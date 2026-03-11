The Republic of Letters

Terrance Lane Millet
6h

There’s a lean muscularity here that I like. It’s a sort of no-nonsense, blue-collar style that we need more of in the written word, especially in fiction. It’s honest, and it reminds me of working and talking on construction sites from northern Canada to California.

There's been some complaining on Substack about the abundance of MFA-style writing in fiction especially--and I'll say in essays too--and writers writing about writers and about being a writer. I think this article indicates what an antidote might look like.

Kit Noussis
5h

May you finish a thousand more books on the clock! Why do I worry they are going to replace school janitors with an app-based market for custodians? Piece-rate for sweeping, 1 cent a tile.

