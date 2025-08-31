The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

David Roberts
5d

I really enjoyed this interview because I've never found WD's point of view convincing. I still don't but it was great to hear more about how he formed his views.

I'll make a few points.

1) If you write an article or give lectures with a certain well-defined and well articulated point of view, the positive responses you receive are of course going to be from people who can relate to that POV and largely agree with it. So taking that highly selective data as evidence of a general trend seems logically suspect, if not just wrong.

2) My personal experience with younger adults is not nearly as broad as WD's. But they run deep. I have three adult children (all Penn alums) who are 37, 35, and 31. Over the years I've gotten to know a few dozen of their friends from college and graduate school well. I don't recognize the distress WD speaks about. Most of the older ones, including my two older ones, have started families. They are living what they consider to be full lives.

I admit my view may be skewed by the fact that most of them live in Manhattan and most of them have achieved affluence or were born into affluence. But the affluent is who WD seems to think are the worst off. That runs counter to everything I've experienced.

3) Show me a modern time or place in the developed world when affluent or powerful parents were not keenly invested in maximizing the chances that their children would also be affluent or powerful. To want to see your children prosper is one of the most natural human urges I can think of. When hasn't there been an hereditary elite? To eliminate that, you'd need to eliminate what comes naturally to parents.

The worry I have is that when our current gilded age reverts to the mean it will be through some mechanism that will make everyone worse off. We're in desperate need of economic reform, and instead we have increasing inequality. Our dangers and our solutions lurk in prosaic issues like how do we make housing and childcare and healthcare more affordable.

John Julius Reel
5d

This is true: "students can usually find their way to a genuine education—but only if they are determined to." It's also true that only the smallest minority of college students are determined to get that education. I certainly blew my opportunity in college. So many wise, soulful, and intelligent teachers were willing to mentor those who really applied themselves, but I just did enough to get by. I wasn't even an excellent sheep; I was a decent, passable one. Thankfully, a genuine education can come with books alone. I was fortunate to discover, after college, that books written by artists spoke loud and clear to me.

As far as teaching English, I totally agree that "[t]he discipline should not think of itself as knowledge work at all. It is, or should be, soul work, however moist or naïvely humanistic that may sound."

I do not teach English at an elite institution, far from it, but if I succeed at the soul work, I connect, and students at least leave my class with an idea of how reading might one day change and fulfill them.

Thanks for this interview, for the depth of the questions and of the replies.

