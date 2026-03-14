Dear Republic,

We had a very pleasant hour talking with Dan Sinykin and then had the wifi cut out. The conversation is continued here. Dan is a professor of English at Emory and author of Big Fiction, a deeply-researched, provocative work on literature in the era of conglomeration.

-ROL

AN INTERVIEW WITH DAN SINYKIN

1.The way I see it, there are two places where I have a “zone of disagreement” with you. One is just in the general assessment of the conglomeration era. You seem to assess it in three different ways — neutrally, as historical fact; negatively, with a trepidation for what it does to fiction; and then positively in the sense that it creates conditions of production that writers then respond to. I kind of just want to put a big negative sign around the whole thing and say that this is something to fight against and a lesson to learn from. I would characterize the conglomeration era as basically a protection racket that squeezes out independent competition and then forces writers into a subservient relationship to the conglomerates. Want to argue with the way I see it?

Three things!

First: on putting a big negative sign around the whole thing. I can point to a lot of books I love that were published by conglomerates. Rachel Kushner’s The Flamethrowers. Colson Whitehead’s The Intuitionist. Lauren Groff’s Matrix. Tony Tulathimutte’s Rejection. Ben Lerner’s 10:04. Rachel Cusk’s Outline. Just saying conglomeration is bad is too crude because so many great books come from it.

Second: on squeezing out competition. I see it differently. Nonprofit publishing emerged because of conglomeration. Conglomeration generated, in opposition, a whole mode of publishing defined by making space apart from the market. Deep Vellum, Graywolf, Hub City, Transit. Schattenfroh, Solenoid, Hothouse Bloom, Septology. More books I love. And as conglomerates become more aesthetically conservative, the independents increasingly thrive, because they get to publish the interesting work the Big Five won’t. This includes for-profit indies: Norton, Grove, New Directions, Dorothy, Belt.

Third: we agree on fighting against conglomeration.

2.The other zone of disagreement that I have is a bit deeper and has to do with an essential understanding of what the novel, and writing, are. My belief is that the whole point is that it is an exercise of individuality. I understand that no man is an island and that we are all shaped by the social forces surrounding us, but my aesthetic, if not theological, belief is that when somebody sits down in front of a blank piece of paper what they are really doing is trying to factor out all the social inputs that inhibit their expression on a daily basis and to speak soul-to-soul to a reader. “Camerado, this is no book, who touches this, touches a man,” writes Whitman. In that view the whole apparatus of publishing is there just as a necessary evil to serve the sacred connection between reader and writer. What I feel your analysis does — even if it’s based in something real — is to put the publishing instrument front-and-center, to treat writing as essentially a social activity, no different really from any other form of communication, and I do think that short-shrifts the exercise of individuality that writing is (in my view) really getting at. Happy to be argued with on this!

Oh man. This is one best argued about over beers until the wee hours.

When Whitman says, “this is no book, who touches this, touches a man,” he is creating a religion, a religion of literature. He is mystifying. Because: it’s literally a fucking book! The fields I work from—book history, sociology of literature, structuralism—study how thought is necessarily mediated by language and materiality and what that means. One of the things that means is that thought is ineluctably social. To me this is beautiful.

Questions of presence, immediacy, connection in language—these have an extremely rich, deep history of examination, going at least back to Plato’s Phaedrus, where Socrates worries that writing is bastardization of oral communication. Jacques Derrida’s Of Grammatology is a great study of the history of these questions. Derrida—who is very widely misunderstood—argues that the dream of soul-to-soul communication in writing is an impossible if pervasive fantasy. The impossibility of such connection is, as I talked about in our interview, I think the most vibrant motor underlying David Foster Wallace’s work, explored most perfectly in the story “Octet,” where he wants to reach out of the page and grab the reader by the shoulders, but he also knows it’s not possible, and the story is about the angst of that impossible desire.

What all this means for me is that if the dream of speaking soul-to-soul through books is a fantasy belied by the materiality of books (or whatever we read on) and the sociality of language, how does that materiality and sociality work? And in Big Fiction my answer is that it works, in the conglomerate era, in a huge way, through big, capitalized bureaucracy of the publishing industry and all the professions within it that determine which books are acquired and how they are published. The “individual” has its own history with John Locke as probably its most important theorist and, as far as authorship’s concerned, copyright as its most important concept. Nancy Armstrong has written about this in How Novels Think. I want us to understand that the individual is not a natural idea, but a contingent one, and one that mystifies rather than illuminates what happens in our encounters with books. And the intelligence in books is collective, social, and, when published through a conglomerate publisher, bureaucratic, for better or worse. What I’m talking about has its own deep traditions, going back to the Greeks and the Muses, or the Romantics and genius, or Jack Spicer and Martians: the human writer is porous to the world and best ideas, the ones we love most, come from susceptibility to that porousness.

3.Going back to the narrative of conglomeration, was there an alternative history where this could have happened differently? You’re very interesting on how Norton and FSG bucked the trend of conglomeration and, at least for a while, just kept doing what they had always been doing. Could there have been a different set of circumstances — Reagan not getting elected, some court cases going differently, a different management structure within publishing — where more publishers kept their independence and artistic integrity during this period?

Definitely! But this is also one of the weird problems of doing history: history only happened one way, and so unlike in science, where experiments can run against control groups, in history we have no control groups. So it makes any attempt to think of what might have been otherwise a matter of pretty loose speculation.

But I’m also sympathetic to heterodox left economic history by authors like Giovanni Arrighi and Robert Brenner who look at global economics over the last several hundred years under capitalism and suggest that certain kinds of patterns are predictable, maybe even necessary. And publishing is in many ways riding the current of economic history. So, specifically, after WWII, for all sorts of reasons, the US entered one of the greatest periods of capitalism ever, which lasted until the mid-1960s or so, and fully pivoted toward stagnating growth in 1973. Robert Gordon is good on the growth problems. And so what happened with publishing conglomerates, and Reagan’s anti-trust inaction, all of that is somewhat downstream from bigger economics. And yet! Where I do see contingency is in the smaller scales, where one person, well-placed, can make a huge difference. When W. W. Norton, the man, died, and his wife sold the company to its employees, making it an employee-owned cooperative, she changed publishing history, setting the conditions under which Gerry Howard could arrive, decades later, and have the elbow room to do weird stuff, or stuff that probably wouldn’t have been published by conglomerates, like Walter Mosley and Chuck Palahniuk.

4.Let’s talk for a bit about how dirty the publishing industry is. There were a few things in Big Fiction that really shocked me — the payola with large publishers paying extra for prime real estate in bookshops; the power that this one Barnes & Noble buyer, Sessalee Hensley, wielded over the entire production of literary fiction. Are you shocked by this kind of stuff?

Honestly, I feel I’ve been so deep in it for so long I can’t even say anymore. But the dirtiest stuff doesn’t even feel intentional to me. Like the stupid seven- or eight-figure advances. It’s a world where everything operates by de facto norms that fell in place at some point in history and people just take them for granted as true. Conglomerates, for example, are mostly geared to selling to, like, white liberal women between 35 and 65.

5.How would you respond to the Christian Lorentzen piece?

One of two things is true about Lorentzen. Either he is a good critic who could be great if were curious and didn’t respond with anti-intellectual vitriol to ideas he finds strange, or baffling, or written in an academic register he dislikes; such defensiveness limits his range and the depth of his thought. Or it’s exactly this incuriosity that allows him to do what he does as well as he does it; the blinders allow him to see what he sees with a certain clarity. Either way, he’s a poor reader of me. And, to be honest, his basic errors, exaggerations, and misstatements make me skeptical of everything he writes.

For example, he writes that I “reduce aesthetics to the results of sales strategy.” This is a stupid misreading of how I treat aesthetics in Big Fiction and of Bourdieusian theory. Even in the cases of the most commercial authors, Stephen King and Danielle Steel, I argue that they are driven by friction between aesthetics and capitalism. He calls me and my arguments a lot of names: “philistine”; “disgusting”; “ridiculous, tedious, irrelevant, and dubious.” I’m interested in his vehemence. What about my arguments make him so upset? He has an idea that his taste in literature makes him special, someone the philistines “will never understand.” It’s scary to feel that sense of one’s specialness threatened.

It’s also just great that he wrote “Literature Without Literature” because it’s a Platonic aestheticist response to Big Fiction, an ideal dialectical rejoinder. If he hadn’t been there to write it, I would have had to invent him.

6.Tell us about the benefits of thinking in a more collective way about fiction — of reading through the colophon, etc. Is this just helpful as a scholarly technique? Or are there gains for readers and writers in approaching work in a way that’s less tied to what you call the notion of the ‘romantic author’?

I’ve found it liberating to know that every author was deeply embedded in their communities, in their times, whether it’s The Odyssey as a compilation of the work of roaming bards, or Virginia Woolf and Bloomsbury. Cormac McCarthy said, “The ugly fact is books are made out of books, the novel depends for its life on the novels that have been written”. I had the chance some years ago to spend time in his archives at Texas State in San Marcos. I was especially interested in Blood Meridian, which I think is one of the best U.S. novels, top five. McCarthy spent years doing his own archival study to write it, relying on old newspapers, nineteenth-century travelogues, government reports. He rode horseback around the regions he wrote about, studied the land. And all that, the words of all those other people, the land itself, all of that is in Blood Meridian. It’s a work of genius, by which I mean it’s a work of embodied cognition, extended mind. I love knowing how hard he had to work to write it, with so many other people.

I use this knowledge myself as a writer. Knowing that I am better when I refuse to believe I am a self-contained individual and whatever I write ultimately depends only on me. I am a better writer when I read widely, share my writing with others, talk about my ideas with others, like I’m doing right now. When I change my surroundings, go on walks, think while moving, think under the sun. (Aristotle, Kant, and Kierkegaard were all famously peripatetic thinkers.) All of this is connected for me to the idea of reading through the colophon. We don’t have to fantasize reaching people soul-to-soul by transcending the book. We shouldn’t feel lonely: the book already contains all of us.

Interview conducted by Sam Kahn.