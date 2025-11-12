Dear Republic,

In the 2000s there likely wasn’t another literary figure as hotly debated as Tao Lin — for his self-promotional stunts and for the sense that he spoke for a very particular sort of urban anomie. It was startling, then, to be on Substack and to come across Tao’s writing here — which made it apparent that he gone through a very profound journey and had come out with a very different perspective on the far side of it.

-ROL

AN INTERVIEW WITH TAO LIN

1.Have you ever taken a Myers-Briggs test or similar? Do you have any kind of cheatsheet like that to describe your personality?

I took the Myers-Brigg just now and I’m an INTJ.

2.Another way to put it is ‘who were you in middle school / high school’? How did you tend to be perceived?

For most of middle school I was cheerful and outgoing. For all of high school I had social anxiety, spoke very little, and was gloomy and alienated. Now I’m generally happy, with minimal anxiety.

3.Do you remember when you knew you wanted to be a writer? Was there a moment, or period of time, when that became clear to you?

It was more a period than a moment. I think it started early in college when a professor praised my writing.

4.What was the piece of writing? What did the professor praise? How did it make you feel?

I think the praise was for my writing in general, during a one-on-one meeting, with a graduate student teacher actually—not sure if those are called professors. I’d submitted mostly poems for workshop, some short stories. It was my first creative writing class. I don’t remember how I felt, but I assume I felt encouraged and glad. I remember the teacher, but not her name. She said something like, “You know you’re good, right?”

5.At that point in time, what did you imagine your adult writing would be like?

I didn’t imagine that.

6.What was the first thing you wrote where you felt, this is really me, this is something I very much want to share?

I’ve always felt that. I started feeling that in high school when I wrote lyrics to songs. There was no way to share it back then, though. I’ve always tried to write how I really feel. Besides for the 5 percent or so of my writing that has been totally fictional.

7.You became famous for a particular kind of affectless style in your prose. How do you look back at those books now — Richard Yates, Shoplifting from American Apparel, Taipei, etc?

I like those books. I’ve reread them sometimes over the years. I do get the affectless label a lot but I disagree with it. The characters in those books are constantly feeling intense emotions. In Shoplifting there’s less focus on the emotions, but in the other two the emotions are apparent, with characters crying and whatnot. I think some people confuse objectivity with a lack of affect. Like—if I wrote, “I ate 72 peas,” someone might say I’m affectless and detached. If I wrote, “I ate a huge mound of peas,” I wouldn’t get that. Richard and Shoplifting are objective but Taipei has a highly subjective narrative voice, I think. The affectless label might also come from me speaking in an affectless tone as a person a lot in my twenties.

8.How affected were those books by all the drugs you were taking at the time?

I only used caffeine until 2010. I was addicted to Adderall and Xanax from 2010-2012 while writing Taipei, but I don’t think the drugs affected the writing. The drugs just brought me up to a normal level of cognitive function and motivation, most of the time, allowing me to focus on writing.

9.Did the different drugs — Adderall, Klonopin, Xanax, etc — affect your headspace in different ways?

They do, but my mind still feels in control. The drugs mostly just brought me out of a depressed, unmotivated state, so that I could focus on writing.

10.You’ve described having “two separate phases” to your writing and life “that are opposite to each other,” and with 2013 as the dividing line. What were the dividing events?

The main dividing event was reaching a bottom with drug addiction—mostly pharmaceuticals but it extended to any drug, from cocaine to heroin—and not being able to get out of it, then getting out of it through a psilocybin trip in mid 2013. I see my descent into drug addiction as partially caused by having a pessimistic materialist worldview. After reaching a dead-end with it, I sought other ways to live and think, at first through psychedelics and Terence McKenna’s ideas. He was an optimistic antimaterialist. And from there I became gradually more spiritual.

11.Can you share more about the psilocybin trip?

I ate 2.5 grams of dried psilocybin mushroom alone in my room at night. In the morning I threw away my computer. I wrote about this in detail in my book Trip (2018). This trip was the first time I distinctly sensed that I was a soul in a human body. But I was so unfamiliar with the idea of the soul back then that I called it “an alien.” I felt that “an alien” was occupying my body.

12.And is it kind of like moving from sickness into health, addiction into sobriety, where you kind of want to repudiate your previous self — or do you feel like the earlier self was necessary for the next stage?

I think it was necessary. I view it as a learning process. Without the addiction, I might still be curious about what it would be like to center my life around strong drugs. Parts of it were fun.

13.Can you talk a bit about psychedelics? What their benefits have been for you, what some of the complexities are of that journey?

They’ve loosened my soul from my body, giving me a wider perspective in reality, and providing awe and wonder.

14.And then your journey since 2013 has clearly taken you in an interesting direction. You’ve said, “My life is a process of remembering I’m a soul.” Want to say more about what that means to you?

I believe I’m a soul temporarily in a human body. I like Suzanne Giesemann’s definition of spirituality as “shifting our identity toward that of the soul.” This is what I’m doing now.

15.So how convinced are you of this? I’ve kind of been down this road before and I think gotten to a place of being skeptical. I just have this sense of the material world kind of accounting for itself, and then if I consider the terror that all living creatures have around dying, the notion that this life is a kind of pass-through feels to me far-fetched. How do you deal with the more skeptical side of yourself on this?

Psychedelics have given me various direct experiences of being apart from my body since around 2010. Since 2014, I’ve been further convinced that I’m a soul by studying non-materialist human cultures—probably more than 95 percent of cultures throughout history, including all ~5000 Indigenous groups and the vast majority of civilized humans up until the 1800s—and by reading around 40 books that scientifically examine near-death experiences, reincarnation, and other topics related to the soul and the spirit world. Biology, physics, cosmology, neuroscience, and other fields also cast doubt on materialism. In neuroscience, for example, it’s unknown where memory is stored. In biology, it’s unknown what animates the body.

16.On the other hand, how do these set of reflections affect your approach to art? I would assume it does. If you view this life as being, from the soul’s perspective, “a kind of fiction,” that must affect the way you want to write.

I haven’t written fiction since my last novel in 2021. I write nonfiction now.

17.Why do you think there hasn’t been more of an artistic movement connected to the psychedelic renaissance? I would have expected to see a lot more work turn up by this time.

I don’t know. Interesting point. In terms of literature, maybe because the literary world is so materialist that writers who get interested in psychedelics end up just doing something else, instead of write novels about it.

18.Let’s go down another rabbit hole. What do you think is going on in terms of UFOs, etc?

The evidence has convinced me that there are human, extraterrestrial, and nonphysical UFOs.

19.I’ve read the Nick Cook book about anti-gravity but not Greer and I have to admit it is pretty tantalizing — it connects a few stray data points that are out there (the Foo Fighters, Haim Eshed, Paul Hellyer, Bob Lazar, etc) — but then I step away from it for a moment and I don’t believe a word of it. How do you approach this kind of material? I think my tendency has been to very strictly compartmentalize, to believe that there actually may be something here and then to make some use of it for creative purposes, but also to be completely ready to believe that it may be a form of paranoia.

I approach material that conflicts with mainstream narratives by looking at the evidence. I’ve increasingly thought that the truth is weirder than I think. There’s a wide range of information out there on controversial topics, and on each topic there seems to be a point where it goes past the truth and becomes false again, and it can be hard to determine where that point is on whatever topic. But I’ve generally found that the mainstream perspective on whatever topic is usually false or incomplete, and that going a layer deep isn’t enough, that you need to go two levels deep to get to something closer to the truth. But you can go in the wrong direction too, into something that’s just as false as the dominant narrative. For me, it’s a stimulating challenge to explore what’s true.

20.How about in your reading? What’s exciting to you right now? What do you enjoy reading/taking in?

I’m working on a book titled Spirituality: Remembering I’m a Soul. I’ve been reading almost all nonfiction books related to this. I love researching the soul and the spirit world. Most recently I’ve read around ten books on reincarnation.

21.Want to say a little more about reincarnation? I’ve come across different ideas of reincarnation — one version that’s very literal and others that are a bit more about taking on energetic aspects of the deceased. What does reincarnation mean to you? And how intuitively right does it feel to you?

Reincarnation to me, at this time, means that each soul lives zero to hundreds to millions of lives, some as animals, some as humanoids (not just on Earth), some possibly as other lifeforms. This seems to happen in a similar way as each human reads many books, or plays many computer games, or watches many movies. Souls seem to repeatedly incarnate to learn, but there seem to be many other purposes to it too. Robert Monroe talks about how he felt like his soul was addicted to life.

In spiritual and other matters, I try not to go by intuition. Instead, I look at the evidence. The most assiduous scientific researcher on reincarnation so far has been Ian Stevenson, a medical doctor who was head of the psychiatry department at the University of Virginia from 1957 to 1967. In 1974 he said, “There is an impressive body of evidence and it is getting stronger all the time. I think a rational person, if he wants, can believe in reincarnation on the basis of evidence.” After reading his books, I agreed. People can find more reincarnation thoughts from me in my recent post here.

Interview conducted by Sam Kahn.

