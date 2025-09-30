The Republic of Letters

Kevin Kodama
2h

Thanks to The Republic of Letters for allowing me to write on a very niche topic! I hope it will lead some people to dig deeper into what is a very unique subculture. There's a pretty good Substack that delves into the more theoretical nuts and bolts of quizbowl called "Holed Up With a Buzzer" that tentatively seems quite interesting: https://dekidder.substack.com

This obviously didn't make it in, but there's a really interesting Substack post about the darker side of quizbowl and its limitations called "Trivia Isn't Saving Us" (https://georgbendemann.substack.com/p/trivia-isnt-saving-us). This post delves deeper into some of the limitations and more extreme aspects of elite quizbowl culture, and it is insightful enough to be worth reading in its entirety.

I agree with much of what the author says, and I'm not going to deny that quizbowl can lead to some unhealthy engagement with the canon at the highest levels of quizbowl. But I do disagree somewhat with the general characterization of quizbowl— a characterization that is accurate for some quizbowl communities but only at the very highest levels of the game. Most of my peers had a much more casual engagement with the activity, and even the more serious ones didn't ruthlessly optimize their knowledge acquisition as described by the article. In my college club, there was more interest in writing questions than becoming 'elite' at the activity. In general, I would say that people were less concerned with victory and more with how to convert their newly acquired cultural knowledge into something they could use (in quizbowl).

And sure, 'how can I use this in quizbowl' is not necessarily the 'best' way to engage with art. But it is a way! And that is ultimately what I found so valuable: it was a rare alternate outlet for interdisciplinary academic knowledge, totally separate from writing (which I had no particular desire to do at the time). Without this outlet, I am confident that a lot of the academic and cultural knowledge that I have retained up until now would have died on the vine.

Quizbowl can be all-consuming for people with a certain personality, and that includes myself. I do often wonder if my time would have been better spent in other ways. But at the same time, 'if only I found a better addiction' is a really a big 'if' and I could easily have drifted towards some other addiction with far worse side effects. When I compare the quizbowl timeline to the League of Legends timeline, I feel confident that I ended up in the right one.

James Borden
8h

And this is clearly not on that post but Kodama's take on "The Ministry of Time" was spot on.

