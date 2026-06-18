Dear Republic,

ROL likes almost nothing better than when we discover a new genre or aesthetic — in this case ‘internet lore’ — that we previously knew nothing about.

-ROL

BEFORE BACKROOMS, THERE WAS MOTHER HORSE EYES

Backrooms, the liminal horror film directed by 20-year-old YouTube wunderkind Kane Parsons, has connected with a huge audience. Made for a tidy budget of $10 million, it’s already grossed more than $200 million at the global box office, making it the most financially successful movie in A24’s history. Not bad for a movie that has its origins in a silly internet post.

In 2019, an anonymous user on the site 4chan posted an image of a sickly yellow hallway. The user claimed that one could fall into such netherworlds by “noclipping” through reality. To noclip is a video game term that involves passing through solid walls through a programming glitch of some sort. Apply that concept to the real world, and you wind up in the Backrooms. Users all across the internet ran with the idea, offering up their own takes. Parsons was among them, posting a series of Backrooms videos on YouTube starting in 2022. He created the videos using Blender, a widely-available program meant for creating digital effects and environments. Every frame you see on his YouTube page was created digitally. The movie is actually the first time that the Backrooms have existed in real physical space. Almost certainly, it won’t be the last time internet lore leaps out into the real world of the movieplex.

The phenomenon has reminded me of an earlier internet obsession. A distinctly literary one. Who knows, maybe some intrepid producer will adapt it for some future media property. Or perhaps it represents a distinct genre of storytelling, one that opens new possibilities while also foreclosing others. Not unlike the endless labyrinth that Backrooms depicts.

On April 22, 2016, a strange comment appeared on Reddit. Deep in a discussion thread, a seemingly unrelated comment spoke of CIA experiments and LSD dosages. Unfamiliar terms were also mentioned. “Flesh interfaces” and “restraint bed portals.” The account that posted the comment was listed as “_9MOTHER9HORSE9EYES9.” Interest was piqued. The comment was shared. The account, which quickly became known as Mother Horse Eyes or MHE, continued posting on a near-daily basis. Reddit’s enthusiasm for the unfolding story drew the attention of media outlets, eager to document the real-time creation of a new kind of fiction, and a new type of author.

Mother Horse Eyes offered two self-reinforcing mysteries. The first was the story itself. Dubbed “The Interface Series” by fans, it told a sprawling yet claustrophobic story concerning various characters, both fictional and historical, consuming massive amounts of LSD. This opened holes in the ground known as “flesh interfaces,” vast throats that led into the earth at unknown depths. Venture into one of the interfaces and one would disappear for some amount of time, later returning wrapped in amniotic sacs and speaking incoherently about some entity known as “the mother with horse eyes.” The flesh interfaces also altered physical reality throughout history. Japanese soldiers and Soviet scientists offered reports of “segmentation,” whereby human beings appeared with gaps in their bodies. Part of their limbs gone missing, while still remaining intact overall. Present day storylines appeared, following young children involved with LSD experiments that studied the interfaces and the entities they summoned.

The second mystery was the author himself. Who was this guy calling himself Mother Horse Eyes? Where did he get the idea for this disturbing yet undeniably compelling story? Early in the series, the author himself posted a thrilling note that addressed this very issue. “I am writing about what has never been, and what must never be,” MHE wrote. He explained that he is a 30-something male without a college education or stable employment. He has struggled with substance abuse throughout his life, and claims that those substances have altered his brain chemistry in such a way that he is able to perceive slightly different versions of the past that exist in states of quantum suspension, as well as the subsequent futures that unfold from those priors. Paul Atreides in a halfway house with internet connection. He wrote these posts as a warning to people in our reality, that we might avoid the flesh interfaces from encroaching upon our reality. To this day, the author’s true identity still has not been officially confirmed.

MHE’s growing cohort of readers worried about him. No matter the veracity of The Interface Series, it was clear that he was a troubled person who’d led a difficult life. Their concern was outpaced by their devotion to his work. Each post, even the ones that only spanned a few paragraphs, were endlessly discussed. Painstakingly detailed fan art was produced. Video essayists produced in-depth videos detailing the The Interface Series itself, as well as the strange circumstances surrounding its production. What inspired such devotion?

Not the writing itself, it should be said. The prose style of The Interface Series often feels slapdash and tossed-off, precisely in the way one would expect from a Reddit comment. “That was a strange time in my life. I had spent the last six months going from commune to commune, just checking them out. They were all bullshit.” The overall structure is wildly inconsistent as well. Unnamed narrators come and go, offering the merest glimpses at events that are seemingly important, yet get brushed off in the next moment. It can become repetitive and inscrutable, often at the same time.

Yet characterizing those traits as flaws may miss the point. What made The Interface Series thrilling at the time was the sense of revelation, of hidden secrets made manifest. Clumsiness seems instead like breathlessness, as the author tells the tale before time runs out. Follow along and you just might be able to construct the lore for yourself. For that is the true appeal of The Interface Series, as well as the original Backrooms videos on YouTube. The lore. The story behind the story. The last story left.

“Lore” is an increasingly prevalent storytelling mode in the 21st century, yet it remains under-theorized. Contrast that with the concept of “worldbuilding,” which is much more widely understood and discussed. Worldbuilding refers to the set of rules and circumstances underlying a given story, usually one in the fantasy genre. Dragons can only breathe fire in given climates, magic can only be produced with the proper spells, and so forth. Worldbuilding carries the promise of coherence, which is why readers often become frustrated when they believe the author breaks the rules he should be following.

Lore works differently. Lore takes loose ends and broken rules for granted, as that’s what happens when you explore a mystery that may not even have a solution. The promise of lore is that of a web that sprawls endlessly, thus allowing readers to discern the equally endless nodes of connection contained therein. The readers of The Interface Series reveled in drawing such connections, anticipating where the story might end. When the story did end, or simply stop, countless loose ends were still laying about. That might have been careless storytelling in another medium. But in a work of internet lore, incompletion is the ideal state, as that allows speculation and commentary to continue endlessly.

Lore-based narratives like Mother Horse Eyes and Backrooms are fascinating for the way they unfold. Reading those posts in real time back in 2016, I had the sense that I was witnessing the emergence of some new lifeform out of the primordial soup of the internet. The stories lumber onto dry land and consume older, slower forms of media. But all of this raises a question: are lore narratives good?

For all of its energy and inventiveness, The Interface Series isn’t some hidden masterpiece. The shortcomings become even more apparent if you try to bound the text in a conventional volume and read it from beginning to end, like any other book. The tone becomes grating and the pace is off. Like a creature adapted to one specific microclimate, the story only works in the context of Reddit, reading each post and sensing the larger conversation it upholds. Great literature is durable, communicating its fundamental essence no matter the format. One can pick up Don Quixote and find the story of the Knight funny and affecting in a remarkably similar way to the Spaniards who first read it 400 years ago. By that standard, it’s fair to say that Mother Horse Eyes won’t attain literary immortality.

But the energy of the story, and readers’ engagement with it, is equally undeniable. The challenge with internet lore narratives will consist in figuring out ways of converting that online energy into more durable containers. That is what makes Backrooms, the film, so exciting. While not without flaw, the film does manage to harness the power of its own lore and communicate it to the mass audience that still congregates at the multiplex, even in the year 2026. Other examples have also appeared. There is No Antimemetics Division is a science fiction novel that began life on The SCP Foundation, a kind of clearinghouse for lore concerning interdimensional entities that affect human memory. Further stories are sure to come along.

For the more traditionally-minded readers out there, the prevalence of lore may seem disquieting. Its emphasis on secrecy and sprawl, which can come at the expense of characterization, can seem like the diminution of literature. But I invite you to imagine a young future writer, consuming millions of words of lore, who will soon grow up and produce genuinely artistic work inspired by those experiences. A Borges of the message board. At that point, it will be up to fuddy-duddies like myself to recognize the value of such artistry. I hope to see it for myself.

Adam Fleming Petty is a writer living in Michigan. He is the author of the novella Followers. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, Commonweal, Vulture, and many other venues. He writes the newsletter Very Distant Lands.