Dear Republic,

Last week somehow or other turned into Southern Week and this week is showing signs of becoming Western Week. Brett Puryear adroitly handles that transition here.

-ROL

ALL HAIL REGIONALISM

I went to undergrad in my hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and took a Contemporary Southern Lit course, in which we read Bobbie Ann Mason, Dorothy Allison, Jayne Ann Phillips, and Edward P. Jones. Up till then I’d never imagined “Southern Lit” even being a thing. Our professor also taught my very first creative writing workshops, and recommended I read the late Southern Gothic writer William Gay. My friend Garrett turned me onto Harry Crews. My older brother, who’d gone to college at the University of Mississippi, gave me Barry Hannah. He and several of his fraternity brothers worshiped Hannah’s classic 1978 short story collection Airships.

It’s wild to think a bunch of frat brothers would be reading voice-driven literary fiction for fun, but that can happen in places like Oxford, Mississippi, where William Faulkner’s Rowan Oak sits just a few blocks from campus. (To be fair, Barry Hannah wrote raunchy, irreverent, laugh-out-loud funny literary fiction. If you’re going to recommend any lit fic to a frat guy, you might as well give him a copy of Airships.)

I never identified as “Southern,” really, until I started reading a lot of books in college. In addition to the above-mentioned authors, I was reading Flannery O’Connor, and Cormac McCarthy’s early Tennessee novels, for the very first time. My inner world became explosive with Southern writers, writers who made me feel like I came from a place.

Sure, it probably registered with me at some point as a teenager that we had more racism and better barbeque than much of the country, but William Gay and McCarthy taught me how to read the Tennessee landscape, O’Connor and Hannah taught me how to hold a magnifying glass up to the region’s grotesques, loonies, howlers and grifters. Breece D’J Pancake and Ernest J. Gaines revealed the poverty and despair that blights the region, and how it can be made beautiful. I knew I wanted to become a writer, but now what I wanted most of all was to be a Southern Writer, and these were different things.

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At twenty-five I moved to Missoula, Montana, entering a creative writing program where the poets worshiped Richard Hugo and you could run into William Kittredge at a bar and have a martini together and hear stories about Raymond Carver’s wild days or about when Barry Hannah was a visiting writer there in the early ‘80s. I’d had my fill of Southern bards and couldn’t wait to get up there to read and write in the Rocky Mountain West of Jim Harrison and Tom McGuane. I wanted to drink in the same bar Hugo used to hang out in—RIP Harold’s Club in Milltown—and fish the Blackfoot River of Norman MacLean’s A River Runs Through It.

That’s corny, I guess, but it felt good not to just pursue writing but to pursue a place in which books felt born of it, where heroes living or dead, real or imagined, made something of it to last. And a place that lured in the amateur, getting you dreaming a little more. Even if it’s inauthentic, corny, cliched. I couldn’t give a shit, and still don’t.

Why am I going off at the mouth about any of this? What’s strange is that I never even conceived of any kind of literary consumption that wasn’t rooted in place. The writers in Montana were excited about being in Montana and reading authors who lived in and wrote about the Rocky Mountain West, in the same way writers in Chattanooga were enchanted to be working near enough to Flannery O’Connor and Harry Crews’ Georgia, Cormac McCarthy and James Agee’s Knoxville, Tennessee, and a five hour-drive from the Mississippi of Faulkner, Hannah, Larry Brown, Tom Franklin, Eudora Welty. All of these writers wrote well of the landscapes, wacky social mores, and lunatics that populate a very distinctive part of America, wherein surely the particular lies in the universal but boy are there are some very particular particulars.

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A writer named Hillary Kelly recently wrote an Atlantic article called “Why So Much Millennial Fiction Is Boring,” calling out a “flatness” in modern writing in which fictive worlds have narrowed and writers focus more on alienation and digital spaces— which accompanies a trend of autofiction whereby the self-centered-ness of first person narration has turned too inward. There’s so much online discourse lamenting this “flatness” of modern life. How can you write about, say, The South today when it’s just Walmarts and Dollar General stores? Well, you can make do with the kudzu swallowing up a hillside behind an Arby’s, there are Bible Thumpers in the Walmart parking lot, and the generic gas station down the road sells fried catfish. The politics are wacky as shit, the people are loud. The jokes are dirty. The world just simply isn’t as homogeneous as people make it out to be, and writers are—ideally—amongst the most observant and imaginative people on the planet, the best equipped to turn it all into something.

These are simply new opportunities. Think of an image at night: a Dollar General sign down an empty highway, a parking lot awash in its yellow glow, sinister against of a wall of dark Appalachian foothills. It’s late and the place is closed but there’s an SUV with blacked out windows idling in the parking lot. Somebody’s shining a flashlight into a dumpster. What are they doing? What’s about to happen? Coming up with the best way to make that image feel alive and to examine what’s happening with the folks who populate these worlds is the fiction writer’s job.

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A more alive contemporary American fiction can and will happen when writers stop pretending that the world has up and disappeared. There’s been talk online about a New Romanticism in writing, but for a real modern Romanticism to take hold in American fiction, writers may have to take the Meaghan Garvey Midwestern Death Trip tack. Get in your car and just go somewhere. Visit small towns. Go to old taverns. Meet people. Hear their stories. Learn a place’s history. Keep a keen eye on landscape.

There’s nothing in America worth treasuring more than its capacity to morph before your eyes from New England and Appalachia to the Great Plains and the Desert Southwest and the Rocky Mountains and the north Pacific Coast, where people are talking differently, recreating differently, cooking and eating food you’ve never heard of, and getting into all sorts of different kinds of trouble. There are still dive bars, diners (feeling like the Guy Fieri of American letters right now), baseball diamonds, motorcycle rallies, murder and mayhem, demagogues, drifters, National Forestlands and just a metric shit-ton of interesting people and places, everywhere, to seduce and ignite the imagination if you’re just willing to keep your eyes open.

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It’s not my cup of tea, but there’s definitely something valuable in fiction that concerns our online-ness or what-have-you, and I’m not suggesting this shouldn’t be addressed in imaginative prose. I’m also aware someone might be reading this who lives in a place for which they hold no romance. But I am suggesting that holding some romance or expertise for a place is the responsibility of a writer who seeks to capture a world, to look outward at all its beauty and ugliness—that is if you’re going to write a story in which the set pieces pop and its people move and talk and journey about strange places wreaking or running into havoc. Being the Bard of Dayton, Ohio, might be more interesting than living in Dayton, Ohio, yet writing a novel in which the reader has no idea where we are and what it looks like and of the people there, we just know the protagonist is spiraling amid a crimped, undreamy digital fever dream.

If that’s not a writer’s aim, that’s fine. By all means, plumb the depths of loneliness, the internet, your neighborhood in Brooklyn. This can be wonderful. Go inward. Experiment with form. Figure out how to make that isolation sparkle on the page.

Barry Hannah’s maxim was something along the lines of, “Beginning. Middle. End. Thrill us,” and that’s the basic job. But we also desperately need writers conjuring up stories with air in their tires, willing to go off-road in the provinces, fly-over states, and less-explored corners of the coasts and their cities. And it’s happening. The Middle Tennessee of Lee Clay Johnson’s Bloodline and even the neon-sleaze of Jordan Harper’s Los Angeles in his 2026 crime novel A Violent Masterpiece. Garvey’s Midwestern Death Trip. Scott Wolven’s rural New England noir. Small presses like the South’s Hub City Press putting out great work focusing on regional writing.

The new Eudora Weltys and Jim Harrisons are out there working today. In the age of isolation and robot writing and the flattening getting even flatter it’s probably a decent time to be a corny romantic lunatic again. Start emulating fucking Kerouac again for all I care, as long as it gets you somewhere interesting. Ten or twenty years from today some group of writers are going to go to some retreat in Ohio. And you might be someone self-publishing online right now, or with small presses, or your Big Five debut came and went. Forgotten. Unheard of. At least not heard of yet. But those writers at their little retreat are going to say, in twenty years, that they just have to go to that bar where you used to drink. Go to that lake you wrote about. And they’ll feel something doing it, help make something themselves. Might be just another silly dream, so something worth aspiring to.

Brett Puryear was born and raised around Chattanooga, Tennessee. He’s the author of the novel Nightburner, an Appalachian Literary Horror forthcoming from Minotaur Books in 2027. His short fiction and essays have appeared or are forthcoming in Southwest Review, The Iowa Review, CutBank, The Writer’s Foundry Review and elsewhere. He’s a regular contributor at Wildsam, where he writes about road travel, fly fishing, and the natural world. He lives in Missoula, Montana, with his family.

Image by Sari Shryack