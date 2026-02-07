Dear Republic,

We finish up High-Minded Week with our interview of Anne Kadet. Anne has, pretty much from the very beginning, been one of the absolute treasures of Substack. Her CAFÉ ANNE is a zany, whimsical, always funny and always heartfelt love affair with New York City that puts the ‘ife affirming’ in ‘life affirming.’ You’re probably already subscribed, but if you’re not, please do so.

-ROL

AN INTERVIEW WITH ANNE KADET

1.What was the Wall Street Journal job like? How did that come about?

In terms of how it came about, this is one of the most amazing things that ever happened to me. I’d been working for ten years at a national personal finance magazine, and I had the back page column, where I wrote funny things about people and money. But what I really wanted was to write a column about NYC.

Then one day, Dow Jones, the company that owns the WSJ, bought the magazine. A few weeks after that, the WSJ launched a new section devoted to NYC. And a few weeks after that, the editor of the new WSJ’s NYC section called my editor at the magazine to ask, “Do you know anyone who can write a column about New York City and money?” I got the job.

It was a great gig! I had a lot of freedom, it paid well, and everyone I worked with at the WSJ was a real grown-up. The only problem is that every week, whatever my favorite line was in the column, the editor would invariably take it out. I think because it was too weird.

2.It seems like you were developing a lot of the skills you use in Café Anne in that job?

Working for the WSJ gave me the confidence to approach just about anyone in the city—from the company president to the counterman at the bodega—and ask them anything.

The funny thing is, when I approach people now and ask, “Can I interview you for my blog?” they say yes a lot more than when I was writing for The Journal.

3.Was there a moment when the idea for Café Anne occurred to you? Is it the kind of thing where, looking back, it’s like your whole life is leading up to it?

Yes. It was August 2021. I’d just lost my WSJ gig after it folded the NYC section. I was on vacation, staying with my family in a cabin in a state park on Lake Ontario. I’m not a big fan of the outdoors, so I decided to check out the nearest small city—Watertown, NY.

Watertown was so weird! There were no chain stores, and half the population was so fat they had to ride around on scooters. I remember wandering around, admiring the waterfalls and faded industrial buildings and Main Street with its ‘90s-era shops. I wanted so badly to talk to everybody and write about what I was seeing, with no agenda beyond, “Hey, look at this place!” And it occurred to me that no legit publication would ever publish the kind of piece I envisioned. There was no story to pitch to an editor beyond, “I am really curious about this place.”

When I got home from that trip, I started working on my first newsletter.

4.Tell us about your Substack journey. What kind of response were you getting in the beginning? Did people kind of catch onto it right away?

Yes! Right away, readers started sending me ideas that were exactly the kind of stories I wanted to be covering. Like, “Where do those street cart donuts come from?” I knew I’d found a readership that was curious about the same things as me and didn’t dismiss these topics as trivial.

5.Where are you in the traditional media vs. Substack conversation? Are they both compatible? How would you compare the kind of writing you can do on Café Anne with The Wall Street Journal or Crain’s?

We need traditional media outlets that have the resources to conduct big investigations, cover the world in comprehensive way and defend themselves from lawsuits—things an individual like myself simply cannot do.

As far as how the writing differs, I’d say that both the traditional outlets and CAFÉ ANNE are coming from a very particular world view. But the traditional outlets like to present themselves as objective—which can feel a little awkward. CAFÉ ANNE is super upfront: this how I see things—this is how the world looks to me. I try to be fair, but that is not the same thing as trying to seem objective.

6.Can you kind of talk us through your range of emotions for any given post? Is it as life-affirming for you as it is for us?

I often feel overwhelmed at how much is coming at me when I go out to interview people. I’m simultaneously admiring what they say and do while at the same time I find them ridiculous.

As I’m reporting, I also feel thrilled and astonished by my good luck. Like if you went out just to pick blueberries and found the bushes covered with dozens of different fruits that you could collect and take home to show your friends, knowing they will be delighted. Reporting on NYC is like that.

Finally, one of my favorite quotes is from Zadie Smith: “A person is a bottomless thing.” To try to capture a sense of that is maybe the most fun a writer could have.

7.What have you learned about talking to strangers in the time you’ve worked on Café Anne? Do you still get nervous? Does it go away completely?

Sometimes I’ll go out to the park and first ten people I approach are all delighted to speak with me. I’ve gotten pretty good at discerning who is open. Usually if someone is wearing something unusual or has weird hair, it’s sign they’re happy to talk. They want attention! People reading newspapers or books along with cigarette smokers, are also good candidates—they tend to open to talking with strangers. And sometimes someone just has a welcoming gaze, so I’ll make a beeline over.

I also have some rules: never try to stop people who are on their way somewhere or bother people who are on their phone. It never works, and it’s rude.

I don’t feel nervous because I am approaching people with good intentions. I want them to enjoy the conversation and have fun. It’s easy to approach folks with confidence when you know you are on their side.

8.What have you learned about human nature by doing this?

Everyone, in their own way, is trying very, very hard. Either to succeed, or to justify why it makes sense to give up.

I’ve also found most folks are desperate to be known, seen, and understood. They are fundamentally friendly, wanting to connect, and hoping to be useful and of service.

One of the funniest things I’ve discovered is that almost everyone has something specific they are dying to express—if only someone would listen. So once they know they have your ear, you can ask them any question in the world, and they will find a way to make your question about that thing.

9.Is there a moment when you’re doing an interview, or working on a post, where you feel like you’ve ‘got it’ and now you’re ready to write? Is there usually something you’re kind of waiting for or is it different every time?

When I’m interviewing people, typically they go on for a while, and then they will say something that I know I absolutely must include in the story, and I get a little dopamine hit. But I’ll keep going. I’ll know I’m done interviewing when the person says something I know will make the perfect ending for the story. Something that is funny and satisfying and sad and inspiring all at the same time. This doesn’t always happen, which leaves me having to write my own kicker, which is a total nightmare.

10.How has your relationship to New York City changed in the time you’ve been working on Café Anne?

I remember this moment so clearly: I was trying to interview private school teens on the streets of Brooklyn Heights, and while a lot of them were funny and friendly, some of them treated me like I was a crazy street person or perhaps a child molester. And I suddenly realized: while in my own head I’m a “journalist,” to others I’m just another annoying nut job on the street, part of the overall scene—a harmless bit of color. That was a great day.

Another development is that so many readers have written to tell me that my newsletter changed the way they view the city—that they see it in a much positive light and enjoy it more for what it is. So I’ve come to see myself as an ambassador for a way of relating to the city that is perhaps more affectionate than you’d find elsewhere.

11.The sidekicks are always an interesting feature. How do your adventures change when they’re there?

My friends tend to be pretty fun and funny, and their comments and insights can add a lot to the story. I personally try to avoid saying negative things, but if I have a sidekick along, I can quote them being the nay-sayer.

Sometimes when I’m interviewing people, my sidekick will chime in with their own questions, which is helpful. And I’ll often invite a friend along if they have expertise that I lack. I recently had a bagel expert along, for example, to sample the city’s worst bagel. The story would have been super lame without his knowledge of the NYC bagel scene.

There’s a downside, however. I do find that having a sidekick along turns my own reporting into a bit of a performance. In my effort to impress my pal, I might be a little bolder or more inclined to ask nosy questions of the folks that I interview. So maybe it makes me more of a jerk!

12.When I’ve met you in person, it is just astonishing how life-affirming you are. You seem to be able to find the joy and humor in everything. What’s been your journey to get to that kind of inner state?

I remember being told as a kid, “you make everything into a game,” and “you think everything is a joke.” Even when I was a little, the most tragic situations struck me as funny—and a lot of what was funny also seemed tragic. Life has always just seemed absurd and amazing to me. So it’s partially innate.

At the same time, I can say that until I hit my mid-30s, I spent a lot of time feeling angry, depressed, put-upon and resentful. I thought the world was an uncaring place, full of people who were themselves too banal to recognize my greatness. I was kind of a mean, self-absorbed person. I slugged people in bars.

What helped was 22 years of 12-step recovery, a few years of therapy, and a lot, lot, lot of Buddhism. I had to get over myself. And there was a lot to get over—I’m still working on it! Having been through this transformation, I’ve now got something of real value to share with others, and that provides a tremendous feeling of confidence and self-worth. I know I’m good, so I can just relax, enjoy and have fun.

13.What would you like to share about drinking and sobriety?

When I quit drinking in 2004, I remember telling myself, “My life is already pretty good. This will just be the icing on the cake.” Ha-ha I had no idea what I was getting into!

What I discovered is that when you drop an addiction, you’re forced to deal with everything in your life that the addiction helped you avoid—difficult feelings, bad relationships, the ways in which you were not acting with integrity. That’s why 12-step groups are so helpful. It’s too much to navigate on your own.

And as every addict knows, as soon as you quit one addiction you generally turn to another—hopefully one that’s less likely to ruin your life. Year by year, you tackle them one-by-one, in the order in which they are most likely to kill you. And then one day you wake up and discover you no longer need any big distractions because you’ve built a life you truly love. And that is a great way to live.

14.What would you like to share about Kadampa meditation?

I started dabbling in meditation and Buddhism a few years after I got sober. But I didn’t get serious until 2014, when I found a meditation center within walking distance. I went to the Kadampa Meditation Center in Brooklyn on Atlantic Avenue, and it’s became a sort of second home.

Early on, I swore I’d never become a Buddhist. I felt like the last thing the world needs is another middle-aged white lady in Brooklyn nattering on about the four noble truths. But a couple of things happened.

For the first time in my life, I met a bunch of people who were the kind of person I wanted to be: smart, insightful, patient, kind—and not in a performative way. There was something clean and genuine about their manner and way of speaking.

And when I started adopting the practices they recommended, it worked. Month by month, I felt happier and more peaceful. My relationships improved. I was able to drop habits that weren’t serving me and pursue goals that previously felt out of reach.

It’s given me a sense that most of the time, I’m doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing, at the right time and with the right people.

15.Are there influences — like Humans of New York, John Wilson, Studs Terkel — that you’ve had in mind as you put Café Anne together?

One influence was David Foster Wallace’s essays in Harper’s back in the ’90s. He simply described what he saw, adding little in the way of commentary. But because he saw so much, he could capture the human condition in a way that was often very funny.

Another influence is the technologist Paul Graham—his essays about startups and startup culture. It wasn’t so much the topic at hand, but the way he presented the information: relentlessly straightforward and clear.

As for Humans of New York, I never found it be very compelling—mainly because the original Instagram format didn’t allow for much depth. But it’s fun and I get why people love it.

I’ve also had many people ask me if John Wilson was an influence. I actually didn’t know of him until a couple years after I launched my Substack. I’ve since seen one episode—it was about scaffolding. It was pretty good for TV!

16.How completely nurtured are you creatively by Café Anne? Do you have further projects that you would like to take on?

No, I do not feel completely fulfilled by CAFÉ ANNE. But it’s not the fault of the platform, or the format. I just have this sense that I haven’t pushed it as far as it could go. I wish I could transcend my limitations in terms of story ideas and reporting methods, but I don’t know how! What I do know is that I’m not going to figure it out by doing a lot of thinking. If I shut up and listen, it will come to me, I am certain.

Interview conducted by Sam Kahn.