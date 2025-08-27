The Republic of Letters

DC Reade
Aug 28

great interview. two open-minded yet reasonably cautious thinkers, addressing some of the most difficult questions and confounding mysteries around.

Clare Ashcraft
Aug 27

Man, I wish psychedelics knocked the anxiety right out of me! I wrote about my difficult experience and while I got some very heartfelt responses, I also heard just about every myth in the book: "you didn't make the right tea," "your dosage wasn't right," "you didn't have the right intentions," "you just need to take more," "you're too young," "you didn't eat right beforehand," etc. and I got a real taste of how fervent some people in the psychedelics space are to see them as always beneficial.

Super thankful for Jules' work.

