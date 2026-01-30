The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott McClanahan's avatar
Scott McClanahan
23m

Great interview

Reply
Share
Chen Rafaeli's avatar
Chen Rafaeli
1h

Why no one mentions Petrushevskaya??? (as opposed to Ulickaya. I'm perplexed!)

больше вопросов не имею быстро сказал Остап(ц)

huge thank you for the interview!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Republic of Letters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture