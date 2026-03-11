Dear Republic,

For grit week, we’re proud to run this excellent piece from pseudonymous writer Mike Obee on his gig as a school janitor. Obee joins our ongoing series of reflections on manual jobs.

- ROL

ALL THE NIGHT CUSTODIANS

Leroy was the head custodian, 63 years old, tall and fat, with a short fuzzy white beard like Santa Claus trying out something new. He took to me quickly even if I didn’t look the part, my skinny little arms and smooth little hands fit for, at most, a keyboard. I was assigned to the math wing on the first floor of the high school—which also included the gym and the nurse’s office—but I had some trouble my first day because the route wasn’t properly explained. I was rushing around until a few minutes to midnight trying to finish, and when I showed up the following afternoon Leroy beamed like I had passed through some gauntlet and now the real work could begin. “I didn’t think you’d come back,” he said.

I didn’t know what to say. I was 26, needed the money, needed the health insurance, and, after many years of college, many years working retail, plus a stint as a dishwasher at one of the Disneyland hotels, I needed to feel like my life was moving forward.

So I came back, yeah. Stayed a janitor. Got pretty good at it, too.

There’s usually four of us at night. We work out of these dank little closets with lighting so dim and single-bulbed Darius Khondji would have to tiptoe away with a textbook over his junk if he caught so much as a glance. Sandals has the Social Studies wing upstairs in the west, and I have the Science wing upstairs in the east. Mac’s in the math wing now, and Indiana has the Foreign Language wing on the first floor opposite him, except three months ago he had to be hospitalized for a bum knee and complications with his diabetes (Mac went to visit him and said Indiana had to lose one of his toes), so some nights, Mac, Sandals, and I have to cover the Foreign Language wing, and other nights one of the morning guys covers it for a little overtime. These days, after eight o’clock, it’s just the three of us. Sandals rarely does more than collect the garbage out of his bathrooms, classrooms, and offices. This takes about an hour or two, and once he’s done he gets back in his car with the dying battery and drives off, returning five or six hours later with bloodshot eyes and giggling at every little thing, trailing a skunky smell behind him like Pig-Pen. I don’t think he has a permanent residence, child support draining his bank account so much so he has to shack up with home-owning girlfriends who drive sleek Lincoln Navigators and have a thing for dudes with accents. He’s in his late-40s and wears these red sandals, his toes thick as mozzarella sticks. I don’t know what he feels in his heart when toilet water splashes on his feet, if he even cares. As part of our most recent contract, our union negotiated for the district to provide us footwear. Now every fall a Red Wing Shoes truck comes with many kinds of steel-toed boots. I rarely see Sandals put his on, and when we’re moving furniture out into the hall over the summer so the classroom floors can be stripped and waxed, I seem to worry more about the well-being of his feet than he does. He is so lazy you almost gotta step back, stroke your chin, and admire it, but I never call him out because his hands are bigger than my big head and could easily squash me into a human cube.

I can’t keep track of how Mac works because his methods change every day. He’s in his late-60s, the math wing’s two hallways connected like a T, and sometimes he begins with the T’s vertical support beam, and other times with the T’s horizontal mortarboard hat. Sometimes he cleans the bathrooms first and sometimes not at all. Once I even saw him mopping the water fountain with a toilet brush (be careful where you put your mouth, folks!). Early on, Leroy asked me to help Mac sweep the auditorium each night, and I’d start from the back and work my way through the rows to the front—simple, obvious, normal, chill, and effective. But Mac would start down one row in back, jump to a row in the front, cherry-pick a few rows in the middle, move to the other side of the room and repeat the manic process, all the while asking me over and over, “Doesn’t look so bad, huh? Doesn’t look so bad, right?” as if he was trying to nudge me to wrap it up already so he could get the hell out of there and go watch Netflix without any guilt. I eventually started going in there myself and cleaning the whole auditorium, every row, in about half an hour, until Leroy told me to knock that shit off and let Mac cover his own area. See, the thing about Mac is that nobody likes him. His earnest helplessness tends to rub people the wrong way, always wanting a buddy for tasks that are easy enough to complete on his own. I don’t have these same problems with Mac, but I see where the others are coming from: just last week Mac asked if I could help him mop one of his hallways that was caked in dry, sludgy footsteps from a recent snowstorm. It wasn’t a job that required two people, and after I offered Mac a hand, Sandals caught me upstairs and asked me why I had, said now Mac was going to ask me to help clean his hallways all the time. Maybe he’s right, maybe not, but I feel bad for Mac because he’s older and so despised. One day we’ll all be that useless.

When I first got hired, I really wanted to do a good job. I still clean the bathrooms every night, change out the garbage bags every night, but back then I was also sweeping and spot-mopping the classrooms every night. I’d queue up Darkness on the Edge of Town on my phone and go to work with the dustmop, riding my phone’s volume button in case any kids came by looking to clown on my grandpa music, or any teachers strolled past with ironical smirks because clearly I pictured myself as some kind of working-class hero with dreams far beyond the poverty of this measly shitheel ‘burg—all true. My meticulousness made me a wunderkind in Leroy’s eyes, and though the principal still doesn’t know my name three years later, those early days of effort helped establish my reputation as perhaps the only reliable janitor in the whole school. Now when there are complaints from teachers or secretaries, or even the principal herself, and she calls for a meeting with all the night custodians to scare us into doing better, working harder, I know she knows I have nothing to do with the school’s filth.

And my assumptions about her assumptions about me have been useful as I’ve slowly adopted the lazy nature of my coworkers. I no longer sweep and spot-mop the classrooms unless I absolutely have to. If there’s a big event we’re all meant to clean up once it’s over, I’ll do my share and then fuck off, where before I would’ve done the whole thing myself if I had to. I don’t take the possibility of getting fired for granted, so I do enough surface-level cleaning to fool the roving eyes of burnt-out state employees, but I have the attitude now of a shipmate at peace with the idea of the ship sinking and taking all of us down with it. There’s really no point sweating through your work shirt, overdosing on Advil and Tylenol to soothe your aching bones, or breathing in potential asbestos for 38k a year after taxes.

If I start working as soon as I clock in at 3:30, I can be done by 7 or 7:30. With all that spare time, I’ve read Mrs. Dalloway, Hamlet, Wuthering Heights, Infinite Jest (no, seriously). I’ve watched Jeanne Dielman, Inland Empire, Yi Yi. I’ve even tried composing a few different terrible novels of my own, propping my feet up on a desk chair while tapping a string of jabbering prose into my Notes app, or strolling the empty classrooms and hashing out character and plot stuff aloud to myself like someone you’d cross the street to avoid.

The other guys learned to kick back long ago, so I decided to follow their lead and kick back, too.

Leroy was the one who made me believe I might make this job my life. Because of him I almost trained to be a Shop Steward, almost began the ladder-climb to senior custodian and then head honcho. He had dreams of me taking over for him after he retired that never came true.

He was newly 65 and four months from retirement when he died of his third heart attack. We saw the way the stress of keeping the school running took its toll on him. He had a bad knee, and to offset the pain rode around on this three-wheeled machine we use to clean the hallways. He mostly ate fast food because it was quick and easy. Poor, district-wide communication meant that at any given moment he would have to rally all the custodians because the principal needed 300 desks and chairs in the Gym for Regents testing on Monday—and so on. It wasn’t just the job that killed him, but mostly I blame the job.

I loved Leroy. And when he died, I got jaded. Stopped caring about career moves and milestones. Now my only concern is time. If you ever catch me seething, it’s probably because I just scrolled past a thousand motherfuckers on my phone with way more time on their hands that I wish was mine. And whenever the itch to radically change my life briefly returns, and I click around at job listings I’m over- and under-qualified for, the choice has become less about money and more about how much time this new work would take from me.

I am where I am right now because stealing time here is easy, and more than ever I’m conscious of that janky clock on the wall ticking toward my inevitable and meager oblivion.

Mike Obee lives and works in upstate New York. In his dreams, his first novel is forthcoming. Mike Obee is a pseudonym.