So they brought me in.

*

So now I was in the Mick Taylor situation. I was going to learn by doing. I could barely play “Psycho Killer” or “My Best Friend’s Girlfriend”, but there I was, on stage, muddling through, in front of a dining hall full of dancing college kids.

And these were paying gigs. Two weeks later, the Compulsions were playing at a different college. Which meant that I was now a professional musician.

And so I got better. I got a lot better. And it happened fast.

*

This was my first experience of “going pro.” Of abruptly jumping from hobbyist to professional, in one ungainly step.

Even at our low level, the Compulsions made and spent hundreds of dollars, they signed contracts, and they scheduled dates far in advance.

During summer vacation, I spent hours practicing the latest New Wave hits. I “grew up” in an artistic way. I was now involved in the commerce of creativity.

*

When I finished college, I decided the musician’s life was not for me, and I switched over to writing, which was also a love of mine.

Interestingly, and maybe because of my experience in music, I was not interested in being an amateur writer. I was looking to go pro. Which for a writer, meant getting published, selling books, and being on the cover of Writer’s Digest.

Unfortunately, getting to that level would take time. Music was easy. Even two chords played badly could sound good.

Writing was a much harder skill to acquire. To write with enough confidence and mastery that you could hold people’s attention, that took years to develop.

*

I got my first national publication in Gordon Lish’s The Quarterly, one of the popular literary journals of that time. This was five years into my “writing career.”

The Quarterly published two of my poems, and paid me $5 a poem. An actual check came to my house. The check was from RANDOM HOUSE.

This was huge deal for me at the time. I was now a professional writer! As soon as those poems were accepted, I sent in others, and kept sending more, so that I went on a little run at The Quarterly, appearing in multiple issues.

I was very serious in my dealings with Gordon Lish and The Quarterly. In my mind, this was my first writing job. I wanted to keep it going. And max it out. And do it well. Because after this, I would be looking for more “jobs.”

*

My ultimate goal was to write novels. That was the only way you could have a full-time career. It was the only way you could impact the culture.

Besides, a good novel was my favorite reading experience. Updike, Roth, Vonnegut, Irving. These novelists created their own realities. Which, because of their great talent and imagination, I deeply enjoyed entering into.

It took me until I was 30, before I finally found the proper story and voice for a solid, publishable novel. It was called GIRL.

I can’t say this novel was the result of hard work. It was more like divine inspiration landed on my head. The important thing was: I was ready when it happened. I banged out the first draft in six weeks at my parents’ farm in Oregon.

Fifteen drafts later, it was ready to go to publishers. This would be the hard part. I began the grueling task of mailing queries to agents and manuscripts to editors.

While I waited for responses, I tried writing a magazine article. When I came up with something good, I sent it to a new magazine called Details, whose target audience was young men in their twenties.

They accepted the piece and mailed me a contract. I would be paid $1500. Which seemed like winning the lottery in 1991.

*

That was the moment I really became “a pro.” Not the $5 poems. But the rent paying, grocery buying, time-purchasing check for $1500.

That kind of money, propelled me into another realm. I was Mick Taylor joining the Rolling Stones again.

After that first piece sold, I immediately wrote another. They accepted that one, too. So now I was in. Details was a national magazine. I now had a national audience.

This put pressure on me. A pressure I liked and was good for me. That was the whole point of being a writer: that feeling that people were waiting to see what you would do next. And not wanting to disappoint them.

*

Seeing that Details might possibly be the stepping stone I needed to get my novel published, I dropped everything and moved to New York.

At first, I didn’t really respect Details. It was a glossy, commercial, men’s aftershave magazine. Which was why it paid so well.

But when I physically arrived there, I saw the reality of the situation. The Details writers were pros. They were all talented. Every single one. The editors were some of the best editors in New York. They were at Details because that’s where the money was. And where the action was.

In my provincial snobbery I had secretly wished I was at The New Yorker. But Details was way more fun than The New Yorker. It was for young people and was therefore open to writing that was edgy and cool. And because it was new, it was still a meritocracy.

*

I was right about Details being a stepping stone. I spent a year writing for them, and through my editor there, I found a top-level agent. (My query letters had done nothing.) Through that agent, I eventually got my novel GIRL published.

I paid for all my living expenses that year from my Details money.

But that was nothing compared to the confidence it gave me, to be a working New York writer.

*

Which is why I am writing this article. To stress to young people the value of “going pro” as quickly as you can. It’s the best way to learn. And the fastest. One gig leads to other gigs, other outlets, other opportunities.

How much did it improve my chances of getting GIRL published, when my agent could say, “He writes for Details"?”

By saying that, my agent sent a message to book editors that I was competent, professional, and could handle constructive criticism. I wasn’t some weirdo from the hinterlands who thought he was Ernest Hemingway. I was a pro. I understood commercial publishing and the importance of appealing to mainstream readers.

Sitting alone in your room, writing your novel is part of the process. But the other part is learning the business. Getting involved. Working with intelligent editors. Getting experience. And doing that early, while you’re still learning.

Of course, magazines like Details no longer exist. But The Free Press exists. And Unherd. And Compact. And The Republic of Letters. And The Metropolitan Review.

*

There is another aspect of “going pro” that is important in our present climate. Because of the culture-war divisions within media, many writers coming up now are excluded from publication because of their race, gender, sexuality, etc.

There’s no obvious solution to this problem. But one thing you can do is forget about the legacy media you’ve always dreamed of writing for.

You need to look for new outlets. And maybe even create them yourself.

When I sent my first article to Details, that magazine was new and still finding its way. They needed new writers.

They would never say that in public because they’d be deluged with crap. But they did need new talent. Not just to fill space, but to help create the magazine’s identity.

*

That’s why young writers need to be constantly looking around and thinking: WHO NEEDS ME?

The New Yorker doesn’t. The Atlantic doesn’t. The Paris Review doesn’t. Your local Leftist Alternative Weekly doesn’t, not if you don’t “share their values.”

No, you should be somewhere you are needed, where you can contribute and learn. And where you can get paid. Because that’s what will make you a “real” writer.

*

Even now, as a veteran of the lit world, I always keep an eye out for interesting new outlets that need content.

One random example. There’s an “alt-daily” webzine called The Pamphleteer. It might be the only center/center-right alternative paper in the country. It’s based in Nashville. Mostly, they focus on Nashville topics. But they are open to anything.

The Pamphleteer is run by smart, capable young people. And because they’re daily, I’m going to assume they always need content.

If I were starting off, I’d be looking for places like that. Because competent people have a way of hanging around. Working with talented young editors is the best guarantee of an extended career you’re going to get.

Getting paid is good. Steady work is good. Working with capable people is good. Get one good gig, and I guarantee you will forget all about The New Yorker.

Blake Nelson writes TRAVELS TO DISTANT CITIES at Substack.