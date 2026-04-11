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Julie Zuckerman's avatar
Julie Zuckerman
4m

Loved, loved, loved her collection Fools for Love and I can’t wait to read her other work.

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Wim's avatar
Wim
8m

I’m sold - I’m going to check out some of her books.

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