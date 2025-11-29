Dear Republic,

The Depot—our review series of books emerging out of the Substack community—continues, with this tantalizing piece on Judson Stacy Vereen's recent novel, courtesy of ex-butcher, current Jew, and Jung-head extraordinaire Wim Hylen.

And a reminder: if you have a manuscript you'd like reviewed, you'd like to suggest someone else's, or you'd be interested in reviewing, email us at republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com.

American Pleasure by Judson Stacy Vereen

In the biography appended to his novel, American Pleasure: A Portrait and Cityscape of Four Seasons, Judson Stacy Vereen lists, among others, Henry Miller, Clarice Lispector and Rimbaud as literary influences. Although I spot traces of those authors, especially Miller, in his writing, I also sense Jack Kerouac, Charles Bukowski, Walt Whitman, and Allen Ginsberg in the stew. American Pleasure is a mixture of despair and exultation, debauchery and mysticism. It spans the period from Summer 2012 through Spring 2013, but its aesthetic seems to me to harken back to the Beat movement of the 50’s.

The novel is auto fiction, narrated by Judson Vereen. Judson has much in common with Sal Paradise from Kerouac’s On The Road — wide-eyed but world weary, a close observer of his and others’ eccentricities and self-destructiveness — except that the journey Judson is on is entirely internal. His life revolves around a San Francisco bar, the Claude, his visual artist friends Andrew and Georgie, and his attempts to live as poet, banging out poems with his battered typewriter that he’s named Casey. He is living on government assistance, months behind in his rent, waiting for the eviction notice he’s sure is coming, and is in mourning for Elizabeth, the girlfriend who left him. Judson is, if not an alcoholic, someone who drinks a hell of a lot. He also dabbles in drugs — ketamine, amyl nitrate, cocaine. His dissipation is coupled with a devotion to artistic creation, which he romanticizes but also periodically questions as a way of life. The action takes place entirely in San Francisco and the city serves as one of the main characters. The San Francisco of the novel is seedy and yet to Judson’s chagrin, quickly gentrifying. His relationship with the city is complex, a source of both pleasure and pain, and there is a melancholy that hangs over it:

I had some of the best days of my life in this town. Maybe for reasons that are still coming to me, still occurring, rattling around. There was less bickering in the first days. Now everyone talks of money here - or lack thereof. Friends struggle financially; they move away silently.

Near the middle of the book he asks himself, ”Will San Francisco kill me or will I leave?” His emotional relationship with the city reminds me of Joan Didion’s elegiac essay for the time she lived in New York, “Goodbye to All That,” except that, unlike Didion, Judson has not yet abandoned San Francisco. He’s still there, yet he observes the city with wistfulness, suspecting that its best days are in the past or perhaps more accurately, his best days in the city are in the past.

When it seems like Judson will continue with a life that is increasingly looking like a dead end, he meets a woman, Lindsay Larson, to whom the book is dedicated: “Lindsay lives more life in a day than most will live in their entire lives — not to mention all the dying she does …Lindsay is truly free. So mad with gusto, so magnetic — she simmers.” They are instantly drawn to each other, and there are long passages describing their coupling (“She writhes, and I bump. She kisses. I stab her with a final stride and I come like a whale.”). I’d venture to say there is more sex in American Pleasure than any novel I can recall reading. There are various ways to write about sex and the author chooses the straight ahead approach, no details spared, but leavened with a touch of mysticism — sex as spiritual union: “I want her to sit on it with the weight of an elephant. I want us to tour the galaxy and share our findings. I want to douse her in the color of the crystalline gardens.” This can be criticized as bad sex writing, but of course, any explicit writing about sex is particularly vulnerable to charges that it is crude, superfluous, or too extreme. American Pleasure is primarily about sex, its complexities, and the obsessions it engenders. Without sex, the novel would barely exist. That is not a criticism; it takes guts to write this way when male, hetero, sex-focused writers like Updike, Roth and Mailer (the “phallocrats” as David Foster Wallace dubbed them) have mostly fallen out of favor.

Lindsay works at The Palace, a sex club and pornographic studio where the erotic happenings are broadcast worldwide. Initially, Judson seems to take Lindsay’s being a “Palace Girl” in stride; after all, he and Lindsay are pleasure seekers, not interested in conforming to bourgeois values, and of course, he benefits from her wildness. But as he finds himself falling in love, her work bothers him more than he wants to admit. He finds it difficult to reconcile Lindsay with Lady Iris, the persona she adopts at The Palace (“It’s like there are two Lindsays, and I must not make too big a fuss about one to the other”). As her work at The Palace begins to consume her, they drift apart, as she had warned him that they eventually would. After a long period of assiduously avoiding taking a day job, Judson trains to be an EMT in an attempt to save himself by saving others, yet he abandons this plan soon after graduating the training course.

Both the joy and the difficulty of the novel lie in the fact that the author’s gifts are much more poetic than novelistic. Strange, compelling images abound: “I am the ant at the bottom of her boot heel, the solitary cockroach wing, the jester inside her perfunctory court;” “I no longer smirk at God; I have been bombed in the face by his giant stomping feet;” “Your brain is pounded soft as a hooker’s innards with sunken delirious eyes that are as heavy as the impenetrable lid of the final catacomb.” Portions of the novel read like a continuation of Allen Ginsburg’s “Howl,” in which Judson, still obsessed with Lindsay, is haunted by visions of her degradation amidst the chaos of the sordid city. On the minus side, there are problems with pacing, with moving the story forward in a convincing way. The long descriptions of the San Francisco neighborhoods that Judson frequents can, at times, feel like filler. But the biggest difficulty is that although Lindsay holds Judson in thrall, she never truly comes alive as a character. There are attempts to shade in her personality by providing glimpses of her past, but she is primarily a series of sexual escapades, quips and dirty talk, and at least for this reader, doesn’t feel fully developed.

Nevertheless, there is much to admire in American Pleasure: boldness, originality, willingness to engage in poetic descriptions that teeter on the edge of absurdity. This is a deeply Romantic novel - it presents the pursuit of sexual ecstasy and the life of an artist as heroic endeavors fraught with danger. Many authors would have attempted to play for laughs the triumvirate of Judson, Georgie, and Andrew — struggling artists with a penchant for booze and chasing women, but American Pleasure doesn’t. Although these men say and do ridiculous things, there is no sly winking at the reader that their creative pursuits and periodic anguish are themselves ridiculous. The author deftly explores the sort of male camaraderie that is undermined and made combustible through competition, jealousy, and hostility — and further complicated by the addition of alcohol.

The novel succeeds in rendering sexual exploration and dejection as natural bedfellows, the opposite sides of the same coin. It asks hard questions about the nature of sex work: for those who choose it willingly, rather than being forced into it out of poverty or hopelessness, it can be an assertion of agency, a full-throated claiming of one’s sexuality, but what happens when the work swallows a person whole, becoming their entire identity? And what about those who fall in love with sex workers — how do they reconcile the person they love with the performative aspects and seediness of sexually pleasing others for money?

I much prefer this freewheeling novel to the vast majority of tepid, overly sculpted MFA fiction one reads these days. Judson Vereen aimed for the stars with this book and although his reach may have exceeded his grasp, there is much enjoyment to be had in absorbing the effort.

Wim Hylen’s fiction and book reviews have appeared in The Adroit Journal, On The Seawall, The Westchester Review, JMWW, Rivet, Cafe Irreal, Crack the Spine and Brilliant Flash Fiction, among other places. He lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Three figures” - charcoal, pencil, oil on paper by Judson Vereen