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James Borden's avatar
James Borden
2h

Otherwise this interview was an absolute pleasure and I am sorry for whatever happened with Malcolm Harris this being the first I heard about it. (Lawyers, Guns and Money was the very last old-style blog that I would regularly read and after 2016 they felt that they had to yell so loud that I gave up.)

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Michael Maiello's avatar
Michael Maiello
3h

I really appreciate this because, if you weren't following Freddie over the years it's been tough to get a primer in one place that isn't ground by somebody's axe. Even going "to the source" for an explanation has been difficult with so many other characters to keep track of. This Q&A actually gave me the who, what why and where I've wanted.

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