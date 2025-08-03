The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

This was a really fascinating read. It names what I struggled with when doing work in more corporate settings; so much of the work seemed silly and like support to other silly things.

The Proximity Economy gave me an image of a swarm of parasitic fish all circling to get a bite. They don’t know what exactly it is they’re all competing for, but they’re there and they “feel” it’s important to their survival somehow.

As to the bullshit jobs, there was a note a few weeks back where someone mentioned a small exodus of bullshit job professionals in their circles leaving cushy laptop jobs to go work in the trades, or pursuing something more hands on in that regard. Covid ripped the blindfold off. It was an existential crisis for many, and it forced many people to consider where the value of the investment of their life’s energies lie. It’ll be a sleeper wave if it continues, with more folks opting for another kind of work that perhaps pays well, but has more personal-value wrapped up in it, like an artisan, but in a trades kind of sense.

This is a great interview and whets one's appetite for the book. I've always said my job was parisitic - lawyers don't contribute anything of value to the economy, they only suck value out. And now as a lawyer in-house for global tech companies, I experience this in far deeper sense. What's the answer to this on a personal level? Find something else of value to contribute, I suppose...

The most tantalising part of this interview was what she pointed out about how tech companies of the Silicon Valley ilk (all around 20-30 years old now) will go the way of the legacy finance and insurance companies, not truly innovating but simply maintaining their original innovation. So then we wait for the next great wave of true innovation to happen... but will the outsourcing of our cognitive capacities to AI limit the chances of breakthroughs happening again anytime soon?

