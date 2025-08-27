Dear Republic,

Jules Evans writes a really great Substack, Ecstatic Integration, where he does something that I’ve seen from barely anybody else — writing about psychedelics (and UFOs and all the other weird shit) but without woo-woo and without moral censoriousness. In “weird, revolutionary times,” the ability to talk about these things like adults is invaluable.

-The Editor

AN INTERVIEW WITH JULES EVANS

1.Can you summarize/lay out your journey with psychedelics?

Sure. I first took LSD at 15, and over the next three years took LSD, mushrooms, MDMA, marijuana and amphetamine sometimes separately, sometimes together, sometimes in houses, sometimes in raves. I had a bad trip when I was 17, not helped by daily marijuana use, and my mental health was getting somewhat worse in my last year at school. Then when I was 18 I had another bad trip, and this one I came away from with the belief ‘you have permanently damaged yourself’ burned into my mind. I was shaken up and paranoid for weeks afterwards, then it seemed to pass and I was back to my old self. Then at university, all sorts of new symptoms started to occur — panic attacks, nightmares, depersonalisation, rumination, social anxiety, and I spent the next five years or so trying to figure out what was going on and how I could get better. When I was 22 (I think) I was diagnosed as suffering from social anxiety and PTSD as a consequence of the second bad trip. I then didn’t do psychedelics again until I was 40, when I was researching a book on ecstatic experiences (The Art of Losing Control). After the book came out, I went to a 10-day ayahuasca retreat. It was fascinating but also led to some complications — I experienced deep derealization for two weeks, as I wrote about in Holiday From The Self. After that, I realized I needed to be careful with psychedelics and haven’t done them since. I started the Challenging Psychedelic Experiences Project in September 2022 to learn more about the risks of psychedelics and help people recover if they’re experiencing post-psychedelic difficulties. At the same time I also started the Substack “Ecstatic Integration” to write about this crazy moment when ecstatic experiences and specifically psychedelic experiences are part of American capitalism and politics.

2.In parallel, you've had a very interesting journey with more classical philosophy, particularly Stoicism. Can you give the skeleton version of that journey?

Yes. In brief I read a bit of Stoicism as a teenager, and was drawn to it (along with Buddhism and Taoism). When I was recovering from PTSD, two things helped me ± a near-death experience (we don’t need to go into it now but I wrote about it here) and then a course of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. CBT reminded me of Stoicism and I started to research it, interviewed the founders of CBT, and realized this 2000-year-old Greek philosophy had inspired the most evidence-based form of psychotherapy. I became part of a revival of Stoicism, organized the first Stoic gathering for millennia in 2010 , organized one of the first ‘Stoicons’ in London in 2014, and gave a lot of talks on Stoicism in schools, prisons, companies, even professional sports teams. I wrote Philosophy for Life and Other Dangerous Situations in 2012, in which I interviewed modern people about how they used ancient philosophies as a way of life, particularly Stoicism — that book came out in something like 27 countries. I still hear from random people who say ‘that book really helped me during a crisis’ — which I don’t take personal credit for, it basically means Stoicism helped them, as it did me. Anyway, by the time it came out I already felt the limits of Stoicism and was beginning to look back to ecstatic experiences. The last chapter of Philosophy for Life is called ‘Socrates and Dionysus,’ and I knew I wanted my next book to be about the Dionysiac or ecstatic path to flourishing.

3.In the TedTalk I watched of yours, you seem to treat CBT and Stoicism as kind of the antidote to psychedelic instability. Is that too neat? I get the impression from reading your writing that psychedelics have been a bigger part of your history/makeup than you kind of suggest in that TedTalk.

Well, I guess ecstatic experiences are or were a central concern of mine — what are they, what are the different explanations for them, are they good or bad for you, what do they point to and do they reveal reliable information about God or reality, etc? That’s what I grappled with in The Art of Losing Control, my second book, and what I’ve been thinking about ever since. My third book was Breaking Open: Finding a Way Through Spiritual Emergency (co-edited with Tim Read) which is about ‘spiritual emergencies,’ or the fine line between ecstasy and madness. That book collects 14 people’s accounts of their ‘spiritual emergencies’ and what helped them through. I guess I have always been interested in hearing people’s stories, in first-person accounts of how people get through psychological crises like the sort I experienced when I was 18.

4.You talk about seeing friends go through very difficult experiences with psychedelics — and then it seems that you've worked with a lot of people who have had those experiences. How common are difficult experiences really? What are the kinds of risks that — for instance — first-time trippers really should be worried about? Are there any reliable numbers available anywhere on risks from psychedelics?

52% of people who responded to one large psychedelic survey said they’d had an intensely challenging trip, and 45% thought no good had come of it. So if you take psychedelics with any regularity, you will probably have an ‘intensely challenging trip’ (Lake et al, 2023). In another paper, 39% of people who had a challenging psychedelic experience said it was one of the five most difficult experiences of their life. Of those whose experience occurred more than a year before, 7.6% sought treatment for enduring psychological symptoms (Carbonaro et al, 2016). In a recent Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Safety (RMPDS) survey of over 2000 psychedelic users, 25% reported an adverse event — of which, 61% of respondents reported physical adverse events, the most common cardiovascular; 25% reported going to an emergency room or urgent care after taking a psychedelic; and 39% reported ‘visual distortions that persisted after the other effects of the drug wore off.’

In one study, 8.9% of people reported functional impairment lasting longer than a day after taking psychedelics in naturalistic settings, and 2.6 % reported seeking medical, psychiatric, or psychological assistance in the days or weeks following their most challenging psychedelic experience. 6% considered harming themselves or others (Simonsson et al, 2023). In our survey of 608 people who report extended difficulties after a psychedelic experience (Evans et al 2023), one third reported difficulties lasting longer than a year and one sixth longer than three years. The most common reported difficulties were anxiety, social disconnection, derealization, existential struggle and continued visual distortions. And 8% of survey respondents had taken psychedelics in a therapeutic or clinical setting, so harms happen even under ‘safe’ settings.

So to summarize: if you take psychedelics regularly the chances are at some point you will have an intensely challenging trip, which could be one of the most difficult and terrifying experiences of your life. Some people emerge from these terrifying ordeals with the symptoms of trauma — increased anxiety, sleep disturbance, social disconnection, existential confusion etc. For some, those symptoms pass after a few weeks, for others, they can lead to PTSD or other longer-lasting issues. These extended severe difficulties are probably quite rare, perhaps less than 1% of cases, but we don’t yet have a full picture.

6.You and I think had polar-opposite experiences on psychedelics and anxiety. You say that psychedelics resulted in a great deal of anxiety. I did psychedelics for the first time when I was 28 and — I can remember this vividly — it knocked the anxiety that I had right out of me. Because of that experience I had, I can’t help but be a little skeptical of what you've described and wonder if anxiety is just a very common ailment of one’s teens/twenties. How confident are you in attributing the anxiety you had to teenage psychedelic experiences?

I am very confident the bad trips were the triggers for a much worse mental state which I had not previously experienced. There were other factors — genetic (it turns out I have a family history of psychosis / mania which I was not aware of); social (I didn’t seek help or talk to anyone about it for years); and psychological (I couldn’t get over what had happened to me).

7.You talk about Stoicism and CBT being extremely helpful to you — which I of course respect. I'd like to play devil’s advocate slightly and suggest that there's a way to get to the kinds of benefits you discuss through psychedelics. My experience with psychedelics wasn’t that the trips made me want to take more psychedelics. It was that it felt like glimpsing a clearing in a forest and then wanting to figure out a discipline to help me access that clearing in other ways. In my case, that seemed to point towards meditation and Buddhism, and those paired very nicely with the initial psychedelic journeys. Would you be skeptical of that framing?

No, that sounds like an ideal experience of psychedelics, and I have heard similar stories of people going from psychedelic experiences to a deeper engagement with Buddhism, say, or some other religious tradition (think of Joan Halifax or Jack Kornfield or Ram Dass). Sometimes, however, people go from one psychedelic experience to the next to the next to the next. That seems to happen quite often in psychedelic culture. People make psychedelics their whole identity and livelihood and bang on about them the whole time. I liked this recent article by Zach Bell making a good if obvious point — ‘Maybe don’t do psychedelics all the time?’

8.And then I guess to push a little further against you — I mean, I've read Epictetus and Marcus Aurelius and didn't have life-changing experiences with them. My argument would be that spirituality is a lot more full-bodied than what western Stoicism has to offer — actually, I kind of have a theory that Greco-Roman Stoicism was like a local chapter of Buddhism, and Buddhism is a much more powerful vessel than the kinds of maxims and admonitions that Stoicism provides. Is your argument that Stoicism is just a lot more psychologically stable than New Age spirituality (or the version of Buddhism that comes through the New Age)?

I share your reservations about Stoicism and have often made criticisms myself in the past. I also agree that Buddhism is a much more complete life-philosophy than Stoicism, which you’d expect when comparing a 2500-year-old living tradition with a handful of books. Nonetheless, the Stoics were super helpful to me and to many others, perhaps because they say a few things very clearly over and over, and they are life-philosophy for ordinary people, not for monks. Stoicism is much more everyday psychotherapy than ancient Buddhism, I would argue. And Stoicism is at the heart of western civilization, so it’s nice to discover such life-changing wisdom as part of one’s own culture. Psychedelics are boundary-dissolving while Stoicism helped me afterwards because it is boundary-affirming — it says this is in your control and that is not in your control so focus all your energy on this and don’t freak out over that. That message was very helpful to me when I had severe social anxiety and paranoia over what others thought of me.

9.I really appreciate your emphasis on integration. Can you talk a little about how important that is, and how the psychedelic community has a way of overlooking, or just paying lip service to, integration?

Well, if you have a positive psychedelic experience, integration is important for trying to turn an altered state into an altered trait. You talked about how a trip showed a clearing in the forest — but you still needed to find a way to spend more time in that clearing. That’s one way to think of integration — bringing back lessons from the other world into this world and turning them into habits. If you have a negative psychedelic experience then integration also means recovery, repair, finding a way to fit a very challenging and bewildering experience into the story of your life, finding a way to calm down, accept what happened, make sense of it and move on. The psychedelic community in general, as mentioned earlier, can bounce from one experience to the next, one substance to the next…People talk about integration but some are just doing way too many drugs, like every week or even every day.

10.Talk a bit about the work you do with The Challenging Psychedelic Experiences Project.

We produce research on post-psychedelic severe difficulties and what helps people recover from them — precisely the sort of research I wish I’d found when I was 19. We also run a peer support group for people experiencing post-psychedelic difficulties (which can be extremely lonely to go through). We get contacted by people maybe a few times a week, and sometimes they just need to hear: ‘you’re not alone, many others have gone through what you’re going through, it gets easier’. And that enables their nervous system to calm down a bit. We also push the industry to be more honest about the risks, and to include more about adverse events in things like training programmes.

11.Is your contention that the psychedelic renaissance basically gets it wrong? That the War on Drugs people at the time of the anti-psychedelic backlash (the ‘70s for instance) basically were right that the psychological and mental health risks outweighed the benefits?

No! Just that we need to learn about both the risks and the benefits, let people know, and then let them make an informed decision. I think the idea that warnings about psychedelics in the 60s and 70s were purely anti-drug propaganda — that’s clearly wrong and if one believes that it will cause you all kinds of epistemic problems because when harms occur today you might be like ‘this is just more anti-drug propaganda!’ You’d become a sort of blinded dogmatist minimizing the genuine harms people experience.

The reasons psychedelics got banned and didn’t get FDA approval in the 1970s are complicated — it wasn’t simply the racist War on Drugs or the fact that hippies didn’t want to fight in Vietnam. It was a whole host of reasons — the LSD counter-culture, Sandoz getting spooked and curtailing supply, some trials failing to replicate, the shadow of MKUltra and, yes, concerns about students losing their minds…The Trials of Psychedelic Therapy by Matthew Oram is good on this complicated topic.

12.I worked on the adaptation of How To Change Your Mind and was involved with interviews for a number of the principals. My understanding was that a whole bunch of the War on Drugs science was bogus — sometimes comically so, as in the case of George Ricaurte's MDMA studies. Was I wrong to think that?

I’m not an expert on psychedelic history. But no, some of the anti-drug science was clearly bogus, like Ricaurte’s study. Nonetheless, people were genuinely harming themselves, jumping out of windows, getting hospitalized for temporary psychosis, finding themselves in creepy cults, having bad trips that stayed with them for years — all the stuff that is happening today. And some scientists, like Sidney Cohen, were tracking these adverse effects and warning about them. Even Timothy Leary knew about them and was quite open about them.

13.You had a very interesting piece on Roland Griffiths. When I was working on How To Change Your Mind, we regarded Griffiths as really being a gold standard of responsible science. Your position basically is that he got high off his own medicine? To what extent does that discredit his, really, startling findings?

Well, the key critical piece on Griffiths was The New York Times, and it interviewed his former colleague, Matthew Johnson, who felt that Griffiths was attracted to a sort of spiritual guru role, he was a ‘true believer’ in psychedelic mysticism, and he’d put his thumb on the scale, as it were, to make sure his psychedelic trials got the results he wanted. Johnson felt Griffiths crossed a line from scientist to evangelist.

Griffiths was at the centre of this whole movement to make psychedelics legitimate and credible through academic science, a movement funded by some incredibly wealthy and powerful people, and there were also instances of Griffiths cutting some corners to make those funders happy — including them as trial therapists or researchers, for example, which is what he did on the ‘priests on shrooms’ study (leading to a rebuke from Johns Hopkins’ own ethics review board after his death).

If he was a ‘true believer’, he’s hardly the only one. Psychedelic science is a bit like mindfulness science — it’s a religious movement as much as a scientific one. Many of the researchers in the field are tripping alone and with each other, sometimes they’re also tripping with funders, psychedelic drugs aren’t just something they’re studying, they’re at the core of their lifestyle, spirituality, economic livelihood, and identity. The more positive they are about psychedelics and the better their results, the more psychedelic billionaires will give them funding. Then they can go on Oprah or How To Change Your Mind and become a psychedelic rockstar.

As for his scientific findings…well, his early ground-breaking papers suggested psychedelics can lead to mystical-type experiences, which is hardly controversial these days, but was quite amazing to read in an academic paper in 2006. Can science really define and measure a ‘complete mystical experience’? I don’t think it can, and I argued with Griffiths about this and wrote this piece on it. But the very fact this was being discussed at Johns Hopkins by someone of his stature I think gave the entire field some much-needed credibility and allowed other work to get funded.

14.How skeptical are you of some of the more exciting scientific findings of the psychedelic renaissance — for instance, that psilocybin radically reduces anxiety among cancer patients? I have to say that, intuitively, I find a lot of these to be credible.

With most drug treatments, over time they turn out to be less impactful than was initially thought, and the adverse events turn out to be higher than initially thought. I expect psychedelic medicine will turn out to be the same — less powerful than initially thought and more adverse events than initially thought. There are some powerful biases at work in the field — true believer bias, confirmation bias etc. Nonetheless, psychedelics could well provide an important treatment option that works for some people when nothing else has worked. So I hope they get approved and safely rolled out.

15.I certainly ended up becoming very jaded by the amount of megalomania I came across in the psychedelic community. It felt like people had these genuinely ego-destroying experiences and then their egos just came roaring back immediately afterwards. In your view, is that a result of improper integration, and overly-fast trip experiences, or is that more of an intrinsic problem to psychedelics i.e. that psychedelics breed megalomania?

Yes I think psychedelics breed megalomania! Or ‘ego-inflation,’ I would prefer to call it. If people regularly take psychedelic drugs, they seem to reliably become ungrounded and prone to magical thinking, Messianic thinking, and sometimes to sexual boundary-less-ness. They become antinomian — I am so friggin’ close to the divine that anything I do is sacred. ‘Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law.’ That sort of thinking is at the heart of psychedelic culture and is a big reason the entire movement could go off the rails. If people just took psychedelics once a year, and there was some rule around only taking them once a year, it would guard against this tendency to become ungrounded pseudo-wizards. But as it is, people seem to reliably go the way of Timothy Leary, do more and more psychedelics, and start declaring they’re magic shamans or they’re channelling aliens, as Leary did (and John Lilly too, by the by).

16.You set up a kind of antithesis between classical philosophy and the New Age. What do you make of the Carl Ruck argument that psychedelic experiences really were interwoven into the classical world — in the Eleusinian Rites, Mithraism, etc?

I don’t know about psychedelic experiences — I think the renaissance has convinced itself that psychedelics are at the root of all ancient religions, and in fact we have very little evidence even for their involvement in the Eleusinian Mysteries, let alone early Christianity or Islam or Buddhism or Judaism. So that’s a self-serving myth. However, it’s certainly true that ecstatic experiences were a central feature of Athenian and Roman societies, and that even rationalist figures like Socrates, Plato and Aristotle deeply understood the importance of ecstatic experiences to the good life. The central question I have spent my life considering, if that doesn’t sound too pompous, is how to balance the Socratic and the Dionysiac, the rational and the ecstatic. As Aldous Huxley put it in Island:

Which did more for morality and rational behaviour — the Bacchic orgies or The Republic? The Greeks were much too sensible to think in terms of either-or. For them, it was always not-only-but-also. Not only Plato and Aristotle, but also the maenads.

17.What do we do with the fact that Elon Musk has become kind of the face of the psychedelic renaissance? To be honest, I can't really wrap my mind around that. I mean, is that really the end of the story — that the psychedelic renaissance ends in hyper-entitlement by extremely wealthy people?

I think it’s genius. Psychedelics amplify whatever’s in the culture, and right now, the culture is oligarchic capitalism, so it’s appropriate that Elon and his Burner bros are the poster boys for the psychedelic renaissance. That’s not the end of the story, it’s just the story right now — how the psychedelic elite bought the MAGA-MAHA government and got them to approve psychedelics even if they weren’t found to be ‘safe and effective.’ If you’re a billionaire and the FDA turns down your favourite drugs, simply dissolve the FDA and get a new one. No problem!

18.Let's talk about UFOs a little bit. I've read a lot about this topic, and I'm not even close to forming an opinion on it. What do you think is going on?

I also haven’t formed an opinion yet. I’m interested in it, looked into it and wrote about it a bit…I swung from ‘wow this is amazing’ to ‘wow these people are full of shit’ in about a month. A lot of the leading figures in the field at the moment seem full of shit to me, like Lue Elizondo. It’s been disillusioning. It was when I looked into the Pentagon’s secret UFO programme, and realized it involved chasing werewolves around Skinwalker Ranch…I think that was the moment I lost a bit of faith and interest in the field.

19.What did you think of the recent WSJ article on UFOs?

I think Sean Kirkpatrick sounds quite credible to me. But I can’t believe that all UFO sightings over the last 100 years were fake. It just seems hard to know what’s going on, which is pretty much how I feel about ecstatic experiences in general these days.

20.I was very taken by your Malmgren article. I mean, how do you make sense of this? There are very senior government figures — Malmgren is far from the only one — who are swearing up and down, and on their deathbeds, and in many cases seem to be taking on obvious reputational damage, that the government has very deep extraterrestrial contact, along the lines of crash retrieval or working with ET tech, or the really crazy shit. Can you wrap your mind around this? I can't.

Yes, that was fascinating to me too. Though I wrote that at the high-water-mark of my curiosity in the UFO topic, and then I read about Skinwalker Ranch a few weeks later and thought ‘this is utter bollocks and just a grift.’ I don’t know…I have parked my interest in UFOs for the time being, it’s all too frothy and full of grifters at the moment. But I am open to the possibility of the extraordinary, and that some conspiracy theories are real, and so on. We’re in weird, revolutionary times and it’s boring to just defend the status quo and be a sort of ‘misinformation policeman’ shooting down any wild tale. It’s good to be open to the wild….But not so open that one believes any crazy story.

