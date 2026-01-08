Dear Republic,

Marlowe Granados is a party girl, self-described Personality, and author of the novel Happy Hour. We chatted over the phone about literary glamour, party reporting, and the questions she’s exploring in her upcoming book, Petty Intrigues.

AN INTERVIEW WITH MARLOWE GRANADOS

1. There’s this essay by Henry Begler, “I want to be there, I’ve got to be there,” about literary glamour. He calls it a “lightness” and a “magic that can’t really be captured in words,” and—this made me think of you—that glamour isn’t really the right word for the thing he’s trying to describe, because it’s too Elizabeth Taylor. I’m not sure if you would agree with that. How did you define glamour, or, literary glamour?

Greta Rainbow interviewed me about a similar thing. So I think there was a moment in the last, I would say, few decades, where being in the literary world turned into really this extreme thing for introverts. It was fetishized by introverts, where it’s these studious people and are very isolated, but they have this thing. I don’t know, it just seems really “indoor cat” to me, but I think that was literally literary glamour. Well, writers always hung out together. Artists always, scenes always, hang out together.

I think for me, I love reading about biographies of artists or writers and who they are actively always hanging out with. And once you, I don’t know, I know some writers really don’t reading about stuff that, but I’m really interested in it. And especially when you find out they all knew each other and they were crossing paths, that’s so interesting to me, yeah. And also because it was an interesting way, because they were so much less things were so much less accessible, but they were still mobile, which I find really interesting.

I think what’s happened with the increase of internet, is they people have become mobile, and just on the internet, so they can be present in space was actually having to be there, which, I think it’s, I don’t know, glamour, to me, is really separate. I mean, I make a study out of it for myself, in terms of my interest in it over the course of years, and with how I think is enacted. I think it’s really difficult to be glamorous and be I’m glamorous. Yeah, I think it’s serious quality. I think it’s a little bit it’s similar to charm in a certain way. But I think glamour is a little less friendly. But I think it’s always feeling the person is a little bit is a step ahead of you, or one out one foot out the door, a little bit more. I think the most glamorous thing is being between parties, when you’re going from one place to another.

Some cities don’t really lend themselves very well to that. In LA it’s so impossible, really, it’s 25 minutes in the car. You can’t hop around.

I think people are so confused about what’s happened. I don’t think that there was this situation where it disappeared. I just think that glamorous people who were more extroverted, just did other things. They weren’t really quote unquote writing books.

But even if you go into the 80s, the Brat Packs—they were everywhere, and they were also going out, and they were doing all these things. But to be honest, part of that is the fact that their work was good. People get really nostalgic about certain literary things. I always talk about the Algonquin Table, because so few of those people were really actually remembered in history. We just know them as a scene, and that’s fine. But it’s really important that the output is up to par.

The Algonquin Table?

The writers and critics that made the Algonquin hotel their place of hangout, and they sat at the round table, and people would come and go. But it was very navel gaze-y. They were all “we’re so smart.” And they would laugh. Not many of those people were remembered in history afterwards. We talked the Algonquin Table anyway, because Dorothy Parker was in and out of that scene. We have some witticisms, some meetings have been recorded, but again, their output hasn’t sustained.

What is different now is that there’s so many voices and personalities. When I first started writing and going to these things, when I was 20 and living in London and going to literary events, I just felt it was a hostile place for me. Because I didn’t really have this particular style of being, I would say, “indoor cat.”

You weren’t the indoor cat.

I was an underage party girl when I was 16. So I had been going around for many years already. By the time I was 21 I was like, I’m retired. I think it was just very different—people dressed very kind of drab, and there wasn’t a sense of style to it, but that was style; that was the moment that was to be taken seriously. There was a weird slide back into this, “we need to not to care about aesthetics in order to be taken seriously.”

Even up until 2015, I was going to these parties that were just never super welcoming. If you’re ever with a bunch of academics and writers, it can get a little bit stuffy, and people get a little bit up on their high horses.

2. You were taking the bus to New York City, and then you moved to London, and you were partying when you were very young. Like you said, you feel you were retired when you were 21. How did you approach to partying and feeling like the literary scene at the time was hostile to you influence your writing, if you felt like you weren’t taken seriously?

I think it just pushed me in that one direction of being able to hold those two things in one hand. And to be honest, I never was really friends with writers. In a lot of my formative years, I was always the only one. All my friends were real party girls, or they worked in fashion, and they worked in all these different kinds of visual industries. They were always kind of like, Marlowe is our little writer, she’s writing a book. When I had to go to those kinds of parties, someone would always say something to me, and I would get in a huff.

But there is a scene in Happy Hour where I kind of make fun of those kinds of people, who think they’re gonna start a revolution at this bar or whatever, when they just write for these magazines, these bimonthly magazines.

I think it inspired me, because I was a bit of an outlier, but an extrovert. I was always in the mix. I wasn’t like, “they’re not accepting me.” I was still making it fun.

Do you feel like now that you’ve articulated that in [Happy Hour], and people are aware of it, when you go to those parties and you talk to people, that’s been alleviated, or is it still there?

It’s very different now in terms of my career. Now people know me, but what was the most fun about being a young person, is that no one wanted anything for me, so kind of you could really what people were like. I always keep that with me—I have decade long grudges! I don’t care if you’re nice to me now, you weren’t nice to me when I was 21, and so emailing me for a blurb, I don’t know.

3. It sounds like Petty Intrigues is a bit different from Happy Hour in that it’s set in one place, and it’s not kind of like reeling through New York City. Were you at a different place when you were writing it? It sounds like such a departure.

I wrote Happy Hour when I was 21 to 25 so, so much of that was a testament to my youth and a testament to my friends. I also was really interested in the idea of charm as currency, those are my preoccupations. When I was in my 20s, I understood that [people didn’t] want anything from me, but the fact that I’m kind of cute or stylish or whatever, so it’s interesting to look at the world through that lens.

Now it’s a little bit different. I’m older, I’m 34, but I still always say that I love party girls, I take those women seriously. think that’s really important, because really they have strength like no other.

My most cuckoo-bananas party girlfriends are the ones having babies right now, it’s so funny. And you’re just like, Oh, do you have a baby? The way that they’re doing it is so different than what I think someone normally would do, in terms of how they navigate these very domestic spaces with this chaotic energy, or even fire in them, which I think has been honed over years of being very social and hyper on-display. That’s interesting to me.

Now my preoccupations are more asking, asking a lot of questions how does one live? How do you live as a woman that has these preoccupations? How does that move into, how does that evolve as you get older?

4. You’ve written that a lot of people ask you for advice, and they seem to be looking for mentorship. But some of the lifestyle and charm you write about really isn’t something you can teach. [In Petty Intrigues,] there’s a younger ingénue, and there’s older women and they’re all in this house together. Is mentorship something you were thinking about when you were writing it?

So funny. I’m dying for a mentor—dying for one. And it’s funny because I have a lot of friends now that are maybe 5 or 6 or 7 years younger than me, and they’re so fun. They’re, you know, they have that energy and I can keep up, and that’s nice. But it’s also a little bit like, I’m being presented with questions in my life, but they’re not there yet. So they’re like, why are you thinking about that? We’re different. We are at different points in our life.

5. What kind of things are you thinking about that’s not on their radar yet?

As a woman, if you want kids or you don’t want kids. How does that look? What does that look like? I have a lot of weird things with domesticity and kind of, I’m very afraid of complacency. So I think that I’m kind of constantly like, how do I shift my life into a direction that I want to expand. I’m always pushing. The project of my 30s has really been expanding and pushing and interrogating myself, whereas in your 20s, you’re just trying to survive. So that’s kind of for me. I was trying to undo all these things that I was so used to doing in my 20s and let me get away with so much stuff. But now I’m really throwing down the gavel. I’m like, “No, this will not continue!!”

6. Is it a female mentor specifically? Have you had mentors before and they’ve passed out of your life, or is this a totally new thing?

I mean, I definitely. I have really close and intense friendships with women, but I think I have lived in a very particular, strange way that not a lot of people have lived. When I was a teenager, I was just really out in the world already—and I always am a little bit regretful of that, because I’m like, I could have waited. But with mentors I think that meeting older women that have been through kind of similar things, especially if they’re a woman artist, that’s really important to me, to have those kinds of conversations. But I haven’t had a mentor yet.

Sometimes I’ll meet women who are older than me, but because they haven’t lived in the similar, intense way, they almost seem like newborn, kind of like a baby dear in some way. That’s kind of why I always look to biographies too, because I’m like, I really want to know how women did it—how did women, artists, live with their partners? How did they navigate those things? I was just reading about Leonor Fini, she had two live-in boyfriends and 23 Persian cats.I’m like, this seems more like me. It’s kind of been my project for my 30s.

7. Happy Hour is written in a tradition of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, this kind of specific idea. Is there a contemporary version of that you see, or do you feel like you’re the only one doing it?

It’s so hard because I don’t really know. I was saying the other day, I honestly don’t really read that many contemporary writers. I really like reading contemporary nonfiction that bridges all these different kinds of people and places and times in a very interesting way, braiding that together.

I insulate myself in my own world so much, and that’s kind of, what makes my writing so—not realism—it’s literally something in my brain that I cultivated that feels like my own little topiary, you know? So it’s really hard to compare because I really don’t know. Also, I generally never speak about the internet, ever, or texting, and I don’t write about that. In my ideal utopia, we wouldn’t be talking about that.

Did you want to ask more about party reporting? I have more things to say about that, because I’ve done party reporting before.

I’d love to know your thoughts on it.

I struggled with it quite a lot, when I was doing it. It’s really very hard to do it well, just be able to create an atmosphere, like, to create, like, an accurate atmosphere of, like, what the party was like, or whatever.

8. Happy Hour feels like a set of scenes from parties, and the main character [Isa] is doing her own version of journaling or taking notes on what’s around her—like what you did to write the book. Is that different from party reporting for an outlet?

It depends on what your agenda is. If you’re trying to have the tone of “I’m better than people here,” that’s silly. I think that that can be kind of tiresome. The whole thing with Happy Hour, I was kind of like, [Isa] wasn’t accurately reporting what was happening in the actual party. You have to be like, is she telling the truth? She always wants to make herself look good—she’s leaning towards, “I don’t know how that happened, I don’t know why he acted like that,” but obviously, we’re missing something. But also, in Happy Hour, she’s really in it, right? She’s at the party. She’s a catalyst and an instigator.

Party reporting is often really hard. At least it was a difficult thing for me to do, because I was so used to being a part of it, and being in it.

When I got the assignment, I guess for me, in terms of the form—with any kind of form I always like wonder how this would be for me—you want to be eyes and ears open, and so that stops you from engaging a little bit. You have to be pulled back a little bit more, to hear quotes about people. It’s a weird gray area— I never understood actually, when you’re already allowed to quote people, if things are things on the record.

I also think that the influx of why they’re doing this now, is because there’s so many brand activations, so many different events, people are really into having this huge, very bacchanal-esque food on display. Or they’re trying to do these events in a way that is very photographable. Honestly, I haven’t been to a real literary party a little bit, so I don’t really know how they’re doing them, but the things that I’ve been going to, it’s more we want you to take pictures of our little amuse-bouches, or whatever.

It’s more spectacular.

Well, they try.

You don’t find that convincing.

I just think that you really need to have a good mix of people for something to be fun. I think that is very important. I always used to think it was really interesting when people, brands would seat reporters with each other, the writers with each other, instead of mixing them into a dinner with the people there, because that’s the way to get good quotes. There’s also this weird thing of, we want everyone to like everything to be fun and nice. They try to orchestrate it in a way that feels a little bit contrived, I think. And a lot of these things are really not fun.

9. With party reporting, when you’re having to be more observant, do you find that your natural instinct to be in the mix makes it difficult? I’d feel like I’d have to reconfigure socially.

I mean, I definitely. I have to temper my chaotic urges, I think, because I think I have quite a lot of urges to do things and that’s not really what the job is, you know? When you’re dealing with celebrities and stuff, it’s always a funny thing. It also depends on what you’re wearing—I never do this, but some people y wear what I call a reporter outfit.

What is that?

Usually all black. It’s what publicists wear, to differentiate the talents from the people who are working. But I don’t usually wear an outfit. So I think if I go up to someone and I’m like, “What do you think of the party?”, they think I’m just being weird.

I have been at Miami Art Basel, which would be so easy to skewer. I did the Met Gala.

What year?

The Karl Lagerfeld year. You’re just kind of, “This is so weird.” But that’s party reporting. It’s not scene reporting, which is, you know, on Substack, a little bit more casual.

What a lot of that more casual stuff does is to make these figures be kind of micro-niche [celebrities]. That’s kind of the whole vibe.

10. Have you been approached recently or more frequently about party reporting?

I haven’t done that in a while, because I don’t really put myself out there. I’m at a point now I just want to, like, enjoy the snack, and just hang out and have a laugh. I wonder, actually, if now people would be a little bit more censored around what they would say around me if I was actually party reporting.

Annie Armstrong did the Wet Paint column, which was kind of like the art world party report. She’s great, I love her writing. I think that she also has a personality where people will say things to her,, so she just has a different kind of aura. People are a little bit more inclined to say things to her and see her lines in a cool way. That makes it seem fun.

Someone I remember recently, [was] like, oh, party reporting is like, five events one night. I was like, Oh, my god, stop. That’s a normal amount. Whenever I’m in New York, I’m just, zipping around constantly, and I’m not even party reporting. I’m just going around.

Sometimes those things can be a little bit dystopian or weird. When you’re actually looking at it, you’re like, “This is not great.” That’s how I always felt in Miami. I was always hopping around and being like, “Oh, this is very dark and scary.” But we go on to the next. We continue!

11. There’s such a persona in the voice of Happy Hour. How does that translate to [Petty Intrigues]? Is one person’s voice going to come through?

It’s third person, so it’s very different. The Isa voice is so intense for me, it took me many years afterwards to let go of it even in my mind. I’m just more interested in the atmosphere of a social group now.

You spend your whole life kind of writing your first book, and your second kind of frees you up, and you’re kind of like, okay, what would be fun? What would be fun to experiment with? What’s cool?

I always laugh when people ask me [what it’s about], and I’m like, “well, you know, this one’s third person.”

It’s about the dynamics between people and what people think about your close friends. When you tell them something, what do they really think? And back and forth. And how that builds an image of the characters for the reader. You can get almost a clear view when it’s first person. You’re so led by the narrator that you can be tricked.

Instead of tricking the reader, I’m more interested in, how do we build ourselves? How do we portray ourselves, and what do we tell the people closest to us in terms of what we’re going through? Or, the advice we give to people, how we would go through certain situations, what is the difference if that person actually takes that advice? What do they really think about your relationships? That’s just more interesting to me.

The idea of big house—we always ask ourselves, in the perfect world if I had this house to live in, and I didn’t have to worry about lots of things—the question is also what would you do with that time? What would you do with that opportunity or privilege?

If you’re an artist, you know, what’s next after that? And also the idea of women in different points of their lives being like, “my life is fine.” But what if that doesn’t really work for me? I want to push it even further.

I was really interested in reading books like The Group by Mary McCarthy, or The Best of Everything by [Rona] Jaffe. I like this idea of a milieu of women, all their different kinds of insecurities or jealousies, or the funny little tensions between each other. That was interesting to explore, but also, to be honest, this book is more about all of my fears, of what could possibly happen—as opposed to anything I would live—I’m like, what if this happened to me? How would I feel? How do you write yourself a new way of living?”

12. Is the ingénue character like Isa?

We have like a Happy Hour girl in this, the woman who’s after that phase, and the older one is a little bit older and post-marriage. What happens when you have all these women in one house, and the different kinds of dynamics that are happening?

It’s set in London,I really wanted an austere, kind of cold setting. What I was saying a lot of the time when we were going out with Petty Intrigues is: Happy Hour was about what happens to young women when they’re outside of the house, and Petty Intrigues is really what happens when you’re inside a house, and what that means, as a woman in terms of not having a very steady partner and being kind of like stripped of that in a way. What goes on?

Interview conducted by Greta Dieck. Cover photo by Lauren Armstrong.