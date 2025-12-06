The Republic of Letters

Paul Clayton
4h

Well, you knew the cranky old man would have to weigh in on this. As a writer who has had his own novel reviewed by dissection and postmortem, and not found worthy, I can imagine what Komarnyckyj must feel upon reading this. A third of the way into the review and it’s all about typos, authorial choice? And maybe I’m overly sensitive e, but I cringed at some of the smarmy putdowns, one hinting at the author’s level of education. As an author, it was painful reading this.

But at least the reviewer threw in a few tiny bits that the author can carve out to post.

“… 500 pages with so many false starts, but after a while I got used to the missing commas and dialogue tags and came to appreciate the literary commentary in its sloppiness.”

I looked at Komarnyckyj’s Amazon page and, like me, he is an older man and, also like me, he likely has a political and world view instructed, or poisoned by (depending on where you stand) the ethos and events of an earlier age, not this new enlightened one that the young strut about in, flashing their university credentials.

I looked at one of the reviewer’s early posts about himself, and he is a recent ‘double major,’ doncha know, graduate of a university. Here is what he has to say about his views, “For what it’s worth, my political views tend to fall somewhere in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party (USA)2, with some effective altruist influences.”

As Gomer Pyle would say, “Surprise, surprise, surprise.”

I don’t want to attack the reviewer, but there is, I believe, currently, a great ‘culture war chasm.’ Maybe you've heard of it. It divides everything, what charities you give to, firearm ownership, where you live, your friends, how you raise your children, what you eat for breakfast, what you write, what you leave in or out of that, what vaccines you get, if you get any, how welcome your book is, or isn’t, at literary agencies, Big New York Publishing Houses, and review web sites and reviewers.

Sorry to rain on the review parade. But as you all know, there is always that contrary opinion out there.

Andrew Wilson
7h

I appreciate your drawing my attention to this book. I always feel that a wild concept almost successfully executed is more valuable and interesting than a safe concept done perfectly. To my mind, any novel worth much is to some extent an exploration of what a novel can actually be, and it sounds like this one fits that description. I'm also curious about the "weak" ending, since you bring it up. I always find myself skeptical of endings, so maybe it would have been better to leave this one without even an attempt at an ordinary one, since that's how drafts often end, anyway. Thanks very much for pointing us to an interesting and experimental book.

