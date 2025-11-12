The Republic of Letters

Thomas McGonigle
Tao was in a creative writing class I taught at NYU… he was fully formed and had no need of me. I seem to remember he was getting a degree to get some sort of Job. He was the only student I had who actually went on and published widely. I eventually left NYU and was cheerfully told that the department had to have more female teachers. I reported this to the union and they got me a small settlement. Denis Donoghue had gotten me the job so I could pay for my share of our dinners: DD was very cheap even with his free NYU apartment and 6 figure salary… Thomas McGonigle

