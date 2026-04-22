Dear Republic,

I’m very excited to share that I’ll start offering reading/discussion groups for interested participants. The first two programs are “Intellectual Bootcamp,” which is a chance to read heavy-hitting contemporary classics in a fun and freeing atmosphere; and “Writers’ Workshop,” which is a chance to share writing we are doing in a collaborative setting.

“Intellectual Bootcamp” is hosted through Persuasion and available to paid Persuasion subscribers. For more information, please read here and, to join, please take out a paid Persuasion subscription. That will meet on alternating Fridays at 12pm EST. The first session is May 1.

The “Workshop” will meet Tuesdays at 12pm EST and is open to paid Republic of Letters subscribers. The first session is May 12. Please keep an eye out for a Zoom link for the first session.

We are posting a transcript of our interview with Jacob Siegel, author of the deeply-provocative The Information State.

-Sam Kahn

AN INTERVIEW WITH JACOB SIEGEL

So I was trying to find out more about you online, and I really couldn’t find out a ton —

I’m glad to hear that.

So you’re in New York? Is that where you are?

No, I live in Israel, but I’m from New York.

So where did you grow up?

I grew up in Brooklyn in what was then Flatbush but is now called Ditmas Park.

Where did you go to high school?

I started off high school at Bronx Science. I had a troubled career at Bronx Science. So I eventually parted ways with Bronx Science at their behest and wound up at a small school in Brooklyn for the last two years on a sports scholarship. I sort of got my act together, went to Boston University, and then shortly after 9/11 enlisted in the Army and got my commission as a military intelligence officer. I ended up doing maybe 60% of the time as an intelligence officer, 40% of the time as an infantry officer in various units across two deployments, one to Iraq and one to Afghanistan. My final assignment was as a company commander for a rifle company. And I got out in 2017.

Oh, so you were in a long time. Around 15 years?

Yeah, but as a National Guardsman with two deployments and a lot of training. But yeah, it was a little over 15 years, actually.

So how did your journalism career start?

Well, my writing career started well before my journalism career. So when I got back from Iraq in 2007, my girlfriend at the time saw a notice for a free writing workshop for veterans. She thought that it would be good for me to be around other veterans, so she recommended I go and I ended up meeting not only lifelong friends but serious collaborators. Out of that workshop I met Phil Klay. Almost 15 years later, we still do a podcast. All of us who met in this writing workshop, we ended up compiling the first anthology of fiction by Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. And then when I got back from Afghanistan I took a job at The Daily Beast — they had a like national security military affairs vertical — and then I very quickly started writing about other things. And then I went from The Daily Beast over to Tablet Magazine in 2018 and I’ve been there ever since.

So what we’ll mostly be talking about is Jacob wrote, in 2023, this massive bombshell piece for Tablet, “A Guide to Understanding the Hoax of the Century.” At the time it came out, a lot of people had been articulating different pieces of the story, but Jacob put it in this magnum opus sort of way, talking about the disinformation complex. And then he has just come out with a book, The Information State. The second part of it is largely drawing on stuff that you’d reported for the Tablet piece. But then the book is intellectually extraordinarily ambitious, thinking about what information really means and then thinking about how the modern technocratic state embodies this kind of total control using information. And then some of it is how that plays out in the Wilson administration, how that plays out in Vietnam, how that plays out after 9/11. And then where it starts to get most controversial is talking about how that plays out in the Obama administration and then with the Russiagate hoax, some of the things that have played out with COVID. So I guess we should talk about some of the meta things with the book. So one thing is that there aren’t a lot of reviews. It feels like within the kind of heterodox world, it’s a very big deal. I haven’t seen it reviewed beyond The Baffler, which pulled its review. And then a couple of other places, it’s got, like, six, reviews on Amazon. I mean, it’s being put out by Macmillan, but what’s going on in terms of the reach that it’s having?

It’s hard to say. There’d been a bunch of actually extraordinarily positive reviews of the book prior to publication. But the first major review of the book appeared the day after it was published. And the following day, that review was pulled and replaced by a very cryptic editor’s note, citing issues discovered in the magazine’s fact-checking process, but it neither specified whether those issues were in the book or the review, and nor did it identify what the issues were. So I trust that the literate people of the sort who are going to follow this livestream and read your Substack will be aware of how extraordinarily unusual that is for a book review to get pulled, I mean, purged from a serious magazine like The Baffler, without identifying a single factual error a day after publication. It’s unheard of. It doesn’t happen. It’s bizarre. It ended up being the case that the review was pulled after a complaint about both the book and the review were sent to The Baffler by one of the subjects of the book, who was a leader of the U.S. censorship effort named Renée DiResta, who had herself, prior to becoming an expert on counter-disinformation, been involved in what’s probably the single largest domestic disinformation campaign ever of the modern era, which was called Project Birmingham and created fake Russian troll accounts in the 2017 special Senate race in Alabama in order to swing that race away from the Republican in the race, Roy Jones, and towards the Democrat in the race, Doug Moore. She’s a figure who’s quite powerful in this world. And the review was pulled. But that effectively, I think, set a cost for reviewing the book that might have discouraged other publications from reviewing it.

But what strikes me is that The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Boston Globe, I mean none of those places seem to be engaging with this. The Tablet piece is a big deal. Macmillan’s obviously a large, reputable publisher. And I assume they send it out to reviewers. What it feels like to me is that it falls just outside of the Overton window, even now, of what the mainstream press is willing to deal with.

Some of those places might still review it. I hope they do. But the Tablet piece, which, as you mentioned, seemed to get an enormous reception, certainly was very widely read, was touted by many people as the the essay of the century. It didn’t get covered by any mainstream publication. I can think of trend pieces written in The New York Times that took as their subject phenomena with one ten thousandth of the reach of that essay, but that merited a trend piece for whatever reason. You can never be sure exactly why it is. But certainly the piece was very critical of mainstream journalistic publications, and that’s never a smart path to having them pay attention to you.

Going back a little bit, is there a radicalizing moment, as it were, path for you? You’ve gotten to a place of being extraordinarily critical of a direction that the U.S. government has taken in this kind of nexus of government and private sector, the ‘whole of society’ approach. What was your path to being as critical of it as you are? And I assume a lot of that has to do with some of your experiences within the military.

Specifically Afghanistan. Iraq was a very ground level, kinetic, volatile, violent deployment that didn’t lead me into a lot of political reflection. Five years after Iraq, when I went to Afghanistan in 2012, it was a different kind of deployment. I was a battalion intelligence officer and it was a different kind of war because when I arrived in Afghanistan in 2012, it was a stage in the war where we were supposed to be handing over responsibility to Afghan forces. So believe it or not, in 2012, it looked like the war was winding down. We were transitioning to what was called the train and assist model which not coincidentally was similar to the model in Vietnam. So that was the idea. But it was transparently based on a number of falsehoods that were obviously lies from merely the moment that I touched the ground in Afghanistan. The Afghan army that we were building up that was supposed to replace U.S. security forces basically didn’t exist. It was a kind of ghost army or a paper army, meaning that the numbers that were being presented, that were being sent up in reports all the way from the local ground units, like the one I was in, all the way back to the Pentagon, were saying that this local Afghan National Security Force unit has this many soldiers who are reporting and they can execute these basic functions of soldiering. But the numbers were lies. Essentially, they were fictions. It was very obvious. I was in no special position to see this. I was a totally unimportant person as a soldier. I wasn’t in any kind of privileged position. It had nothing to do with that. It’s just that this was obvious to anyone who was there. And yet the official announcements were all saying exactly the opposite. And that was radicalizing.

Simultaneously, what I was seeing was that the U.S. had a kind of arsenal of technological and informational weapons and sensors deployed in Afghanistan that had created a condition of virtual omniscience such that we could know anything that was going on anywhere in the country ranging from social conditions to demographic questions to topographical questions to picking up on drone imagery or satellite imagery. And all of that information was being fed into these centralized databases, like Palantir is one example, and these databases were supposed to create the true condition of the war. They were supposed to synthesize all of these disparate data inputs and spit out not only what the facts on the ground were but what the future held, what the next thing the enemy was going to do was, such that the U.S., with this quasi-omniscience, could make exactly the right decisions to win the war. And that was something that was specific to counterinsurgency in particular. Because this is a sort of crucial thing to understand about modern warfare. If conventional warfare intelligence focused on the enemy, what is the enemy doing at any given time, so that we, the allied forces, can mass all of our weaponry against the enemy, counterinsurgency starting in Vietnam proposes that the center of gravity in the conflict is not the enemy but the civilian population. And this is the famous phrase, ‘winning hearts and minds.’ So to win hearts and minds, we have to collect every bit of information about the civilian population so that we know their behaviors and their interests in the same way that Facebook collects every bit of information about its users so that it can know their habits and their interests and more effectively cater to them. Counterinsurgency works on the same model. And so we had all of this information and yet as you know the war didn’t end in 2012 and it went on for almost another decade and I got back from Afghanistan in late 2012 and started writing about this immediately, not from a position of radical disenchantment, not from a position of somebody who turned against the American empire and was now some kind of radical critic, I simply started writing about this in a way that was an attempt to set the record straight, to explain what the actual conditions were in Afghanistan, why the promises we were making could never be kept. And to see that that not only had no effect, but was irrelevant to the conversation, that it didn’t matter one way or the other — it wasn’t a relevant piece of information in terms of not only the decision makers approached Afghanistan, but the public attitude towards Afghanistan — that was something I had to confront the implications of. What does this mean that I know this is a lie? Everyone else who is in my position knows this is a lie. And it seems to make no difference that I know that. And it suggested, for one thing, that mere knowledge of something was not sufficient, not a sufficient causal factor to divert the course that it was on.

And then Russiagate happened after that. And in Russiagate, again, I didn’t start off from a position of somebody who assumed that the capability, let alone the intention within the federal government, was to carry out a kind of grand deception. So when I first saw the reports about Donald Trump’s connections to Vladimir Putin, I think fairly early on, I suspected some of them were exaggerated. But I assumed that that exaggeration still spoke to an essential material reality, that there was something to all of this and that in time there would be a kind of sorting process whereby the exaggerations would fall away and what remained would be the essential truth of the matter. But after some months, I don’t know exactly long, of hearing the continually promised smoking gun, people like Adam Schiff making these appearances on talk shows where they were always insisting that the evidence was already there, and it took on the kind of narrative structure of the soap opera cliffhanger, and the smoking gun was never disclosed but the public was kept in suspense. Of course, if the soon-to-be president is indeed a Manchurian candidate, people should freak out. But then none of this ever was true. The closest you get to a sort of bedrock truth in the Russian claims is that there were attempts made by the Russian government to court people in the Trump campaign and to influence the election, but it had no decisive effect in swinging the election and there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Vladimir Putin, as had been alleged. And the core documents that were used to support this claim, like the Steele dossier, they were not wrong, they were not in error, they were designed deliberately to deceive the public and the apparatus of the government itself in order to justify what was essentially a political operation to spy on the Trump campaign. The Steele dossier was not a piece of intelligence that got it wrong. It was a doctored, manipulated information operation itself that was paid for by the Clinton campaign and that never had any legitimate sourcing in Moscow to substantiate any of its claims. It’s not as if there had been a legitimate intelligence investigation that ended up with the wrong conclusions. There had been a very high level coordinated information operation to make it so that a popular candidate could not become president effectively. And having seen the evidence for that, it was very hard to look at the American system of government and see it as continuing to operate according to the basic structure that a civics textbook ascribes to it. Something else clearly was going on and trying to discover what that something else as is what led me to write the Tablet piece.

And so just to summarize the thesis that you have. I find it very difficult to kind of get the shape of what you’re talking about, but essentially what it feels like it is you’re describing your own experience as you’re seeing how these counterinsurgency programs play out. You start to see the counterinsurgency techniques showing up in a domestic context. And then this is deeply problematic on two counts. One is that it’s not really that effective because it doesn’t materialize an Afghan army. It doesn’t actually, in the most granular way, really work. But then there is this way that it works incredibly well, which is this sort of information coordination across the society.

So why don’t we go all the way back to the beginning, what you cover with the book. You go back a long way. You go back to Francis Bacon and Gottfried Leibniz. What I got is this idea that information basically becomes this modern Leviathan. It’s thinking about what information is, which is what Leibniz is talking about with a monad, and then basically thinking about how that can be instrumentalized, which Bacon is anticipating is going to be a major tool of statecraft.

So there’s this discovery of information and the binary code in particular that goes all the way back to the 17th century and really is the beginning of the computer revolution. So this technological process that leads towards modern computing, that leads towards the internet, begins really in the 17th century. It begins with the scientific revolution. That’s one part of the story I’m telling. The other part is the ideology that is formed, in the U.S. in particular, that creates a sociological class and a ruling class ideology that is most attuned with the power of this informational paradigm and that is most adept at seizing the technological instruments that have been created, and this is Woodrow Wilson and progressivism and technocracy writ large. But the reason why the story starts in the 17th century is what comes out of the scientific revolution is the empirical method which states that truth requires an evidentiary basis and the evidentiary basis can be measured and it is through measurement that the power of human affairs over the universe is increased. What is necessary for this increase of technological power is more information because it’s through information that you’re able to do the empirical testing process, that allows you to develop higher degrees of technological instruments. And the next jump forward it takes is through automation and coding. And that’s where Leibniz comes in. Leibniz discovers the binary code in the 17th century and immediately believes that he’s stumbled on the code of the universe, the divine sublime code of the universe. Binary is, if not exactly what God uses to create the universe, some kind of direct reflection of the divine code. And he begins to imagine thinking machines, essentially.

If you jump forward now to the 20th century, what you get in modern progressive movements, which arise out of really the confrontation with industrialism and with the extraordinary complexity that industrialization has introduced into modern societies, is an attempt to deal with this complexity, and it attempts to do this by creating, essentially, rule by experts. So the idea is that democracy is simply unsuitable to the kinds of technical instruments that run modern society, that if you take an advanced industrial society like the United States has become by the turn of the 20th century, and you allow the ignorant voting public a veto over all the affairs of government, you’re going to wreck the machinery of this kind of society because the public simply has no idea the way that an advanced economy runs, the way that material needs to be allocated to keep the factories working. So progressivism proposes rule by experts and how will the experts rule? They’ll rule by controlling information. And then it introduces this political issue of control over information as the means by which the expert class will shape the opinion of the masses to get them on board with whatever decisions it’s already made. Woodrow Wilson is very forthright about his contempt for the sort of constitutional order that would restrict the power of the executive. These are not things that he’s subtle about. And it’s these two things coming together, this technological development that you get first through Bacon and Leibniz that then takes this gigantic leap forward in World War II with the creation of modern digital computers. And this political development of expert technocratic progressivism. And you now have what’s essentially a new kind of political regime, a new formula of governance and that develops throughout the 20th century and leads us to where we are now.

And just to summarize what you’re articulating with World War I. It’s that there’s this critical period that we’ve tended to forget about, which is basically the strength of wartime propaganda. Obviously, other countries are developing propaganda and eventually totalitarian propaganda over this period. What I think is valuable about what you’re doing is articulating how this emerges in an American form, which is a little bit different. It’s a little bit more within the domain of kind of advertising, soft power, public relations. It kind of pokes its head above water in this extraordinarily successful propaganda effort during World War I, tucks back in after the war is over, but then a whole bunch of those ideas are still germinating in people like Bernays and Lippman, and then it kind of keeps poking its head back up in obvious places like World War II and Vietnam, but then also becoming more and more a part of the apparatus of the administrative state.

It was a deliberate decision to focus on the United States. It’s because the United States is the inventor of the internet. These two streams that I’m describing, the technological philosophical stream that leads from Bacon and Leibniz to digital computers and the political stream of expert technocratic control, there is nowhere else that these two are merging and then instantiated in the form of an instrument of global political power, which is the internet. No one else is leading it in the way that the United States is leading it.

So one thing that’s complicated and confusing engaging with this material — this isn’t a criticism, I think it’s just the way it is — is that the way that we’re all sort of trained to read nonfiction books now is we’re like, okay, who’s to blame? And so reading through what you’re writing, it’s kind of like, do we blame something that’s inherent in computer technology, whether it’s bytes or monads being the shape of the universe, that there’s this tendency to control? Do we talk about something that’s inherent to the modern state, that the state gets ahold of this and there’s always going to be this tendency towards information warfare control? Do we blame this progressive tendency within essentially the Democratic Party, which pokes its head up in the Wilson administration, in a figure like McNamara, and then again in the Obama era? Do we blame — you talk very often about the 'clerisy,’ a particular class of educated elites who go along with this? Do we blame the intelligence community that a lot more than we realize of what happens in popular culture is actually a psyop, an intelligence operation? And I assume what you would say all these things have a way of kind of flowing into one shape?

But the point of telling the story in the way I did is to deliberately obscure the question of blame in order to make clear that this world of informational control that we’re living inside of emerges out of our grandest dreams for the world. It doesn’t emerge from a desire to oppress or to censor in the first order. The construction of a global communications infrastructure that can then be used to carry out mass censorship and mass social engineering and propaganda campaigns does not begin with sinister Big Brother characters attempting to devise the most powerful device for executing their nefarious aims. It begins with the grandest dreams and aspirations of science and continues through successive iterations of attempts to manage a complex, dangerous, chaotic world. Digital computers were substantially created in tandem with the need to test nuclear bombs. The second-ever digital computer, the MANIAC that John von Neumann came up with the design for was built in order to test the hydrogen bomb. Does that mean that John von Neumann is the bad guy? I don’t think so. I think that it’s more complicated than that and that it’s reasonable to ask adults in trying to assess the conditions of the world in which they’re living to begin with an understanding of the historical and social forces that produced it without exempting or without suggesting that there are not political actors who are also responsible for the decisions that they made. But the essential precondition to get to the political and moral judgment is some degree of understanding of the way in which, in this case, the society at large, the history of the last several hundred years, are all implicated in this, that there is not something that’s been done merely by external actors and imposed on us. We’re using the internet now. This is part of our lives. We share some of the aspirations. I locate the beginning of the political questions that the book is dealing with in the late 19th century and the progressive movement that became probably the dominant force on the American left. They were not entirely wrong in their analysis of the problems created by the complexity of modern societies for democracy. Their problem was that they took this idea and used it to create a general account of the eminence of the expert that went beyond the specific field of technical domain that the expert might have known something about and created a more generalized class of expertise that conferred on a person a right to rule. They said, because there are certain technical problems that those people can’t deal with, now we will invalidate their political sovereignty altogether and we’ll transfer it over to experts as a class who are not experts by virtue of their ability to solve any specific problem, but have a more generalized expertise that entitles them to rule. That was, in my opinion, a disastrous ideological conviction.

So let’s jump ahead a bit. One place where the article and the book are a little bit different is that in the article, you start off with Obama leaving office and Trump has won. And in that reaction is when this complex of different entities, many of which are associated with universities, pop up. A lot of these entities start to be influenced by these kinds of ex-intelligence agency officers. And then next thing we know, Russiagate is really being articulated as a narrative for why Trump won.And we get this new content moderation regime, which really inhibits a great deal of free speech online. In the book, you’re pushing back a few years to a great deal that happened within the Obama administration. So there’s a lot of attention to Jared Cohen, this connection between Google and the Obama administration, a lot of the things that Snowden points out, basically that backdoor channel between government and tech companies. What’s going on in terms of your just refocusing it a little bit?

There’s this convergence that occurs between a technological infrastructure that’s being developed over a long period of time, and then ideological and political actors who are capitalizing on or instrumentalizing the technological infrastructure. What I’m trying to show in the book is that there was a massive, extraordinarily profound transformation in the basic underlying structure of American politics and governance in the Obama years that made possible what came after it. And there’s an argument that made it, if not inevitable, then likely, because what happened during the Obama years was an extraordinarily profound technological transformation brought about by the advent of the smartphone and the social media app, which introduced a kind of intimate power over billions of people’s daily interactions — their information diets and their communications — that simply didn’t exist before. So you had an early version of the internet that I would argue existed up until around 2008 that existed apart from the routine and texture of your regular life — it was a place you went to, it was a destination that one visited like you go to a store or to the mall. That changed almost overnight with the introduction of smartphones and apps like social media apps that took the internet from being a destination that a person visited to being the all-encompassing, defining environment of their day-to-day lives. So once the smartphone came out, it became universal in a matter of two to three years. The scale at which it spread was unprecedented. And that changed politics in ways that were not immediately evident when the technological and social conditions were changing. And what it meant was that this total collapse of American civic institutions that had been noted for decades and that was not caused principally by the internet was accelerated by the smartphone. As these institutions were disappearing, it wasn’t clear what was going to replace them, but there were different ideas about what might take their place. The social media apps and the smartphone answered it definitively. They were the answer. What was going to take the place of that was the totalizing virtual enclosure of the internet and what came to be known under Obama as ‘the whole of society.’

So I’m giving it a coloration now where it sounds like something dark and sinister because of the context of the conversation that we’re having. But Mark Zuckerberg was saying the exact same things I was saying, but as a good thing. ‘You don’t have your little league anymore. You don’t have your local church group. Don’t worry. Facebook is going to give you something new and better. We’re going to replace the old local institutions that you lost with a new kind of hyper-connected, social world that you’ll experience through social media apps like Facebook.’ This was what Zuckerberg was promoting as the social model, the social good that Facebook would create. And all of that rested on a technological infrastructure that enabled this kind of connectivity and could bring people together in this way, could deliver information to them, could extract data from them. And the same thing that applied in the social realm became a new model of politics. I think any president at the time would have had to deal with these sweeping changes. But Obama, first of all because he was a remarkable political talent who just simply understood these sorts of forces better than many of his contemporaries, and because he had an ideology of progressivism that was very much aligned with the ideology of Silicon Valley in that they both saw information as a kind of beneficent good, that the right information delivered to the public would give the public the right ideas and therefore lead to the right social outcomes — and that, relatedly, filtering out the bad information would cure the social ills that ailed the public — and so by controlling information on a mass scale, it was possible to bring about a kind of harmonious global village bathed in the light of progress and science. And Obama said these things very explicitly from the very beginning of his first campaign for president and which relied on this very deep support that he got from Silicon Valley right off of the bat. So the union between this new technological infrastructure and the new Obama administration was both political and social in the sense that these people were in the same rooms together. There was a revolving door between Google personnel and White House personnel. It was philosophical. They shared this view of the power of information to affect social outcomes. And it also relied on this new infrastructure that was being created and that was becoming a kind of digital stand-in for society at large. And there was a name given to a new model of governance in this era, which was the ‘whole of society’ model. And essentially what it meant was that if you had some large scale policy you were trying to get through, like Obamacare, instead of going through the sort of grueling drudge work of building local coalitions to knock on doors and do that kind of thing to build up support for Obamacare and to go out and win support for it at the local level or to win over, let’s say, local politicians to it, it was now possible to go to the very top layer of society, to what was called the stakeholder institutions, the banking institutions, the financial institutions, academia, the media. And if you could get all of them on the same page behind a particular initiative, once you had the sort of dominant heights of the digital society lined up behind a particular policy, you could then enact these sweeping policy changes across the whole of society because the whole of society was essentially now Facebook. And so you could reach all of your voters, all of your constituents, the public, on social media, through Google, and you could get them all on the same page in the same way Woodrow Wilson had tried to do with the Committee on Public Information.

I don’t think that this is a chapter of recent history that’s been given sufficient attention. And you simply can’t understand what happened after 2016, over the last decade, without understanding this massive technological transformation which enabled this transformation in the form and approach of governance. The one not only precedes the other, but creates the conditions for the other.

So if we were arguing back with you we would say, well, how effective can it be? Hillary didn’t win. And what you’re saying, which I get, is that basically this infrastructure was being put into place during the Obama years. We did get a glimpse. The way this kind of poked its head above water was with the Snowden revelations where we’re talking about basically the NSA as an extension of the War on Terror moving into just this hoovering up of data points and information. But obviously, what’s going on is bigger than that. And it has to do with the nexus of US government and Big Tech and these mega web providers, particularly in social media. So where we start to see this really play out with a vengeance is after Trump is in office and how the #resistance manifests itself on a very big and effective scale is with these different movements in mass media, in civil society, that seem to be working almost as one, where we can kind of see the orchestra playing together, but it’s hard to see who exactly is waving the wand. And then it’s like one of the places where this seems to show up is, for instance, fact-checking. I remember when fact-checking seemed to come out of nowhere. All these newspapers are running fact-checks. There’s a point when it obviously gets out of hand, where they’re suppressing valid points. But where we might have a slight difference is that it always felt to me that the fact checkers were these 25-year-olds who the newspapers would hire and then are hard to rein in, but you see it as basically compliance officers of this regime that runs between the intelligence agencies and these civic stakeholders.

Yeah, fact-checking is a perfect model. It’s a perfect example of what I’m describing. It was so useful strategically in part because it plays on that conceptual confusion that I think you just illustrated. When you say the fact checkers were overzealous 25-year-olds, you’re describing the familiar definition of what a fact checker was. And so the contemporary fact checking industry took this phrase that not only was familiar, but also had a lot of credibility vested in it. Who would object to a fact-checker? Only modern fact-checking, post-2015 fact-checking, was no longer an industry of 25-year-olds who were carrying out the kinds of functions that once, justifiably, The New Yorker was preeminent because of its scrupulous fact-checking. But this was something totally different, the post-2015 fact-checking.

So fact-checking arrives in a big way at the tail end of the first massive contraction of the journalism industry. And now all of a sudden, a new growth industry emerges in journalism. While the industry itself is in this precipitous decline, and people are getting laid off in the hundreds of thousands, fact checking is going through a growth spurt, a boom period. And this is not a coincidence. It’s not a coincidence that this form of journalism that is most regulatory, that is most para-governmental, that is most involved in the filtering of what information can reach the public, is one of the only kinds of journalism that’s experiencing growth in this period after 2015. And I’ll give you a much more specific illustrative example of how this works so we’re not just dealing in abstractions. There is an organization created by the Poynter Institute, or created under the Poynter Institute in 2015, called the International Fact-Checking Network. Now, the Poynter Institute is a nonprofit institution, but it’s not a nonpartisan institution. So it spins off an initiative called the International Fact-Checking Network, which is basically unknown, no one’s heard of the IFCN. Fast forward to 2016. Immediately after Donald Trump wins the 2016 election, that day, Facebook is blamed for costing Clinton the election. And Mark Zuckerberg comes out right after the election and says, ‘This is not true. Fake news on Facebook did not cost Clinton the election.’ He was right. Fake news was a very small percentage of the overall news shared on Facebook. There’s no evidence that it meaningfully impacted the election. Immediately after he says this, he’s not only attacked by virtually every sort of elite cultural institution, he’s also attacked by the entire Democratic Party apparatus up to and including Barack Obama. And so as soon as Zuckerberg says this, Obama starts to give speeches, first a speech in Berlin, where he calls out Facebook by name for its role in sabotaging the election, essentially. People have to understand when Obama is still the sitting president at the time, when the sitting president says this, it’s signaling something. And what it’s signaling is that you have fallen afoul of the state itself and can reasonably anticipate that there will be punitive actions taken to rectify this. So maybe you’ll get busted up because you’ll get prosecuted for being a monopoly, antitrust regulation will be brought to bear against you, etc. So he says this a day after Zuckerberg makes his statement. This organization no one’s ever heard of called the International Fact-Checking Network publishes an open letter in which it says, ‘we can solve this problem. We understand Facebook doesn’t have the capacity to determine what’s factually correct and what’s not on its own platform. We exist for exactly this purpose. We want to lend our support to you. We volunteer to come in, fill this critical gap and provide you with the fact-checking services you need to restore democratic legitimacy in America.’ And this offer is being made under the shadow of a threat that Facebook, having cost the election, ought to be prepared, essentially, for the consequences for having cost Hillary Clinton the election and put a fascist in the White House.

The next step is Obama and Zuckerberg appear at one of these world leader conferences together. And the day after they make this appearance together, Zuckerberg announces publicly that he’s accepted the invitation from the International Fact-Checking Network and the IFCN will now be the official partner of Facebook for fact-checking. All of this takes place in two weeks. So you go from Zuckerberg outright denying it that Facebook swung the election, to Zuckerberg accepting the offer, this totally unheard of initiative that nobody knows, that is now going to be responsible for fact checking however many trillions of bytes of information that are passing through Facebook to its billions of users on a daily basis. Now, what is a fact checker? Who are the people at the IFCN? Are they the 25-year-old journalists who you’re describing? They’re not actually, because the traditional role of the fact checker at an institution like The New York Times or The New Yorker was to look over the copy that was being filed by a seasoned veteran journalist that they would then vet in order to ensure that the factual assertions relevant to the piece were accurate. Was the date of the election right? When you said that this politician was born in 1952, is that correct? The latitude and longitude of Guatemala. These are the sorts of issues that fact checkers were involved in determining. The IFCN is something totally different. It’s not examining the raw data in order to determine whether the constituent clauses of a particular argument are factually accurate. It’s taking these large categories of political thought and opinion and rendering judgment on them in a way that is intrinsically political and also consistently partisan, and that’s why it exists. It’s not an accident. It’s not a mere epiphenomenon of the fact that it’s 25-year-olds who tend to view things through this particular ideological prism. The reason why fact-checking experiences a period of explosive growth in the exact same period when the larger journalism industry is collapsing is because it is the mechanism that the party and federal agencies have used to essentially carry out the paragovernmental enforcement of the information environment. And so I think the IFCN case illustrates very clearly that this is not simply a case of mistaken or overzealous journalistic fact-checking in the old sense.

I definitely remember the point when it became very clear that fact-checking was getting out of control. There are many examples, but the one that really comes to my mind is a senator came forward with a claim about the virus potentially being lab-generated. And the fact-check that came out is, ‘this is a pants-on-fire lie’. So in a situation like that, who would actually have been paying for that fact checker? It wouldn’t have been the publication? It would have been from the International Fact Checking Network?

So in that case, there were multiple publications that rendered that same fact check. My point is that fact-checkers at different publications tended to all come to the same conclusion about issues like this. The statement you’re referring to was made by Senator Tom Cotton. He was speculating that the coronavirus might have originated in the Wuhan Virology Laboratory. And this was determined to be a ‘pants on fire lie’ by multiple fact checkers, including the Washington Post’s fact checker, Glenn Kessler, who’s a veteran journalist and who a year later would write a new article in which he explained why the lab origin of the virus went from being a conspiracy to something credible in a year.

What I want to go through is kind of the litany of what else emerges in that period that’s attributable to the same cause, essentially. So we talked about fact-checking. The content moderation regime on social media, that would obviously be a big one, yeah?

Yes, but there’s a distinction to make here between content moderation, which predated 2016, and the form of coordinated content moderation that emerged after 2016, which was routed through federal agencies. So I’m not ideologically or politically opposed to content moderation in principle. Any community needs borders, any community needs standards. But what happened after 2016 is that there was a new kind of security establishment that was built around the campaign to eradicate disinformation from the Internet. In many ways it was a continuation of the counter-terrorism establishment, it had some of the same principal actors, it was run through some of the same federal agencies but it had this kind of new branding and a new focus. Just as Obama was leaving office, he created this new federal agency, the Global Engagement Center, with an explicit charter to fight disinformation through a ‘whole of society’ model. And the Global Engagement Center was actually a kind of spin-off of earlier counter-messaging agencies that had been set up to do like counter ISIS and counter jihadist programming. That got turned into this new thing called the Global Engagement Center, which was going to do counter disinformation work. But from its inception, the mission of the Global Engagement Center was to do this counter disinformation work through a ‘whole of society’ model. So it’s explicitly seeking not to directly enforce policy necessarily but to bring in cooperation from the tech platforms, from the non-profits, from academia, from the media. This is all written into its charter and the Global Engagement Center leads to a number of new initiatives, including the FBI’s task force that’s embedded in Twitter and other social media platforms, which is there for the explicit purpose of essentially coordinating counter disinformation efforts at the platform level. So now there are multiple channels through which the Obama initiative to counter disinformation is being embedded directly into the sort of back-end layer of the social media platforms. And the way in which the censorship is carried out is just access to the kind of raw feed of the social media company. So you’re bringing all of these federal agencies, security and intelligence agencies into meetings with the trust and safety and the content moderation people at Twitter. And those meetings may include recommendations to dial down or suppress certain kinds of content. But more often, they’ll include updates about what the agencies are concerned about, which is construed as a way of signaling to the social media companies what kind of content could get them in trouble and what the federal agencies view as a security issue or is problematic. So that’s the first big wave takes place through that.

Then in 2018, there’s an office, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) that essentially builds up a new approach to this, which is going to take place through election integrity efforts. So you already have, through the GEC, a kind of mass monitoring and direct intervention pipeline into the social media companies. Then in the lead-up to the 2020 election, again under the auspices of countering foreign disinformation, there’s now starting to be spun-up election integrity initiatives. And so through CISA and new initiatives like something called the Election Integrity Partnership, which is created in 2020 and brings together a number of different universities, Stanford Internet Observatory, a private defense contractor called Graphika, and then two other universities, there’s now a sort of large-scale non-profit hub through which government requests for information can be routed that will then reach the social media companies through this ticketing system that they have set up, and through which also there’s a kind of direct constant push and pull between the digital platforms, the nonprofits, which are essentially acting as ancillaries of the federal government and the federal government agencies. So that’s the sort of end state you reach in 2020.

And one step that I missed is there’s a 2018 report that I mentioned in the book that’s important because it comes from the Harvard Shorenstein Center, and it’s about the landscape of counter disinformation efforts. And what it describes is how fast they’ve grown, how large they’ve gotten, and how they have essentially taken the role once played by the media as the sort of defenders of public truth and public trust. So in the self-conception of the counter-disinformation establishment, they’re not merely checking facts or filtering out malevolent foreign disinformation, they’re doing the kind of thing that the media does to check power and uphold public trust and all of this comes together in 2020 and then beyond in the Covid era into what is essentially fundamentally a new form of governmental power. It’s not simply censorship. And I can’t really stress that enough. Censorship is only the most overt and, maybe for us on the outside, the thing that gets our gall up the most. But the entire structure exists not simply to censor certain pieces of information, but to control the information that the public has access to in an effort to lead it towards accepting certain kinds of outcomes, certain political outcomes. That the coronavirus has to be understood as not the result of a lab leak until it can be understood as the result of a lab leak. That Joe Biden is definitely not senile. All of these sorts of very contentious issues can be managed through this informational infrastructure.

We have these agreed-upon narratives which take root very, very fast in the social media landscape. And then with the established press kind of playing along with it. And then anybody who’s questioning the narrative is almost immediately out of court. We can go through the famous cases with the pandemic. But just one, and this is maybe a very benign one, but something that struck me would be the ways that labeling would show up. When the pandemic started, it was ‘coronavirus.’ Everybody was talking about ‘coronavirus.’ And then within a few months, it was like a memo went out and suddenly it was ‘COVID-19.’ The other one, maybe a few years earlier, is it was ‘global warming’ for a long time. And then suddenly it wasn’t ‘global warming.’ It was climate change or global climate change. Are those data points in terms of what you’re talking about — I don’t know if you thought about those specifically — in terms of kind of how this coordinated flow of information works?

Those are are indicative of the ways in which changes that used to be incremental and take years, if not decades, can now be affected in sweeping and dramatic ways in weeks or months. And the speed is itself generative of a new kind of politics. The framers were invested in the idea that slow government was good government and not only in terms of divided government but also slow government in terms of limiting the ability of mobs to impose their will on minorities, on the whole society, or to tear down long-standing institutions. And that if you could slow down these processes, people’s better tendencies would typically win out. Digital speed is very much incompatible with that vision in ways that don’t have a simple political or ideological valence that you can assign that it’s good for this party or that party.

On a structural level the speed at which digital society forms and moves is hard to reconcile with that vision of how society slowly changes. What you’re looking at is a phenomenon inherent to the digital medium itself, which is the changes have cascading effects that happen at blindingly fast speeds. And then secondarily, the additional sort of political layer to consider, is that opens up opportunities for external or exogenous manipulations such that somebody who understands this process of rapid formation can step in and introduce a new phrase or introduce a new conceptual trope that can take over very quickly and ramify through an echo chamber online and appear to represent a consensus position when, in fact, there’s no real consensus behind it. It’s just that the digital medium generates these sort of attention bubbles that simulate others.

Just to make sure for listeners that we’re talking about the same things. So the key ones in this are: we’re talking about Russiagate; we’re talking about some of the main points with COVID, which would be the origin of the virus, vaccines are completely safe, etc; Joe Biden is not senile.

Systemic racism is an unquestionable reality that is true across American society

That strikes me as being much more of a ground up...

There’s a genuine social phenomenon. And then there’s a political dimension, a sort of top-down dimension. Both of these are occurring. They’re both real and they’re interacting in strange and volatile ways. But the fact that the ‘whole of society’ model exists doesn’t mean that there’s not a public that is acting within this kind of digital medium. There still is. And the public is capable of expressing itself. In particular, ideologically committed, convicted elements of the public who have strong beliefs, a definite sense of the viewpoint that they want to express, are, I think, given greater opportunity to command the attention of the even larger kind of general public and the ability to take what had been a not a rarefied viewpoint, but a viewpoint that had been endemic to a particular class of academics, social justice activists, a certain tranche of journalists —to take that idea and turn it into the du jour moral stance of virtually every elite institution across American society. The speed at which that occurred was in part a reflection of the way that the digital medium both moves at blindingly fast speeds and provides an opportunity for small determined cohorts to leverage disproportionate power over larger institutions.

Last question. It’s like playing whack-a-mole with all of this stuff. It’s very interesting to follow this as you do over a period of multiple centuries. What are you looking at right now? Obviously, Trump affects everything, but what are you looking at that feels like it’s part of the same Leviathan?

I’m looking at Elon Musk’s development of Grok into an interplanetary AI company at the same time as he’s cooperating with the White House. Musk bought Twitter and immediately turned it into X, which was supposed to be the free speech platform. But it turns out that what X really does is X provides the live data set to train Musk’s proprietary AI, Grok, which is now also going to be deployed potentially in these low-orbit satellites. So the ability to create a kind of total AI enclosure is hard to even get one’s mind around, but seems to be ongoing. Much of the GDP growth in the United States over the past year was substantially driven by AI investment and investment in AI data centers. So these are not, you know, it’s not only like idle science fiction speculation. This is ongoing. I’m looking at that.

Interview conducted by Sam Kahn. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.