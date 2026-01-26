The Republic of Letters

Paul Clayton
Paul Clayton
5h

Interesting article, both for what it tells us about China/Tibet, and for what it doesn't. I was in China twice, first in February 1980, then in December 2006. The first time I flew into Hong Kong from Tokyo. Spent about a week in Hong Kong, then took a hydrofoil into Macau. From Macau I boarded a bus with about 25 others, and we went into Guangzhou Province, formerly Canton Province.

On the bus we were a Western bunch, Americans, Aussies, Brits, a German, Canadians, and 'foreign Chinese,' that is, Chinese who had emigrated, or their parents had, from China into western nations.

On that trip we were not allowed to go off on our own. We had a 'minder,' Mr. Wu, who accompanied us. A jolly sort, he took us to where the government wanted. Anyway, it was interesting and I've got a lot of pictures, unfortunately, they're all 'slides.' On that trip I never saw so many people riding bicycles and wearing padded blue silk jackets.

The current regime was 'courting' Americans, after just opening up.

The second trip to China was in Dec or 2006. I went with my lady friend at the time, who was born in Guangzhou. We took her young son with us, the boy her parents had never seen. The family was nice, the conditions still slightly primitive. Especially the plumbing. Many people were interested in me, but not always in a friendly way. Nobody bothered me but I did see some things there that were indicative of the ever-present State.

To get back to the article, what I like about it is, of course, what is not said, but you can intuit from the text. Tibet was, of course, a sovereign state, until the PRC took it over at the point of a bayonet, actually, thousands of them. But everybody knows that, right?

Maybe not, given the quality of history classes in American schools.

The cultural information 'Walking Marriages' is interesting. I think something like that will eventually become not abnormal here in America, given the current war between the sexes. What I wonder about the 'walking marriages' is, when a child arrives, which husband gets to pass out the cigars? And which one gets to pay the bills?

The other bit I like is the man the writer encounters in Tibet, Johnny Guitar. He's an outlier, not a good Party person. We know he is clear-eyed. That's all. But that signals to me that he is not fond of the present, likely permanent, arrangement. He doesn't say anything. Likely if he did, at best the Party goons would just smash his guitar.

The other thing that jumped out at me is this, "Firewalls may guard the boundaries of thought..."

Would be interesting to hear about those firewalls, but again, that might bring the State goons down on the writer. Likely the CCP has operatives in a big city like New York.

So, Firewalls guard the boundaries of thought. Not so sure of that. They definitely guard the boundaries of speech. People's thoughts are still hidden. But I'm sure scientists in China and even over here, are working on that. Thank God they're not there yet.

ARW
7h

I visited Tibet in 2010. It was amazing but also a little sad. I didn't notice a lot of CCP messages and never heard of the "snow prisons" and didn't know much about the restrictions on Tibetans traveling or going to other places. This is interesting to read. I went with a Korean tour group. We met some Tibetan dancers going to Shanghai for the expo.

The presence of the mainland China was certainly there: tour busses and adventurous Chinese men choosing to relocate for their own mountain west.

How transient "Free Tibet" activism has proven itself validates for me how empty and ephemeral American-left style activism can be. "Chain brands moving in" seems to be the new trading company style colonizing project of our age.

