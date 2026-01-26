Dear Republic,

Right now, it’s really dark times. It’s hard not to think about the news; and hard not to wonder what the point is of any writing that isn’t polemic. But part of the belief here is that there’s something in the human spirit that transcends politics and is worth doggedly expressing, no matter what, no matter what. Anyway, that’s the preamble for “Wanna Get Away Week?” and Kat’s ramblings all across China.

-ROL

AT THE MARGINS OF WHAT WE CALL CIVILIZED

I have traveled to eighteen provinces in China, yet I would still hesitate to claim that I truly understand the customs and temperaments of its many regions. As official discourse likes to remind us, China is a “vast, multiethnic nation.” But unlike the United States, whose diversity is largely the result of modern immigration, China’s ethnic entanglements are the outcome of centuries—often millennia—of political expansion, assimilation, and contestation.

From Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang in the far north, bordering Mongolia and Russia, to Yunnan and Guangxi in the south, adjacent to Vietnam and Myanmar; not to mention the two most politically fraught regions, Tibet and Xinjiang—each place’s cultural distinctiveness has been shaped by intricate and often invisible political and economic dynamics.

Some regional stereotypes, one finds, are not entirely without basis. Northerners are commonly described as forthright and unguarded, nowhere more so than in the three northeastern provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning. People from south of the Yangtze River—long associated with wealth and refinement—have cultivated a reputation for gentleness and restraint. Farther south, particularly in Fujian, and Guangdong, people are often said to possess an almost hereditary aptitude for commerce.

There is a joke in China that Fujianese carry their own passports and need no visas. It gestures, on the one hand, to their long tradition of migration and global dispersion; on the other, to the less flattering fact that many undocumented Chinese migrants abroad come from Fujian.

Confucianism(儒家), which successive ruling elites promoted as an ideological tool to consolidate centralized power, originated in the Central Plains—roughly today’s Henan Province and the middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River. Regions farther from this cultural core, such as Sichuan or Hainan, are therefore often perceived as either overly laid-back or undisciplined.

Prejudice, even discrimination, toward certain regions persists among Chinese people themselves—let alone among foreigners. Borderlands were historically dismissed as “barbarian wastelands,” and folk sayings like “poor mountains and treacherous waters breed barbaric people” reinforced such views. Today, with the explosive growth of domestic tourism, finding a place that truly fits the description of “untamed” has become nearly impossible.

Take Tibet alone. Among mainland Chinese, misconceptions abound. What is commonly referred to as “Tibet” corresponds to a contemporary administrative region, but it encompasses only part of the broader Tibetan cultural area.

Traditionally, Tibetan regions are divided into Amdo, Kham, and Ü-Tsang, spanning not only today’s Tibet Autonomous Region but also parts of Qinghai, Gansu, Sichuan, and Yunnan.

Even within these regions, linguistic differences are substantial. People from Kham, known as Khampas, speak the Kham dialect. A Khampa man once told me that although Tibetan dialects vary in vocabulary and tone, they rarely impede everyday communication.

Tibetan regions are also marked by numerous taboos, many rooted in religion. Outsiders who unknowingly violate them sometimes rationalize the resulting tension as “exclusion” or “hostility.”

More than once, I was warned, “You’re a female—you need to be careful in some places.” Others advised me to stick to “crowded areas.”

Most of these cautions were well-intentioned. Still, they revealed a deeper anxiety: even within China, there is doubt about the safety of the environment so often touted with pride—particularly when it comes to so-called remote regions and the people who inhabit them.

To me, this anxiety also betrays a quiet arrogance, one long internalized by urban elites who see themselves as the custodians of civilization.

Traveling into unfamiliar places burdened with stereotypes is, inevitably, an exercise in testing the limits of one’s own assumptions. It has led me to ask repeatedly:

How, exactly, do we define civilization and barbarism—or developed and backward?

On a recent trip to Dêqên, a Tibetan autonomous prefecture in southern Tibetan areas that falls under administration of Yunnan Province, I learned through conversation that fraternal polyandry, or specifically, one woman married to multiple brothers, still exists. The revelation was, undeniably, a cultural shock.

According to the Tibetan friend, such arrangements often arise in poor families as a way to conserve resources while maximizing labor, though in wealthier households they may serve to prevent the division of property.

I posed a simple yet practical question: “If several brothers share one wife, who registers the marriage?”

In China, marriage is legally recognized only after registration with the local civil affairs bureau; bigamy is prohibited by law.

“Usually the eldest brother,” he replied.

I pressed further: “Isn’t there jealousy among the brothers?”

He smiled. “We’re one family. Everyone has their role. When each person does their part, the household is more harmonious.”

Some readers may bristle at this point, raising moral objections. Does such a system suppress legitimate emotional needs? Is it a remnant of a so-called primitive society?

Other Tibetan friends explained that family—or clan—occupies a central place in Tibetan culture, and that both property and spouses are viewed as shareable. This marks a stark contrast with Han Chinese traditions shaped by Confucianism, where lineage also mattered greatly, yet marriage—even in imperial times—required the establishment of a separate household.

Private property is often treated as a hallmark of civilization. Yet as Ma Rong, a professor at Peking University, asks in his essay On Tibetan Polyandry(试论藏族的“一妻多夫”婚姻): “By comparison, is treating a spouse as private property—emphasizing exclusive possession—necessarily more moral?”

In reality, Tibetan marital practices are far more complex than outsiders assume, and with economic development and shifts in labor structures, polyandry has become less common. What persists, however, is the tendency of outsiders to judge these systems through preconceived moral frameworks, from the lofty vantage point of so-called civilized society.

In another case, the Mosuo people of Yunnan and their practice of “walking marriages,” a relationship in which spouses live separately. What once struck outsiders as exotic or backward is now, curiously, admired and even emulated by some.

If the misunderstandings above stem merely from universal moral biases, China presents an added complication: dominant narratives are often manipulated by the central authorities. Certain stereotypes and prejudices are not accidental; they are instruments of power.

Everywhere you go, their intentions are nakedly displayed trumpeting their glorious achievements.

“Be grateful to the Party and the President”

“Be grateful to the Party, Listen to the Party”

China’s infrastructure has undoubtedly improved daily life, but it has also made it easier for the state to surveil even the most remote corners of the country.

The Party leadership tolerates only one supreme belief system and regards religions that might function as alternative sources of authority as threats. Tibetans’ freedom of movement is heavily restricted. Obtaining a passport, I was told, is arduous; travel to Hong Kong often requires group arrangements. Pilgrimages to Nepal have dwindled because “it’s no longer permitted.”

Such top-down control shapes public perception. History textbooks dogmatically proclaim that the Communist Party “liberated Tibetan serfs,” fabricating the past with lurid accounts like “Snow Prisons” to depict Tibetans as having endured unimaginable suffering—thereby reinforcing the mainland’s enduring perception of Tibet as backward.

Meanwhile, as I noted in a previous travelogue on Inner Mongolia, state control is only part of the story. The encroachment of outside capital has also eroded local livelihoods.

Take Hemu Village in Xinjiang, now a famous ski destination that has gone viral on social media.

The village is divided into old and new sections. Private cars are not allowed in; visitors must take shuttle buses. The old village, home to many original residents, features locally run guesthouses and restaurants, though shuttle stops are sparse. The new village, conveniently located near transport hubs, has been leased to outside investors and filled with homogenous storefronts.

When I visited two years ago, the first thing I heard upon entering the new village was blaring DJ music. LED screens flashed advertisements for “local delicacies” and “ethnic handicrafts,” most of them indistinguishable from one another. I was weary of seeing the same signs—grilled sausages, hamburgers, milk tea—no matter where I went.

This year, I learned that even more chain brands have moved in, and food delivery services are now available. Is this what the state calls “Rural Revitalization Strategy”?

As China accelerates its urbanization, material aspirations rise exponentially. Soaring GDP figures create the illusion of fulfillment, producing a disjunction between material abundance and spiritual satisfaction. Still, some qualities resist erasure by history’s current.

In an earlier piece about the Nu River Valley, I didn’t mention one encounter. On the way to Peacock Mountain, my guide, Tashi, stopped the car to greet a man from his village carrying a guitar. They exchanged a few words in Tibetan. The man waved, noticed me in the passenger seat, and offered a “Tashi Delek”—a Tibetan blessing.

Later, Tashi told me the man lived alone on the other side of the mountain, apart from the village. He desired little, surviving on odd jobs, wandering the mountains with his guitar.

“No matter what others say,” Tashi told me, “he’s living the life he wants. I understand him—and I respect him.”

I agreed, quietly adding, “But I couldn’t be him.”

I no longer remember his face clearly. What remains with me is the memory of his eyes—clear, unclouded.

In Dêqên, I chose not to drive, relying instead on hitchhiking and intercity buses. Along the way, drivers regularly stopped to greet neighbors, transport parcels, even deliver birthday cakes. “Just a small favor,” as Chinese like to say. But in cities obsessed with boundaries and order, such scenes are rare. Whether that is good or bad depends on whom you ask.

People are complex; so are cultures and landscapes. Firewalls may guard the boundaries of thought, but China’s roads and railways stretch in every direction. Only by seeing with one’s own eyes and listening with care can one begin to distinguish between a single voice and a sweeping generalization.

Kat is an editor of Elephant Room, an independent media project to make China relatable.

Image of Hemu Village, Xinjiang