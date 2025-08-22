Dear Republic,

AUTOFICTION RUINED MY LIFE

“We are talking, in the long run, about responsibility; the debt that a writer arguably owes to those who provide him… with his subject matter and his livelihood… The focus narrows sharply down on priorities: does the work come first, or does life?”

-Kenneth Tynan’s review of Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood

I never had any intention of writing about myself. Found the entire premise distasteful. I was working nights slinging margaritas and barbecue in mandatory cowgirl get-up at a New Mexico saloon, by day researching and writing a very long novel of pure, unadulterated, non-autobiographical fiction.

A well-dressed gentleman at the bar ordered a Patrón and one for me, inquired if I might know where to find cocaine. I told him I did not. Turns out he was a rather famous writer himself etc. Send me some of your novel, babe etc. He recommended I start by writing about my ‘surreal life’ living off-grid on various mesas in the rural southwest. I took his advice and — in my first naïve foray into the realm of autofiction — earnestly gave the whole and honest truth.

Where is that line — between art and truth, between itemizing facts and crafting a tale, between rawly depicting reality and protecting the private lives of your subjects?

One place that line is very clear: on a mesa in middle-of-nowhere New Mexico when you’ve just outed the illegal activities of your neighbors to a national publication.

Sure, Knausgaard did have some nasty repercussions from oversharing about his family, a little legal action but mostly just his dad and ex-wife being mad about it. Ferrante has cloaked herself in elaborate pseudonym and mystery to avoid at all costs the pain of a girlhood friend possibly being displeased at her literary portrayal. As a result of my puny article, an entire armed town turned on me. Knew my name, where I worked, where I lived, my truck, my dog. Terrorized me for years.

And they were completely right. I stand by them.

***

My article, in addition to being criminally indiscreet, was also criminally annoying. I can’t bear to excerpt it here, so I’ll just sketch it out sans my youthful waxings-poetic about freedom and imminent societal collapse:

A professional clown asked me to watch her land while she went on tour. I’d pick tumbleweeds in exchange for rent. This was the best job offer I had.

Oh the obscenely blue sky, clouds lumbering across like buffalo, canyons ripping the land along fault lines. Piñon, rattlesnakes, tarantulas, a soliloquy re. the bewitching, dangerous, sexy state; Land of Enchantment, land of entrapment, once you’ve touched her you can never leave her, and so on.

Embudo, NM is an old coal-mining town. The hills are black, its bar built atop a retired mineshaft. The cowboys are sepia-toned, smelling of sagebrush, weed, and urine, with matching long beards.

My new home was a tiny strawbale casita packed with boxes of oversized shoes, juggling pins, and neon wigs. Clown Lady showed me my ‘solar bathtub,’ a dirty basin with a piece of black plastic in it to heat rainwater from the sun’s rays.

‘It hasn’t rained in a while, though.’ Six scorpions scuttled across the dry plastic.

In the morning Clown Lady departed, and the mesa was echoingly vacant. There’s an emptiness in the southwest that cannot be conceived of in any place with the slightest whisper of humidity. Here it feels like even your blood, the spit in your mouth, your organs, have vacated the premises to leave you alone with your self or your god or your slasher nightmare, whoever you least want to be alone with. There were windstorms daily at four o’clock. My kitten was afraid to go outside and my dog paced nervously. Coyotes screamed and laughed all night.

I went into town for canned goods. I bought a silver buffalo necklace from a man named Ulysses on the side of the road, trunk open with Virgin Mary t-shirts and snakeskin backpacks, who recounted the full history of the 1680 Pueblo Revolt, which occurred nearby. Two twin brothers with mohawks invited me to go prospecting for silver in the hills; I declined. A woman wearing costume fairy wings asked where I was living. She ground out her cigarette with her cowboy boot and informed me that my only neighbors up on that mesa — not making the same mistake again — *redacted.*

I saw my mesa neighbors a few days later. They were towing one truck behind another, wind swirling dust around them, lurching slowly until finally they came to a standstill. One guy got out of the first truck to get some beers out of the second.

Other than that, I was alone. I didn’t have electricity, so I picked tumbleweeds, ate canned beans, and sunbathed. The clown lady told me to pick as many tumbleweeds as possible. The mesa was covered in them. If I picked tumbleweeds all day every day for the rest of the year, the mesa would still be covered in them. Wasn’t sure why she wanted me to pick them, forgot to ask.

I’ve reluctantly come to realize I’m one of those ‘dignity of work’ people, that I apparently think there is inherent value in doing things that are mildly to severely unpleasant, repetitive, or boring in exchange for subsistence. Philosophically I heartily disagree, Protestant work ethic be damned and all, but in practice, I appear to quite enjoy working. I diligently picked tumbleweeds eight hours a day with no one looking.

At the breakfast tent in town, I met Glenda. It turned out she was my neighbor, the queen of *redacted.* She was of indeterminate age, maybe 60 but also maybe 30, desert-tan, eyes ringed in black, leather jacket, jean shorts, looking frankly fabulous.

Glenda’s masterpiece was Small World, a miniature village constructed entirely out of coyote and goose bones and super glue. I’d heard townsfolk talk about it, always in wonder.

Halfway through her green chile burrito, Glenda pulled a bone-and-glue motorcycle from the inside pocket of her leather jacket, a small piece of Small World. It was the pale yellow of bone, the craftsmanship exquisite, displaying detailed knowledge of motorcycle mechanics. I expressed my admiration. She waved her hand aw shucks and said in her magnificently crusty voice, You should see the whole World!

We made arrangements for me to do so.

But at sundown a few nights later, cars were bobbing back and forth across the mesa. The sudden activity was unsettling.

A pickup stopped on the dirt road in front of my clownhouse. A wild-eyed bearded man leaned out the truck window and shouted, Hey there!

Hey, I said from the doorway, holding my deer-bone knife behind the frame.

I’m Johnny! Nice to meet you! Hey sorry about all the traffic.

No worries.

—see, Glenda’s ex, his name is Burns, he’s an alright guy but the VA give him these pills suppose to calm him down but made him crazy so Glenda kicked him out and he slashed her tires. All us up here, we’re afraid Burns’ll come back and try to smash up Small World and we couldn’t let that happen to Glenda so we’re moving it down piece by piece to town to hide with friends, that’s why we been driving back and forth all evening.

Oh, I said. That’s so nice of you. Good luck.

Thanks sister.

***

The piece went on, but this intro bit was what got me in trouble.

My article was unfortunately published and then picked up by a larger national publication. Clown Lady, who I really quite liked, wrote a letter to the editor-in-chief, who duly informed me of her thorough reaming of me.

Apparently there were facts I should have checked and truths I should have fictionalized.

I shouldn’t have used their real names. That was genuinely bad. Those have now been changed. There were many more details in the original too, of course; I thought non-fiction meant not-fiction, the whole dirty truth. Furthermore, it never occurred to me this article would make its way to that parched mesa — I didn’t have electricity or running water when I lived there, much less the internet. But it’s a Small World after all.

In her letter, Clown Lady mentioned that my article had circulated around town and people were to say the least not too thrilled with me.

By then I was going to graduate school in a nearby city but was not hard to find. I got garbled threatening voicemails. Emails calling me a liar, a sensationalist, an inconsiderate bitch. My trash and recycling bins poured onto the dirt road. Gunshots outside my window at night. Windows of my car shattered, title and registration torched, my textbooks and shoes stolen. During a thunderstorm, a few raggedy teenagers followed me around the saloon where I waitressed, paces behind me all night, through the bar and dining rooms and pool hall, smirking, hissing at me. An old cowboy I knew from Embudo sat at the bar, stared unsmilingly, eyes hard, not looking away.

Forgive me, friends. I hope my words caused you no harm other than indignation, and I genuinely hope you enjoyed your revenge. You deserve it.

***

What is the price of truth in art? Is it all just a cost-benefit analysis, a grand gamble on how well the truth lands with an external audience?

Would Knausgaard take back the personal pain caused by My Struggle or would he keep the fame?

Would I take back my youthful article to regain the trust of a town of sepia-toned cowboys? … well yes, absolutely. The whole affair mortifies me. But here I am, circling its drain again. My life only got stranger and more sensational after my time with the tumbleweeds, and I constantly weigh whether to tell those tales or take them to my grave.

This wager isn’t new and certainly isn’t unique to whatever we call autofiction. Confession always has collateral damage. What occasionally feels refreshing about autofiction is its willingness to double down on the narcissism embedded in making art. It declares, Fuck you, I’m profound enough to turn these drab curtains into art, even if I have to burn the house down to do it. But that’s high-risk, high-reward behavior in a landscape crowded with self-help, AI, and glossy fiction.

Writing itself is a wager: every sentence risks embarrassment, lawsuits, broken relationships, even sanity, in pursuit of public resonance, cultural capital, and, perhaps occasionally, lasting art. Autofiction simply raises the stakes by stripping away the last veil of fictional distance — at its best, its direct claim on experience is spiritually captivating and existentially shocking. At its worst, it’s self-aggrandizing, obnoxious, or, god forbid, memoir.

I do think there are more interesting examples than what we typically think of as autofiction. Hunter S. Thompson’s brazen self-incrimination and scathing observations about America, starring ‘his most extravagant character: himself.’ Joan Didion describing writing about her own life as ‘tearing up the only person I knew.’ Truman Capote immersing himself in Kansas small town murders or the glitzy jet set crowd; as one columnist commented on his subsequent ostracization, ‘he wrote what he knew, which is what people always tell writers to do, but he just didn’t wait till they were dead to do it.’ Sylvia Plath’s naked and highly-personal later poems, which Robert Lowell likened to ‘playing Russian roulette with six cartridges in the cylinder.’

Autofiction inherits this tradition and, when it’s good, blithely pulls the trigger—complete with real relatives, lawyers, paparazzi, and the occasional sepia cowboy.

***

As I write this, I keep drifting back to

’

who lambasted him for ‘[combining] fiction and nonfiction without clearly signposting the transition.’ Clearly there is clamor on both sides of the fence. Autofiction ransacks reality for the sake of art; it thieves and libels innocent bystanders. Essays that interweave fact and fiction are deceptive, misleading, a betrayal of some unspoken social contract. It seems that people desperately want reality to be real and fiction to be fake, but as

, ‘your entire world is made of mixed fiction and nonfiction with no warning labels, everything you’ve ever known is mixed fiction and nonfiction with no warning labels.’

I do believe certain forms of writing should be as factual as possible. Randomized control trials. Policy documents. Operating manuals for machinery. Medical charts. Journalistic reporting. That these are often fudged or falsified is a topic more worthy of outcry.

Writing is always a perversion of reality. Occasionally brilliant or masterful — a piece of sand perverted into a pearl — but always a distortion. We run our knowledge and experience through our own minds, sea-change it within ourselves, excrete it upon a page. The process of feeding reality through a human being, how it emerges sometimes as abstract expressionism, sometimes hip hop, sometimes the Venus of Willendorf, this premise has proven itself to be very interesting to us. Perhaps it is the uncanniness, the disconnect, the tension between someone else’s art and our experience of reality that fascinates us, enrages us, repulses us, arouses us. Is it too real? Is it not real enough? Truthfully I don’t care. Make me feel, make me think, pull the trigger.

Samara Seibold is an epidemiologist and novelist living in Albuquerque, NM.

Photo by William Eggleston.