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Ditch Visionary's avatar
Ditch Visionary
1h

The best thing l’ve read in months!

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Camila Hamel's avatar
Camila Hamel
34m

This is a tremendously useful set of ideas to think about, especially digital orality and reversal. That historical time will collapse into an eternal present is wild. Let's see how close you come to acing this prediction. As for the internet, I don't know if we can say that LLM training will be its most enduring historical consequence, but it really does loom the largest over our present day vantage point, and I agree with you that it's going to change the world whether we embrace it or not.

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