Dear Republic,

The New Critic is possibly both the smartest and youngest critical voice on Substack. Run by Dartmouth students Elan Kluger, Tessa Augsberger, and Rufus Knuppel, their publication publishes writers from 18 - 23 on topics like Velleius Paterculus, the “personal essay,” and teaching pre-k. We chatted with Elan, Tessa and Rufus below.

-ROL

1. According to all available evidence about your generation, you are supposed to be a brain-dead zombie scrolling TikTok. So what’s going on? How have you ended up starting a very serious literary magazine?

Rufus Knuppel: We’re not trying to be the voice of our generation. We’re only trying to create something that excites us. We are young and brash enough to think that, should we throw ourselves into the effort of editing essays of rigor and style, our peers would read and enjoy them. We believe in art, writing, reading, questioning. And we run The New Critic for the sect of young people who share that belief — what fraction of the generation that may represent, I don’t yet know.

Elan Kluger: Some months ago, Rufus and I were loudly debating about Substack or Philip Roth or something like that on the Tube in London. As we walked out, a woman pulled us aside, and I expected to get chastised for our brash American manner. Instead, she said “I’m an English teacher. I am so glad there are people for whom books still matter.”

There are certainly the brain-dead zombie types. I had roommates who spent nearly the entire day on TikTok. When they got the flu, their behavior did not change at all; they live as if they always have the flu. Clare Ashcraft, The New Critic and Republic of Letters contributor, may be right in her condemnation of our generation. I mean, I subscribe to the physical copy of Leon Wieseltier’s quarterly journal Liberties. I do not represent any generation; I barely represent myself. But our goal was to try to create the community we wanted to be around, rather than just give in and let the tidal wave of distraction subsume us all. I think our recent piece by Will Diana represents our philosophy. He set out to “find a scene among the corporate and the damned.” Read the piece to see how it turned out. Absinthe certainly helped.

Tessa Augsberger: Once, when I was very little, I was sent to my room as a time-out for something or other, and it occurred to me I could just sit on my bed and read, and it wouldn’t be a time-out at all. I had the same realization in college with writing and editing. It satiates me, and that’s all I can speak to.

2. Tell us about the origin of The New Critic. Where did the idea come from? How did the team assemble itself?

Rufus: Tessa and I spent a weekend last April touring colleges along the East Coast, seeing old friends. The epiphany of our weekend was that American campuses are not so dissimilar from one another; if there are differences, they are mostly social or cosmetic. Our questions, our curiosities, and our conversations are rather the same. But the university student, for the most part, keeps themselves and their horizon to the confines of their school. If their college disappoints them in some way, if it fails to exhilarate or challenge, they think little can be done to help it.

I felt this way about writing at Dartmouth. I was uninterested in writing for the college newspaper, but I still wanted to write for my peers. The dissociated types, like me, are often to be found hibernating in their little caves, where they read, from their bookshelves or the internet, but rarely interact with one another. In American universities, there are surely thousands of this species. The idea, then, was to fumigate these creatures from their burrows and into plein air. An American journal of long-form nonfiction essays by college-aged writers: that was what we wanted to read, and so we created The New Critic.

The internet had made the college paper or literary journal insignificant, but the infrastructure of Substack allowed for a new kind of publication: The New Critic would cost nothing to launch, we could source funds for commissions from paid subscribers, and our digital reach would extend beyond anything we might achieve through print. Tessa and I have been great friends with Elan since we studied together in Morocco after our freshman year, and Tessa had edited her high school newspaper with Milla Ben-Ezra in Los Angeles. The New Critic came together quickly, which we all interpreted as a good omen.

3. How do you go about commissioning articles, choosing topics, etc?

Elan: Sometimes we have an idea and pitch writers we know. Sometimes writers we know pitch us. Sometimes we pitch writers we don’t know. Sometimes writers we don’t know pitch us (if you are 18-23, write to us at thenewcriticreview@gmail.com).

4. What has the experience of publishing been like? What has surprised you? What have you learned?

Rufus: Substack is the internet, and the internet is like a casino, which is to say that publishing on Substack falls somewhere between awesome and awful. We have had to confront the fact that the problem we are trying to solve — the absence of a national publication for writers our age — is the very thing that makes our project difficult to execute. Our principle is that we should only publish essays that meet our standards and bear our spirit. That was hard going in the first few months when we were crawling from essay to essay, trying to get off the ground. Now we have a staff of old writers to draw from and a sturdy archive that leads new writers in our direction.

5. Is there, like, an editorial philosophy to The New Critic? What are some of your models? What are some of the aesthetic/critical ‘problems’ that you are looking to solve?

Rufus: Our model is any hungry literary magazine of the last few hundred years.

Elan: We publish longform (3000 word+) nonfiction. While some loose models were The Point, early N+1, and of course the Partisan Review of yore, we really are our own thing. We look for writers that eschew cliches and are never even in the least bit boring.

Tessa: We just publish what we like, how we like it. It’s completely subjective. The most important criteria for me in a given piece is that the writer be as honest as they can be with themselves.

6. Give us a perspective on what the world looks like from the vantage-point of a college student right now. To what extent is literary/intellectual discourse kind of ‘part of the package’ if you’re a student at an elite university? Are students organically having the kinds of conversations that you have in The New Critic or is The New Critic truly an outlier?

Elan: I wrote a sardonic op-ed for Dartmouth’s newspaper that argued if you like ideas, you should transfer. But transfer where? Maybe St. John’s or something like that. From conversations with some elders, I have gotten the sense that every generation of bookish types go to college and find themselves disappointed. Even Henry Adams ends his chapter on Harvard in The Education with something like “his education had not yet begun.”

Tessa: You have to create the kinds of conversations you want to have. If there’s not room for something you’re interested in on campus, make room.

7. How much does woke and the culture wars affect campus discourse? Is it sort of a myth that older people have that woke really dominates the mindset of your generation - or is woke pretty prevalent in campus discourse? Can you feel a shift over the last few months from early 2020s ‘peak woke’ to ‘the vibe shift’ or to something ‘post-woke’?

Elan: Since I have been at Dartmouth, woke has not been prevalent — you would have to really seek it out if you so desired. I grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan and I would say that my public school was 4x more woke than Dartmouth has been. One explanation may be the general un-political atmosphere of Dartmouth. My sense from friends elsewhere is that woke is still prevalent in certain groups.

But there’s absolutely been a shift. For example, my study abroad class in London visited Oxford, where we were given a tour called “Uncomfortable Oxford” in which some terminal graduate student pointed out Cecil Rhodes-related monuments and colleges built on slavery and the like. I was surprised when my group snickered the whole time. One friend even said to me, “Had this been four years ago, I would’ve agreed with this.” I thought this was incredible as it felt like intellectual history in real time.

Tessa: I wouldn’t say it’s all that apparent — woke is more a way of thinking than a mode of expression at this point anyway.

Rufus: We weren’t in college during peak woke — we were high schoolers. Norms are made so fluid by the churn of the internet. Woke/anti-woke is all cliche, and the cleverest of any political persuasion know that well, savvy young people especially, for whom the tropes are particularly uncool.

8. Give us more of a sense of the lay of the land if you’re a bright, intellectually-minded college student right now. Like which writers are cool? What are some of the dorm room debates/conversations that you are likely to have?

Elan: The brightest people I meet my age seem really into AI and listen to Dwarkesh Patel on triple speed; others are effective altruists and spend a lot of time reading Less Wrong. I find people wanting to debate veganism constantly: if I were to think of why, it is a kind of ethical thinking that requires no tradition except the tradition of rationality.

Part of the problem of college, part of the reason why we created The New Critic, was that separate universities create a forced silo even though most of the problems and questions are the same. When it’s just Dartmouth people, conversations rarely turn intellectual; we talk about which professors we like, who’s dating who, frats and sororities, etc.

This summer, I attended The Point magazine’s summer program on public thinking where I finally met a great deal of literary-minded college students. Tastes varied a great deal there, but I can say that Sam Kriss appealed to most people. As for old writers, I think Thomas Mann is going through a resurgence? Or maybe that is just my environs. But the writers everyone has loved are mostly still loved.

Rufus: Everyone yearns for the classics as an antidote to the sandblast of digital consumption. It’s more likely, if I were to survey, that a friend should be reading Moby Dick than any contemporary novel. But maybe I hang out too much around the antiquarians.

Tessa: College students like all kinds of things. One of my friends likes Thomas Merton because a pretty nun recommended him to her; one likes Dostoyevsky’s commentary on the Great Exhibition; one’s grandmother loves Agatha Christie, so she does, too; one particularly lascivious friend loves Philip Roth and Saul Bellow; one likes Bellow because the prior friend mentioned likes Bellow; one likes the Venerable Bede because he is an Englishman going to college in America; one likes Sally Rooney because her mother does; a few like Tolstoy because Russian Lit has always been associated with Those Who Love Russian Lit; one likes Patrick Rothfuss because his main character also has red hair; two of my engineering friends like Frank Herbert and J.R.R. Tolkien; all like Toni Morrison because she is Great; two like Patrick Leigh Fermor; one likes his letters; and one likes Dickens because he very recently discovered how to read.

9. What’s your sense of how important Substack is for intellectually ambitious young people? Is it lame? Is it interesting? Is there a sense that building a career on Substack is a compelling alternative path to building a career in traditional media/publishing?

Elan: Substack is neither lame nor interesting; it just is. If this was a world of small magazines in New York, that would be wonderful, but such is not our world. I am uncertain about Substack as an alternative to traditional media. Will it last? Do people actually make careers from it? Matthew Yglesias does, but he had a career before Substack as well.

Tessa: Substack is a mixed bag. There are no standards, so no one is telling you what you can and can’t publish, which allows creativity to flourish. But of course, not everything “creative” is good, or even interesting. If you don’t want to live in a world with bad art, you don’t want to live in a world with no art at all, and you’d rather live in a world with good art, then you have to create that world — either you have to seek out good writing, or you have to write it yourself. Both those things are possible on Substack.

Rufus: No publishing format is really that good or bad for nonfiction. If you publish shit, it’s not going to be made much better set in hard-back. Substack makes it easier to publish bad writing, and because it has a real problem with differentiation (and oversaturation as a result), every piece of writing on Substack is contaminated by the sewage. But the platform doesn’t make it any harder to publish great writing. Social media and the internet are powerful tools; Substack is a powerful tool for writers. Mark Twain shipped serials of his books to subscribers, and his publisher hired salesmen to go around knocking on doors, peddling subscriptions. Writers get too hung up on their medium; it’s almost always an excuse to not do something. Writing has never been a career for the comfortable. One always has to make do, and hope that great work will rise above its setting. I don’t know how long Substack will survive, but young writers will come to terms with the means and mediums of our era, as our ancestors did. The great writers, with enough tenacity, will exploit those conditions and persevere.

10. What are some of the literary trends that you would like to see develop in the next few years? Do you see much of a path in, for instance, autofiction or web-based fiction?

Elan: I recently read Philip Roth’s 1961 essay “Writing American Fiction” and got the sense that most of the “problems” of fiction are old. One could ask if there even is such a thing as truly “auto” fiction. As for web-based fiction, I have never read a story on a screen. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a future for it, just not one I want to participate in. I like Joshua Cohen’s opening to The Book of Numbers: “If you’re reading this on a screen, fuck off. I’ll only talk if I’m gripped with both hands.”

Tessa: So much of today’s writing is vivisection. It’s small and over-particular and ultimately dishonest. I want writing to live again. One’s writing should be more interesting than oneself.

Rufus: I want writers to embrace ambition as a healthy ideal.

11. If you envision your own career as an intellectual in the 21st century, how do you imagine it might unfold?

Elan: Literature is most of what matters in life. As I write this, I am working the night shift at a warehouse at home during winter break—there are still jobs that pay writers, just not for their writing. I don’t care. I will never stop.

Tessa: It’s hard to tell how it will unfold, but I have a pretty good idea of how it will look: Writing a lot in the morning, alone, and in the evening, talking to a great many curious people. So, the same as it is now.

Rufus: In this century, I would like to be a great novelist. I can’t imagine my future without the outlandish, and I can only allow myself to be pragmatic within a narrow horizon. Otherwise the illusion of ambition falls apart, and ambition is the thing that urges me onward. “The great writers of our generation exist already” is the first line on our mission page. We plan to be those writers.