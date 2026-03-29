Dear Republic,

If you’re on Substack, you almost certainly know who Freddie deBoer is. It’s really a treat to talk to someone as interesting and wise as he is hilarious.

-ROL

AN INTERVIEW WITH FREDDIE DEBOER

1.You often reference people’s preconceived notions about you. (From your about page: “If you’re reading this you likely already have an idea of whether you like me and my work or not.”) How would you introduce yourself, and what you do, to someone who has no idea who you are?

I’m a writer. For now, I write a newsletter on culture and politics. In grad school I studied literacy education with a focus on writing pedagogy and assessment, and I often write about education research and policy. (The subject of my first book.) I am a leftist, though I am a critic of modern left-of-center culture, politics, and discourse. (The subject of my second book.) I have bipolar disorder (the subject of my third book and first novel) and I often register my extreme unhappiness with modern mental health and disability cultures (the subject of my forthcoming fourth book). I am a very experienced freelancer with credits all over the place, but I mostly can’t get published in any big places anymore, barely pitch, and have mostly moved on. I’ve done a lot of teaching, especially at the college level, and miss it. (The subject of the first book I ever had under contract, on teaching college writing, which I wrote and was considered not sufficiently academic for the academic press I sold it to and which now sits in my Dropbox, never to be seen.)

Mostly I focus on saying things that are obvious but which people avoid saying, like “Not everyone has perfectly equal talent in school,” “pop music is not a disrespected and oppressed subaltern,” and “cultural appropriation isn’t a real thing and people should stop making up fake problems.” I have a reputation as something of an asshole, but I can write.

(That opening question feels like a neg but I respect it.)

2.Did you always want to be a writer?

No, not really. I spent a lot of my time resisting becoming a writer, actually. I started a blog in 2008, and it was pretty successful pretty fast, but I made zero dollars off of it for years. And then people started offering me money to write, and I was broke and in grad school so I said yes. But I always rationalized it as a way to make money while I got through school. I wanted to be a professor like my dad and his dad, and I had a pretty strong CV, but also I was deeply unstable for much of grad school, which killed my chances at getting one of the very few tenure-track jobs. (If I had been born ten years earlier, my instability wouldn’t have been nearly as apparent, but in the social media era it was professional death.) And then after I graduated I got an office job in CUNY and I was an absolute disaster in it, and they fired me, and I was in general in the deepest pit of my life, just living off of the advance for my first book. I was in Brooklyn and had an exorbitant rent and I went on the job market for ten months and got a single offer to do manual labor, and it was only $15 and they could only guarantee 20 hours a week. I had gotten financially desperate, to the point where my ability to afford treatment for my disorder was threatened, and Substack came to me and said, we’ll pay you a lot of money for a year of newsletter writing and after that you can keep going at our usual rate. And it was like, well, OK. I genuinely did not have any other choice.

So I was finally forced into fully accepting what had been my identity for many years, if I was willing to be honest. I do like being a writer. I love writing books. I still find the newsletter format useful and sometimes fun, but I’ve been open with my readers that I don’t necessarily want to keep doing it much longer. I probably won’t be able to quit anytime soon for financial reasons, but we’ll see. In general, I just never had much of a plan and I never thought I would make a dime doing this and I’m sure that someday the money will run out and I’ll have to do something else. But we’ll see.

3.You have a PhD in English. What was grad school like?

As suggested above, it was deeply unhealthy but also an amazing time. I got an MA and a PhD and I got to just read and read and read and teach and write. Which is why I went to grad school, really, because I wanted to read and write and I didn’t have any other options. I had spent my mid 20s in a kind of classically dissolute way, and I was 28 and aware that I had to move on from that, but it was 2009 (that is, during the Great Recession) and I had a pathetic resume and a BA in English from a nondescript state school. My employment prospects were pretty much nil; in a couple years of looking the only job offer I had received was for something soul-crushing that paid $24,000 a year, full-time. So I went to grad school.

And you know, it was a magical time; I suddenly had a school-based social network again, which is always what I find most comfortable, and they paid me a tiny little bit in a stipend, and a campus is always lovely, and I grew up on a college campus so it was all very comfortable. I pursued whatever interest I wanted to, intellectually, which is very very valuable if you ever get the chance to do it. Like, for my dissertation I ended up reading volumes and volumes of this Eisenhower-era educational policy missive, like book length, and it ended up contributing maybe one sentence to the text. But that’s the point of graduate study, right, to do scholarly stuff for its own sake, to chase every mental rabbit. And also there was a lot of booze and a lot of parties and a lot of girls and a lot of drugs. (Though fewer drugs than I would have wanted, as my peers were lovely but almost all nerds.)

The good part was the bad part — total freedom isn’t good for most people and is particularly bad for me. In my last couple of years I had very little structured supervision, I spent a lot of time on fellowship and so I had no obligations beyond researching and writing, no one was looking over my shoulder, and I was drinking a case of beer every day before meeting friends for drinks every night, and I was periodically going manic…. And then suddenly it was over and I had to go be a professional. Before that my most serious jobs were lifeguard, dogwalker, part-time house painter, etc. I never built up the capacity for structured life, and grad school certainly didn’t provide it. So it was a magical and also a destructive time and it set me up to be totally unprepared to live in New York and have an adult 9-5 job, and New York is a terrible place to have untreated bipolar disorder, so I freaked out and ruined my life when I actually had to be a regular person again.

But grad school itself was awesome. I’d wake up and go read in the student center and watch the campus community go by and then I’d write in my office awhile and then go home and start drinking and write for hours until it was time to go to community softball practice and then bike to the bar and get plastered and maybe get laid.

4.Tell us about how you established your online career. How did the “cult following” come into place? Was there a moment in time when you felt like you good at this and something was really working?

This is a little out of order in the timeline, since I started my first blog before I went to grad school. But I had taken a little longer to get my BA and then I moved to Chicago for a couple of years that were awesome but also totally impoverished, and I was forced to move back to my hometown and had nothing going on. I was living with my sister and her family and was barely able to put gas in my Jeep by doing odd jobs on Craigslist. And I had started going to the library and reading blogs because, if you can believe it, there was no Wi-Fi in her house, which was common back then. And I kept getting into arguments in the comments of those blogs and eventually the bloggers would get exasperated and tell me to start my own blog and eventually I did, at the public library, in I think June 2008. That worked out pretty well. Part of that success was that it was still just early enough that you could still make a little name for yourself by blogging. Blogging was no longer cool, and most of the big names had been poached by traditional media, but the blogosphere was still alive enough for someone talented to break in. Even two years later, the “online conversation” had been entirely taken over by Twitter, saturated with so many other voices, and blogging came to be seen as entirely passé instead of just mostly uncool, and it wouldn’t have worked if I had started then.

As far as a cult following goes, I don’t think I have one. The term implies a certain relationship to the audience, a rabid attachment on their part. While I have plenty of long-term readers, some of whom I have real and longstanding affection for, I’ve always worked very hard to discourage any parasocial relationship with them, and a lot of my subscribers have a kind of gently antagonistic attitude towards me. My comments are never more than like 60% in agreement with what I write. Which has its downsides, certainly, but is healthier I think.

As far as when did I know I was good at this, I always thought I was pretty good at it; that’s why I did it. If I didn’t think I was good at it, I never would have gotten started. I understand that natural confidence in your abilities is considered deeply suspicious in a culture defined by rampant theatrical insecurity, but honestly I think the performative self-doubt that’s so common in media is a species of narcissism. Believing that you’re good at something isn’t pathological, especially if you’re already telling people that you deserve to be paid to do it. I also think (and this will be a running theme) it’s better to be openly confident in your abilities as a writer than to hide that confidence publicly while feeling it privately.

I will say that a core part of the reason that I thought I could do this was because I had great teachers. I was very lucky to attend wonderful public schools from kindergarten through PhD, and I was blessed by great writing teachers along the way — Mr. Shearer in 5th grade at Wilbert Snow School, Mr. Tucci in tenth grade at Middletown High School, and Mary Anne Nunn at Central Connecticut State University, particularly. That was the basis of everything. And then I just got reps, just endless, endless reps, millions of words, until I got really good.

5.What’s your writing process like? Do you have a set of ideas you’re mulling over for some time, or do you write from the hip? How much do you edit/revise?

I don’t have much of a process. Most of what I write, I write because there’s some burning kernel of something in me that really wants to get out and I can’t sleep until I find a way to help it escape. Most bloggy-style things are ideas that occur to me suddenly, I find that I can’t shake the thought, it eats at me, I sit down and I write. These days I have the discipline to at least set a piece down and read it a couple times before I hit publish, and I always find things to change; for a long time I didn’t even do that. I hired a proofreader for my Substack for a year or so but I found it messed up my process too much — sometimes a piece just burns to come out so I write it at 2AM and I hated having to wait. Just in general though the only rule is the thing I return to over and over again in writing: iterate, iterate, iterate. Most everything has gotten worse for writers, in the internet era, but the opportunity to constantly write and constantly publish and constantly get feedback and then evolve in response to that feedback is invaluable. So throw your work out there, get feedback, pay attention to it, then iterate, iterate, iterate. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat.

I never, ever outline essay-length pieces and I never, ever do formal first draft-second draft-third draft etc because I’m not a sociopath.

As far as nonfiction books go, I have an idea, I write up a proposal in a blind fugue, I send it to my agent, he says “Well…,” and I read the intensity of that “Well…,” and I decide what can be salvaged for the market. This upcoming book started that way — it was a more focused look at one of the main topics of the book, which was deemed too niche and academic, and so I rescued what was there to make it into something commercial enough to publish, and in doing so it became a bigger, more comprehensive criticism of modern disability culture. And things sometimes don’t go your way. The last two proposals I floated to my agent, we kind of danced around them looking for the more commercial angle, he made suggestions for how to get them sold, I couldn’t live with those changes, they got archived, and right now I don’t know what my next nonfiction project will be. Which is fine. That’s what an agent is for.

Fiction writing just takes me way longer. Nonfiction is fast and fun; I love the process, I love the research, I love building my little folder of PDFs, I even enjoy the scaffolding and the editing. Fiction for me is agonizing. I just write the story I want to write, read the whole thing, make a bunch of changes, give it to my wife, listen to what she says, give it to my agent, listen to what he says…. No process. Just a lot of agonizing because I’m being precious.

6.Can you break down your politics a bit? You’re a Marxist but you also say it doesn’t make sense to apply Marxism to present-day political conditions and you also spend an immense amount of time going after various hypocrisies on the left, so how does it all fit together?

So, first things first: going after the various hypocrisies of “the left” is not in contrast with being a Marxist. Marxism is a materialist politics; modern “left” politics are fundamentally immaterial. People act like being an anti-identity politics leftist is weird, but leftist critiques of identity politics predate those from the political right. I’m not trying to claim these people or say that they would claim me, but I would look at my politics in the lineage of people like Eric Hobsbawm, Todd Gitlin, Michael Parenti, Richard Rorty, Barbara Ehrenreich, Adolph Reed…. Those people’s ideas might be wrong, they might even be actively malign, but they are certainly of the left. Many, many leftists in history have felt that the cultural turn in left politics, the shift from materiality/economics to emotions/language/symbol has been a disaster. I am among them, and I have explained my stances on these issues in exacting (some say laborious) detail. In any event, the idea that criticizing liberals is somehow strange for a Marxist is just a vestige of the degradation of basic political knowledge; the natural enemy of the Marxist is the liberal.

Of course, this has led to many of my liberal peers assigning views to me that I don’t hold, such as that I oppose abortion rights, trans rights, or immigration, none of which are remotely true. I am in fact a passionate supporter of abortion rights, trans rights, and immigration. But that’s how it goes.

As far as not feeling like identifying as a Marxist means much right now — look, there just objectively is not an existing worldwide Marxist movement of note. I am a Marxist, but in 2026 that’s not much different than being a Whig and calling yourself one, right. I sometimes say that I am a Marxist but I cannot be a communist because communism is a political movement and there is no movement. It’s like those guys on Twitter who call themselves Maoists or similar; you are not a Maoist because there is no longer a Maoist movement, not even in China. (Perhaps especially not in China.) Even if you knew what the term meant, and you almost certainly don’t, you have no movement to belong to. You’re just a pick me asshole.

Marxism is a specific, demanding philosophical and scientific framework. It’s not a vague synonym for radical left politics writ large. Most people who claim the label don’t actually hold its core commitments or even understand them. So rather than treating “Marxist” as a badge of leftist authenticity, socialists (which is a much more capacious and malleable thing) should feel free to hold their convictions on their own terms. The label is unnecessary.

(neg count: 2)

7.You’ve written that you like to write, at times, in a “somewhat hyperbolic fashion” for “argumentative or comedic or stylistic effect.” What has been the upside (and downside) of this approach?

I sometimes write in hyperbolic tones and exaggerated registers because I have been doing this kind of writing (with a few breaks) for almost twenty years, and at this point all of my writing is before anything else an exercise in craft — I’m trying to do a thing, in most pieces, trying to see what I can pull off or can’t, trying to experiment, to play. I have no illusions that I can change anything with my writing, including the minds of 99% of people, so the work has to have its own aesthetic and stylistic reason for being, and of course the only person I’m trying to serve is me.

It all depends on the piece. Sometimes I’m being entirely sincere; sometimes I’m exaggerating. The thing is, I always think that the distinction is clear to my standards. If it’s clear to me that I’m being a little hyperbolic, I’m OK with some people misreading that. I don’t really care if anyone else can grasp what I’m doing. Which of course sometimes has consequences; you would not believe how many people have reached out to say “Are you manic right now?” because I was being a bit exaggerated in a piece. And of course many people opportunistically misread me so that they can call me a fascist. Plus ça change. I can live with that.

Sometimes I’ve referred to my more stylized and outsized pieces as “Freddie Nitro Edition.”

8.You spar with lots of people online. Is there a kind of begrudging admiration you develop for your adversaries online, or do they remain permanent enemies?

Unsurprisingly, I reject your premise. The issue isn’t that I fight constantly, the issue is it’s that I exist in an industry built on fake comity and high school popularity contest bullshit, where there are all these unspoken social rules about who you’re allowed to criticize and how and when, and because I don’t follow those rules I look uniquely combative by contrast. But that’s a distorted frame.

People in media attack me all the time, very often in ways that just directly misrepresent what I’ve said and believe, occasionally in ways that get very personal, like mocking my illness. But because I’m an approved target, no one says that any of it is out of line and no one calls the impulse to attack me evidence of a pathological tendency to fight. There’s no rules about how you can fight; there’s rules about who you can fight. There’s no rules of engagement, there’s just targets who have been approved by the crowd and those that haven’t been.

Media people are furious and critical and fighting all the time. Just spend ten minutes on Bluesky, right — it’s a seething cauldron of anger and bitterness and score-settling and petty grievance, and that’s on a slow day. The difference is that all of that anger gets expressed through approved channels, in the right tones, directed at the right targets, in ways that are sanctioned by whatever corrupt little kaffeeklatsch happens to be dominant that week. Nobody bats an eye at that because it follows the etiquette. I just have opinions and I defend them openly, and in an industry defined by passive aggression and backchannel sniping, that makes me a barbarian.

As for developing admiration for people I fight with, sure. I’m not going to damn any individual person by naming them as someone I’ve become friendly with, but it happens. I’m happy to change my opinion on someone, often very quickly; I’m not one to nurture a grudge, in part because if I did I would have far too many. (Also after all the years of both illegal and prescription drugs my memory is absolutely shot and I can’t remember who I’m supposed to be mad at.) It’s just that a lot of people want to nurture their grudges with me, and in a particularly annoying way; many of my passionate critics are people who prefer to be angry about me in rooms I’m not in.

(neg count: 3)

9.What’s your longest-running online feud?

No idea. Genuinely. Fighting so much has been bad for my career, really really bad, but one upside is that because it happens so often, I have no particular attachment to any of them. One piece of advice that I’d give to anyone, not just writers but anybody, is “Don’t let anyone else’s bad opinion of you force you to have a bad opinion of them.” Life’s too short, and real integrity means being able to say when someone you really, really don’t like is talented or accomplished or has done good work. There’s lots of people who hate my guts who I admire, or at least, whose work I admire, and I am always capable of turning around and being friends with someone I just got into an ugly argument with. One of my few real strengths.

10.Anything you want to add about the 2017 “flame-out” that you haven’t already addressed?

Not really. It was bad, I did bad things, I have said sorry a thousand times, I have a condition that should mitigate judgment but not prohibit it, everyone has already made their mind up. Few people who still reference it give a shit about the event itself, they just like being able to leverage it. I have accepted responsibility from the beginning, and despite what people will tell you I have paid a very high price for what happened, professionally and personally, and I have gradually built back, at least a little. I changed my life in every possible way there was for me to change. There will always be a ceiling on what I can accomplish professionally because of what happened, I think a lot of that is disproportionate and based on flatly false notions of what exactly happened, but I also accept that the situation is the result of my behavior, whatever the influence of my disorder. It was nine years ago, and I’ve been medicated and stable since the week after everything went down.

I’m ready to move on, though of course people very often don’t want us to move on. I think it’s pretty ugly to believe that I should never have that opportunity, especially when that opinion is held by people who use terms like “ableist.”

11.What do you wish people understood about bipolar disorder that they tend not to understand?

This is where I would just point them in the direction of my novel The Mind Reels. I know that’s annoying. But I turned to fiction because I couldn’t capture the experience of being bipolar any other way. And I couldn’t perfectly do it in the novel either, of course, but I had to try. (In general, I write because I’m choking with emotions I can’t begin to express, but I still feel compelled to express them.) That book is imperfect and a little clunky and amateurish at parts, but I do think it’s overall a good novel, and I also think there’s no better portrayal of bipolar disorder, at least that I know of. Most attempts are bullshit romanticized versions that treat bipolar as, like, “living only by fire” or whatever the fuck, instead of a grubby, sad condition that makes you into the world’s biggest asshole and ruins your life. And it’s just a fundamentally difficult thing to capture. I don’t know how to make you understand, through words alone, what it’s like to simultaneously believe yourself to be a deathless celestial being whose very intentions spin the cosmic wheel, a creature of Imminent Will, the Mahdi, while simultaneously being terrified of everything all the time. That’s a little bit of what mania is like.

12.You recently published your debut novel, The Mind Reels, about a young woman navigating college as she struggles with what becomes clear is bipolar disorder. Tell us about the book. How did it come to you? What was working on it like?

See above. I had published two nonfiction books which didn’t sell. The first has become something of a cult book, and I still get emails all the time from people who are secret converts to its ways, but it’s not like it has met its advance or anything. The second was good but felt out of date to people the minute it was published. The George Floyd moment was so dominant and all-encompassing, so I wrote about it, and then right when the book was published, the moment flipped, and it suddenly seemed to be about ancient history. (The death of liberal media Twitter didn’t help any, either; their anger was supposed to be core to the marketing plan.) I had made a lot of money from the advances, but now I was a two-time loser and my ability to keep publishing books was in question. And I was just so frustrated with the chancy elements of publishing nonfiction, the newscycle elements.

That intersected with my longstanding frustration about how little bipolar disorder is misunderstood, but also (especially) my deep deep unhappiness over the romanticization of mental illness. And so I had that motivation. But none of it would have come together if I hadn’t just had a vision of this girl, this nondescript college girl of limited talents and ever more limited ambitions, being overtaken by this disorder I know so well. I always say that, in movies, what I really crave above all is the image, the striking or beautiful or unique image, which is why I love Terrence Malick. And that was the only guiding principle I really had writing a novel that, again, I think has real limitations but also deep strengths. The first chapter wrote itself, and I loved it, and it went from there. It took forever because I am precious with fiction in a way I would never be with nonfiction.

In its context — that is, published by a tiny little independent press, Coffee House, for a very modest advance — it’s sold quite well. I still believe it deserves a larger audience, but who doesn’t feel that way about their first novel?

13.Do you have plans to write another novel in the future?

I in fact already have, and I would love to share details and the title with you, but it’s going on the market very shortly and I have to keep things close to the vest for now. What I can say is that it’s an entirely different kind of thing, a very different story. A story about losing the promise of a better future.

Incidentally, I actually wrote a novel in 2016-2017, the story of a young woman who seeks out a secretive collective in an effort to save her sick brother in a world destroyed by climate emergency. That was the first book that I ever sent to my agent, and the first time he ever politely declined. I ended up having illustrations done and serialized it to my readers in I think 2022. The reception was positive, but I wasn’t satisfied with it, and in the years since I’ve gone in and rewritten probably a third to half of it. And now it sits on my computer. Maybe it will find new life elsewhere, who knows.

14.You’ve referenced the poptimism v. rockist debate. What inspired the argument? Now you see staff culture writers adopt the “fan” attitude and are uncritical of the things they write about — what was it like when this debate was kicking off?

I think we’re in an all-encompassing moment of cultural populism, where everything serious and restrained and ambitious and withholding and careful and difficult is being eliminated, in favor of feel-good slop like whatever’s on your TikTok feed right now. Poptimism just happens to be the most obvious, public example of that. And it exemplifies the “crybullying” aspect of a lot of contemporary culture: pop is the 800-pound gorilla, pop is the overdog, pop is the bully, but poptimists insist on pretending that pop is some sort of beleaguered, powerless subaltern. It’s horseshit.

I have argued that poptimism began as a reasonable corrective (simply the insistence that pop music deserves to be taken seriously) but that it has since become such a wildly successful ideology that its original premises no longer describe reality. Kelefa Sanneh and others were responding to a world that more or less doesn’t exist anymore, yet the rhetoric has frozen in place even as pop has come to dominate cultural coverage. What followed is a kind of mission creep where unobjectionable claims about critical fairness (treat pop music as seriously as you do any other genre) metastasized into a totalizing critical posture that treats any criticism of pop music at all as moral failure. Usually they do this by smuggling in accusations of sexism or racism — you’re sexist if you don’t think Taylor Swift is the new Shakespeare, you’re racist if you don’t like K-pop. In practice, this all has helped produce an atmosphere where critics are discouraged from actually criticizing. Poptimism has won completely but can’t admit victory and so its acolytes can’t recognize their own excesses, leaving us stuck with this bizarre critical culture where everyone is a poptimist, their perspective is hegemonic, and yet they’re weirdly defensive at the same time.

15.What is the utility of being very critical? Do we need more direct, unsparing critiques in our media landscape?

I would refer you directly to my answer to question 8. I don’t think I’m very critical. I think I’m normal critical, ordinary critical, critical in a basic and healthy way, but that I’m operating in a context where almost everyone in my industry is a delicate indoor kid who could have stood to get their nose bloodied by life a little more when they were young. Conflict is not abuse! Conflict is not abuse.

(neg count: 4)

16.If blogging and the internet didn’t exist, what do you think would be your primary pursuit?

Teaching, probably, if I could get a teaching job. Reading. Writing books, if I could, or in my journal if not. Going for walks. Loving my wife. Raising my baby. Complaining. Drinking beers with friends.

17.You’ve written about “oversocialization,” that you’re “exhausted by living among people who are incapable of experiencing ordinary human conflict without internal crisis.” What’s the value of navigating regular human conflict in your everyday life?

I just think we live in an era saturated with insecurity, for various reasons. The principal thing is that discourse is generated by the smart kids rather than the cool kids and the smart kids are structurally insecure. Writers tend to be people who have spent their lives hanging on the periphery, a little afraid to be seen, coming up with cool lines in their heads but afraid to say them. And then when they get out into the world after college they say, OK, I’m going to be one of the cool kids, this time I’m going to be on top, and they colonize the world of ideas, the world of words. But they can never shake their fundamental anxiety about being liked, even when (especially when) they’ve been wildly successful in every way there is to be in the meritocracy. That’s why your average Ivy League graduate turned New York Times staff writer is such an insecure mess.

And it shows in the way we talk to each other. People hedge, qualify, soften, they obscure their real thoughts, on and on and on. If it was out of kindness, fine, but it’s not. It’s out of fear — fear of being judged, of being wrong, of being seen. The result is this awful culture of passive aggression. Everybody is nasty, but nobody’s direct. Disagreement is very rarely expressed directly and instead leaks out through sarcasm, evasiveness, vague moralizing…. So, once again, I’m going to suggest to you that I’m not the weird one, the culture is weird, the industry is weird. In this environment, simple healthy self-confidence (saying what you mean, believing you’re probably right, standing by your preferences) gets recast as hostility. Assertiveness is pathologized. Once insecurity and passive aggression become a culture, those in that culture just cannot stand anyone who doesn’t embody their “values.”

That way is worse for everyone. When you say what you think, people know where they stand. Every writer knows exactly how I feel about them; if I don’t like your work, I will say so. Meanwhile the industry default is to be friendly to someone’s face and talk shit about them behind their back. I hate that, more than anything, and I will not participate. When you disagree openly, the disagreement can actually be resolved. Passive aggression can never be resolved because it’s a form of contempt dressed up as politeness; it denies the other person the information they would need to change, and it substitutes the appearance of civility for its substance. Fuck that.

18.You write prolifically. What’s the piece of writing you’re proudest of in the past year?

Part of the reason I’ve gotten so into writing books is because they give me a sense of permanence, they force permanence on me. For a long time I’ve lived in the warm bath of the infinite scroll; whenever I published something stupid, something people didn’t like, something I didn’t like, I would just write again, and the page would refresh, and my soul would be blank again. That’s very seductive, but it’s not conducive to the virtues of adulthood. So I’ve tried to change, and books help. I don’t think anyone is ever really remembered, and I certainly won’t be, not once the people who love me are gone. The only thing I’m hoping for now is that my books make it into at least a few public libraries and that someday many years from now one single person will find one and check it out and be moved by it. I used to love that, when I was young, finding an old book that looked interesting and flipping to the card in the back and seeing that I would be the first person to check it out in 10, 15, 20 years. That’s the whole point, that connection across time, that’s it, that’s my grandest ambition, beyond being able to pay my mortgage.

19.How has fatherhood changed you?

I wrote about it last year and said that it’s tough to describe because every cliché is true. You just become a cliché machine with your kids, and writers view cliches about the same way that we view headlice. But it’s the best. It’s the absolute best. I haven’t slept in a year and I have zero time to play video games and I never work out and my book reading has been halved and it’s still the best. He’s the best.

Here’s a cliché: my heart now lives outside of my own body. It really and truly does. My center of meaning and love has been relocated to a little squishy sassy baby. I’ve been in places in my life where I’ve really had to fight to find reasons to keep going, in the most direct sense. I don’t ever have to worry about that anymore.

20.What do you think the next turn of the wheel is for writers? Is it Substack for the foreseeable future?

I mean, “Substack” in the discourse means a lot of things, many of them pejoratives that have been self-defensively defined by people in establishment media. But Substack is ultimately just a paid newsletter platform and paid newsletters are just paid blogs. So nothing is new here, really. It’s just easier to spin up than it was in 2004, easier to publish, easier to get paid, easier to connect. The difference is that we’re now 20 years further into the brutal contraction of media than we were in the mid-2000s. All of that sucks. I always root for the continued existence of professional media, always, despite what people think. We need vibrant, viable newspapers and magazines, and we have no path to that world anymore. It’s a genuine crisis and I have no idea how it gets better.

I won’t, however, engage in the narcissism of suggesting that reading and writing or over. They said that when we got TV and when we got radio too. People will write, and people will read, and I will be among both groups. Whether any of us will be able to make a living doing this, I can’t say. I live within ten minutes drive of the Pez factory. Perhaps in ten years I’ll be happily making Pez by day and printing out my scribblings and posting them on telephone poles in the evening.

Whatever is true about what comes next, my advice for young writers remains the same as it ever was: read carefully, write recklessly, the rest will figure itself out.

Interview conducted by Greta Dieck with Sam Kahn.