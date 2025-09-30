Dear Republic,

AH, THE NERDISH JOYS OF QUIZBOWL

One essay describes crying at a Michael Cimino film “for” this author and explores the role of the forest in homoerotic bonding in this author’s work. That essay on this author describes him as “our worst, best, wickedest, and truest laureate.” Another essay on this author quotes and later attacks “Prof. Lounsbury” of Columbia and “Prof. Brander Matthews” of Yale. A Leslie Fiedler essay titled for this author describes him as a prototypical “good bad author.” Another essay accuses a novel by this author of “accomplish[ing] nothing and arriv[ing] in thin air” and lays out 18 rules of literature including “eschew surplussage” and “use the right word, not its second cousin”. This author commits 114 of the title violations in an essay by Mark Twain titled for this author’s “literary offenses”. For 10 points, name this author whose “Leatherstocking Tales” included The Last of the Mohicans. ANSWER: James Fenimore Cooper (from the 2019 National All-Stars Academic Tournament)

QUIZBOWL: AN INTRODUCTION

Naomi Kanakia has written a few essays this year about various “forgotten” authors: James Fenimore Cooper, O. Henry, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and others. Kanakia argues that while these authors were once quite important to American literature and still enjoy high name recognition, the reading public just doesn’t care much about them anymore. She goes on to say that it is surprisingly hard to find people who engage with their works in a meaningful way.

These essays are amusing for me to read, because while I agree that this is probably the case for most people, my experience was quite different. Most of my friends in high school had not only heard of authors like Cooper, but could even name many of their works. Not just their greatest hits, but even lesser-known works like The Spy. I myself vividly remember reading “The Cop and the Anthem” and “The Last Leaf” in high school and assuming that plenty of adults still read stories like these.

Of course, this was clearly the product of unusual circumstances. My high school experience was defined by quizbowl, a cutthroat contest of knowledge that covered nearly every academic subject from the Great Books to quantum physics. Quizbowl rewarded the quick recall of facts at the buzzer: the deeper your knowledge, the more time that you were given to answer a question.

An exhaustive outline of quizbowl mechanics is beyond the scope of this post; if you are curious, feel free to read this explanation I wrote for my university. I primarily wanted to focus on quizbowl’s community aspects, and in particular how it creates unique engagement with the Great Books.

OF ‘REAL KNOWLEDGE’ AND ‘FAKE KNOWLEDGE’

I began my quizbowl journey mostly by associating words, and I became a “lit player” simply because most teams just left literature up for grabs. It was easy to get a cursory foundation for science or history just by paying attention in class. In contrast, getting a sense of the “literary canon” required far more dedicated effort outside. You could often rack up points simply by doing the grunt work of associating work and author.

I earned some of my first points by being the only one to recognize that To the Lighthouse was a novel by Virginia Woolf. I had no clue who Woolf was or what To the Lighthouse was about. Presumably a lighthouse? All I knew was that a lot of Serious Academics really cared about it and thought it was important for us to know about.

The naive critique of quizbowl is that it incentivizes this kind of shallow engagement. Players can indeed get pretty far in quizbowl using flashcarding methods (“The Spy” → James Fenimore Cooper, “Uncas” → The Last of the Mohicans). However, so-called “Carders” are constantly in an arms race with question writers, who try their very best to redirect points to players who gain knowledge through reading actual books.

In quizbowl’s infancy, most questions about an author followed a simple structure. They would talk about three or four of an author’s works in reverse order of their perceived fame. So if you had a question on Herman Melville, the question might start out with a section about Typee, then Billy Budd, and then Moby-Dick. The idea was to reward people who had even read Melville’s lesser-known works, in addition to his classics.

But the problem was that people learned you could simply farm the titles of the most popular works. Why learn all about Moby-Dick when you can just remember Typee = Melville and beat everyone to the punch? For much of the early 2000s, it was quite effective to simply memorize the 3rd-6th most popular works by every classic author.

However, question writers eventually pushed back on this strategy by removing the actual titles from the beginnings of questions, leaving only the descriptions in their place. Early “title drops” are now used sparingly and are often controversial in high-level competition. At the same time, evocative yet obscure ideas from primary works are now far more likely to appear earlier in a question, rewarding those who actually read. The directive ‘Read a book!’ became a symbol of this push, encouraging people to stop trying to game the system and pursue the Heavenly Path of ‘Real Knowledge’.

Since these early back-and-forths, the arms race has become even more sophisticated. Now a question might even dip into literary criticism of a book before it mentions more “cardable” details like character names and settings. It is fashionable to try to reach for ‘fresh clues’ that have never even come up in competition before, ensuring that early buzzes will only come from the most deserving.

Of course, this whole arms race wouldn’t even exist if people didn’t care. But in fact, Real Knowledge is a badge of honor in the quizbowl community. Even players with less impressive statistics were well-respected if it was clear that their knowledge was in some way Real. To adopt Fake Knowledge (accrued purely through reading old questions, flashcards and otherwise) was considered vaguely sinful, even though all players knew that it was somewhat necessary for competitive success.

Because any quizbowl player will tell you that some amount of Fake Knowledge is needed to reach the highest levels of the game. The sheer breadth of quizbowl ensures that for most questions, neither team will have any Real Knowledge at all, and Fake Knowledge always trumps no knowledge. The real question becomes: how much are you willing to pollute your soul with Fake Knowledge in order to win?

Many quizbowl veterans would wistfully look back on their first year in quizbowl, when all of their knowledge was still “real”. It was sometimes refreshing to meet players who were disconnected from the national scene, who were thus untainted by the science of Carding and Fake Knowledge.

Encounters like these made some quizbowl players rather self-conscious about how they spent their time. Deep down, we all knew that quizbowl stripped down to its core is just fact memorization, in the same way that a first-person shooter video game is basically just clicking dots on a screen. Of course, there’s more to it than that: without the actual engagement with society and culture, no one would play! But still, quizbowl players wanted to do our best to beat the allegations, and demonstrate that no, really, our beloved activity has some cultural merit and is not just a robotic waste of time.

CAN KNOWLEDGE BECOME ‘MORE REAL’?

These anxieties grew out of an earnest desire at the center of quizbowl’s appeal: the desire for one’s knowledge to be seen and appreciated. It was deeply affirming to be told that your esoteric knowledge had value, and one of the best parts of quizbowl was seeing a new player’s eyes light up as they were recognized for knowing some factoid for the first time in their life. Quizbowlers wanted to make sure that no one could take that away from them.

I believe quizbowl’s ‘secret sauce’ was this reification: making academic knowledge more real by pulling it out of dusty tomes and into the light. There tends to be a big barrier between academic knowledge and the subjects that people actually discuss in the Real World. But quizbowl was the rare place where people could just bring up, say, Evelyn Waugh or the Vijayanagara Empire, and it would be treated as routine.

Quizbowl gave me a way to appreciate someone else’s knowledge, even if the specifics of that knowledge were beyond me. On one occasion, I read my physics professor dad some extremely difficult material science quizbowl questions. I always knew that my dad had a lot of knowledge about physics, but quizbowl gave me a framework to truly appreciate it. It was always fun to read quizbowl questions to academics, seeing their surprise as their niche knowledge is referenced by a layperson for the first time.

I see ‘LitStack’ in a similar light. Many Substack accounts belong to people who don’t seem very online. As a result, some LitStack conversations have a familiar quality: that feeling that they might be publicly discussing these niche interests for the first time. I had been out of the main quizbowl scene for a bit when I first stumbled across ‘LitStack’. But when I came across another part of the Internet where people were excitedly name-dropping authors like Karl Ove Knausgaard and Italo Calvino…

…it felt like coming home.

QUIZBOWL AND SUBSTACK AS ACTIVE VIRTUES

Of course, many people will still object to the entire premise of quizbowl. If someone engages with literature purely to get “points,” how substantial can their engagement with literature really be? Can one really develop an appreciation for the Great Books when their incentives are so obviously misaligned?

I hope that the described hand-wringing over Real Knowledge demonstrates that quizbowl players care at least a bit about knowledge and not just points. But this angle of critique also takes for granted quizbowl’s main benefit: it converts academic knowledge that may never see the light of day into something that you can actually use.

My retention of high school subjects has been relatively strong post-college, in large part due to quizbowl forcing them into my working memory. Just as only Spanish students who actually use Spanish really learn it, people who use their knowledge in quizbowl tend to keep it with them longer. There are certainly more ‘holistic’ ways to use literary knowledge than quizbowl, just like there are more holistic ways to use Spanish than ordering at a Mexican restaurant. But the assumption that a more holistic avenue will be readily available or even desirable is a very big ‘if’.

While there are ‘literature users’ in academia and elsewhere, laypeople usually lack a direct practical use for the literary knowledge that they’ve accumulated. Even when seeking out likeminded people, I still rarely find people interested in discussing the books that people talk about here. In light of this, it is refreshing to be able to log on and post my latest Middlemarch take to an interested audience, just like I was able to post a Laszlo Krasznahorkai meme on quizbowl Facebook during my adolescence.

No matter the method, I would argue that it is inherently virtuous to find ways to use the knowledge accrued during your life. Sure, playing quizbowl and scrolling LitStack might not be the most substantive ways to do so. But compared to the alternative addictions of the Digital Age, these activities don’t seem bad. When we can make use of a greater share of the sum total of our knowledge, we are better for it. Only by first fortifying this knowledge in our minds will we able to climb to greater heights.

Kevin Kodama is the Seattle-based editor of Synthesized Sunsets, a Substack featuring essays and analysis about the global canon of speculative fiction. In his free time, he also enjoys shuffle dance and learning Mandarin Chinese.

