portrait of Robinson Jeffers by Rem Remsen, 1926.

Dear Republic,

Many American writers have made the round-trip from The Biggest Writer to completely unread and virtually mothballed—Dreiser and Thomas Wolfe come to mind—but Kevin M. Kearney found one who might have gone from the highest highs to the lowest low. Below, we have a beautiful essay and literary journey to California in search of the prophetic poet who deserves a life-after-death.

-ROL

AMERICA’S FORGOTTEN DOOMER POET

In the first half of the 20th century, there were few American poets more popular than Robinson Jeffers. The Californian wasn’t known for celebrating, though, so it’s no surprise that at the height of his fame, he was already looking beyond it. “Great poetry is pointed at the future,” he wrote in 1948, in an essay for the New York Times. “To be peered at and interviewed, to be pursued by idlers and autograph hunters and inquiring admirers, would surely be a sad nuisance… Whereas posthumous reputation could do you no harm at all, and is really the only kind worth considering.”

The sad irony is that by the next generation, Jeffers had all but disappeared from American culture. You’ll be hard-pressed to find his name in anthologies or curricula. If you’re like me, you’ll struggle to find a bookseller who even recognizes the name. Over the past few months, when I explained to people—smart, well-read folks, many with graduate degrees in literature—what I was working on, I often received the same, squinting response. Who?

I’d answer with a litany I’ve now committed to memory: He was on the cover of Time in 1932, the same year as FDR and Charles Lindbergh. Later that month, Vanity Fair declared, “In the eyes of many, Robinson Jeffers is America’s greatest poet.” In 1941, he was the first writer to speak at the Library of Congress, presenting a lecture on “The Poet in a Democracy.” In 1947, his adaptation of Euripides’ Medea ran for over 200 performances on Broadway. John Steinbeck grew enamored with Jeffers’s poetry while writing To A God Unknown and later argued he deserved the Nobel Prize. “I don’t know any American who can compete with him for it,” he said. Joseph Campbell was another Jeffers acolyte, regularly referencing the poet’s works in his own, including The Hero with a Thousand Faces, and called him “one of the few poets that have ever really influenced my own thinking and style.”

But just a few years after Jeffers wrote about the importance of legacy in the Times, he was already vanishing. “Why does so much deep silence surround the name of Robinson Jeffers?” one 1954 review asked. It was a question I wanted to answer.

I first read Jeffers in 2018 while staying just a few miles north of his home in Carmel, California. One afternoon I bought his pocket-sized Selected Poems and took it down to the sea wall, an enormous stone mass that extends Pacific Grove, a hamlet hugging the Central Coast, into the ocean’s thundering waves. It was only two pages before I felt like Jeffers was instructing me to pause: “I gazing at the boundaries of granite and spray, the established sea-marks, felt behind me / Mountain and plain, the immense breadth of the continent, before me the mass and doubled stretch of water.”

I looked up at the ocean, suddenly overwhelmed with its magnitude. Hours earlier I’d been preoccupied with a frustrating phone call. It was something about my credit card, though maybe it was a loan—a small, tedious issue that had ruined my day. Sitting on the coast, though, I couldn’t even remember the specifics; I was instead focused on the seemingly-endless body of water in front of me, mesmerized by how gloriously insignificant it made me feel. I kept reading, dog-earing pages and bracketing lines, in love with Jeffers’s near-religious reverence for nature and his blatant disregard for society’s self-importance. Man had grown sick with empire; he’d become obsessed with endless wars, and development, and technology. He’d foolishly convinced himself that he’d outlast the natural world—that he was the natural world. As the sun began to set, I stumbled upon “Carmel Point,” a poem that encapsulated Jeffers’s entire project: “We must uncenter our minds from ourselves; / We must unhumanize our views a little, and become confident / As the rock and ocean that we were made from.”

I’d later learn that Jeffers eventually called this philosophy “Inhumanism,” which he defined as “a shifting of emphasis and significance from man to not-man; the rejection of human solipsism and recognition of the transhuman magnificence.” Or, as he put it in his poem “Roan Stallion,” “Humanity is the mould to break away from, the crust to break through, the coal to break the fire, / The atom to be split.”

I decided, then and there, that my high school students needed to read Jeffers. When I returned to Philadelphia, I sketched a unit on his poetry to complement Cannery Row. When the day arrived, I handed out “Carmel Point,” then waited for my students to have the same ecstatic revelation I’d had a few months earlier. Instead, it was quiet. Eventually, one of the kids raised his hand. “I think this guy’s depressed,” he said.

I didn’t teach Jeffers the next year. Later, I left education altogether. Selected Poems sat in a stack on my desk, but I rarely picked it up. When I did, I could see what that student had seen: Far away from the undeniable power of nature, it was easy to read Jeffers as a misanthropic crank, impotently shaking his fist at the modern world. “Remember that the life of mankind is like the life of a man,” he writes in “The Torch-Bearer’s Race,” “a flutter from darkness to darkness.” The kid had a point.

But this past summer, for some reason I can’t quite place, I returned to Jeffers. Maybe it was that I was back at the continent’s end, this time in Alaska, once again getting pummeled by the sight of true wilderness. Or maybe it was that Jeffers’s warnings, even his more pessimistic dirges detailing man’s ignorance, now felt more relevant than ever. Manhattan and the Texas Hill Country were under water, yet we collectively carried on with our lives as though they were unfortunate anomalies. Political violence had become the norm, yet the media only seemed interested in pigeonholing the shooters’ political parties. “Try around the dial for a late news-cast,” Jeffers wrote in 1941. “These others are America’s voices: naive and / Powerful, spurious, doom-touched.”

It was obvious to me that Jeffers was a prophet, the rare writer who’d anticipated the intricate seams of our doom-touched time. What was still unclear was why so few people who defined American literature felt the same.

The early materials I read provided a romantic answer: Jeffers’s politics were the problem. In these explanations, Jeffers’s anti war poems were out-of-step with the country’s patriotic spirit following World War II and, consequently, pushed him to the margins. There’s some truth there. His 1948 collection The Double Axe and Other Poems is a searing critique of the American war machine, with particular vitriol aimed at FDR. Worried about public reaction, Random House included a “Publisher’s Note” informing readers of its “disagreement over some of the political views pronounced by the poet.” But Jeffers himself brushed aside any suggestions of censorship, writing that he thought the note “represents a quite normal difference of opinion.” In the same year, Medea became a massive hit on Broadway. If Americans had truly turned their backs on Jeffers, they’d forgotten to close their wallets.

The more complicated answer, the one I’ve come to believe is closer to the truth, is that Jeffers was a man out of time. His contemporaries were the Modernists, whom Jeffers found, as he put it in a 1935 poem, “A little too abstract, a little too wise.” He was apocalyptic, but plainspoken; even his long, classically-inspired narratives attracted a wide readership because they didn’t require specialized degrees. He recommended young poets steer away from “the self-consciousness and naive learnedness, the undergraduate irony, unnatural metaphors, hiatuses and labored obscurity that are too prevalent in contemporary verse.”

I was interested in how that contrast might’ve affected Jeffers’s reputation, so I asked Tim Hunt, a Jeffers scholar who edited the centennial edition of the poet’s breakthrough collection Roan Stallion, Tamar, and Other Poems. “You cannot read [Ezra] Pound casually. You have to puzzle out the poem. But once you puzzle out the poem, it often reduces to a fairly simple statement,” he told me. “For Jeffers, the surface of the poem seems very open and simple, but the more attention you pay to it, the deeper it gets. That’s part of why I think Jeffers is open to a range of readers. It’s also why academic readers of a certain sort, who are trained and rewarded for decoding puzzles, don’t know what to do with this poetry.” As poetry moved from a popular artform to a mostly academic one, that distaste trickled down. The academy’s preference for Modernist poetry meant Jeffers was ignored in undergraduate courses, which meant most of the country’s future high school teachers were not exposed to Jeffers, which meant most American students never so much as heard his name.

Jeffers did have contemporaries who shared his approach for direct language who are now firmly entrenched in the high school English canon, like Robert Frost and Langston Hughes, but their work is often cherry-picked for its digestible, seemingly-upbeat snapshots (Frost) or their movement-defining verses that reinforce popular historical narratives (Hughes). Jeffers satisfies neither of those criteria. As my one-time student proved, his poems aren’t exactly “upbeat,” at least not within the context of a 40-minute lesson plan. And, perhaps more significantly, his politics don’t fall neatly on the left or the right. As James Karman’s excellent biography Robinson Jeffers: Poet and Prophet shows, he was no fan of organized movements, repeatedly refusing opportunities to join other writers—on both sides—in making collective statements. “I do not think that culture can be maintained or handed down through conventions and committees,” he explained in 1936.

During the months I spent reading about Jeffers’ life, I began to understand how he’d slipped out of the canon, but I also discovered people who, like me, believed he was more relevant than ever. One of the most visible is Paul Kingsnorth, whose 2025 bestselling criticism of techno-capitalism, Against the Machine, was partially inspired by Jeffers’s “The Purse-Seine.” Kingsnorth has long admired the poet’s “clear-eyed” assessment of the world, even using a line from “Rearmament” to name the Dark Mountain Project, an artistic movement reckoning with the inevitability of climate collapse. “Jeffers doesn’t just say ‘look at this, look at where we are,’” he explained in a 2017 lecture. “He says, ‘It’s OK. Just sit with it. It’s not pleasant, but you don’t have to weep.’”

That perspective—that Jeffers is not some pessimistic crank, but a surprisingly tender and prophetic guide—is at the heart of philosopher Matthew Calarco’s 2024 book How Not to Be Human, which argues that Jeffers provides a “way out of the dead-end at which Western culture has arrived.” Calarco is fascinated by the way Jeffers dealt with climate anxiety and doomerism decades before the terms had become part of our lexicon. “Watching him fight his way in and through and out of pessimism is instructive,” he told me, “because I think that’s what many people are trying to do, given the current conditions.” In Calarco’s eyes, Jeffers may be bleak, but his work is ultimately about surrendering to the natural world. “The task of the poet, and the task of a good human life, is to catch sight of the beauty of things,” he said.

When I made it back to California in November, I decided to venture up the coast to Tor House, the stone residence in Carmel where Jeffers lived with his family from 1919 until his death in 1962. Before moving there, Jeffers was a middling, self-published poet trying to find his voice. But Carmel—at the time a mostly undeveloped community Jeffers once compared to Homer’s Ithaca—provided him with some much needed clarity. After Tor House was built, Jeffers spent his mornings writing and his afternoons erecting a tower, dragging its boulders up from the beach himself. When it was done, Hawk Tower stood 40 feet tall and provided a bird’s eye view of the Pacific.

My tour guide was Susan Shillinglaw, one of the world’s leading Steinbeck scholars and the person who first introduced me to Jeffers, way back in 2018. Our group walked through the living room where Jeffers and his wife read to each other, through the bedroom where they’d inscribed their favorite verses on the ceiling, and past the wall against which he positioned his desk to avoid distractions. “The house speaks as much as the poetry,” Shillinglaw told our group.

We concluded by climbing the claustrophobic stairway up Hawk Tower. A repurposed porthole was fashioned into the stone wall, and I crouched down to peer through the thick glass to see what Jeffers had seen a century before me. I was on the edge of the country, on the end of the continent, staring out at an unconquerable nothing.

Kevin M. Kearney's work has previously appeared in Slate, Stereogum, The Metropolitan Review, and elsewhere. His sophomore novel FREELANCE is available now from Rejection Letters.