Dear Republic,

You might know Clare Ashcraft as the author of our most popular piece ever, “Gen Z is Worse Than You Think.” I was excited to get to know a relentlessly original writer a bit better (and push a bit on her Gen Z outlook) for our ongoing Republic of Letters interview series.

Clare writes

where she makes observations about identity, psychology, and culture. She is a proud Ohioan.

-Greta

AN INTERVIEW WITH CLARE ASHCRAFT

1. You had a pretty bleak take on the state of Gen Z in a hugely viral piece for ROL a while back. I’m Gen Z myself (though a couple years older, which I admit could be pretty consequential in terms of age at which we dealt with Covid and were introduced to online life), and while I agree broadly on a number of the points you’ve made, many of my Gen Z friends don’t quite seem to be in such dire straits (plenty of them get out and socialize regularly, work out, have meaningful careers and partners, and are intellectually engaged). Is my side of Gen Z looking at your side from across a ravine?

It’s hard to generalize across an entire generation of people that are each vastly different. I think everyone is going to have a different take on Gen Z depending on their experience, and that experience is going to differ based on if you went to college and where, what type of workplace you’re in, and what type of geography (urban, suburban, or rural). What makes it especially difficult to capture the big picture is that, yes, there are a huge swath of well-adjusted, successful Gen Zers—and those Gen Zers simply never see the ones who don’t leave their rooms.

I feel like we all have this vague idea that there are incel gamers living in their mom’s basements, but that it must be a minority because look at all the people who aren’t doing that. I’m not saying our generation is flooded with incels, but I am saying there are a lot of people not going out and fully engaging with life, and how do we measure that accurately? There are so many people that may go to class or work and then go home to nothing, and if those people don’t have friends, or they have a few online friends who don’t live near them, it’s challenging to estimate how many people are living this way, which is increasingly accessible to people.

2. Or do I have a lucky subset of friends, and all of Gen Z is immutably cooked?

Haha, I’m sure you are lucky, AND I don’t think Gen Z is cooked. Everyone seems to think my piece was overly pessimistic, but every generation has problems; Gen Z just has different problems. Good diagnosis of those problems precedes good treatment. I believe in us.

3. To reiterate: your post went extremely viral (it’s been our most popular piece ever). Any speculation on why that is?

I don’t think I wrote anything particularly original, so much as I synthesized theories that were already in the popular discourse in a way that made sense to people. Gen Z is a popular topic, and so many people have already speculated about the effects of phones, social media, and declining religion. All I did was create a unifying narrative of the theories that were floating around with a bit of my own twist (adding a point about open-concept living, emphasizing the lack of embodiment). My age also helps. A lot of older people writing about Gen Z can come off as out-of-touch, but the same ideas coming out of my mouth are perceived differently because they’re not just about Gen Z; they’re from Gen Z.

4. You’ve written a couple pieces about the state of Gen Z. Have you given any thought to becoming a Gen Z standard bearer? Are you wary of being pidgeonholed as a Gen Z doomer?

I thought

had it covered! In all seriousness, I don’t think any one person can or should be the standard bearer for a generation. In terms of being pigeonholed, it’s not something I’m too concerned about. My mother would tell you I have an opinion on anything and everything when asked, so I am happy to write about Gen Z if people want my opinion on it. But if I feel like I’ve said everything I have to say, I’ll keep writing about other areas of interest on my Substack. Anyone reading my work knows I talk about much more than Gen Z, and I don’t expect that to stop anytime soon. I write mainly for my own enjoyment, and as amazing as it is to start getting paid for some of my writing, I never planned for it to be a significant part of my income precisely because I want the freedom to write things no one reads and to say no to assignments that aren’t exciting to me.

5. You’ve written that “billions of dollars” have “been poured into keeping [Gen Z] addicted” to a false sense of social freedom from online life. People broadly agree that online life is deleterious, particularly for children, and there’s a growing conversation about whether public policy has a role to play in regulating addictive algorithms. What do you think?

I wrote a paper on this about five years ago recommending that the government amend Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934 in order to hold social media companies accountable to certain basic guardrails around their algorithms if they’re going to optimize for engagement and recommending that the government should make a committee of technologists, scientists, and psychologists that consult on issues of technology and prioritize citizen wellbeing. Looking back at that paper, I’m more pessimistic that something like a Section 230 amendment would ever happen. There’s definitely an appetite among the American people, but agreement among the people doesn’t necessarily mean it will get past the partisan gridlock and the technology lobby, considering several tech CEOs had front-row seats at the president’s inauguration. Also, tech companies move fast, and democracy moves slow—by the time legislation gets passed and implemented it’s already outdated.

What I’m more optimistic about is our ability to build something better. Tech companies are about making money, so what we need to do is show them that it’s possible to build something that’s prosocial and profitable. I’m not sure that I think every move that Substack has made is the most healthy, prosocial choice, but it is exciting to see that they’ve built something that disrupted the other big social media company models.

6. Since you work in depolarization: I’m curious about the formulation of discourse in a political public forum. The go-to metaphor is that X/Twitter, or Reddit, or Substack, or any other online discussion-based platform (eliding short-form video content here) is a “town square.” If you could create a perfect digital town square that was conducive rather than corrosive to liberal democratic debate, what would it look like?

Well, ahem, not to presume I have everything figured out, but I am actually building it now.

There are some problems that exist across all social media platforms that impede constructive conversation: algorithms (of course) prioritizing engagement and addiction, echo chambers where people only hear people on their side, complete anonymity allowing people to say nasty things without considering the person on the other end, and there being too many voices in general—our brains were never meant to process millions of opinions at once.

At AllSides Technologies, where I work, we built something called AllSides Roundtables. The idea is that when someone decides to host a Roundtable on a particular topic, they can invite thousands of people to join the video platform, similar to Zoom. The participants would be matched with people different from them across lines of politics, race, gender, class, age, geography, etc., into breakout rooms of 4-6 people. Then a conversation guide will help direct them in a dialogue about the chosen topic. The rooms are recorded and transcribed so that after the conversation all participants and hosts get a report about the perspectives expressed across the hundreds of breakout rooms (anonymity is protected in the recordings and report). The idea is that this keeps the “town” part of the town square—face-to-face small group deliberation—and combines it with the best parts of the internet—the diversity, getting to talk to people from across the nation and world, and scalability to access so much data about an issue at once.

7. Can a digital version exist, or should we all throw our phones in the river and just start actually going to our town council meetings?

I respect people who do that; it would be great, but it’s also pretty clear that the genie isn’t going back in the bottle. Phones, social media, and AI are here to stay, and learning to live with them and make them work for us, rather than us working for them, is the way we have to move forward.

8. More people are getting their information from personalities and influencers. News is becoming more voice-driven. This obviously has downsides for society. But it also seems like it could be a response to the sterility of AI and individualized digital life. What do you make of this?

I think that’s true. Individual people feel more authentic and trustworthy than big media organizations, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. We need journalistic institutions because they have research and fact checking departments that feature important news that wouldn’t otherwise be covered. They also serve as a crucial check on the government. It seems as journalism became more biased, influencers came along to serve as a check on journalism. My worry is that if we all follow our own influencers, we’ll lose any shared sense of reality we have left. My hope is that they’ll encourage traditional journalists to be not just trusted, but trustworthy and transparent.

Now that most people have access to instant information via AI and the internet, journalism needs to transform, and a part of that is not treating readers like they’re stupid, frankly. Part of the reason people prefer Joe Rogan to NPR is that Joe Rogan respects his listeners as equal to him and worthy of respect, not like people who need to be educated on the right way to feel about social and political issues. That’s one of a few ways traditional journalism can learn from influencers and better themselves.

9. What do you make of Substack as a newly self-aware social media?

If social media is smoking cigarettes, Substack is Zyn.

10. You’ve written about the personal inclinations that have led you to work in political depolarization, which include constant skepticism and self-interrogating curiosity. How do you square having to be continually open to updating your views with writing about your beliefs publicly?

I actually don’t feel like there’s much to square! If I update my beliefs about something that I’ve written about in the past, then I write a new piece explaining how I’ve shifted or what I got wrong originally. I think it’s both fascinating to track how people’s minds change and good to encourage people to revise beliefs as they learn new information. It would be worrying if my mind never changed, and since I can never guarantee a belief won’t change, I have to write about it knowing it might. The other option would be to never write anything. Some people would certainly find it embarrassing to have to publicly admit they were wrong about an issue, but I usually have respect for my younger self. I was doing the best I could with the information available to me at the time. Who knows though, maybe when I’m older I’ll eat my words.

Some people will also think of my writing as wishy-washy or lacking conviction because I leave room for being wrong, but I just disagree—every evil person once believed they were doing the right thing, so it’s essential to be open to learning that we’ve done something evil or wrong. I actually feel like it’s somewhat of a duty to project that openness and admit when I’m wrong publicly because the world would be a better place if more people were open to being wrong and had less ego wrapped up in what happens to their reputation when they’re honest about their mistakes.

11. Here’s something I find interesting about you. The Republic of Letters in general tends to have a little bit of a heterodox, reactionary vibe. The feeling is that the Woke revolution led to a very sanitized and dogmatic aesthetic and we’re pulling in the opposite direction. But you’re obviously a very sane, balanced person but with some Woke influences in how you think about the world — listing Ocean Vuong as one of your favorite writers, for instance. What do you think? Are we being too binary in our suspicions of Wokeism?

I’m not a fan of being reactionary because, as I’ve written, “It’s always better to stand for something than be ‘anti-’ something… By standing for values instead of against them, we can continue to stand for them even after the political pendulum swings away from ‘wokeism.’”

Not to pick on you specifically, but even the framing of the question, “very sane…but with some Woke influences,” kind of sweeps under the rug the assumption that we all think wokeness is insane, right? That’s a bold claim. Not because people will disagree with it, but because it’s so broad. What is “wokeness”? What is not sane about it? Not sane as in it doesn’t logically follow, or as in the policies are unrealistic?

I have defined “wokeness,” for lack of a better word, as the illiberal left. They’re people who are suspicious of liberal values and practices like free speech, peaceful protest, equality, and meritocracy as means for achieving their left-wing political goals.

I enjoy Ocean Vuong’s writing style, and he’s certainly of the left, but I’m not sure if he advocates for illiberalism to achieve those goals. If he does, it’s not explicit in his work. I wouldn’t say Voung’s latest novel, “The Emperor of Gladness,” is some type of “woke” novel. It’s about a boy who wants to kill himself, and then he meets a woman with dementia and takes care of her, and he works with his cousin at a minimum wage food service job. And one of the lessons of the novel is that there’s no “way out” for the character, but there are many small acts of mercy. It feels very human to me.

Vuong aside, I’m sure I do have “woke” authors on my bookshelf. There are so many writers that are to the left of me that I adore and have been influenced by: Hanif Abdurraqib, Kaveh Akbar, Andrew Solomon, and Gloria Anzaldúa, to name a few. But I also have books from Abigail Shrier and Ayn Rand. I don’t think of them as “woke influences” but as brilliant writers in their own right who have moved me, and if they’ve moved me despite my disagreeing with their conclusions, it’s all the better because now I understand and respect the best version of the argument they’re making. If all good literature had to agree exactly with my politics, my bookshelves would be pretty bare. (One of my very not bare bookshelves is attached as proof).

Basically, I am tired of people talking about the woke boogeyman like it’s an infectious disease and using that as an excuse not to engage in literature that can be rich, challenging, and beautiful. Woke people do this too, of course, but I’m guessing most readers are already convinced of that.

I’ve been woke (2016-2020, give or take). I’ve been heterodox and anti-woke (2021-2024). The heterodox crowd just created a new tribe with its own blind spots. It feels as rigid as wokeness around what it calls gender ideology sometimes, for example. It was cool and edgy to oppose woke orthodoxy when I was a freshman in college in 2021 and we were under a Biden administration. But now when our government is deporting people based on their political speech and we’re killing people off the coast of Venezuela without due process, I think we have bigger fish to fry than worrying about DEI trainings. It’s absurd to me that some people in the American anti-woke crowd are very concerned about Graham Linehan, the comedian who was arrested in the UK over some gender-critical tweets (and I agree with their concerns), but have said virtually nothing about the attacks on free speech on US soil.

I guess you could say now I’m “post-woke,” although I’m cringing as I write it. My core values have always led me back to a similar place, those values being the desire to see people wholly in all their nuance. I left wokeness because I felt like it asked me to dehumanize conservatives and not see my right-leaning family wholly. I left anti-wokeness when it insisted that the woke were all insane, stupid, and hypocritical, as if the anti-woke were immune to hypocrisy. I’m simultaneously suspicious of wokeness, anti-wokeness, and any ideology that sloppily dismisses people without trying to read their beliefs generously.

The remedy to that? Engaging thoroughly with the best representations of reprehensible beliefs by reading everything: fiction, nonfiction, poetry and memoir, philosophy and politics, eclectic rare books, and New York Times bestsellers, including a diversity of culture, thought, and time.

Interview conducted by Greta Dieck. The question that annoyed Clare was submitted by Sam Kahn.