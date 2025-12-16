Dear Republic,

Denise Robbins is a long-time friend of the Republic — you might recall her defense of crying with Ocean Vuong or her review of Gasda’s The Sleepers. She’s also a debut novelist: she recently published The Unmapping (full disclosure; I did win a free copy in a giveaway by Denise). We asked her about her Substack influences, her new book, and how she picked up the cello.

- Greta

AN INTERVIEW WITH DENISE ROBBINS

1. You’ve been writing your Substack noticements since 2020. In your inaugural post, you said you wanted to put out writing that “engages more immediately” with your community. You’ve now been writing prolifically for nearly five years on Substack; in that time you’ve published your debut novel, The Unmapping. How has Substack influenced your reading and your writing? Did Substack influence your writing process for The Unmapping?

My Substack started as a COVID project. It was November, I had quit most social media, was just about to quit my job, and had realized—along with everyone else—that Zoom happy hours were pure hell. I was working hard on a novel, but guessed (correctly) that it would be a long time before it would be published. So aside from my now-husband and a couple core friends, my social interactions were minimal. I started my newsletter primarily as a way to stay in touch with people. I didn’t think too much about Substack itself; I only subscribed to one (Bud Smith’s Nice Try) before I started my own. I just liked that it was a free email platform and I liked its simplicity. I posed a challenge to myself: Once a week, even in lockdown, I’d find something interesting enough to write, then write about it. (Thus the name noticements, or “moments worth noticing.”) It got me out of the house and exploring new parts of DC, where I lived. I’d sometimes bring my DSLR to take photographs, too. I didn’t think of it as anything fancier than that.

It’s changed over the years. When it started, the essays weren’t all that good. I didn’t really intend for them to be; I just wanted to stretch my writing muscles in a different way as a weekly break from the novel, like doing calisthenics between runs. If my friends and family enjoyed the posts, great. At one point, though, I made a conscious decision to hold my Substack to higher standards and write essays of quality, so anyone would want to read them, not just my mother.

Partially, this change came because I got a book deal. I thought: Maybe people who aren’t my mom would like to read my newsletter? But that’s just what spurred the decision. I still didn’t know where it would go, and I wasn’t interested in pushing it. Yet I had started subscribing to more and more people on Substack, and with each discovery, I would discover their own influences and collaborators and colleagues. Alexander Sorondo, Sam Jennings, A. A. Kostas, Naomi Kanakia, Clancy Steadwell, and Philip Traylen come immediately to mind, and countless others that would be too many to name. I felt this world opening up to me. Now I could see what a Substack could be. Now I started pushing myself harder and in new ways. Like moving from light calisthenics to power lifting. (I’ve been lifting weights non-metaphorically, too. It’s nice to feel strong!) Beyond form and style, Substack has emboldened me to go deeper and learn harder. This also meant shifting from writing exclusively about my life, which isn’t necessarily interesting to strangers, to focusing more on other topics, like math, music, movies, and literature. But it’s a challenge. I realized that writing about my personal life, being overly open in that regard, was just one sort of vulnerability. Reading deeply and forming an actual opinion is a new sort of vulnerability. When I write about science, for example, I worry about getting it wrong, or people finding it boring, but it excites me at the same time, and I want to share this excitement.

2. Did you always know you wanted to be a writer?

Absolutely not! I’ve always loved reading but I used to hate writing. I wanted to study math because I liked the straightforwardness of it. And because I was good at it. I always liked being good at things. I liked winning math meets and spelling bees. I didn’t like writing essays in school because they had no clear answers. Of course, once you really get into math, you learn it’s not straightforward at all. That happened to me when I was a sophomore in college taking senior-level classes. I wasn’t ready for it. My world turned upside down and I was so depressed I considered dropping out of school. Instead I switched to statistics and added on environmental science. I’d had a deep love for nature ever since I was small, which I let go of by the time I got to high school (when I just wanted to smoke weed and play Dance Dance Revolution with my friends), but when I returned to the issue in college, the love flooded back. My environmental classes involved a lot of writing, and it was only then I realized I actually enjoyed it. It turns out I just didn’t like writing when I didn’t have anything I thought worth saying.

3. What’s been your journey with writing? You don’t have an MFA, for example – did you ever consider getting one?

I did consider it. More than that, I applied for a dozen programs. Mine was a slow journey. I didn’t start writing fiction until I was twenty-three. And I was terrible. It took me a long time to get better. It wasn’t until I was about twenty-eight or twenty-nine, when I was writing for an hour a day every day before work, that I could really feel myself improving. When that happened, I was so excited, I decided to apply for an MFA. Only the fully funded ones: I never wanted to have to go into debt for this, because it’s not exactly a lucrative business plan. They were uber-competitive but I told myself that if I didn’t get in, I would simply quit my job and take a year off to write. That’s what happened. Truthfully, I wasn’t good enough at that point. Even though I could feel myself improving, I had a long way to go. The trajectory excited me, though, and I wanted to honor that.

So I spent a couple extra months saving up money, and once I had enough to live for a year without work, I quit my job. I took virtual workshops and joined more writing groups and was serious about writing every morning and reading every afternoon. I got deep into this “DIY MFA” idea, the brainchild of Gabriela Pereira, which basically breaks down the MFA into three parts: writing, reading, and community building. She showed how easy it could be to replicate this outside of a formal program. So I made myself a big curriculum with goals for the year in each category, which would be broken down and recalibrated every month.

I still do this, five years later, even though I’m back to working. Once a month, I open up my “DIY MFA” document and make goals for reading, writing, and community building. I don’t always reach my goals (I almost never reach my goals) but it’s helpful to set the intention, and at the end of the month, I reflect on why I didn’t reach them, what I might change in the next month. Right now one of my reading goals is “Keep trying with The Orphic Voice. It’s hard! But you can do it!” And my writing goal for this past month, because I knew it would be a difficult month, was super vague: “Keep plugging away on the novel, but be okay if things spiral away.” Even when it’s not going to be a hard month, I shy away from quantitative goals when I’m in the beginning stages of a novel. I can never predict when I’ll need to stop writing and go back and do more reading or rethink through the plot or re-write it from the beginning. So it’s nice not having the pressure of strict assignments or exams or dissertations. The pressure I put on myself is more than enough. It’s a daily pressure. Every day, I expect a lot from myself. If I live up to my word count goal, it’s a good day no matter what else happens. Even when I’m sick, I’ll still sit in front of my computer at the regular time before work and stare at my screen (although my brain usually short circuits and nothing comes out. Will I ever learn to just take a rest day instead? Probably not).

I don’t doubt that MFA programs can be incredibly rewarding, but I’ve found it just as rewarding to chart my own path, and to make it work long-term, alongside my day job. Also, it’s nice to have community-building goals like, “Shitpost on Substack” and “Go to the renaissance faire with your writing group.”

4. How long did it take you to write The Unmapping?

The writing of this book has many different timelines. The first draft was written over the course of a year and a half, and it was terrible. It lived in the back of my mind for a few months after that, until I realized one day how to fix it. Then I rewrote it in thirty days, averaging three thousand words a day. I was barely working at that point, so I had the time to do that, but also, I was energized to work hard and fast. This time it felt like the story was already there and I just had to catch it. I spent a couple months editing (more time than I’d spent on the rewrite itself), then it was off to the agents.

It took nearly a year to get an agent and two more to get an offer. While it was on submission, I kept writing at a similar intensity. I completed two more books: one novella collection and one novel. Meanwhile, rejections were coming in from The Unmapping, and I agreed with some of their feedback. I told my agent I wanted to rethink the novel and suggested she stop sending it out. But she really believed in it and wanted to keep trying, so I agreed. (Seriously, she is amazing—get yourself an agent who believes in you more than you believe in yourself).

By the time the offer came in, I felt like a much different writer, so I wanted to rewrite it all over again. The publisher agreed, and gave me a month and a half to do so.

I figured that I’d done it before, a rewrite in thirty days, so I could do it again. But this time I had much higher standards for myself, and also was working part-time, so it was absolutely insane. I was writing upwards of eight hours a day. Every weekday I wrote three thousand words minimum, and on weekends, I’d revise what I’d written (thanks in no small part to feedback from my very helpful husband) and plan out what to write the next week. By the end of it I really thought I might go crazy if I had to keep up this pace in perpetuity. My head was in a constant state of wooze. Still, I was just able to finish in the given timeframe. Over the course of the next three months it went through a wonderful revision process with the editor, which included further major changes (probably more than they were expecting). Then I was pleased to find that, when I read it through during the copyediting stage, I had no further desire to change anything. And it was all such a blur that I surprised myself with some of what I’d written. I made myself laugh at my own stupid jokes. I thought this was a good sign that it was ready. All told, I began writing the book in the summer of 2019 and didn’t really finish until August 2024. But a lot happened in between.

5. What specifically changed in your writing in those years between submission and acceptance? Why did you feel such a strong need to rewrite it?

I like to call The Unmapping my first, second, and fifth book. The first draft was me learning how to write a novel. The second draft was me actually writing a novel. Then, as I mentioned, I wrote books three and four, and with each one I gained confidence and understood myself more as a writer. When I turned back to The Unmapping, I couldn’t put myself in the head of the writer of this book. I don’t know how else to explain it. So even though it might have been an okay book, it wasn’t me anymore, and I knew I had to redo it.

As with the first rewrite, I already had the canvas of a world and the general direction of the story. But everything else was up for grabs. I had to decide which characters were important and which should be cut, which plot points were relevant and which had to be reimagined, and essentially rediscover the meaning of “the unmapping” (the phenomenon of cities rearranging themselves every day at four in the morning).

On a big picture scale, the biggest differences were probably with my side characters. Each chapter of the book is “interrupted” by the perspective of an anonymous other who is dealing with the unmapping in their own way. Originally, there were nearly twenty of them, and they lived all over the country. On the rewrite, I needed them to matter more to the core story, so I cut half out, moved the rest to New York City (aside from one important sideline in Wisconsin, my home state, which would have been impossible to move) and expanded and connected their individual throughlines.

On a small scale, there aren’t many individual lines that made it to the final revision. For example, in the earlier version, I described the paintings in the office building where the two main characters work. When I reread it I was like, who cares? When you’re first writing, there’s a lot of spaghetti being thrown at the walls. Describe this, do this, see what happens. But every description, every word, needs to do something for the story. Maybe the paintings could have been important if something in them sparked something in me. But that didn’t happen. This is the kind of thing you can only really judge near the end.

Sometimes I worry about this happening again. Publishing is such a slow process that years often pass between writing and publication. I want to always keep improving as a writer, but this means that what I write today is necessarily worse than what I’ll write two years from now. Though I hope I’ve reached a plateau with a gentle incline, where I understand the novel and understand myself, so future improvement will be more about exploring what’s out there than climbing to the top of a new peak.

6. Was there a singular moment of inspiration for the concept of the novel, or did you find your way to the final concept over time?

There was in fact a specific moment that sparked the novel. I was working as communications director at a climate advocacy nonprofit, which was a tough job. Often I’d walk home from work, which took about an hour, just to clear my head from the stress of the day. One day on my walk I couldn’t concentrate because there was a pebble in my shoe. Midway through the journey I stopped walking to remove it (it turned out to be a sale sticker, not a pebble). I was sitting on a bench in a roundabout and realized, right then, that I had no memory of the previous thirty minutes walking, I was too in my head. So I wondered: What if everything had changed in that time? I wanted to write a story about getting lost where you live. This is how I came up with the premise for The Unmapping, where afflicted cities are randomly shuffled around every night at four in the morning, and nobody knows why.

But having one flash of insight doesn’t get you very far. There were lots of long walks and long conversations with my husband when I thought about: what does it mean, how is this possible, how exactly does it work, what is the emotional impact? The whole thing took time to figure itself out, which is why I’m grateful for the years that passed between rewrites.

7. The Unmapping opens with the main character, Esme Green, sharing the experience you described above – being distracted by a pebble in her shoe. While writing this novel, you were also a regular at the DC Petworth Library Writing Workshop. How did DC influence this novel?

My whole life in DC pervades the novel. When I first started it, I considered it an escape from my climate advocacy work. But I realized near the end of the first draft that the whole story was, in a way, about climate change. It’s a disaster story about the unlikely becoming more likely, a worldwide phenomenon that throws society into disarray. It’s about entropy and energy and chaos. It’s about communal response and societal resilience, and individuals grappling with something they’d rather not be true.

Once I realized it was about climate change, I allowed this to guide the story. There are all these different characters responding on an emotional level in different ways. Some dissociate; some throw themselves into it; some turn to God. They all need to go through an internal transformation that makes them better equipped to live in a chaotic world. I’ve seen all this and more. It makes sense that my work would bleed into the novel, because whatever is happening in your life will tend to find its way into your art, whether or not you want it to.

8. You said in a recent note that your primary influences are Ted Chiang, Knausgaard, Karen Russell, China Miéville, Denis Johnson, and David Foster Wallace. How do they influence your writing? How did their influence show up in The Unmapping?

I could go on and on about how much I love each one. Ted Chiang tells perfect stories about what science is and what it can do. Karl Ove Knausgaard goes deep and hard, especially in his Morning Star series, the first of which ends with a hundred-page essay about why death exists. Karen Russell taught me how surrealism can elevate a feeling and make it more true. I’m forever haunted by Miéville’s story “Covehithe,” with the image of abandoned oil rigs rising up from the deep and coming back to shore.

As for how they’ve influenced The Unmapping? Miéville is an explicit reference with his book The City & The City, which is about two cities that exist atop each other. But I try not to let any particular author influence my writing. It’s more a matter of, I deeply admire these authors; they’ve all changed my idea of what a story can and should do. Rather than deliberately pulling from an individual author, I hope what I read flows through me and comes out on the other end as a great mishmash of everything (yes this is a poop metaphor [which I hold in the highest regard]).

Instead, I’m partial to the teaching philosophy of George Saunders, who writes often on his Substack about finding the energy of a piece and letting a story develop on its own terms based on voice and movement. This is what I try to follow most of all. I want sparks. I want motion. I want to fall in love with my own story and see where it goes.

9. Your book has a really cool cover. How much input did you have on developing it?

Lots, actually! This was a huge relief. I had a bad book cover experience in the past, and can’t say how demoralizing it is to be shunted out of the process, then have your name printed on an ugly book. But with The Unmapping, the publisher (Bindery Books) involved me every step of the way. We had differing ideas at first. I told them I wanted a simple cover, so they showed me a few simple mockups. But they also showed me the artwork of the Indian artist Ibrahim Rayintakath, and I fell in love with it. It was chaotic and maximalist and beautiful and strange and felt like the unmapping. I had a few ideas for concepts, they had a few ideas for concepts, we sent a couple ideas to the artist, he sent a couple back, and we continued from there. We had Charlotte Strick for an art director, who’d designed covers for Jonathan Franzen, Sam Lipsyte, and many others. She is a total genius. But more than that, it was overwhelmingly moving to see how many people were on the team for this book and wanted it to succeed. That’s something I’d never felt before.

10. You’ve worked in program and communications jobs over the course of your career, and in 2020, you quit your full-time job. You currently run your own communications consulting outlet, and (I imagine) write and freelance on the side. Why did you decide to pivot?

I didn’t intend to pivot. I mentioned earlier that I quit my job so I could embark on my personal “DIY MFA.” Truthfully, my work-free life didn’t last very long. My former boss wisely told me I should consider freelancing to help support myself, and I thought that made sense, at the very least to stretch out this period between “real” jobs.

So I put my name out there (I knew a lot of people in the DC climate community who could vouch for me by that point), and started getting some freelance work. I was grateful for the small income but still assumed I’d eventually go back into the full-time workforce. Well, with equal parts serendipity and patience, my freelance work gradually increased and became more consistent, which turned into my formally starting a business, which I still run five years later, along with my husband.

11. What have been the benefits of running your own business (I imagine it gives you more flexibility to write)? Are there any downsides you didn’t foresee when you left?

The flexibility is absolutely the biggest benefit. I’ve done everything I can to preserve mornings fully for writing, and most days, I succeed. As for downsides? I didn’t foresee any downsides because I didn’t foresee this business at all. But they definitely exist. It took a while for me to get to a place of stability, which sometimes involved turning down jobs that didn’t feel right. And the work ebbs and flows so that sometimes I worry about not making enough and sometimes I worry about working too much. The paperwork is complicated and buying my own health care blows. There’s no paid time off or sick or parental leave. The biggest downside, though, is feeling like it could all disappear in a moment. I often feel like I’m living on borrowed time. But perhaps that’s any job. People get laid off sometimes. They survive. To me it’s worth it, to have so much time to write. And I still get to work in an industry I care about, climate change and advocacy, which keeps me attached to the world.

12. Beyond The Unmapping, how has climate activism shown up in your writing?

It’s funny to think about how much I used to push back on the idea of incorporating climate change into my fiction. It took time to realize that the most interesting stories I’d written all involved the topic in some way. At some point I decided to focus on it more consciously.

With any given topic you can open it up and see it widen. Some people never stop writing divorce stories. Jonathan Franzen, for example, always writes about dysfunctional families. But he uses that framework to explore other issues, from the social to cultural to psychological, so his books all feel very different from each other. To me climate change is a fascinating problem, with problems and solutions on every scale, from microbial to planetary, and I like coming up with new ways of thinking about it.

One of the best things I did for my writing during my “DIY MFA” year off was to write one story every day for a month. (I didn’t always complete the story, especially near the end, but I at least ended the day with a new voice, a strong beginning, and a solid plot sketched out.) I have this book called Project Drawdown, which is filled with more than a hundred climate change “solutions.” I’d let the pages fall open and come up with a story idea based on where they landed. The fun part was not just incorporating the physical object of, say, a wind turbine, but having that topic drive the energy of the piece. A story about landfill methane capture became “Oh, how the world turns in the circle of a can,” which is about jealousy and hunger. The idea of advanced geothermal became a story about people digging into the past and transforming themselves into something pre-human.

I’m not trying to pigeonhole myself, though, and I do occasionally write other things that have nothing to do with climate change. Illness and motherhood have been on my mind lately. But the latest novel I’m working on integrates them all. While a short story can often be about one specific topic, I think a novel will always incorporate every part of a novelist at the time of writing. And I don’t see myself leaving the climate change space anytime soon. I’ve always been in love with the natural world. There’s so much to learn from it.

13. You play the cello – you wrote a really interesting essay about Hofstadter and Bach where you described playing Bach as “understanding the fundamentals of life, the way each note can add to something bigger. Yet each note itself contains a whole world unto itself.” That strikes me as a somewhat novelistic description of music. What is the relationship between your writing and your playing cello, as a creative process and catharsis?

Catharsis is a great word for it. This is how I think of music at its best: pure emotional release. Music can carry an emotion in its purest form. In that essay, I talk about Hofstadter’s book I Am A Strange Loop, which proposes that recursive loops are the source of consciousness, and connects that idea to the recursive music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Hofstadter considers music to be the closest we can get to understanding someone’s soul. If two different people feel the same way in response to a piece of music, their soul patterns align a little better. This is all a writer ever aims to achieve, right? To have their soul transmit to their readers. The problem with words is the issue of translation, and I don’t just mean between languages. It’s a constant struggle to translate the feelings in my head to words on a page, and have those words re-translate themselves in someone else’s head. Music is a more immediate language, because it doesn’t need to be translated.

Despite this, for a long time, I didn’t consider cello playing as a creative endeavor. Actually, I’m relatively new to playing cello in my adult life. I played all throughout childhood and high school but set it aside when I moved to the East Coast for college. I literally just didn’t feel like figuring out how to get it on an airplane or fit it in a college dorm. When I moved back to Madison two years ago and picked up cello again, I was surprised I could play at all. It was surprisingly in tune, as well! With just a few bow strokes I remembered how much I loved it, so decided to try out for the local community orchestra, thinking it’d be the only motivating factor to get me to play. I had no expectations for it; I just worried about being bored in my hometown and wanted a new project. If you asked me about it then, I’d say that playing music isn’t creative at all. I am not creating anything; I am attempting to recreate what others have done.

Of course, that’s not true at all. There is more to creativity than writing a new song. Writing is music and music is language. I can’t put it into words beyond that, and that’s sort of the point. It’s rhythm. It’s rhythm and emotion and pattern and math and logic. It’s a story with structure. When you get to the end of an orchestral piece, you know it. Same as with a good story. There’s a lot of math in music. I think it might be the connective tissue between all my areas of interest. It’s all music in the end.

14. What do you get from the cello that you can’t get from the writing, and vice versa?

With cello, I get physicality. I get to pick up my bow and put my fingers on the string and feel my whole body move with the music. I can play cello when my brain is too tired to write: It energizes me, and I can see myself improving. Well, usually. The other day I went to a cello lesson and played terribly. I had had a stressful afternoon and was running late and didn’t have a chance to practice earlier that day. It felt like I had gone back in time two years. But sometimes it’s good to play terribly because you can see your weaknesses in all their strength. So it was a very productive lesson. I’m constantly amazed at how many different ways there are to move your arms and fingers. It’s a miracle we can put it all together, frankly. There’s so much going on in any given moment when you’re playing. Not just what’s happening at that moment, but connecting it to what just happened, and anticipating what will happen next.

And there’s the physical community, too. I practice with the orchestra once a week and a chamber group once a week. After concerts, we always go out to drink beers and gossip about Beethoven and celebrate a successful night (whether or not it was truly successful). In the writing world, reasons to celebrate are few and far between, and when they come, they are solitary in nature, honoring one individual author’s new book or publication or achievement. In orchestra, we’re celebrating each other five times a year. I love the Substack community, but until any of you Substackers moves to Madison, it’s all virtual. As @Andrew Wilson recently wrote, “If I haven’t smelled you, I’m skeptical [that you’re real.]” I sometimes think about that when I’m in orchestra rehearsal sitting next to someone with smelly feet.

As for what I get from writing that I don’t from cello? I don’t know. Everything. A more explicit act of creation. If I lost the ability to write right now, I’d fall into an emotional coma for a month. Then I’d probably try to compose music instead. Sometimes I fantasize about this. But that’s like wanting to write poetry in Spanish when I’ve just started Duolingo. I have a lot left to learn.

15. I really liked your recent short story, “Dead Inside,” for Fiction Attic Press. It shares a few qualities with some of your other writing (including The Unmapping): you blend literary realism and speculative/sci-fi concepts in an emotionally compelling way, but with a snappy narrative voice and dialogue that prevents dramatic events from feeling overwrought. Did you find your way to this style over time? Is your next book a departure or continuation of this style?

The question of style is interesting to me. Despite all the craft books I’ve read, I still don’t really know how to define it. I try not to think too hard about it, though, and like I said earlier, follow the style that arises in each given piece. Each of my big projects has felt very different in tone. The Unmapping has many characters that each have their own tone and voice. I’ve since written a political satire, a family drama, and am now working on something hard to define but that I sometimes call “sapiosexual sublime” (my husband says this is the cringiest thing I’ve ever said).

But I’ve always been interested in blending the realist with the speculative. I like playing with the limits and rules of reality. Where else can we do this, if not in fiction? Yet I shy away from writing hard science fiction or fantasy. I love reading it (especially sci-fi), but whenever I’ve tried writing it, it hasn’t worked for me, tonally. No matter what I do, it feels too serious. I try to add in characters that are funny and make jokes and it still continues to not be funny. I need humor to keep things going, at least sprinkled in, if not the main event. I think humor is the engine behind my creative energy. If not humor, then sublimity—but there’s a lot in common between them. A release of emotions. I was at the doctor’s office a few weeks ago getting an examination. I wasn’t supposed to move, but my husband was there with me, making me laugh, and when I told him to stop, he only made me laugh harder. I had to hold in the laughter and let it sit like a bright bubble pushing outward from my chest, ready to burst. We’ve been through a lot of hardship together. And somehow we’re laughing more than ever. I need that. If I’m not enjoying what I’m writing, if I’m not enjoying my life, what am I even doing?

Denise Robbins is an author from Madison, Wisconsin. Her debut novel, The Unmapping, was published in June 2025. She writes on Substack about noticing things. Learn more at www.denisesrobbins.com.

Interview conducted by Greta Dieck.