Such an exciting moment to see a true critical review swing its full arm into the arena.

I greatly respect this artist for never stopping. Judson refuses to take ‘No’ for an answer when it comes to what he will do or try next—equally in life and in art.

His grit and stamina earn him his stripes, enough to keep us watching and reading. It’s less about perfect form and more about essence. Judson will squeeze the life out of anything that crosses his path. I tend to think of Gatsby in how Fitzgerald offers place as a character, part of a formula to explain the why of human characters and their development. Temperament and value systems are often formed by where we are. Whether Judson is successful in the delicate balances may be a matter of editing. One would be amazed at how a good editor can change a rough cut into a stellar gem of a work.

From what I can see, as far as launching a writing career as a DIY goes, he has done a great job. Your candid review is the kind of stepping stone needed to keep moving the needle so an editor will find him.

For sure I'll be checking out the V shelves of the fiction section when I hit Elliott Bay Bookstore this afternoon.

