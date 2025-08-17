Dear Republic,

I am really trying to focus in these interviews on people who have in some way reshaped my understanding of the world — Marc Dunkelman being one of them. Recently, Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson have shaken up the political discourse with Abundance, but Dunkelman is kind of the real Klein and Thompson. For his Why Nothing Works: Who Killed Progress — and How To Bring It Back, Dunkelman dug very, very deep into American history to come up with a framework that sort of, um, explains everything about our current societal dysfunction. The argument is that there is always a very fraught dynamic between a centralizing “Hamiltonian” impulse and a centrifugal “Jeffersonian” impulse that moves power down and out. If the Progressive Era represented, ultimately, a triumph of Hamiltonianism, the New Left movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s found a separate Jeffersonian strand within progressivism to limit the overbearing tendencies of government. And the result was … paralysis, veto points everywhere within the system and no one within the public sphere truly empowered to make decisions.

AN INTERVIEW WITH MARC DUNKELMAN

So why don’t you start by telling me how the book came about?

So I was living in Washington and I was working for a foundation in New York, so I was taking the train all the time, and at one point, I was reading The Power Broker, actually rereading it at that point and thinking to myself on the train as I ascended out into Penn Station, how is it that Robert Moses in the 1950s was able to build the Cross Bronx Expressway with everyone screaming for him to stop, and here we had Penn Station, which by that point had been under consideration for being renovated, improved, moved, enhanced since the 1980s. And no one could get it done. And like, no one thought that Penn Station was adequate at the time. Everyone agreed that it needed to change. Like, no one could get it done. So what had changed so that we went from government doing things, even when everyone was screaming ‘no’ to now government unable to do things, even when everyone agreed ‘yes’? And at the time I didn't have an answer to that question. So I spent years trying to understand Penn Station, the evolution of that one project. And as I got through it, I realized that Penn Station was particularly complex but actually indicative of a much larger phenomenon about how government had changed from the ‘50s to modern day, and that that was a much more expansive and interesting story than I realized and more of a window onto progressivism's frustrations than I realized.

So you had no answer when you started. Do you have kind of a working hypothesis when you went into it?

I mean, my working hypothesis was that the Dolans were bad. My working hypothesis was that avaricious capitalists had captured the system. I didn't have any real sense of a broader story. Certainly I didn’t have a notion that progressivism was two ideas at war with each other. But I had some notion then that the fact that Penn Station couldn't get done must have been the most visible place where the iceberg had exposed itself. And so, I wanted to figure out what that was. I just didn't know. If the Dolans were bad, was there a bad actor, you know, in every project that the public needed? And soon I discovered that that whole hypothesis was actually wrong and there’s something else that's going on.

And I couldn't figure out a ton about you online. So essentially, you were kind of working in the, like working in The Blob when you were starting the book?

Um, so I am a... Yeah, I'm a hack. I worked on The Hill and did a bunch of think tanks and foundations. And then at a certain point, I realized that I hated meetings.

It’s a problem for that kind of work —

Yeah, and so I decided, I’m okay at putting words one in front of the other, is there some way to make a living that way? So understanding that I didn't have the platform to do that for myself, I began farming out services to other people. So I ghost a bunch of the time. And then that subsidizes my ability to write in my own name.

And just your politics as you were going into it? My guess was that you were kind of a standard liberal Democrat?

I would say that I was a standard-issue Democrat. Liberal means different things to different people. My history is that I worked at the Democratic Leadership Council at one point back in the day, and so that situates me. I think most people would say center left.

It must have been, like, an unimaginable amount of work. I mean, how long did you work on, on the book?

Uh, ten years?

Like working on it steadily without breaks in between?

Yeah. I mean, I was working for clients, I was still feeding my family. But I was at it every day. And from this one story about Penn Station, the thing grew to be stories about subjects I didn't know anything about. It took a lot of reading.

Caro-esque, one might say.

Oh, I would never compare myself to the great one. But I would say more — I have very strong feelings about Caro — the model in my mind was along the lines of, I don't want to compare myself, but more along the lines of how Rick Perlstein approached his books like Nixonland or that Taylor Branch handled the Civil Rights Series, which is meant to be, rather than having a thesis that I was driving towards, which is what I think Caro was doing, that they’re trying to provide sort of a mélange of stories that give you a broader understanding of the tensions within a period of time, or within a movement. And so the fact that the book bounces around from all these different settings is designed explicitly not to try to convince you that one thing is right and another thing is wrong, but to give you a better grounding and understanding why things changed as they did and how that might frame your theory going forward.

So let's start with the thesis. Hamiltonian-Jeffersonian as the axes. At what point did that kind of come to you as a way to think about it?

The names Hamilton and Jefferson came actually pretty late. The notion that progressives both wanted to push power — it was mostly in my mind that power should be either pushed up or pushed down, which is not the same as saying that it should be pushed to the federal government or to local government, but that it should be put in the hands of some scientifically-oriented, publicly-minded bureaucrat who would make big decisions. That’s pushing it up, and that could be at the federal, state, or local level, or pushing it down to ordinary citizens so that they were protected against the machinations of any political figure, bureaucrat, politician, whatever. Like those are two totally different ideas. And then at some point during my my dive into the Progressive Era, I found this — it is potentially apocryphal, I have not been able to find the place where Herbert Croly said it — that progressivism was “Jeffersonian ends by Hamiltonian means.” The terminology came late and I was actually pretty hesitant to do it because I just feel like it’s a lot of syllables and it makes it sound a little old timey. I thought that maybe ‘up or down’ would be better and that ‘Jefferson and Hamilton’ sounded like — I just didn't want to bore someone. And then at a certain point, it became clear that like, ‘up and down’ was almost more of a mouthful than these two ideas, and that just giving them a name in the book so that I didn't have to explain it every time would be useful.

I think that was a good decision. I guess what does make it a little confusing is that it sort of situates everything within the context of American history. And it presents this idea of Hamilton and Jefferson as kind of the warring children of George Washington, when, I guess what you’re saying more, is that these are kind of immutable principles that have to do with power, like either you choose one conception of where you stand to power or you choose the other is I think more of what you’re saying.

That's absolutely right. At one point I was reading a review of something in the Times Literary Supplement, and someone made sort of a passing reference that the Enlightenment stems from this very divide, like it’s sort of very fundamental. So, yes. I will say this, I spent most of the research and writing the book living in daily fear that there was a whole literature on this topic that I hadn’t found, because it seems like the divide is so obvious, and I never found it. I still am waiting for some university professor to say ‘there’s like, a hundred books on this going back to, you know, Plato and Aristotle,’ and I come from a family of psychoanalysts, so at a certain point, I realized there was sort of a Freudian thing going on here as well, but no one recently has, like, identified this divide, or put words to it, or argued that it is a divide within the progressive movement, and so I guess that sort of makes it fresh, but it definitely draws on a lot of existing ideas.

All right. Let me take that bait. So what's the Freudian thing that was going on?

Well, the Hamiltonian is the ego, right? The Hamiltonian wants the government to do things and be aggressive and figure shit out. And then the Jeffersonian thing is like the superego, right? It turns out that Robert Moses is bad. I thought we need to put guardrails around him.

Oh, I see. I thought you were going to say that your parents were civil servants or something.

No, no, no, no, no, no, no. I just mean there’s sort of a Freudian element to the divide.

Got it. So to go through the history: in the early part of the 19th century, how do some of these things play out? I don't think you talk a ton about the Bank of the United States or this sort of stuff. But do you just see these kind of these currents intersecting all the way throughout American history?

Sure. I mean, you see it right there at the colonial era, right? At some point I think I say this is an Articles of Confederation moment, right? Like, the Articles of Confederation are the original charter of the country. They don't work because powers are dispersed to the states, the federal government doesn't have an executive branch, Congress can’t agree on things, there's too much veto power among the states, and the Constitution is created in a Hamiltonian moment, or in a Hamiltonian impulse to take the dysfunction of the country under the Articles and give it some more executive authority. And so that happens. So the country has reacted against the power of the monarchy and the British government, and that pushes power down to the states and away from the crown. The Constitution is a correction against that. Then you're absolutely right. We have the Bank of the United States, that’s 40 or 50 years later, early 1830s, then we have the Jacksonian Revolution, which is a correction the other way, back towards limited centralized power. And then you have the Civil War, and then you have this sort of moment where power is driven even further down in the post-war era. And then you have this big change in the economy, which is brought by the railroads. And so then the progressive era is, to Croly's point, Hamiltonian. Both ideas are in there — trying to figure out what to do in this moment where government is not equipped to manage the challenges of the day, particularly by the standards of the new middle class. There’s a fight within those who want to change it, and as much as Wilson campaigned as a Jeffersonian he governed as a Hamiltonian. So yeah, you're absolutely right, the history of the country, like the history of progressivism, is one in which we are constantly vacillating between these two narratives and impulses and it’s just sort of perpetual.

So your story really picks up in the early part of the 20th century. It’s this crisis with the trusts growing and it’s this question of what to do about the trusts and the first impulse is sort of this Brandeis idea of the problem is bigness, we’ve got to break up bigness. Is that kind of a fair summation? And then also you're pretty critical of brand of that conception, right?

Well, I think the problem is that rhythms of American life from the post-Civil War era to the early 20th century are disrupted by industrialization primarily. That's reflected mostly by the railroads or sort of at the vanguard by the railroads. But the notion that you would live in ‘an island community’ that essentially governs itself, where the bulk of power is negotiated among people who lived in the little town in the Midwest or wherever it was or in the neighborhood in an urban setting — the railroads make that impossible because suddenly the dynamic of the courts representing the land and gentry and the political machines representing the working class, that dynamic is disrupted. And so you need to find some sort of alternative. And so, yes, the question at that moment is, should we try to return to the Louisville of Brandeis’ childhood, where there were small institutions that governed life and small businesses and small communities, and do that through small government and antitrust? Or, alternatively, should you try to build a big government, arguing that there's no way to return to the pre-industrial economy, and what you need is a robust government that's going to take on the powerful trusts? And I don't think it's entirely clear at the time what the right answer is. Like I think that lots of people held both views, and that's legitimate. They do still. You can be for antitrust when there is a clear monopoly problem, and you can believe that, in some cases, regulation is a better approach. I found this stuff on the railroads super interesting because it made sense that, if you were a shipper, if you were living in Boston, and were competing essentially with Philadelphia, New York, and Baltimore to get grain across the ocean, you were at a competitive disadvantage if the railroad itself wasn't monopolized. And so there is this thoughtful and interesting dynamic about whether competition is a salve or a scourge. And you can believe in certain circumstances they are both, right? Or either. And so progressives, in a way that’s been flattened to history — when you and I were in fifth grade and we learned about progressivism, the litany of things that the quote unquote progressives were for were often things that were utterly at odds with each other like blue ribbon commissions and plebiscites, that were totally at odds with each other as means of governing. This idea of would the country and middle class be better off with more centralized control that was regulated or less centralized control where the market prevailed was at issue. And I'm not sure that either side was entirely right. And neither side was entirely wrong.

I realized that as you’re writing the book, you kind of have two hats, one is just as a historian, and then one is as whatever you want to call it, kind of a political philosopher, forming your opinion. It feels like what you're saying is that basically, they did figure out a very workable answer, which is a sort of Hamiltonian consensus of kind of countervailing power, of basically using a very strong federal government coming out of the progressive era into FDR and kind of that golden era of American history. And then that kind of worked. Is that fair to how you feel about how these tensions resolve themselves?

Two things that I would say. One is it wasn't always federal power, right? Like, there are lots of local sources of power. Like if you're dealing with electrification — should electricity be generated in the community with little mom and pop shops generating coal or whatever it is, or should we move power into some local utility? That's Hamiltonian. That happens to lots of public authorities in this era. So that does become the prevailing view, like the predominant view. In this era, the Hamiltonian impulse takes the upper hand. So that is fair. That creates problems as well as benefits. But you are right that this is an era where we are getting more and more stuff done. And the incompetence of government in the late 19th century gives way to a prevailing view that these centralized institutions can, in fact, respond to public demand.

Do you want to talk about the turn that the New Left takes, and kind of where that really comes from in this deep skepticism of centralization that comes out of the 60s?

Yeah, I mean, you have C. Wright Mills writing The Power Elite in the late 50s, and then the Beat Poets. The Boomers don’t have the sort of the sort of ingrained fear of chaos that I think was so evident of people who lived through the Depression and the war. And there’s a feeling that the Harding and Coolidge and Hoover administrations had embraced a laissez faire notion that left the country vulnerable to the wilds of a global economy. And so, almost as a generational cohort, the sort of underlying deference to established authority is just not ingrained in the life experience of the Boomer generation. And so, as they come of age, the narrative in their minds is not we should give more power to centralized institutions, it’s that those centralized institutions are themselves oppressive, they keep many people from living their best lives, and the narrative in their minds is, you know, up against the wall motherfucker. We’re going to take power back for ordinary people. We're going to go back to Mother Earth. We're going to get these pesticides out of our foods and eat naturally. We're going to go away from the cities and into the countryside. Very suspicious of people who are squares. Very suspicious of the trade-offs that are happening in back rooms between people who are imbued with power in the previous regime. And sort of a desire to lift the chains of oppression off of people in all realms. And that's a narrative view that spans the counterculture, the civil rights movement, second wave feminism, the anti-war movement, sex drugs & rock ‘n’ roll, you know, it's the thing that ties all of these things together, not that they aren’t all born of their own histories and etymologies and circumstances, but they are fundamentally connected by a real cultural aversion to centralized authority that differs generationally.

So again, I’m pushing you a little bit to kind of give your opinion because you've earned it. It feels like if there's a Greek chorus to this or kind of a narrative center, it almost would be like the Man in the Gray Flannel Suit or something, like a figure from the 50s who’s looking at the disturbances that are emerging going into the 60s and saying, like, wait a minute guys, you really want to be careful about dismantling a centralized authority because we actually did work pretty hard to build this up. Is that fair to where your narrative voice lands?

So did you ever see the documentary called Arguing The World. It’s like Irving Howe, Irving Kristol, Daniel Bell, and Nathan Glazer that walks through their stories.

No, I haven't.

It's pretty good. It's worth you taking the time, particularly given what you're doing now. There's a moment where Daniel Bell was a professor at Columbia during the ‘68 uprising and tries to negotiate between, you know, Mark Rudd and the administration during the occupation of, I think, Hamilton Hall and realizes that the occupiers have no interest in cutting a deal and the police are going to be called in and goes home, at least in my memory, it’s probably been twenty years since I’ve seen the movie, in tears. I’m fundamentally sympathetic to the gripes that the people on the New Left have with a sense that power as it’s contrived by the 1960s is in many cases captured, corrupt, racist, the Man in the Gray Flannel Suit is empowered, and that leaves a lot of people out in the cold. That’s a legitimate gripe. I think in many cases those institutions were in need of certainly reform, in some cases probably they needed to be dismantled entirely, Jim Crow being one of them, Jim Crow is just beyond the pale, right? I think that in many cases though the failure to imagine how we would make a decision amid competing legitimate goals was like a like a real blind spot for that movement — the sort of notion of just tear it down and then presume that something beautiful will emerge naturally in its space cuts against like what we know about human nature, and I’m not sure that what emerged from having torn down the edifice of post-war liberalism has proven itself in all cases to be beneficial, certainly for the people that progressivism are supposed to care about.

So for our readers why don’t you give a couple of the horror stories that you have in the book about just the kinds of impasses that projects run into?

I think like today you look at the question of how you're going to get how get clean power to replace fossil fuel power and the problem is that wind and solar and other sources of energy like hydropower are often located in places that aren’t near the places where load will be in demand. They're not near cities. And so you need to have some ability to build high-voltage wires that would connect the clean sources of power to the places where that power would be used to replace fossil fuel generation. And that's really hard to do because people don't want wires in their backyards. And so in many cases those are two legitimate interests, not having wires and not setting the earth on fire. I don't like the term ‘Nimbyism’ because it sort of suggests that people are just selfish. But there's a real trade-off there, right? The wires are going to go through pristine forests. The wires are going to go near schools where children are. The wires are going to diminish property values for people whose property is in proximity. Those are real costs to build the wires. But if we believe that, like, essentially an asteroid is coming towards earth, maybe that's a trade-off we need to make. And more to the point, it doesn't mean that every wire proposed needs to be built, but we need to have some mechanism whereby we're considering these broader trade-offs in proper context. They didn’t do everything well. They didn't make all the right decisions. But that old regime where there was an institution of centralized power, they had the discretion to look at those things and make a choice. In many cases, they were choices that you and I probably wouldn’t make today. Maybe we wouldn’t do the Cross Bronx Expressway. But now we're not even having the discussion because what we have is that, rather than giving anyone discretion, we just have a process which is supposed to get us to the right answer, but which in effect is just a series of veto-wielding leverage points, where anyone who opposes the status quo is able to gum up the works.

And you have many examples in the book of of how that plays out, whether that's Amazon’s proposed Queens headquarters or Penn Station or all kinds of things. Do you want to give your piece on Caro? I mean, part of what’s so interesting about your book is the heroes all become villains and kind of vice versa. And so I come away from the book thinking that Robert Caro is — I mean, it's not just him — but sort of becomes one of the villains of the 20th century. How do you feel? I assume that's overstating it?

The way that I put it to people when they ask me that is that I think that Robert Caro is Abbie Hoffman in a tweed jacket. If you look at the Battle of the 1968 Convention, where you've got essentially old gray-suited Hamiltonians inside the convention hall, and the Yippies outside marching, and they're essentially Jeffersonians, the New Left. What happens is that after that convention, after the debacle, and after Vietnam and Watergate, Robert Caro is writing in a way that essentially takes the protesters’ view at the ‘68 Convention and — launders is the wrong word because it suggests something nefarious — but he injects it into the academic discourse, legitimizing it. It's not just dirty, hairy, smelly hippies that are culturally averse to power. It is those who are thoughtful and erudite. But Caro’s underlying impulse is to say, in the Actonian notion, power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Robert Moses is an embodiment of that. The Power Broker comes out within weeks of Nixon's resignation. And the project — certainly the early project even with the LBJ volumes — is to expose the degree to which America needs people who will speak truth to power because otherwise we get Jim Crow and we get Vietnam, we get Watergate, we get Robert Moses, and that’s why the old trope that the editors get a book proposal and say, this is more an article than a book, like, you would never say that about The Power Broker, right, but you can come away from The Power Broker with a pretty simplified notion that giving centralized powerful figures too much authority is a real scourge and that we need to stop that from happening, right? It’s in fact pretty hard to come away from The Power Broker not thinking that we need to put new checks on Hamiltonian power. And so I think that C. Wright Mills and the Beat Poets and the counterculture and all that stuff — I don't want to dismiss that those are legitimate gripes with the old regime — I just think that you take that view, and the notion today that to really understand power you need to have read The Power Broker, particularly in New York, and that the sort of almost patently one-dimensional impulse to return power toward ordinary people so they are not oppressed by those above, like, progressivism can’t simply be about speaking truth to power. It needs to be in other cases about building systems and building institutions that can serve the greater good. And those are two separate and distinct projects. And the degree to which after the post-60s, Caro-esque notion that power is itself contemptible is not working to this point. That was published in 1974. It's now 50 years later. It’s not working to the benefits of people who need help.

And then the other real turning point that you identify is basically Overton Park. It's kind of that Supreme Court decision that really creates the capacity to gum up the works.

Overton Park is emblematic of the same thing. The irony is that one of the stories of The Power Broker, that comes out in 1974, is about Moses choosing to drive highways through Riverside Park. One of the things as I recall from The Power Broker, which I now haven’t read in a few years, is about the Henry Hudson Bridge — that the better route for that was to build that connection down where Broadway crosses from Manhattan into the Bronx. But it would have meant building a highway further to the east and driving through various neighborhoods. And it was much easier for Moses to build through Riverside Park. And so he chose that route. By the time The Power Broker is written, Overton Park has come down. It would have been impossible for him to do that at that point. And so Overton Park is emblematic of a movement within progressivism, within the federal judiciary, within the whole series of institutions. It's not just one decision, it is one of a multitude of decisions and changes in institutional sort of standard operating procedure that make it so that almost anyone can be able to veto a project, because they control the bureaucracy, or there's a new approval process, or there's a NEPA review, there’s no one thing, it is a complete change in the zeitgeist within progressivism that is reflected in The Power Broker and in Overton Park.

So I came away from the book kind of thinking, okay, like clearly he's right about a lot of stuff. And what Democrats or liberals have to do now is basically cut off the New Left impulse and rediscover kind of a muscular Hamiltonianism and who knows how that works, maybe that's sort of a fusion party or center liberal kind of party. But basically there’s a clear problem. Nothing works. The Jeffersonian impulse has gone way too far. And the move would be to go back towards sort of this early 20th century robust Hamiltonianism. Is that where you came out after having gone through all the work on this?

I come out not wanting to return to Robert Moses, but thinking that we've corrected too drastically. A lot of my peers who I talk to in the world of Democratic politics say we need an enemy and so it's good to have a fight within the party, and I don't know, maybe that's true. My view has been a lot of the finger-jabbing at Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson and the people defending them, it’s sort of an unnecessary fight. If your view is that corporate greed is the root of all evil, then you want a government that works, that can make decisions, that can weigh trade-offs, and those people should be on the side of ‘abundance.’ Which is not my favorite word, but like the notion that the far left is the root of our problems — or the rhetoric of talking about greed and shaking our fists at various institutions sort of misses the underlying point. Like, if you're for Medicare for all, first you need to make sure that people think the government is a competent institution. They’re not going to want to give government more power over our healthcare system if government can’t build roads and high-speed rail and housing, like these things are all connected. I personally don't think that Medicare for All makes sense, but like even if you do the first step is let's make sure the government can do the things that it’s supposed to do already within its mandate in an effective way. So it seems like we should all be on the same page on this. So like I'm not particularly interested in the fight between the Ezra Klein supporters and the Lina Khan supporters. All those people at root have an interest in making it so that it’s like people trying to live more prosperous lives from poor and working class backgrounds of all races have that opportunity. And if we as a group on both sides of that, whatever divide that is, believe that government is an institution that needs to be part of it, that government is a necessary part of that solution, then let’s make government work again. And that ought to be a rallying cry that builds a big tent, not one in which we need to send certain members of the far left out into the stratosphere. We ought to be able to rally around this.

So is it coincidence that your book and Abundance came out around the same time? I mean, were you aware of it? Is it just that's kind of what's in the water right now?

It is coincidence in that my book or Anne Applebaum's book or Jen Pahlka's book or what's going to be Nick Bagley's book are coming out within 15 months or whatever? We all know each other, right, and like I've talked to Ezra before. But I just think if you look at the landscape of American government and politics and culture, it's hard to look at it and not see this picture. This is just where we are. People are frustrated. The government doesn't work. And to the degree that people feel the government isn't working — they’re right. It's only coincidence in as much as a whole bunch of books about Richard Nixon and abuses of power came out after Watergate, right?

Let me push back on that a little bit because this wasn't the narrative that I was hearing during the Biden presidency. Like when Build Back Better was going through, anybody on the left side of the aisle was sort of saying like, yeah, basically, more money is going to translate sooner or later to just stimulating the economy. Like, sure, there's a Rube Goldberg process, but just you put in the input and you get the output. And like, I wasn’t hearing this. And then it feels like Biden leaves, Trump comes in, suddenly there’s kind of a new narrative that's really emerging through Klein and Thompson and through you. And I am trying to understand the timing of that a bit better.

Well, I will say this. I didn't want to put out a book titled Why Nothing Works in the week leading up to Joe Biden’s reelection. So it may be that some of us chose to hold our powder until after that had been resolved. And the books would have come out had Biden won reelection or Harris won election regardless. I don’t know about Abundance, but I think certainly within the world of publishing there is a view like the beginning of the administration is the time that you want to put out a big book on how to think about public policy more than in the heat of an election. I think you are right that we we on the left were not openly talking about this over the course of the last four years, many of us hoped that we were wrong, hoped that the administration would find ways to get it so that, you know, $7.5 billion appropriated for EV chargers would get us more than 50 by the time Biden left office, right? The same people were saying this before Trump took office, but I think the notion that here we are in a moment where progressivism seems pretty lost and that it's a decade worth of worrying about autocracy and calling out Donald Trump for being a fraud and pulling the wool over the eyes of the working class and all this stuff hasn’t worked. Like maybe it's time that we take a fresh view of it. This seems like the right moment for that.

So I guess the argument that I was having with you in my head as I was reading the book is that you’re looking at tipping points like Overton Park, The Power Broker, kind of the general zeitgeist of the sixties and seventies, and the feeling is we lost something then and it should be possible to get it back. If we cut through the right kinds of red tape, if we have the right kind of mojo working again, the right political philosophy, we can get it back. The other side of it is wondering, is this just inevitable? I mean, is this just a decadence that states get into at a certain point in their history because all the things that gum up the works essentially represent a job for somebody or other? Is that just basically a natural process in a way or is there really a way to undo all of that and get back to a robust centralized administration?

So, I can answer that in a historical way. At the turn of the 20th century, there were a bunch of progressives who were frustrated by the incompetence of government and the degree to which there were guardrails around centralized public authority that made it impossible to do good things for people. And it was impossible at that moment to imagine a world that would emerge just a few decades later, with these huge, powerful centralized institutions, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and Robert Moses in New York City, and, you know, all these huge bureaucracies that Scott would excoriate in Seeing Like a State. Like, it was impossible to imagine from the vantage point of 1911 the Robert Moses era. At the height of the Robert Moses era, when Jane Jacobs is beginning to agitate against them and, in the counterculture, it’s impossible to imagine that at any point you could create any set of institutions that would properly keep the old establishment in line. They're just too powerful. And now we have a place where, like, that’s exactly what's happened. What we have now is just the answer to Jane Jacobs’ prayers, right? Like, Skelly’s quote in the epigraph to my book, “You could bring Robert Moses back from the dead, and he wouldn’t be able to do shit.” Like, that is true. And so from the vantage point of right now, you hear people saying, this is the decadence of Rome, right? And there's no way out of this. Like, yeah there is. Like no one could see it. I’m sure in the depths of the dysfunction wrought by the Articles of Confederation, no one imagined that we would have a Constitution. At the height of the powers of the Bank of the United States, no one could imagine something else, right? Like you can always say that. But we go back and forth in history for moments where we can’t imagine alternatives to the current constellation of power and then we find a different way. .

Okay. And I guess just to be a nerd about it a little bit. So when I was reading The Power Broker, I came away with something a little bit different, which is that the great villain of The Power Broker is basically subcontracting, that it's kind of moving corruption around from an older Tammany Hall sort of thing to to these kind of sluices of unaccountable money. Is that also a villain in your schematic, that all of this money goes out basically into the private sector but is in this weird gray realm between government and and private sector?

I mean, I think that Robert Caro weaves a tale and finds ways to put information together that is borderline miraculous. And he should be celebrated for it. I don't want my book to — well, if I had my druthers, people would not view my book as a tale of heroes and villains. In fact, that's what I liked least about Caro’s early work. I think he evolves in the later parts of the Johnson project. But he is, at root, trying to say, it feels to me, like we thought that this Robert Moses figure was truly working in the public interest, and in fact, he destroyed the city of New York. The subtitle is Robert Moses and the Fall of New York. My view is that for the most part, almost everyone involved in any of these tragic, common public challenges, you name it, has their own parochial interests and some desire to serve the public good. And just trying to understand where the bad self-interested figures are is like a lousy window to try to understand what’s happening in public life. Everybody wants there to be more housing for the most part. Nobody wants the houses to be built near them. And so we all have these sort of competing impulses. We want to work in the public good and we want to make money. Everyone is conflicted in this way. And so I'm sort of fundamentally uninterested in trying to name villains. Like, I went into the Penn Station project thinking that I was going to find that the Dolans were villainous, and were subjecting millions of New Yorkers to this horrific experience of going through Penn Station simply out of greed. But, like, they own this thing that’s worth billions of dollars. And, like, what is our expectation? That they will just hand over all of their public wealth voluntarily? The story of Penn Station is not one of any one bureaucracy being totally incompetent or of any one family being totally avaricious. It's the story of a system in which no one has the power to make a decision. And so that's not fundamentally about villainy. It’s a story about power and how it's conceived and managed and manipulated. And I am much less interested in pointing the finger than I am in giving people a tool to understand why things aren’t working, sort of a framework to understand it. And it’s not to say that we need to return to an exclusively Hamiltonian approach or that Jeffersonianism is itself an absurd way of approaching it, we need to balance these two impulses. People have voice without veto power. And without having at least some framework to understand these competing impulses, it’s impossible to imagine a system that provides some measure of influence to both perspectives.

