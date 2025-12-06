Dear Republic,

It's Saturday, Review day in the Republic. This week: Benjamin, on a genuine literary experience courtesy of Andrew Komarnyckyj.

ANDREW KORMARNYCKYJ'S MARATHON D’ÉCRITURE

The first thing readers will notice about Andrew Komarnyckyj’s new novel Marathon d’Écriture is its conceit. A little bit of grade school French, and you can tell that a “marathon d’écriture” is a marathon of writing. The novel presents itself as a single document written by one Alan Bland, an author living somewhere in the north of England, who decided to sit down and spend six days straight, without eating or sleeping, writing a story about the death of his friend X.

For the most part, the book actually reads like a plausible version of this. There’s a handful of outright grammatical errors, a lot of odd choices to omit commas, and one clearly intentional typo left in there somewhere near the end of the book. At least in my online copy of the book, it’s double-spaced in a monospace font, imitating an actual typewriter. The path through the book is extremely non-linear and meandering, frequently pausing to enlighten the reader about a variety of subjects, including the actual composition of the book.

To be clear, I’m pretty sure that the book was not written in six days straight, because a) the rest of the book is clearly not autofiction, b) I suspect it would start out as coherent and substantially get more incoherent, which doesn’t really happen, and c) there aren’t enough typos. It does, however, start out as somewhat detached before getting increasingly more vulnerable and confessional, which seems like a good guess as to how a wine-fueled writing binge would go.

As I was reading the first hundred pages or so, I found the conceit incredibly noticeable, with many confusing non-linearities and digressions. This comes along with a slight problem of awkward sentence phrasings that sound insufficiently edited. I suspect the majority of the book’s potential readers will have a similar reaction, wishing the prose had been smoothed out more and followed typical literary conventions.

For an example, “Sitting at one end she had her legs sprawled out along its length and was reclining against the arm which was high enough to serve as a back rest once she’d put a couple of big cushions behind her” is certainly a way to describe somebody sitting on a sofa, but the rough feel of the prose can wear out its welcome after too many sentences like that. But as I went on, I actually came to appreciate it for pointing out something important about how literature works. There’s a lot of writing out there that presents itself as some kind of document, raw rather than mediated by some later hand — all those YA historical fiction diaries I read when I was about 10, Dracula, the poem in Nabokov’s Pale Fire, just for some examples. Yet the vast majority of them read like well-edited documents, which may or may not be realistic depending on the context.

Consequently, Komarnyckyj’s work performs an important public service, pointing out the distance between novels that present themselves as something else and what a novel that actually tried to look like something else would be like. That doesn’t necessarily make it a simple pleasure to read 500 pages with so many false starts, but after a while I got used to the missing commas and dialogue tags and came to appreciate the literary commentary in its sloppiness.

The good news is that the other elements of the book are, in fact, pleasurable. Most of the book concerns a love-triangle-shaped thing between Alan, X, and the painter Amara, which is upended by X’s death at a young age. The three met when Alan and X were studying psychology somewhere in the north of England, with the story continuing through X running a lengthy marathon that inspired the book’s conceit, Alan’s budding career as a writer, and Amara sometimes dating and sometimes breaking up with both of them.

All three of the central characters live what is called a “Bohemian” existence, driven by their creative passions and affection for copious quantities of red wine. Some of the book’s most interesting scenes come in analyzing the tensions around this lifestyle. The reliance on alcohol never actually ruins anybody’s life, but it continually lurks on the edge of the stage, seeming like a harbinger of doom. Meanwhile, Komarnyckyj doesn’t let the creative life go unquestioned, although I think it’s fair to still describe the book as ultimately presenting a positive spin on the idea of pursuing your passions, with both Alan and Amara finding significant success in creative livelihoods.

I’m an American teetotaler, so I’m the wrong person by far to say if the trio of British pub-goers presented herein are true-to-life, but they’re certainly well-crafted. While X and Amara exist mostly for plot purposes and to play counterpoint to Alan, Alan is both relatable and likable. He’s no saint, but generally makes the right decision morally, and has managed to scrape his way to a decent life without perfectly fixing his mental health. At times he seems like a bit of a curmudgeon, but the good kind, with an enjoyable Luddite streak. This combination of traits, and the amount to which the book is set in his head, makes him feel quite real as a character.

My main complaint about the plot of Marathon D’Écriture is that the ending comes quick and disappointing. The final twist is a touch too melodramatic and doesn’t really make much sense logically, leaving a lot of narrative loose ends still dangling. Some of these are unintentionally unresolved — there’s a side plot about reincarnation and memories of past lives where it’s clear that the lack of an answer is intentional — but I would have appreciated an ending that gave the book’s events some more clarity.

If you may permit me, somebody who has never written a book before, to offer some unsolicited advice, I think this novel is too unambitious. Not in its choice of plot, which is sprawling and complex, nor in its ideas, which provide depth. But rather, Komarnyckyj relies too much on tools that make the writing easy. Any clunky sentences, and the lack of resolution at the end, can be dismissed as an artifact of the speed of the writing process. Similarly, there are very few characters in the entire book, which seems convenient for writing but limits the scope of the story. He clearly has strong writing ability, and I think he could produce a very good work without leaning on those crutches.

As such, I’d like to recommend Marathon d’Écriture, but it’s not a book that would necessarily be to everyone’s tastes. The omnipresent conceit and missed ending mean that it would be a good pick for people who enjoy the postmodern touch and can handle a bad last 10 pages. I can see a lot of people finding this novel disappointing and unsatisfying, but I thought it was good if maybe not great, and that it would be a delight for the right reader.

Benjamin writes the Substack Crocodialectic, where he reviews books and rants about whatever else comes to mind.