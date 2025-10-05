The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

<Mary L. Tabor>
15h

Sam, when I worked privately with Sarah, I mentioned your piece that called out "branding"--and she said something like this: "I know we'll be friends."

Well done, both of you!

Anne Kadet
9h

Great interview! Sarah is such a reassuring voice of sanity on this platform and it was great to hear a little about what she overcame to become that person.

