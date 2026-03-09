Dear Republic,

Why write? — Why do anything else? Hyun Woo Kim is here to submit your dithering to the eternal cleansing fire.

-ROL

BELOVED, YOU SHOULD QUIT EVERYTHING ELSE

You do not call your main source of income “job.” You feel compelled to call it “day job”—you cannot deny that you say it with a bit of discontent. Perhaps it is incorrect to express it so. One says he is discontented with his job when he believes he deserves to earn a few more dollars per hour for the work he does, for instance. This is not the case, as we are talking about you and your day job.

You, an artist, do not love your day job. Still, I can easily think of many reasons you should not quit your day job. Without a doubt, you are capable of elaborating on them better than I ever can. You know your specific situation, and I don’t. I do not want to mention and refute them each; in the end, they are all applications of the given fact that men live by bread.

However, men do not live by bread alone. If you were content with bread only, you would be out of your mind to pursue whatever art you put your heart into: you keep your day job because you currently cannot earn your bread with your art. Maybe you never will. You are still doing it, nevertheless. In other words, there is a yearning, burning within you, that has begun to prevail over the question of earning bread.

To quit or not to quit—is it only about bread, though?

What burns cannot be ignored. It whooshes, sizzles, blazes, and radiates, screaming: Look at me. Let me consume you. You are not afraid of losing the source of stable income, of becoming jobless. Ultimately, you are afraid to acknowledge that it has to be all or nothing, that I want to be your everything, and that there will be no turning back once you choose. You are using your day job as an excuse not to let me burn you, not to let me completely possess you, not to let me make you rise from the ashes as what you never were but have always been meant to be. You are afraid of me, more than anything else.

Your yearning continues: You might die tomorrow, or a century later. The inevitable outcome is that your time in this world will end. Imagine what you will recall as the last electric sparks glimmer in your neurons before they disappear into darkness forever. I doubt your last thought will be: “I am glad to have ignored my burning heart and spent so much of my life on my day job, just to get through day after day numbly.”

Every reasoning loses its meaning in our life when confronted with two things—death and love, the latter being the only force that can overcome the former. Rilke grasped it when he wrote: “In the deepest hour of the night, confess to yourself that you would die if you were forbidden to write. And look deep into your heart where it spreads its roots, the answer, and ask yourself, must I write?” I know you said yes. You love it (writing, or some other form of art) so much that even death cannot make you quit. You are anxious because the love you feel is so strong. Love is always transformative, and foreboding of change is always frightening.

I sense your sensible self, who does not understand love (after all, what is love other than a little divine madness?), hastily weighing in. With the cynical tone of an economist, it acknowledges that we are all dead in the long run but goes on to quote Keynes further: “The long run is a misleading guide to current affairs.” Yes, we are all going to die, but we can’t forget that we still have a very real life to live, right here, right now.

Let us examine the life here and now, then, which is supposedly “real.” You have been pondering whether you should quit your day job for some time. A few hours, maybe, or even decades. “Pondering” might be too weak a word. You have been agonizing over it. Why? It is not merely because you wish you could spend eight more hours on your art on a weekday. You agonize because you can feel that your day job is corroding your soul. You have the soul of an artist, and it keeps telling you: This is not where we should be. This is not how we should live.

Do you truly believe you are living a genuine life? You cannot wholeheartedly say yes. The agony does not let you lie, and it is often pain that lets us see the truth. Indeed, you have not begun to truly live yet, and no genuine art can be produced in the middle of a life that is not genuine. This is no longer about how many hours you devote to your art daily. People who are not born with, and who can never acquire the soul of an artist, will foolishly imagine that it is so, but what your soul cannot stand is not the lack of free hours per se. It is what they call a life, which is in fact its mere shadow, and your soul wants it gone forever. You need to live as an artist first to create true art. Your day job is getting in the way. Your soul grasps this and is thus in pain.

You are an artistic soul, which means, deep inside, your soul does not understand the notion of the future. It lives in the eternal present. You either live a true life, or don’t. There is no later. You may tell your soul “never” instead of “later” as well. It does not know the difference between those two. That day job you keep is your way of telling your soul that it will never live a life it wants, the life it was destined for.

The fire within you asks: But why worry about your daily bread, when you are dead inside anyhow?

Some readers may be sneering. Others might have quit reading long before. I don’t care. And you, who have read so far, stunned and captivated, do not care about them either. I am writing this for you, for you only, who has, for a long time, pretended to care about what others think to avoid unnecessary confrontations. The truth is: you couldn’t care about them even if you wanted to. You don’t get how they could continue living numbly like that. But you get me, and I get you. You want to believe I am your sign to start living the life your soul craves. (If truth be told, you did not need any outer sign. It has always been inside you.) In this sense, quitting your day job is an unbearably petty matter on its own, and you have begun to see what it will lead to in the end.

Beloved, the question is, to be or not to be.

To be truthful, to be genuine, to be raw, to be free, to be as you are, without any distinction between what you should be, what you can be, and what you want to be—if you see this, you will understand why I felt the sudden urge to call you “beloved.” We are linked by love, which urges us toward greatness, away from pettiness. Love consumes. Love interconnects. Love nullifies.

Jack Gilbert wrote in Failing and Flying: “Everyone forgets that Icarus also flew./It’s the same when love comes to an end,/or the marriage fails and people say/they knew it was a mistake, that everybody/said it would never work.” Love does not understand what comes after either. It knows the present only. Beloved, you are in love. You are being led by love, anointed by love. The poem ends thus: “I believe Icarus was not failing as he fell,/but just coming to the end of his triumph.” Your artistic soul yearns to love freely without any restraint, to soar, to triumph. It may fly for a mere second or eons onward, but there is no difference, as long as it gets to fly. Let it fly, even if you are afraid that it will crash. Icarus did fly. Nothing else matters, including his fall.

There are so many reasons you should not quit your day job. However, you speak love now, and love only. All those reasons are nothing but gibberish spoken in a language that you do not comprehend anymore. You comprehend one thing now, clearer than ever: you should quit not only your day job, but also everything else that does not let your soul fly. “One who is in love flies, runs, and rejoices; he is free, not bound,” wrote Thomas á Kempis. When all is said and done, to become a great artist is to become a great lover, and a lover lets himself be carried away by love. It is the kind of love as described by the mystic ablaze with love: “Love feels no burden, thinks nothing of troubles, attempts more than it is able, and does not plead impossibility, because it believes that it may and can do all things.”

Now, beloved, do you even care about anything else?

Go. Fly, run, rejoice, and do all things.

Hyun Woo Kim is a writer living in Seoul, a finalist for the 2024 River Styx Prize and the 2023 Los Angeles Review Short Fiction Award. At Pedvale Art Park’s 2024 artist residency program, Kim worked on his novel as a selected resident. His works have been published by The Metropolitan Review, Puerto del Sol, and others. When not writing, Kim is busy telling people that his first name is Hyun Woo, not Hyun. He can be reached at paschali@fidei.email.