We continue our interview series with Marilyn Simon, one of the most thought-provoking, hard-to-pin-down writers on the ‘Stack or, really, anywhere.

AN INTERVIEW WITH MARILYN SIMON: PART I

1.Who are you? I know you’re a Shakespeare scholar, I know you live in Canada, I know you have teenage children, I know a bit about the tribulations of your adolescence and marriages, and I know you write brilliantly, but, online, I can’t find much more to the arc of your life than that?

You can’t? Perfect. I feel freer to write about intimate things if I have some level of anonymity. It’s nice to fly under the radar. But I’ll fill in a few gaps as best as I can. First of all, I only had one marriage that was a tribulation. My second marriage (my current marriage, and my last marriage!) is everyday a wonder and a delight. I’m married to

; some readers might be familiar with his work. It’s easy to be happy when you have him for a husband. (I don’t know how, as a single mother living and working in Winnipeg, I managed to marry this American writer I had admired from afar. I can only assume it was providential.) It is largely because of our relationship that I have some purchase on the deep meaning of sex and love, men and women. And it is because of the relationship that is growing between us that some of Shakespeare’s poems now make sense to me, and that some of his female — and male — characters have come to life. The sexiness that runs like a current through so much literature, Shakespeare’s and others, has become electrifying to me. The poets are right about love. The impossible happens.

The rest of my life is fairly unremarkable. My doctoral degree is from the University of Toronto. I got pregnant near the end of my first year of study there, and then again near the end of my third year of study. Having babies during my PhD gave me a kind of natural immunity to the insanity that sometimes infects the university. While classmates might have been lamenting about how “the patriarchy inscribes its fantasies upon the body of the female,” I would have to get up in the middle of a class to go to the bathroom because a baby was kicking my bladder. Inscribed, indeed! The body is radical. Being embodied is radical. As a mother I would chuckle at ideas that I may have previously found enchanting. But really I had no time to listen to or entertain the radical feminism of the institution. Having a toddler and a newborn has a funny way of putting bullshit behind you.

Now I have two teenaged daughters, and Matthew also has two. Four teen girls between us. (You know what that makes Matt? That’s right. Ahem. Blessed.) Each one is different. Knowing them gives me access to the world of young women and the sexual politics and sexual values they’re inheriting. They are an erotically lost generation, though I see signs of hope among them. I’ve been a university literature instructor for about fifteen years. That also gives me some insight into the currents of youth culture. My students are fantastic. But this wasn’t always the case. Five years ago, they were fragile. But now they seem hungry for difficult ideas. Peak woke/cancel culture is, I think, behind us. Most young people roll their eyes at the virtue signalling of the easily offended. It’s “cringe” and has “no aura.” They don’t want to be coddled, though institutions, like the university, are still keen to keep them in a state of fragile adolescence. It’s an interesting time to be a part of the university.

Most of my life is spent happily with my husband and kids, my friends, and my golden retriever. The life of our family is grounded in our parish church in Winnipeg. It feels old fashioned, in some ways, and totally counter-cultural/reactionary in others. Here’s the difference between spirituality and religion: I had a small-ish housefire some years ago (everyone was fine, including my kids, two cats and, yes of course, the retriever). Spirituality may have given me, I don’t know, I guess some sort of peace of mind during the crisis, but church brings you casseroles and extra clothes. Peace of mind comes easier if an entire community has your back. Honestly I don’t know how people live without it.

2.I first came across you through reading “Submission, A Thought Experiment” on your Substack, and I think it was the single most shocking thing I’ve ever read. I went for a run and I spent the whole run arguing with you in my head but finished up that argument with the unsettling feeling that basically you were right in your ‘thought experiment.’ Maybe can you summarize the point you were making for Republic of Letters readers?

Ha! That is great. Your process sounds like mine. The ideas in my thought experiment feel so wrong. Everything in our culture has been trying to convince us of women’s equality, women’s sexual agency, women’s freedom, etc. etc. etc. But granted all these a priori assumptions and unquestioned values, when I look around, I certainly don’t see an epidemic of happy, delighted, sexually and romantically fulfilled women and men. You?

In a recent essay titled “Against Equality,” I wrote about this more specifically. I first came across this idea as a seventeen-year-old girl reading C.S. Lewis’s That Hideous Strength. Here’s the passage that stopped me in my tracks. It is a conversation between a young wife, Jane, and Ransom, a man who communes with angels. Married to a scholar and a PhD student herself, Jane feels unhappy in her marriage. Her husband feels similarly: unquiet and disenchanted. Jane explains as best she can how she feels about her marriage: “I thought love meant equality,” she said, “and free companionship.’” Ransom responds: “Equality is not the deepest thing, you know.” “I always thought that’s just what it was,” Jane says. “I thought that it was in their souls that people are equal.” “You were mistaken,” he said gravely. “That is the last place where they are equal. […] Equality is medicine, not food.” Jane objects. “But surely in marriage…?” “Worse and worse.” You can imagine Ransom shaking his head. “It’s not your fault. They never warned you. No one has ever told you that obedience — humility — is an erotic necessity. You are putting equality just where it ought not to be.”

Who can read this without being outraged? Lewis might be a smart man, but he is, after all, still a man. This is just such sexism that I, as a feisty seventeen-year-old, was out to destroy. Accordingly, my first marriage was one of equals. And it was miserable. Sex, for me, was a duty, part of the work of having a “healthy relationship.” Because of that, it felt degrading. For him, at least from my perspective, it felt as though he was using me to masturbate with. There was no erotic spark.

I’m going to quote again from myself here, not because I’m shirking your question, but because I think I just answered this question most honestly with myself in my most recent piece. Here it is:

The depravity of my first marriage began to reveal itself in how completely unfeminine I was becoming. At first I welcomed this. The loss of my femininity was something I thought I had desired. Weren’t we moving towards a genderless equality? Were not independence and equality our goals, and to that end, socially constructed gender roles something to eschew and leave behind? What use and what good was femininity anyway? But something more than daintiness was ebbing away from me. I was losing the capacity to be, not exactly dependent and not exactly vulnerable, but submissive in a way that would have been a right response to true authority. And I began to grieve this loss. I longed for the chance to unburden myself of myself. Not of the adult responsibilities I shouldered nor of my own independence, but of the place I had assigned my self at the center of my own life. I wanted to give my entire soul and my entire body to a lover. I wanted to be cherished as belonging to another. But to make this sacrifice of my own centrality, my beloved would have to be above me and not my equal. It is a paradox. To surrender myself to an equal would be lose the very thing I want to give away. But to surrender myself, to give willingly my self-concern, to a man above me who was worthy of such an honour, would be to elevate myself, as well as my lover, in the very act of surrendering myself. He would himself grow in stature as I gave myself to him. I would become enlarged for giving such a gift.

Submission isn’t about women being submissive to men. It is about a lover being submissive to her beloved. We are so keen to keep politics out of our bedrooms. But we don’t realize that we’ve already let politics in, and that it colours all that we do there. Love is by its very nature apolitical. Love is above politics, and, when it’s good, it is beneath politics, too. Sex without love has to be on a level playing field. That is because — we want to forget this — sex is dangerous. And so consent and agency and respect become our greatest ethical concerns because we need to safeguard our dignity and our humanity.

But sex with love, ahh, that is another matter altogether. I consent to what he tells me to. Not out of coercion, but out of joyfulness and spirit of utter freedom. All is permitted. Because all is given, mutually. Submission is such radical freedom for a woman. It is liberation. It is so damn hot! And for a man to be made to feel like a man, the sweetest gift he can receive. Submission must be a gift. I cannot be a demand.

3.The opening line of the essay is, “What if being a woman means being submissive to a man?” — and that seems to have about four different precepts in it, all of which are exactly contradictory to the reigning consensus in liberal feminism. I think I would break the precepts down as: 1.The starting point for thinking about a healthy trajectory of a woman’s life is eros, or maybe child-bearing, as opposed to ‘empowerment.’ 2.Women’s genuine sexuality is expressed through polarity as opposed to equality. 3.That power imbalance doesn’t limit itself to a sexual game — or to a token gesture like a man holding a door open — but radiates through the entirety of a woman’s life in her search for fulfillment. 4.There is a higher order that’s presupposed here, whether it’s evolutionary biology or a divine scheme and which basically restricts our evolution to something resembling ‘traditional gender roles’ — i.e. that we can’t all close our eyes and have a Great Leap Forward to a more egalitarian, gender-harmonious society. How am I doing in terms of breaking down the presuppositions of your statement?

Very well! And I think you’ve laid out here what I wrote above in answer to your previous query.

Let’s take the last presupposition first: there is a higher order. The entire created order is sexed through and through. Whether you take this to be an evolutionary force or a divinely ordered plan (or both!), we can’t get away from the fact that male and female are different and that they are the source of all life.

I am inclined to think — convinced, in fact — that evolution is the working out of a divine plan. And that, to quote the ancients, it is Good. Sex is wild, passionate, risky, playful and tender, dangerous and joyful. It is the tiger and the kitten.

Someone quite close to me is a medical doctor. She is very clever. She once said to me that “medically, there is no difference between a man and a woman above the neck.” What she meant was that our brains are physically the same, and it is only our bodies that differ. But I disagree with her. The reason is, of course, is that our brains are a part of our bodies. One can’t just remove thinking from the rest of us. You and I know what she was getting at, of course. Her point was that women can do all that men can do, and that men can do what women do. Conceded. But doing things, like having a career, like caring for children, like relating to others, is going to be done differently by a man and by a woman. In part because one or the other is going to be received differently. And in part because we are embodied all the time, all of us. We can’t even begin to think about what it would be like to think without being inside a body.

I’m not saying anything new here. But since Simone de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex in 1949, women have been aiming for what de Beauvoir calls “transcendence,” by which she means, basically, to be not embodied but also and simultaneously, to be masculine in body and mind. (De Beauvoir seems to forget that men are embodied, too. Her covetedness of male freedom is such that she overlooks the ways in which men are, in their own way, limited and determined by their bodies. How often, for instance, does a man think about sex? The answer is almost constantly. What an oppression that must at times be, you poor creatures. At other times, what a delight!) But really what de Beauvoir wants is to escape “immanence,” by which she means, more or less, to be a female body (one that makes and feeds babies). Her book is a complaint against Nature, but only against female nature. She wants what she (imagines) men have: freedom, licence, and self-determination. (Is she a misogynist? Is the contemporary feminist? Do they hate what it means to be a woman?)

Feminism has more or less uncritically adopted de Beauvoir’s ideas and run with them, often to irrational and self-contradictory places. (How like a woman!) But now we are so far afield that we can’t seem to trace our way back to the starting point: that sexual difference, and specifically femininity, might not have to be hateful to us. This is what I’m trying to do, trying to do without resentment or bitterness or complaint. I am a woman and not a man. Perhaps my highest calling isn’t to be as much like a man as I can.

Truth is, I love being female. I love it especially when I consider that it is in being a woman that I get to love with my whole self, soul, mind, and body, what it means to be man. There is female and there is male, but then there is this other thing: the relationship between male and female. Alone, our gender roles aren’t all that relevant. Sure, there are sex differences, but being male or female has little meaning apart from each other. We are not made for isolation. And it’s in the relationship where submission comes into play. It is dangerous play. Without love, women in particular will get hurt. But with love, this new thing, the relationship between the sexes, becomes like its own thing, and you can see that is not only good, but truly sexy.

4.How did you come to the position that you came to — the position that’s expressed in your Substack. I assume a long and winding road?

I had always had intimations that sex and love were of a different order than feminism’s sexual revolution would have me believe. Who doesn’t? To separate sex from love is not only a bad idea, it is a dumb idea. It makes sex mechanical and boring. As a teenager and young adult, I saw no benefit to being sexually promiscuous. The friends I had who were certainly weren’t happier or more fulfilled. They had a whole host of worries and concerns from which I was cheerfully free. But I was also compelled by the feminist idea that to be a woman meant, somehow, not being feminine, that a tough and assertive equality was the correct path to happiness. In my first marriage, I believed this. I longed for something else, but what that was I couldn’t articulate.

My first husband had been unhappy with himself. His self-anger in time turned outward and was poured onto me. And so I found myself a divorced single mother with two pre-schoolers, working full time and trying, in the stolen hours of early mornings, to finish my doctoral dissertation. I was at capacity, barely hanging on. There were many saving graces, looking back. But a main one was Will Shakespeare himself. He would constantly surprise me with his deep love for humanity — for humanity as we are, not how we were supposed to be. Seeing with Shakespeare allowed me to look at the world in all its tainted glory, and love it anyway. He was a good boyfriend. The men I knew in real life were disappointing compared with Will.

Then two things happened at once, they both shed light on the other, and deepened each other. I reread The Taming of the Shrew and I fell in love. The man I loved was so like Petruchio: daring and funny, but also authoritative. He was easy to tease, quick to laugh at himself, but impossible to consider an equal. He wasn’t arrogant. He was fully sure of himself as a man. It is this surety that made me feel comfortable, for the first time in my life, with being fully feminine. He led me out of my self-protective cynicism, in the same way that Petruchio leads Kate out of her disappointments with men. I am speaking, of course, of my husband Matthew.

I’m not sure if it was really a winding road. Maybe I was always on a straight road, but weaving from side to side. Maybe Matthew and I are just uniquely fortunate as a couple. Or maybe the kind of erotic joy we have is available to everyone, and it just takes a bit of courage to hope for what is possible.

5.I get this feeling reading your writing that gives me a kind of déjà vu of doing, like, pre-calc, in terms of thinking I know what you’re going to say and then every time being surprised at what you express and not really being able to work out how it all fits together but sensing that there’s an inner logic there. So just to itemize a few of your positions, it’s that: 1.the teens are ok and the smartphones aren’t really a problem 2.there’s a great benefit to being a tomboy as a young girl and not letting your sexual nature be determined for you 3.there’s a great benefit to staying a virgin, which I think for you is also about learning to have ownership over one’s sexuality 4.equality in sex is a false idol 5.shame and guilt are actually very good 6.there’s a great deal to be said for strict, old-fashioned parenting 7.the kids have outgrown woke 8.submissiveness is at the heart of femininity and of feminine satisfaction. Is that a fair summation of your main, I guess, talking points?

A: Wowza! I am deeply flattered that you’ve read all those essays! Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes (though I’m not perfect at that), yes, yes.

The strict parenting one is a sticking point for me. This is because I am not as strict as I’d like to be. I relent to whining. I do too much for my kids (though they would probably say I don’t do enough!). But when my kids act like little brats, I make it clear that this is a moral problem. They aren’t always compliant. Aren’t always good. Are sometimes, in fact, really awful. But when they are, I want them to know that it’s because the depth of a human soul is capable of great beauty and great selfishness, terrible courage and terrible small heartedness. I acknowledge the same within myself. I’d rather have a child with a deep understanding of herself than one who is well-behaved but shallow. (I say this through gritted teeth.)

Woke isn’t dead for the teens who have a hard time finding their place naturally in the jungle of high school, I think. Some who are a bit more socially awkward still glom on to the ideology of extreme illiberal progressivism (wokeness) as a way of both having a script to follow and a tribe to belong to in the bewildering in betweenness of adolescence. It can also give them a sense of moral superiority, and that is especially attractive to someone who isn’t otherwise extroverted and popular. High school can be hard. Wokeness can provide a sense of power to those who feel otherwise disenfranchised by the social milieu.

And I should also say that feminine submissiveness has to do with an erotic relationship. In the workplace, or the public, or wherever, it would be wildly inappropriate.

6.How does all this fit together? Is there a kind of a political creed you can slap across these apparently very disparate positions?

Is joy a creed?

7.Maybe another way to try to place you is by a game of hot-cold. Let me give you a few figures. Let me know how you align with them on the spectrum running hot-cold.

Jordan Peterson – Well that depends on what you mean by hot, and depends on what you mean by cold.

Lana Del Rey – I’ve only heard one or two of her songs. Didn’t she just marry some alligator tour guy? That is pretty badass.

Michel Foucault – The chapter on the New Victorians from his History of Sexuality is really quite good. We are the new pearl-clutching Victorians, he says. He describes how we discourse about sex, and how this involves a lot of smugness. But seeing everything through some dialectic of power is boring. Love cannot be comprehended by power.

Mary Gaitskill – I had to Google her just now! Seems interesting. Why haven’t I heard of her before?

Bari Weiss – Very clever.

Regina George – Stop trying to make fetch a thing.

Camille Paglia – She is a baller, but brutal. Her views on male and female are always radical because they are rooted in nature. But she can’t make any claim on nature being either good or bad. It is amoral. There isn’t any meaning to it other than itself. This is compelling. But also despairing. I choose meaning.

8.And how does Shakespeare fit into all of this? I know you’re writing a book about it.

Shakespeare, as I said, is my boyfriend. He is my guide. He is so because of his affection for humanity. That’s the missing ingredient in so many writers and thinkers: affection for us mortals as we are. He doesn’t want to scold us, and he doesn’t want to correct us. Instead, he wants to show us that redemption is possible. Redemption is not the same correction.

9.To play the same hot-cold game, how would you align with a few of Shakespeare’s heroines:

Katherine – C’est moi!

Rosalind – Loyal, loving, playful, sexy, clever, and in the end, deeply feminine.

Beatrice – With a tongue like hers, who doesn’t love Beatrice?

Juliet – Deeply loving. Deeply giving. She has this great line as she is awaiting Romeo on her wedding night: “learn me how to lose a winning match.” Love is like that. You win by losing, by surrendering.

Lady Macbeth – Sociopath. “Unsex me here” is her prayer to become hospital to cruelty. She may or not have lost a baby at birth, may or not be infertile, may or may not have had one or more miscarriages. Something has gone wrong with her and Macbeth’s childless marriage, and she has let this bitterness and pain poison her, it seems.

Cleopatra – Eros without selflessness. She loves Antony because he is a man, but unmans him because she needs to be worshiped.

Ophelia – Her father tells her “You do not understand yourself.” Her brother tells her to fear her own sexuality, “Fear it, Ophelia. Fear it, my dear sister.” Then her boyfriend goes crazy and she thinks it’s because she dumped him because her father told her to because she herself can’t control her sexuality because her brother told she wasn’t capable of it. Then her crazy boyfriend murders her dad because she listened to her dad and dumped him because she couldn’t control her sexuality and then her dad whom she obeyed ended up dead because she obeyed him, but she had to obey him because “young men will do’t if they come to’t, / By cock they are to blame!” But really she was to blame because she didn’t understand herself, and, phew, in the end, why not accidentally on purpose just let the waters pull you down.

10.Let me try to dig down to a few of your core positions. Where do you see yourself in the narrative of feminism? And my assumption I guess would be is that you’re basically outside of feminist structures, that you view feminism as being a failed experiment in trying unwomanize womanhood and that you’re interested in a model of femininity that’s more interested in accessing a woman’s true desires? Is that right?

When someone asks me my political views, my answer is: “Elizabethan.”

I am neither to the left nor the right. Too conservative for the left, too sexy for the right! I tend to think of myself as below and above. Both deeply rooted in my body, and always filled with gratitude for the meaning my body has. I was made for others, for my husband to love him as only a woman can. For my children to have them and nurture them. Why on earth would I resent rooting my existence as an act of service and love? How is self-giving conceivably figured as a diminishment rather than an enlargement of the self? To joyfully give oneself to others shows one’s agency, her self-respect, her hospitality, and her strength. Only the most resentful, bitter, self-enclosed, and cowardly individual would consider joyful submission to others a defeat.

11.Are you religious?

By now you know that I am. I always say, “I’m religious, not spiritual.” It throws people. I am a Christian — an Anglican, if you want to know. Some consider the Anglican Church to be wishy-washy and ill defined. But what you call a bug, I call a feature. I love that I sit in pews next to people whose political views vary greatly from mine. We all listen to the same scripture every Sunday, sing the same hymns, say the same prayers, and repeat the same creed. We visit after church together. There most certainly is church unity. We grapple with our differences with grace and love.

The creeds are like words hewn in granite, the Apostles’ Creed and the Nicene Creed. They will stand the test of time, and the rise and fall of ideologies.

The great historian Christopher Lasch said — this is one of my favourite quotes — “Submission to God makes people less submissive in everyday life. It makes them less fearful but also less bitter and resentful, less inclined to make excuses for themselves. Modern social movements, on the other hand, tend to prey on resentment. They make victims acutely aware of their victimization. They distrust any understanding that would seem to ‘blame the victim’. In this way they discourage the assumption of personal responsibility.”

Only the very shallow would understand submission to God as a kind of defeat. It is, instead, a courageous act of human willpower. Probably the most courageous act of human willpower. It is a leap of faith. It is where an individual truly stands alone as an individual. Kierkegaard said that “man’s only salvation lies in the reality of religion for each individual.” All social movements abstract the individual, he said. They make him or her disappear into everybody else. (My husband Matthew has described a similar thing which he calls “the sameness of mass solipsism.”) But religion makes one stand solitary before God. Submission to Him is the truest expression of individuality.

12.What seems to unite your positions is an emphasis on guilt and shame, on being interlocked with people in these dynamics of dominance and submission and then, in parallel, interlocked with one’s god on axes of guilt and forgiveness. I thought this might come from Catholicism, or I don’t know, Camille Paglia or maybe some formative BDSM experiences. In any case, you have this really astonishing line about Shakespeare’s villains: “And [Shakespeare] shows that it is only because his villains do wicked things willingly that they can be redeemed.” There seems to be a lot more in that, that it’s the willingness to do evil that unlocks eros and at the same time unlocks the whole drama of guilt and redemption? Is that basically it? If that’s right, it sounds very Augustinian.

Our culture doesn’t use the word “sin” very often. It sounds judgy. Instead, we use ideas of “unhealthy” or “unproductive.” We make choices and move ourselves towards more optimal outcomes or towards less optimized outcomes. Very well. But sin makes the person aware of her own will. Of her selfishness, her self-deceptions, her wanting to make excuses for herself. In this way it is entirely empowering. It involves true agency. Yes, sometimes it is your fault, and it is sometimes your fault because of the corruption of your soul. Because of your selfishness, and your selfish need for positive self-regarding. It takes courage to admit this. And more courage still, as I said above, to confess and ask for forgiveness. But that is the moment where softening happens. Redemption can happen in a moment. It’s like the selfishness takes up all the inner space, but once one realizes that one is holding onto sinfulness, he can simply let go. Grace comes pouring into the emptiness. I can’t explain it better than that. Guilt and shame instruct us in where our sin lies.

Shame is a bit trickier to untangle than guilt. It takes a while to unpack it. I was recently trying to do so with an essay on King Lear. At its core I think shame is about wanting to cover up something deep within ourselves. We often mask shame with pride, its apparent opposite. But usually we feel proud of the wrong thing because we don’t want to acknowledge — we want to hide especially from ourselves — what we are ashamed of. I’m speaking abstractly. Let’s try for an example. King Lear feels proud that he going to divide his kingdom between his three daughters. But this is a cover, not for his shame in making his love transactional, a quid pro quo, “I will give this much kingdom for this much public profession of love,” but for — here is the heart of it — his deep fear that he himself is unlovable without being able to offer something in return. Lear is ashamed of his terror that he is unworthy of love. He covers this by boasting about how much he is loved. I have an inkling that for some, the #pride movement functions in this way. This seems to be the case not for those who are either gay or lesbian, but for those who have adopted some “identity” instead. (Gay and lesbian sexualities are about connecting with another through desire and love. But the gender identities are about the self, not an erotic drive toward another. They seem to me of a separate kind from what gay pride used to be.)

These are really complex ideas, and need compassion to work through. But I am pretty sure our culture isn’t doing it quite right. The cure for shame isn’t pride. It’s humility.

13.And what seems to be the antithesis in your thinking is autonomy — the liberal idea of the self-enclosed, agency-bearing self. I think that’s why I find your writing so unnerving, that that’s exactly what I would tend to valorize, even if unconsciously, and it feels like you’re coming at the world from an entirely different perspective.

Indeed I am! But we have entirely misunderstood courage and agency and autonomy and even the concept of the individual. Yes. I am against individualism. But, in truth, no one who ever met me would say that I lack a will of my own. In fact, no one — I mean zero people — would say, “Oh yeah, Marilyn. She’s super submissive.” It would be comedic. But I am submissive to my nature and my meaning as a woman. In this way my unrestrained will is curbed (does any good come out of the unrestrained human will? Do we not have a will to power? To dominate? Or to control through our seeming weakness?). And — let the pearl-clutching feminists gasp — I am submissive to my husband. Because I know he loves me. It is freedom.

Submission, here, does not mean a blushing violet. Matthew loves me for my boldness. Submission means that I’m most certainly not self-enclosed, and not autonomous. I belong to others. (I belong to God, and experience myself as a gift.)

