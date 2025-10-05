Dear Republic,

Sarah Fay has, for a long time, been the primo writing teacher/instructor on Substack. She understands Substack, and its growth opportunities, at an extraordinarily deep level and has helped (well, I don’t know the exact number but I think) thousands of clients to grow their Substacks. It’s a pleasure to cover some of the very different sides of her career.

AN INTERVIEW WITH SARAH FAY

1.You’re clearly a real Substack fanatic. What was your path to that?

I came to Substack the way so many authors do: My memoir Pathological was coming out and the marketing person at HarperCollins said, Start a Substack to which I responded, What’s Substack?

I also started my Substack the way so many people do: I just started writing. I don’t think I gained a single subscriber in two years. This was before the crazy growth features we have now. I didn’t really expect to grow—or at least I didn’t have a clear goal as to what I was trying to achieve in terms of building a platform for my publisher—just to write.

Then my agent introduced me to

, Substack’s amazing Head of Writer Relations and Events. She sat down with me and went through my Substack and really explained what works on the platform and what doesn’t. Within six months, I had 2000 subscribers.

I’ve taught creative writing at The University of Iowa, Northwestern, and elsewhere for twenty years and every opportunity is like, Ooh, could I teach this? It was such an incredible opportunity for writers, especially writers who do not like social media. (I am, thankfully, no longer on any social media platform.)

So I went to them and asked if it was okay, and they said yes. (This is long before all the how-to-make-money-on-Substack hucksters from Medium arrived.) As Sophia says, suddenly, I was obsessed with Substack.

I spent three years working 1:1 with Substack writers and creators—over 700 of them now—every day, everyone from CNN correspondents to bestselling authors to people with no platform just starting out. And it seems I have a knack for doing what Sophia did for me: seeing their gifts, talents, and expertise and knowing how it will work best on the platform.

You have no idea how fulfilling it is to be able to help people create something tangible after teaching in MFA programs for so long, where very little that’s taught (in most programs) will help a writer on a practical level. I still teach because there’s something beautiful about not professionalizing writing, but it’s amazing to watch a new writer build a following of 10,000+ readers when they started from zero.

2.I first came across you when I argued, kind of furiously, with one of your pieces. You were very classy about it, which I really appreciated. Want to argue back with the point I made? I wanted to take a Keep Substack Weird position. I was very worried that the logic of ‘building a brand’ or ‘optimizing’ writing — no matter how effective the optimization — would ultimately take away the character and value of Substack. And, unfairly or not, I associated you with that tendency towards branding/optimization. Is my concern misplaced? Have I mischaracterized you?

Yes and no. I loved your piece and think I agreed with all of it.

At the time, I was in a different place than when I started and where I am now. It’s been interesting to be Substack’s biggest fan as it’s really, really changed over the past five years.

When I started, I had published in prestigious media outlets like The New York Times and worked at The Paris Review but had no platform and didn’t know a thing about how to sell my book or market myself. I have a PhD in literature and spent six years in the stacks reading obscure Victorian texts and literary interviews. I missed the entire Obama administration. Deeply in the literary world.

Once I saw what was possible as someone teaching people how they can use Substack, I was all in. I geeked out on marketing and publicity—like a doctoral student. It was the missing piece for so many writers and creators.

The piece you took issue with was about how people read on the internet. You’re right. I wanted writers who weren’t growing or getting engagement to get real and realize that the data doesn’t support long posts. (A large percentage of people reading on the internet and on phones supposedly stop after 180 words.)

But I wrote long-form and published in Longreads and supported it from really good writers on Substack like you. But not everyone writing long should be writing long.

This coincided with Substack changing its tagline from The Home for Great Writing to An Economic Engine of Culture and bringing on Notes and video and courting TikTokers. I pivoted too and became really good at helping people grow and monetize on Substack.

Now, Substack has changed again. They’re now calling themselves social media. The platform is crowded and noisy. The world has changed. AI, which spews and spews words (longform), wasn’t around.

So I’ve pivoted again. I love helping writers build their platforms, but with AI and Substack having more of that notice-me vibe, it’s more important than ever to 1) create a Substack that’s wholly individual and weird (maybe longform) and 2) write really goddamn well.

Then we can talk about growth and monetizing. It just won’t happen without those two things.

So, basically, you were right.

But it’s still up to us to market and publicize ourselves—to be our own editors, publishers, publicists, and salespeople.

3.My kind of spiel here is that everybody assumed for years that the internet inherently guts attention spans — more than a couple of lines on Facebook or Instagram was considered a ‘rant’ and of course Twitter kept you to 250 characters — but that if the medium and the quality are there then attention spans will lengthen. People listen to these ridiculously long podcasts, and Substack proves a willingness to read longer text — so I’m trying as strenuously as I can to get out of this logic of optimization and see if it’s possible to really deepen concentration. What’s your view on all this? Is that naive? Does the screen, and the internet, inherently constrain expression?

You’re right that we can train ourselves and others to read longer text, and I disagree on one point. AI produces massively long, inane, chunks of text that are clearly AI and dry and dull and as vanilla and recycled as it can get. We should write as long as what we’re writing demands, and I’m hoping AI will make us even more concerned with using every word to say something that hasn’t already been fed into a machine.

4.What are the leading mistakes you see people making in their Substacks?

They create a generic Substack. They start writing and chasing subscribers that they never figure out what I call their Substack DNA—the core and components that make their Substack truly them.

What I do with clients to help them find this has nothing to do with niches and marketing; it’s deep work, something I love to do more than anything. It comes down to what obsesses you and you taking us to a place no one else can. Whatever strange thing you can write and talk about endlessly and never get bored? That’s your Substack.

See, we don’t differ that much, but back then I was very much a literary person who’d just guzzled the publicity and monetization Kool-Aid.

We’re getting so used to generic writing, generic thoughts—thanks to AI and social media. People don’t even realize they’re just regurgitating what’s been said a million times.

5.Can you describe the kind of coaching you tend to give people on Substack?

Helping people find their Substack DNA is the best.

We create a growth strategy, paid strategy, engagement strategy, and network strategy, but that makes it all sound hollow, especially with all these people who just got on Substack trying to sell you on how to do Substack.

What I do is really about helping people use Substack to build a platform that will create other opportunities—financial, professional, etc. I’m really more of a business coach combined with a Substack strategist.

6.From the perspective of growth/engagement, what mistakes is Republic of Letters making? What might you recommend we do differently?

I love The Republic of Letters. Love.

And I suggest tightening your short description—the second half is vague and you seem like a full-on magazine, not a “digital publication,” which sounds very boring.

Have a hero (pinned) post on your homepage to help us know where we are when we land—part About page, part manifesto.

You have sections (The Wall, etc.) that should be groups on your homepage. Sections create separate email lists and clutter your navigation bar.

I think you should be more reader-focused than writing-submission focused. Sure, have writers submit but you’re producing exceptional writing and the submissions part should be secondary.

Start taking sponsorships. We can talk about what that means.

7.Let’s talk about leveraging success on the platform off the platform. This is something that I’ve definitely struggled with. You seem to have figured something out. Can you talk about how you ended up using Substack to land your book, ultimately, on the USA Today bestseller list?

This is where I think I can really help people, especially writers.

Social media doesn’t sell books in the way that an email list can. You only get in front of 4 percent of your followers—if that. But our emails go directly into people’s inboxes.

This is why email lists are so valuable. They’re a direct line to readers or consumers, as tech and businesses view them. Owning our email lists is worth so much money. Think of it this way: emails are so valuable that Meta and Musk won’t let you have them; they give you “followers” that mean nothing and sell you ads instead.

Publishers, agents, and even publicists have been very slow to consider Substack’s potential. Here’s what they miss: Substack is a vast network of email lists. Vast. You and I could sit down and create a path of public appearances, guest posts, and sponsorship opportunities that could get your book in the inboxes of hundreds of thousands of people. It’s wild.

But publishers still think in terms of one writer’s email list. If the writer follows what I did, the size of your email list is far less important than the quality of your work and reputation on the platform.

I actually relaunched Pathological, which isn’t a thing. There’s no such thing as relaunching a backlisted book. I made it up. That’s what makes Substack so amazing. We can just try things on here.

I only used author Substack, which has 6000 subscribers, and not my Substack Writers at Work list, which has 36,000, because I wanted to show what’s possible for a writer trying to sell a book with a good list but nothing jaw-dropping. I also used no outside media the way I did when Pathological was first released.

It’s a much longer process than there’s room to go through here—I actually teach an intensive on how to use Substack to sell your backlisted or forthcoming book—but here are a few things I did:

I wasted no time on podcasts and instead got in front of other people’s lists in print posts via collaborations, interviews, and guest posts.

I did a Substack version of what’s called book in lieu of fee (BILF), which is where companies do a bulk buy in lieu of paying a speaker their fee. That’s really how people hit the lists, which is why it’s so unfair—until now.

I created a street team from my subscribers, volunteers to help me publicize my book.

There’s more of course. It was quite an effort. I had actually resigned myself to not hitting the list because it didn’t seem like we had the numbers, but we did.

Authors on Substack: Please, please, put a photo of your book on every post and link the photo to Bookshop or wherever and include hyperlinked text (Buy my book) and a button. People need all the options to buy. Some click the image, some click the text, some click the button.

8.I’m very concerned about this idea that meaningful literacy is kind of going away in our culture. That young people just don’t read and that’s producing a culture where reading/writing just has no social utility. What do you think? How major of a concern is this? Where are we in this trajectory?

I really don’t know, but there’s way more of a backlash against tech and AI than it ever seemed would happen. And the AI backlash—even from YouTube and Spotify—came so fast.

My hope is that human writing becomes a luxury good and reading something people savor again.

9.You’ve written beautifully and powerfully about your mental health struggles, and I want to just go over some ground that you’ve covered elsewhere — particularly in your interview with Kimberly Warner

I received six diagnoses from the time I was twelve until I finally recovered from serious mental illness, something we’re told we can’t do, in my forties: bipolar disorder, ADHD, OCD, generalized anxiety disorder, chronic depression, and anorexia. Lots.

The diagnoses stole twenty-five years of my life. I believed I was them. I believed the diagnoses themselves were proven and scientifically valid, which they’re not.

It’s not that something wasn’t wrong. I was very, very sick, but if someone had told me the truth—i.e., that I was suffering and they don’t know much about the brain or why but that they were going to give me this diagnosis for this reason but that it’s really just a placeholder and that I’m a complex human being and that they’re going to give me this medication for now for this reason and that what was happening to me was actually normal in evolutionary terms (anxiety is just the brain’s way of trying to keep us alive—A lion is coming! Run!—even though we’re just answering email) and that I could recover, I wouldn’t have been sick for three quarters of the time I’ve spent on this earth.

10.And then what did you end up concluding about the way that the psychiatric culture assigns diagnoses?

Diagnoses are useful because we use them. That’s it.

They come from a book—the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM)—made up by a group of white men in the 1950s that has since grown and expanded the ways people can be told their mental and emotional pain is pathological to the point that it’s impossible to get psychiatric help without being diagnosed.

Don’t get me wrong. I have great respect for psychiatry. We’re asking them to do something impossible: Here, solve my mental and emotional distress, which are rooted in all the systemic problems in society. It’s unfair.

And their work is tied to being reimbursed by insurance companies that demand diagnoses.

Yet they know psychiatric diagnoses are just placeholders. The ones who don’t are corrupted by Big Pharma or willfully ignorant for some other reason.

But they’re lying to the public when they make us believe diagnoses are real.

Here I like to defer to the experts:

As former National Institute of Mental Health director Thomas Insel put it, we “actually believe [diagnoses] are real. But there’s no reality.” Allen Frances, one-time chair of the DSM-IV task force, is quoted as saying that DSM diagnoses confuse “mental disorder with the everyday sadness, anxiety, grief, disappointments, and stress responses that are an inescapable part of the human condition.” Steve Hyman, another former NIMH director, called DSM diagnoses “fictive categories” and the DSM “an absolute scientific nightmare.”

11.There’s this line I like that “people are more attached to their suffering than anything else.” Would you agree with that?

Totally.

12.Ok, so let’s say we accept your point, that there’s massive overdiagnosing going on, and people are making themselves dependent on psychiatry, where does that leave us? Is it just a matter of ‘choosing life’ as opposed to choosing the crutch of psychiatry — or of seeing problems as being more about the problems everybody has in adapting to a tough world, as opposed to just some facile explanation about brain chemistry being skewed? Is that really a satisfying alternative? I assume there are lots and lots of people who still need drugs and psychiatry?

I’ve recovered, and I still need drugs and psychiatry.

It’s not an either-or. I’m not anti-medication at all. The reality is that many of us have been on psychopharmaceutical drugs for so long that our bodies are dependent on them and we’ll never fully titrate off, i.e., will live on a non-therapeutic, stable dose for the rest of our lives. But that doesn’t mean we’re sick.

I see my psychiatrist once a year like I see my GP. He’s the one who was honest with me about diagnoses and was the first to tell me recovery was possible.

I just want transparency, honesty, and for every person to be told that recovery is possible.

I serialized Cured, my second memoir and the sequel to Pathological, on Substack. It tells of my recovery and the history of the recovery movement. But recovery doesn’t mean you leave the mental health system behind unless you want to.

13.You talk very movingly about overcoming — at least to some degree — a certain perception of yourself as hopelessly damaged. Can you talk about that inner journey?

It was very, very long. I wrote about it in Cured at length so other people can use the tools I used if they’re helpful.

14.How does your Substack, and your work with Substack, fit into that? How integral has that been in your mental health journey?

Hugely—and in the way we don’t talk about enough: It’s made me financially stable. Economic insecurity is the one thing we never talk about in terms of mental health, yet it’s probably one of the biggest factors.

It was for me. And I was living the artist’s life, which wasn’t mentally healthy.

Maybe that’s why I’ve come out on the other side believing artists and writers can and should make money and that being hothouse flowers isn’t for everyone.

