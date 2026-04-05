Dear Republic,

Magdalene J. Taylor is a Senior Editor at Playboy and one of the foremost sex and relationship writers on Substack. We chatted about her Playboy gig, how she got on the dating beat, and her fascination with the Insane Clown Posse.

- ROL

AN INTERVIEW WITH MAGDALENE TAYLOR

1.How did you start your current gig as Senior Editor of Playboy? What’s it been like so far?

When Playboy first relaunched as a print magazine, one of the former editors cold emailed me asking for me to pitch. I had an idea I was excited about right away — men who self identify as beta males — and sold the idea over the phone. A few months later, I got coffee with another editor at Playboy to discuss what I might write about next. Before I left, I just threw it out there: if Playboy needs another editor on board, I’d be thrilled to take part. And that was really it. Ask and ye shall receive.

2.What drew you to writing about the culture of sex?

The origin of my work as a writer on sexual culture probably has something to do with being a bit of a lifelong pervert. I’m an ogler. I enjoy observing people’s hidden parts. I always knew too, though, that I wanted to be a writer. There are lots of stories I’ve wanted to tell and still do, but early in my career I found that pervert element coming through. So, at my first job at MEL Magazine, I took every opportunity to write about weird sex things on the internet. It all blossomed from there, with the belief that these niche little sexual subcultures and corners of desire are broader reflections of society than we might want to admit. And through this lens I’ve found a surprising amount of success.

3.Were you ever nervous about writing publicly about sex? Have you ever faced backlash or harassment for your writing?

I’m always nervous about my family or in-laws reading my work, which is part of why my work tends to lean abstract. I don’t write about my own sex life. But even so, yes, there is some harassment and anxiety surrounding it all. While I don’t discuss my personal life, I am still a youngish woman who sometimes posts selfies. People attach my work to my image, which is what I want in a sense. I haven’t avoided that reality. More specifically, I think people assume I am far more sexually wild and promiscuous than I am just by virtue of my topic. There’s also this assumption that I’m a sex positive girl boss era feminist, which I don’t think is really an accurate representation of my political perspective.

4.Does being a sex and culture writer ever lead to weird in-person interactions?

Adding to the above, I’ve had men come on to me in very sexually explicit and forward ways. Even if I were single and interested, I wouldn’t really want to jump right in to talking about fucking! It’s too presumptuous.

5.What do you make of Daniel Kolitz’s “Goon Squad” Harper’s article? Where do gooners fit in the treacherous landscape of modern dating and romance?

I’m a big fan of what Kolitz did with that essay. I am absolutely jealous of it, of course, and wonder if I’d be able to ever get to that depth of the story without having to pretend to be a man online. But it was a story that finally made people take the topic of the gooner and this sort of digital deviant sexuality seriously, rather than its being a meme or something. Like I said earlier, these niche sexualities online are representative of society in ways we might prefer to ignore. But Kolitz’s story demonstrates why we can’t do that.

6.When I was in middle school, Snapchat “best friends” were a huge thing — a boy and girl being each other’s “best friend” on Snapchat meant they were basically dating. What social media ‘era’ did you grow up in, and how did it affect your relationships?

I was online very early in my life, in a way that might make me seem older than I am. I used MySpace and AIM, but only for a year or two in middle school. In high school, Facebook was a relevant source of dating information. Everyone publicly updated their relationship status, and if a couple broke up, it would appear as a news item on your feed. Looking back, that is insane. That is so stressful and upsetting to have to endure these relationship changes with the knowledge that it will all be so visible and discussed by your peers. But there was also a bit of a fun and flirty element to it, too. Depending on how you felt about the breakup, you wanted to make those public posts so everyone would know you were back on the market. You’d end up surprised by who used it as their chance to shoot their shot. Still, it definitely set the stages for the digital dating panopticon we’re enduring now.

7.For a minute it seemed like dating apps had been exhausted. Are they back now?

I think they never really died. There is data that suggests people are using them less and signups are declining, but I think most people are still resigned to using them. For all their flaws and the structural changes they’ve brought to dating, the apps still win on ease of use and the freedoms they afford. For better or worse, never have we had the perception of such a wide dating pool laid out so explicitly. It’s very hard to give that up!

8.Will dating apps ever go away? What would the next evolution of a dating app look like?

The technology itself and what defines a dating app might change, but the digital mediation of dating will not go away. I do expect to see more AI involvement in dating, which will likely be entirely destructive to our understanding of our own desires and also occasionally extremely effective. AI will undoubtedly match people in a way that satisfies some people. The fact that people are forming “intimate relationships” with AI models themselves is evidence of that. There will be people who are very happy for AI to say, “We have found you your perfect match,” and to trust that implicitly.

9.Many of your pieces cover social media phenomena. For your pieces that cover sex and romance culture in the real world, how do you find your stories?

I find my stories by talking to people, most often my own friends or people I meet at readings, PR events. When I’m out in the world, walking around or on the train or whatever, I also try not to have headphones in. I always try to observe the conversations of people around me. Restaurants are a particularly good place for eavesdropping on the state of sex and culture. I am always on the hunt for places to do on-the-ground reporting, but the sad thing is that this takes a lot of effort and I am, frankly, lazy! There seems to be, however, a growing wave of young people who are building genuine lives for themselves away from social media, and these are people I am particularly interested in speaking with. So, you’ve gotta be out there. The upside here is that getting people to talk about their romantic lives is a cinch. I often don’t even need to ask — they just start talking.

10.You wrote an intriguing college thesis about Juggalo culture. Why the Insane Clown Posse?

I wrote about Insane Clown Posse and their Juggalo following because I grew up seeing it as such a source of maligned fascination. VICE, for example, covered them often but with what I felt was a sense of superiority. But how can people look down on a culture so deeply interconnected, so thematically rich, so full of meaning and bond in a time when that’s so scarce? I know now that writing inherently takes on this lens of superiority, no matter how much we might be trying to uplift our subject. But essentially, I wanted to write about something I felt was beautiful and misunderstood. I am often still doing the same!

11.Do you have a favorite novelist who writes about sex and romance? Best novel on the subject by a man v. best by a woman?

Well, it has to be Mary Gaitskill. But I am regrettably very fond of Michel Houellebecq.

Interview conducted by Greta Dieck.