Dear Republic,

After a brief hiatus, we're returning to our review series of books emerging out of the Substack community. Today we’re fortunate to feature a review of Betsy Robinson's The Spectators written by Linda Levitt. Robinson has previously appeared herself in these august pages as part of our Learnings series.

-ROL

The Spectators is a surprising novel, due mostly to author Betsy Robinson’s narrative techniques. The book is a stand-alone story in her oeuvre, but characters she has created for other books appear here as well. These are not dull, ordinary characters either, as their names alone reveal: Zelda McFigg, from The Last Will and Testament of Zelda McFigg; the titular character of Plan B by Leslie Kove, and Harmony Rogers, whose adventures are captured in Robinson’s novel Cats on a Pole. A character named Betsy Robinson appears as well, and reveals herself as narrator of The Spectators.

Robinson’s presence as a character and narrator is not an instance of autofiction, although Betsy Robinson has lived in New York City for more than fifty years, a lifetime of observations that have certainly influenced how she writes about the city and understands it deeply. The character/narrator allows an intimate retelling of the life of Lily Hogue, the book’s reticent protagonist. An omniscient narrator can easily give the reader access to a character’s thoughts, but Lily remains distant because the fictional character of Betsy Robinson can only portray Lily through her own observations and assumptions. Curiously, the book feels more like biography than fiction, making it easier for the reader to suspend disbelief and accept the circumstances of the story. Timemarkers throughout the narrative also add to the sense of reality as the characters are going about their lives in the times of the Bernie Madoff investment scandal and the first presidency of Donald Trump.

We first meet Lily in her childhood years, where she is ostracized by her father, brothers, and sister because of her disinterest in interacting with them, whether during everyday family life or joining them at the stable to care for her father’s horse. This detached child is difficult for the reader to identify with, especially in her preference to simply sit by herself. Lily is not emotionally connected to her family and has no close friends at school. She assumes she’ll never have a boyfriend until a student named Philip relocates from Boston to their unnamed suburb and quickly asks Lily to prom. Just as quickly, Philip asks her to marry him. Lily’s indifference to Philip is not as strong as her desire to escape her family. The couple move to New York City, where Philip starts working to gain his dream job as a standup comedian.

Lily works as a temp secretary at the Modern of Museum Art and learns that as an employee she can visit the museum gratis. On her first lunch-hour trip, Lily notices the other temps from the PR department also wandering through the exhibits. “We’re all lost and temporary,” Lily thinks, playing on the double entendre of “temporary.” Returning to the artworks, she is overwhelmed by Marc Chagall’s painting, Birthday, recognizing that the man and woman portrayed in the painting are looking at each other with a gaze that shows neither of them feels alone any longer. The effect is such that Lily, in her typical stoic manner, tells Philip that their short and uninteresting marriage is over. Like so many other objects and individuals in Lily’s life, Birthday comes to have significance again years later.

Insight into Lily’s inability to find meaning in her life creates a possible sense of identification with readers. Her curiosity about the world seems not to shift into an active pursuit of meaning, although it can be argued that Lily seeks meaning in small, careful ways. She gathers her five compatriots from MOMA’s temp pool—including the aforementioned Harmony Rogers, Zelda McFigg, Leslie Kove, Betsy Robinson, and Lucresse Briard, another returning character—to meet in the rooming house where she lives. Lily suggests they form a group where they can find peace by discovering what they don’t know about themselves. Since the group will be observing rather than acting in the world, Lily suggests the name The Spectator’s Club. The club never meets again, but in the years to come, Lily reconnects by coincidence with each of the members who stay in New York City.

The City functions like a beloved character in the book, embodying the many personalities it represents: on one hand, art, culture and serenity; on the other hand, violence, fear, and detachment. Beauty is exemplified largely by Central Park, although even here Lily has a few strange encounters that lead to depictions of the malicious side of human behavior. As Lily moves from the rooming house to a duplex near Central Park, she takes daily walks with her dog, Wilma. The name is an homage to the strong-willed matriarch of The Flintstones cartoons. Lily is drawn to a select few female friends and dogs who exhibit a similar kind of selfhood and strength that she embodies. Naming the dog Wilma is one of many small bits of information that Robinson provides to reveal the tender and lighthearted side of Lily’s personality. The reader seldom sees her gentle self and the incidents recounting Lily’s interactions with strangers show her to be both tense and terse. She is comfortable with few people, namely her friends from MOMA and her landlady, Mrs. Schultz. Lily remained as a boarder there for years, eventually becoming a protege to “Mrs. S” who has certain psychic abilities she sees in Lily as well.

Lily recognizes that she has always had incidents of a kind of psychic vision, which is often frightening to her. She admits that she has no control over this, so she is unable to think of it as a psychic gift which she possesses. Inevitably, Lily finds a way to bring together her intuition and her struggle to find meaning in her life. Betsy Robinson—both the novelist and the character in the novel—leaves the reader with a sense of Lily as a selfless woman capable of kindness and that confirms the gracious person she has helped us come to know.

Linda Levitt is a writer and professor. Her research topics have included cemeteries, celebrity culture, outdoor movies, women scientists, television history, and the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail. She is currently deeply immersed in figuring out the lasting influence of 1970s US culture.