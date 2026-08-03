The Republic of Letters

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Trey Hinkle's avatar
Trey Hinkle
10m

Hell yes. Great essay, Brett.

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Barbara Baer's avatar
Barbara Baer
1h

really like this piece, tone and confidence, thanks

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