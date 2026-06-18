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Alexander Kaplan's avatar
Alexander Kaplan
3h

There's an alternate version of this essay that makes me depressed. I'm glad you didn't write that essay. The closing paragraph is spot on.

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graywyvern's avatar
graywyvern
7h

https://web.archive.org/web/20190212051306/https://forgottenlanguages-full.forgottenlanguages.org/

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