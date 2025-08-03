Dear Republic,

What a week it’s been at The Republic of Letters! We’ve had not one, not two, but three exchanges.

in subtle, high-end pieces.

the exchange on male loneliness.

take

of the coin on Gen Z. Special congratulations are in order to Clare for producing ROL’s first really viral piece, which is at 16,000 views and counting and has also taken ROL to over 5,000 subscribers!

andand

Which reminds me that now, on this Holy Fundraising Day, is really the perfect time to give your money to ROL. This whole thing really does depend on people chipping in, so please keep it coming and consider switching to a paid subscription.

I was very shaken by

’s

, a hard-to-classify book that’s part memoir, part business book, and part revolutionary manifesto. Majdov, born in Bosnia, worked high-level jobs in the American corporate world and became deeply disillusioned with her industry and with, in a word, the American way of life.

-The Editor

AN INTERVIEW WITH SARAH MAJDOV

1.So I need a bit of clarification on your childhood. You grew up in Bosnia, identifying as mixed marriage (which I guess is part Serb, part Bosniak?). Then after the Bosnian War your family fled to Serbia. And then you were in Serbia during the NATO bombing campaign in 1999. How am I doing so far?

Yes, you’ve got the basics right. I’m half Serb, a quarter Bosniak, and a quarter Croat, a decent mix of the three sides that fought in the Bosnian civil war of the early 1990s. The mix is roughly proportional to the territories they ended up with after the war.

My mother is Serb. When the war broke out, she fled Bosnia and took me and my sisters to Serbia. We spent seven years in a refugee camp there. First it was Letenka — a school-camp for kids in the Fruška Gora mountains. It was intense, and it's where my refugee identity was forged. Later, they moved us to a half-ruined 1920s hotel, perched high in the mountains, repurposed to house displaced families.

And yes, I was in Serbia in 1999, during the NATO aggression — as it’s remembered where I’m from.

2.You have a very interesting and unexpected perspective on this time. It sounds like it was incredibly difficult — you were living for a time in a refugee camp, your mother was reselling cigarettes, which sounds like a kind of smuggling — but then you compare your subsequent life in the US unfavorably with what it was like in Yugoslavia in the ‘90s. “Bosnia was bloody — but we were at least authentic. America was just weird,” you write. Can you say more about this? To what extent is this a real comparison? Is this that everybody is nostalgic for their childhoods, no matter how difficult their childhoods are? Or is it really that you would take Bosnia in the ‘90s, and the authenticity involved, over corporate America?

I wouldn’t extrapolate it to that level. You’re referring to the line in the book where I talk about my experience living in the U.S. in 2020–21, during the social unrest and cultural turbulence that followed the killing of George Floyd. Of course, I can’t seriously compare that to the Bosnian War in 1990s: the magnitude, the number of victims, the destruction. That would be unfair.

But if you zoom in to the personal, micro level, there is something you can compare: the emotional texture of what drives people in moments of tension with others —especially when that tension is internal, between people sharing the same streets, the same schools, the same country.

In Bosnia, the conflict was more open, more transparent. There was open hate, open rage, open fear, violence. As horrifying as it was, those were raw, human emotions. I wish we were more filtered but we weren’t. But that rawness came from something essential and immediate.

What I felt in the U.S. in 2020–21 was different. It felt more calculated, more managed, more passive-aggressive. The conflict didn’t seem rooted in survival, or in concrete constitutional questions about whether certain ethnic groups will have its nation or not. It seemed rooted in identity — a deep, unmet need to belong or to stand for something. As you probably remember, there was a lot of virtue signaling — across corporations, schools, neighborhoods, even in personal relationships. And to me, much of it didn’t feel honest. It felt performative. Sometimes even opportunistic.

That’s what I meant by “authenticity.”

And for me personally both conflicts resulted in displacement. The Bosnian war pushed me into a refugee camp in Serbia. The American version, during 2020–21, pushed me out of a diverse neighborhood — after I got into a conflict with some local “ally” moms who supported accusations against a teacher I had defended. It got tense, and we ended up moving to a richer neighborhood.

Very different on the surface, but still a social rupture. In both cases, the fabric tore. As a teenager, I lost my home, all my friends. Years later, my kids had to do the same — start over in a new school, make new friends, rebuild a sense of place. I mean, they didn’t have to — I just chose not to keep dealing with the crap the ally moms were giving me. The lectures about racism in this country, the pressure to attend ABAR (Anti-Bias, Anti-Racist) training — I just rolled my eyes one too many times. In the end, I emptied my savings account and moved somewhere people didn’t have the same constant need to signal… somewhere less ‘woke,’ I suppose.

3.You talk about waving signs and protesting the NATO bombings. Can you give the perspective from Serbia on this campaign? When I was growing up, I was in the US propaganda of this and felt it was a humanitarian intervention that was warranted to stop Milosevic. I imagine you have a different view?

Well, whoever is dropping bombs on you becomes the enemy. You just hate whoever is terrorizing you. Nobody stops mid-bombing to say, “Wait, maybe this is necessary. Maybe it’s for the greater good.” No. NATO was the enemy. The U.S. was the enemy. That’s it.

So yes, we marched. That’s all I could do. I describe it in the chapter Marching Under Bombs. There wasn’t much the Serbian army could do against NATO. And we civilians were even more powerless. We wore paper targets taped to our chests and pointed our middle fingers at the sky. It was symbolic, defiant… and somewhat absurd. You couldn’t even see the jets — just the sound, the roar, and then the boom. Buildings shattered. Bridges fell. Cars burned. People died. They were an invisible force … so precise, so relentless. It felt like aliens had come to Earth.

But even from a geopolitical standpoint, I don’t think the intervention was justified.

Before the bombing began, a few hundred Albanians had been killed by Serbian forces in Kosovo — many of them fighters seeking independence (the Serbian government called them terrorists), and yes, likely some civilians too. But what’s the threshold? At what point do you decide it’s acceptable to bomb a sovereign country, knowing the bombing itself will cause civilian deaths, and may escalate violence even further?

What’s the number where you say: “Now it’s worth it”? Is there a magic line where the international community says, “Okay, this is now ethnic cleansing. Time to step in”?

And even if you believe that, that’s not what NATO did.

NATO didn’t say, “If more than 500 civilians are killed, we’ll intervene.” There was no clear ultimatum tied to deaths or expulsions. The demand was simple: “You must allow NATO troops into Kosovo.” They wanted a permanent military presence — a base. Serbia refused. They said no foreign troops; this is a matter of sovereignty.

But that wasn’t the answer they wanted.

So the American Senators Biden, McCain, Lindsey Graham co-sponsored a resolution in Congress in 1999. It passed 58–41. And the bombing began. NATO violated its own charter and, for the first time, transformed from a defensive alliance into an aggressive force.

And then more Albanians died — in fact, most of the deaths occurred after the bombing began. That’s not a footnote. It cuts to the heart of the justification. You can’t claim to be preventing violence when your actions accelerate it.

And on top of everything, they set a precedent. Now you have Putin saying, “We’re intervening in Ukraine to protect Russian speakers in Donbas and Luhansk — just like NATO did in Kosovo.” There you go. Nothing new under the sun. Big countries will always use “humanitarian intervention” and lofty ideals to mask realpolitik.

4.What went into the decision to go to the US? You describe it in the book as a kind of cowardice?

Well, you tell me.

I had started my immigration paperwork with the U.S. Embassy long before the NATO bombing began. But the approval came through during the bombing. On Day 69 of a 78-day campaign, I got my visa — and I left.

I keep telling myself: I was living in a refugee camp. I wanted a better life. I knew the U.S. could offer opportunities Serbia simply couldn’t — education, jobs, stability. So I think I was driven by two things: fear that the next bomb would find me, and my own ambition.

And I think most people, faced with that choice, would do the same. They’d leave.

But I also think there’s a small minority who’d say: You know what? Screw it. I’ll share the fate of the people I’m with. Whatever happens, happens. I’m not going to escape to the country that’s bombing me and my family and the people I love — no matter what kind of future they’re offering.

They’d stay. They’d take their chances.

There was some shame when I was leaving. I mean — what would you think of an American who survived Pearl Harbor and left for Japan the next day, because they were incentivized by the promise of a better, more comfortable life? I suspect you’d think of them as an opportunist at best… a traitor at worst.

And yes, I built a very comfortable life in America. But when I look at my friends who stayed in Serbia… their lives are comfortable enough. Good enough. Definitely less fragmented. Less abstract. Maybe more grounded.

So was it cowardice?

Yeah. I think it was.

5.And then by all possible measures you lived the American Dream. You studied computer science, worked for some of the largest corporations in the world in senior positions, got to — if I’m reading it right — a salary range of $250-$300,000. Can you talk about this period? What did you do well? Were you, let’s say, more at peace with your profession then than you later became? Did it feel like a genuine meritocracy as you were starting to move up the ladder?

I actually think I benefited, to some extent, from being a woman in computer science. I was very hireable. There was a time when companies were eager to showcase women engineers. That kind of enthusiasm isn’t as loud anymore, it has less show-off potential now, but twenty years ago, when I was fresh out of college, it helped.

At the same time, I think having an educational background in engineering can actually hold you back from rising too high in large corporations. There’s very little real work happening in those environments. Most of it, as I describe in the book, is what I call innovation signaling — the performance of progress, not the delivery of it. And people with engineering training generally don’t do that kind of theater very well. MBAs are better at it. They’re trained to navigate hierarchies, follow institutional inertia, and play politics.

Honestly, I’m not even sure I was ever a good engineer. Other engineers used to compliment my code, they said it was optimized, clean, not spaghetti. I moved across the tech stack. I made it to Principal-level roles, one step above Senior. So on the org chart, I did well.

But was I good? A good engineer? A good Enterprise Architect? I don’t know. Because for most of my career — especially in the last decade — I wasn’t innovating. I was performing innovation signaling. There was never any real work to do. I don’t think I’ll ever know.

6.Talk about The Switch and what you describe as the core business of Mastercard.

Ah, The Switch. It’s still there, even though I’m not. It’ll still be there when I’m gone—and I mean six feet under — just like the engineers who built it. The Switch will remain.

I worked at Mastercard for almost six years as an Enterprise Architect responsible for The Switch. That’s the core piece of infrastructure that authorizes, clears, and settles every Mastercard transaction globally.

But it’s not just authorize–clear–settle. There’s also skim. It goes: authorize, clear, skim, settle.

A fraction of every transaction is skimmed off — for the banks, and for Mastercard. You don’t see it. It’s baked into the prices we all pay in stores, every day. Even people who don’t use Visa or Mastercard end up paying more — because others do.

What’s interesting is that this machinery was built a long time ago — I mention this in the book, think Nixon-era. And not much has changed. Most companies in the financial industry have some version of this: a core system that runs the business and brings in cash, untouched for decades. But somehow…either through mass delusion or careful orchestration, I’m really not sure which one, people still believe these companies are centers of innovation. They’re not. They run on legacy machinery.

And yet we have all these managers, technologists, engineers, architects — people paid very high salaries — and all the supporting people, HR, administrators, back office clerks paid smaller salaries but still paid, not doing much of anything or supporting people who don’t do anything. We just signal innovation. I don’t even think it’s ignorance anymore. It’s more like a spell. A kind of manipulation of perception. We perform competence. We perform disruption. But the truth is, the machine runs on its own. Maybe 5% of Mastercard employees are involved in keeping The Switch alive. The rest of us? We are just props.

I don’t know when — or who, with more authority than me — will finally uncover this scheme. I tried to do it in the book, partly to make sense of it all, partly to clear my conscience. Because for years, at Mastercard and elsewhere, I was part of the performance. Part of the innovation signaling machine.

7.Was there a moment when you started to be disillusioned, when you started to feel like there was something fundamentally wrong with the picture of corporate America?

There wasn’t one specific moment. It took years of experience.

I think we humans are pretty good at pattern recognition, but it’s hard to see the pattern when everyone around you is operating inside a different one. And the dominant corporate pattern goes something like this: We innovate. Then we sell what we innovate. Then we deserve our salaries.

So at the beginning, my thinking was: Okay, maybe I didn’t innovate, I didn’t even support someone who did innovate this year, but someone else in the company did. I’m just riding the momentum of their work. Next year, I’ll be the one creating something or supporting someone who is creating something and someone else will coast on that. That’s how corporations work — we share the benefits.

But then the next year comes… and you still haven’t done anything valuable.

So maybe you leave. You join a consulting firm — I did stints at Accenture and Wipro— and you go from client to client, across banks and fintech companies. And you start seeing the same pattern repeat. Different names, different logos, always some kind of old switch in the middle of it all doing the real work, and then a bunch of people around it receiving the rewards. I think I’ve worked with nearly every major bank in the U.S., and I studied their machinery, their “switches.” Same thing, same year, playing out everywhere.

Eventually, if you’re paying attention long enough, you begin to notice a different pattern. One that’s harder to name. And it goes like this: It’s not just me. No one around me is having a truly productive year either — not in the way we imagine productivity. Not in the way we were taught the system works. We’re not really creating value. We’re all just… here.

And then you feel confused. How come we don’t really do anything, but we’re constantly rewarded?

You can sit with that question for a long time — and still keep participating. Because it’s not the kind of burning question that demands an answer. Especially not when the rewards are good. You file your taxes and see that you made $300K. You say to yourself, Well, lucky me, and move on. That number soothes the doubt. It overrides your natural human curiosity to answer “How come?” question.

So you can go on like that… you can sit with this question for a very long time.

To break out, you have to cross into a different realm of realization. And the bridge to that new awareness is understanding the business model of these corporations. That’s the missing piece. If you’re just observing behavior — your own or others’ — without studying how these corporations actually make money, you’ll stay in the fog. But once you combine your observations with a real understanding of the business model, the full picture forms. Then you know.

For me, it wasn’t a moment. It was years of quiet accumulation — time, exposure, experience — across one company, then a second, a third, a fourth. That’s what it took to see the new pattern. And once you see it, you see the truth.

The final — and not trivial — step is admitting that truth. Not many of us are capable of that.

8.You describe about 80% of workers at a company like Mastercard — and I assume this applies to just about every other large corporation — as being involved in eyewash: work that looks busy, is rewarded, but contributes nothing real. This sounds a lot like David Graeber’s “bullshit jobs” diagnosis. Is that the right framing for what’s going on in corporate life?

Absolutely. Bullshit jobs are everywhere. In financial services, fintech, and consulting, I can confidently say that at least 80%... possibly more, of people aren’t doing anything of real value. I give examples of this in the book. Even outside those industries, I think the percentage is slightly lower, but not by much.

Take my husband, for example. He works in cybersecurity as a software engineer, so I understand his world well. When he pushes a piece of code into production, he feels like he’s done something real. It made it through dev, through test — and into the live environment. That’s his benchmark for value.

But then you ask: What does the code actually do? Who benefits from it?

Often, it generates some compliance report — something that helps a bank satisfy a rule. But is anyone reading that report? Is the compliance officer submitting it to someone who matters? Are those rules even relevant — or are they just leftovers from a checklist written ten years ago?

He doesn’t ask those questions. He feels accomplished. And most people don’t ask them either. They work hard, check off their to-do lists, and never pause to ask: Where does this go? Who does this help? What would happen if I stopped doing it?

That’s how the illusion persists, the illusion that your bullshit job actually has value.

But when you zoom out, you start to see it differently. You see layers and layers of noise — noise that corporations have manufactured to justify their own size and payrolls.

You can’t easily prove it. There’s no dashboard that says, “Look, 80% of this workforce is doing nothing.” But there are clues.

Elon Musk fired 80% of Twitter’s staff — and the platform kept running.

Most companies in finance, fintech, and consulting could fire 80% of their employees and nothing fundamental would break. Mastercard, Visa, Discover — the payment transactions would still be authorized. The Switch would keep running. Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo — deposits and withdrawals would still happen. The financial system would keep moving. The world would keep turning.

You might think: Okay, sure, that’s corporate bloat. That’s their problem. But no — it’s yours.

Because all of this inefficiency gets funded by extraction. By skimming. Every swipe of your card, every purchase in a store — you’re paying for it. It’s baked into the price of everything.

Even if you don’t use Mastercard or Visa, you’re still paying for the people who work there. It’s like a silent subscription fee you can’t cancel. You’ve been subscribed for decades. And there’s no refund. Sorry.

9.Say what you mean by “the proximity economy” and what you mean by “fatamorgana.”

If you’re an employee working close to some kind of “Switch” — and let’s be honest…most things have been digital for decades now, so most of us are in proximity to something like that — chances are, you’re not doing much of real value. You’re just in the vicinity of value. You’re part of the human display, a face corporations present so others (both inside and outside) think it’s people doing the work.

And I’m not suggesting this is some grand conspiracy. I’m not even sure the C-suite or the board fully understands how little value is being created. Some of them must know — but I doubt it’s all of them.

Their jobs are abstract enough that they might assume the people below them are doing “real work,” and that managing those people is meaningful. So they see their own roles as meaningful, too.

Maybe a third of the leadership knows the truth. Because they buy companies that pose even the smallest threat to their dominance. Another third suspects it, vaguely. And the rest? They have no idea.

Let me paint a picture of what I mean by proximity economy.

Imagine you get full access to one of these corporations. You walk in and see people lined up shoulder to shoulder, forming a circle. You push through two of them. There’s another circle behind them. You keep pushing. You hear the hum of work —something is clearly happening. You want to get closer to the source.

You push through the next layer of people. Then the next. In total, you pass through nine circles — that’s about how many layers of hierarchy most corporations have. You start at level 9, fresh out of college. Maybe you climb up to level 5 (like I did). Level 1 is the C-suite.

And if you keep going, if you make it past every ring of humans, you’ll finally see what’s at the center: The Switch. The machinery. The thing that actually does the work.

There are maybe a few network engineers or legacy software folks doing actual maintenance — swapping cables, replacing a part, adjusting the cooling system. But The Switch is the one doing the work. It’s humming away, 24/7.

And all those humans you passed? They’re not running the machinery. They’re just in proximity to it. They're circling it. And that proximity alone is enough for them to get paid and be rewarded.

That illusion — of people being productive just because they’re near the source of value — is what I call the proximity economy.

And that illusion itself is what I call fatamorgana. It’s an actual word. It means mirage.

From the outside, it looks like people in corporations are doing the work. But they’re not. They’re just maintaining proximity to the machine that actually runs things. And the closer you get, the more you realize, it’s not people, for decades it wasn’t them. It was always the machinery.

10.What happened when you left Mastercard and worked for the different Indian-run consulting businesses?

The layers shifted. That’s what happened. The same old corporate structure—just extended outward.

After COVID, things shifted. As work moved remote, many managers realized: If no one sees my team in person anymore — if we’re all just Zoom squares — why not save money and offshore the work? You don’t need to maintain the same optics anymore.

All you need is a digital headshot, a voice on a call, and the occasional deliverable — a document, some code, a white paper — something you can show to leadership and then file away in what I call the Confluence and SharePoint graveyard. That’s enough. That’s the new bar for proof of work.

So business picked up for Indian-run consulting firms. Big U.S. companies — banks, fintechs, corporations that own the “switches” — started replacing in-country employees with offshore workers. Mostly in India, but other countries too.

That’s where I came in. Wipro recruited me from Mastercard. They offered a higher salary, so I took it. Then another Indian IT company, Synechron, offered even more — so I took that too. I regret taking the last job. By then, I had already started writing a book. I was completely disillusioned. I lasted three months.

But anyway — my job had become supplying offshore resources. Supplying digital headshots. To the same kinds of companies I used to work for directly.

But here’s the thing: these offshore workers also don’t do much of real value. They cost less, sure. But they’re part of the same 80% that’s just innovation signaling. They sit in the same fake meetings. They report the same fake metrics. It’s the same show…just at a lower price.

But all that is the micro-story: offshoring replaced U.S.-based tech workers. But the macro-story is more disturbing: neither group was actually doing much. The whole thing is bloated. Proximity-based. Illusory.

But anyway, that offshoring explains why job prospects for young American grads are so bleak right now. Yes, the jobs were “taken.” But if it’s any consolation, they were hollow to begin with.

11.At some point you became really radical and really disabused of the whole system. What do you imagine are viable alternatives? Is it UBIs? DOGE? Or is this just a kind of civilizational decadence that we can’t really get out of?

I don’t think I’m radical. I really don’t see myself that way. Maybe I’m frustrated — and maybe that frustration reads as radicalism. But I’ve been inside the system for decades. I did the signaling. I played the corporate game. I kept the optics alive. And over time, that kind of performance starts to corrode you. You know it’s fake, and once you truly see that, it’s hard to keep going without feeling complicit.

Maybe part of my frustration also comes from being a parent. I genuinely don’t know where to steer my kids. I can’t, in good conscience, push them into the Proximity Economy just so they can do “innovation signaling” for a paycheck.

And honestly, I think I already broke the spell for them. They’re 12 and 13, but they’ve read parts of Fatamorgana. They see it. They recognize the patterns. And I worry that their disillusionment is arriving earlier — and maybe hitting harder — than mine ever did.

What do they do with that knowledge? How do you play the game if you already know it’s a performance? They could become very good at it — because they have the knowledge. Or they could say: this isn’t for me.

I hope they’ll choose to opt out — to say, this isn’t for me. But the choice will be theirs.

As for alternatives… I think UBI is the only one that even remotely makes sense. I mean, sure, the status quo could continue. We could all keep pretending to work. But smarter people than me have already run the numbers. David Graeber estimated half of all jobs are bullshit. Tyler Cowen argues that two-thirds of the economy is stagnant. Musa al-Gharbi recently published a book explaining how FIRE — Finance, Insurance, Real Estate — is the largest sector by value-added, even though it doesn’t produce anything. It just extracts rent from what already exists or is expected downstream.

So when people say UBI is some radical idea, I just laugh. It’s already happening. It’s just unofficial. A huge chunk of corporate salaries are functionally UBI. We do very little of real value, and we get paid anyway. It’s universal basic income — but only for a select class of credentialed white-collar workers. It’s 250K a year, pre-tax, to do almost nothing. That’s not radical. That’s reality.

Yes, I also support DOGE — the Department of Government Efficiency. Last I checked, they found a few hundred million in savings by cutting fake government jobs and trimming bloated legacy programs like USAID. That’s good. But it’s still a micro story.

The real inefficiency isn’t in government — it’s in the private sector. That’s where the trillions are buried, quietly being paid out in fake salaries for illusionary labor. That’s why I propose DOCE — the Department of Corporate Efficiency. I don’t know if the name will stick, but the idea matters. It’s a macro story. I hope that DOGE is kind of the prelude. And that DOCE will be the main act.

Lina Khan at the FTC is doing some great work in that direction. But it’s not enough. If we want a meaningful shift, it has to scale — massively.

12.You read a number of contemporary economists/philosophers trying to get a handle on what the meaning is of this kind of work — Graeber, Tyler Cowen, Musa al-Gharbi, Yanis Varoufakis. Who was helpful to you in thinking these things out?

All of them, in different ways. Graeber came first…

was always there. Maybe he came first. His

helped me zoom out: it showed how entire sectors are flatlining in real innovation, and I could map that macro story directly onto my micro experience inside corporate America. And then

recently added institutional analysis and numbers… his framing of the FIRE sector (Finance, Insurance, Real Estate) as the biggest “value-added” contributor to GDP — while producing almost nothing confirmed my small world that I was experiencing. He calls it the symbolic economy. I call it the Proximity Economy, because of the way I’ve seen people crowd around “switches” in corporate systems. But we’re describing the same thing — just using different language.

Great Stagnation

And yes,

too. I haven’t followed him closely or read full books, but some of the terms he introduced — especially “technofeudalism” and BigTech are on point. I have experience with old companies (Mastercard, Chase, Bank of America) but now BigTech is heading in that direction… their algorithms will or are becoming legacy. So I’d say I built a bridge between my own personal experience and their frameworks. I needed both.

But Tyler Cowen was the most influential, I think. I wrote to him and told him I had finished a book. He wrote back and gave me his address. I sent it to him. We exchanged another email later — I was hoping he’d endorse it, but I never heard back.

Maybe he’s just busy. Or maybe it’s because the book runs against his core libertarian beliefs.

Still I do long for his endorsement. He gave me the intellectual architecture — more than anyone else.

13.What was writing the book like? What surprised you about yourself as you worked on it?

You know, I didn’t think much about it while it was happening or maybe I don’t remember… I hear my husband tell people, family, friends things like: “I’ve never seen her work like that. I didn’t think she’d be able to just isolate herself in a cottage in the woods, write nonstop, and leave the kids with me for days.” So I get fragments of what that process looked like from him.

But I was too deep inside the ideas to step back and observe myself.

What surprised me, maybe in retrospect, is that the instinct to do something meaningful wasn’t dead.

You’d think that after so many years of performative, symbolic work, the kind that slowly erodes your soul, that muscle would atrophy. That your capacity for real engagement would dull.

But somehow, I snapped out of it.

And I find that hopeful, that our deeper human instincts don’t die so easily. That even after years of pretending, of doing work just for optics, we can still recognize an opportunity to create something real.

That after so much noise, we can still hear the signal.

And not just hear it, but chase it.

I love that about us.

14.One of my favorite parts of your book is this depiction of the mental state of different people you know accommodating themselves to the underlying uselessness of their work. What did you discover as you went through this survey?

I think you’re referring to the chapter Five Friends, Five Universes? Yes, that chapter was about how different people I know have come to terms — or not — with the underlying uselessness of their work.

What I discovered is that it’s good to be at the intersection of things in life. What helped me write this book was that I wasn’t just positioned inside corporate America, close to the machinery, I was also socially situated at the intersection of two worlds. Not by design, just by circumstance. The five friends I describe in that chapter, I named the sections after their roles — include people doing real, tangible work: The Teacher, The Amazon Driver, The Radiology Technician. And then people like me, circling the machinery: The Software Engineer and The Washington Insider. So I had this strange vantage point, a kind of Venn diagram overlap between those who produce and those who orbit.

And sometimes those differences ruptured friendships.

The Washington Insider, for example, was a very close friend. I miss him. Less and less as time goes by but I still do. But we eventually fell apart — in part because our jobs were equally performative, and I was ready to admit it… and he wasn’t. Not even privately. Even though he knew. I write about that in the book. It’s disappointing when two people are facing the same illusion, and only one is willing to name it. So I decided to kind of spill the beans in the book, to disclose what I knew about his job. And we haven’t spoken since.

15.Now what? You’re out. You’ve written this excellent, hard-to-classify book. What kind of career path now that you’re out of the corporate world and in this place of almost inner-exile?

I’m back where I started — in Bosnia. I brought my kids here to learn the language. They’ll start school in September.

I’m looking at a piece of land near Trebinje — four acres. There’s a medieval tower on it that will, of course, remain untouched. But nearby, there’s some leftover stone I could reuse to build a house. Plant fig trees. Olives. Maybe add solar panels.

I haven’t fully committed, but I’m thinking about it. My husband is still working his mostly bullshit job. Our lives are still tied to the Proximity Economy — but now, only through him.

As for me — it’s back to basics. Back to roots. Back to something real.

