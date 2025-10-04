Dear Republic,

So much effete chatter about writing workshops and whether this writer is better than that writer and god knows what else. Let’s hear from a real man working a real job involving a jackhammer.

-ROL

BIRTH OF AN OIL MAN

Years ago, I graduated with a philosophy degree from a dumpster-league university in the murder capital of Canada. Looking around, I noticed a conspicuous dearth of jobs at the local philosophy factory, and so I bought a pickup truck, packed up my life, and headed west. I drove over the endless flatlands and under delicious prairie skies, through farming towns and past dilapidated grain elevators, until I arrived in the Alberta oil patch.

I was not taken in by rosy and romantic images of the frontier. I was not some young Will Andrews, forsaking society for the rugged and roughshod buffalo hunt under the intoxicating influence of Transcendentalism. My studies had been punctuated by tree planting in the middle of the British Columbian bush and other forays into the frontier, so I was under no illusion about what awaited me. I knew I would find a place where only the scantest traces of civilized society could be found, where pretense was all but banished, and where the rhythms of life were governed by the ebb and flow of boom and bust. It was exactly that which I sought.

I was to become an oil man.

Sitting in classrooms had enervated me. I felt like a brain on a stick, alienated from my corporeal existence. But not only that—my thinking had become sluggish. Devoid of experience, the mind merely muddles along, barbarically reflecting upon what it already contains, devising epicycles upon epicycles to preserve its sordid stasis. Philosophy, without materials, is a dead science, lost in academic debate and word games. Any truly profound thinking must be kinetic—it must be born of life itself. My time in university had given me a conviction I hold to this day that true philosophy can seldom be found in the classroom, but is more often discovered in the obscure places of the world. And so I drove.

There was no shortage of work available in the patch. I prudently left any college education off my resume and found a job in no time.

I have performed many different tasks in my time, from hiking through muskeg into old reclaimed oil sites, to hauling oilfield freight along the many desolate highways of Alberta, to industrial sandblasting and coating. Each had their charm; each had their hardships.

To toil is a curiously underrated thing. Hokey country songs often sing of the satisfaction of an honest day’s work—and these are undeniably hackneyed sentiments—but they are entirely and simply correct. The satisfaction of soreness, knowing that one’s efforts contributed to something tangible, and seeing the fruit of one’s labour, are tremendously satisfying—as opposed to the production of Excel spreadsheets, laboriously devised and then forever lost into the aether. To see the product of one’s toil is to overcome alienation—to become reconciled with one’s own work.

And yet, there is a deeper form of reconciliation one experiences in physical toil. It is a reconciliation between mind and body. For the disembodied drudgery of the white collar professions is such that the mind is active, while the body succumbs to passivity. Mental activity is foregrounded, while the body is cast to the background. Endless meetings about nothing in particular, sifting through a Sargasso Sea of data, sending (or receiving) volley upon volley of Linkedin cold opens, and nodding along to diversity trainings—these activities utterly sunder mind from body.

But in a simple task, when a man employs both mind and body equally in problem solving—when the two engage with one another in a dialectic—that is when true inner reconciliation occurs. The body shapes the field of possibilities for the mind, as the mind directs the orientation of the body. Whether it is trudging through the mosquito-infested swamp, a late night long haul fueled by gas station food and double doubles, or jackhammering concrete in the hot sun, when I am at work, I become aware of the very contours of my own body, understand my deepest motivations, and become at home in my self. It is through this harmony that the commonly discussed satisfaction of work occurs.

And not only do I observe what is within, but what is without also. My time in northern Alberta has taken me past industrial projects which boggle the mind, past smokestacks that rise to the heavens and gas flares which illuminate the night like Olympic torches. I have seen pipeline networks which dominate the landscape in an arterial matrix and tailings ponds—filled with caustic chemicals and heavy hydrocarbons—larger than most lakes. With my sublime surroundings, I essentially live inside an Edward Burtynsky photograph.

Pondering the strange and unlikely beauty of a landscape scarred by industrial development has furnished me with some of my most profound reflections.

Perhaps most intriguing are the men I come across. The oil man is an unusual specimen. There is no man more hardworking and yet unscrupulous that you will find. His passions are undiluted and his love of oil is true. He makes great sums of money and spends the bulk of it on quads, sleds, and lifted trucks. He has virtues proper to him and his profession which are vices in most other segments of society. He pours forth prairie populism in every breath. He approaches any task set before him with the get-er-done gusto of a pack mule, but froths at the mouth in rage if his freedom is impinged upon. Indeed, it is his labour that powers the world and keeps the lights on—and he too often goes unnoticed or scorned despite his efforts.

The men of the patch have no time for niceties. It is one of the last places where your foreman may call you a retarded faggot to your face without consequence, but where you can also say the same in return and keep your job. There is an intensity attendant with this dynamic. Contrasting the soft-spoken pretenses of the urbanite, I find the flagrant dialect of the oil man to be utterly invigorating.

My work in the oil patch, the industrialized landscape, and the rough and tumble oil men, furnish me with a fascinating intellectual canvas. Pure experience is the fertile ground in which the seeds of reflection germinate. It is these circumstances which have brought about profound insights, bituminous wisdom, and true self-knowledge. I say truly, philosophy suffocates in the classroom and is born again on the frontier.

Ishmael, in Moby Dick, proclaims: “For a whale-ship was my Yale College and my Harvard.” And rightly so. There are lessons taught on the peripheries of civilization which no formal education can provide.

And just like Ishmael, who was by no means the hardiest of whalemen, I make no claim to be the roughest neck around. Like Ishmael, I do justice to my profession by finding what is universal in it, by justifying it in the eyes of the many, and by documenting the many brave exploits of the oil men.

Each night in my work camp, bone-weary, I steal a couple hours away to write out my thoughts. Sometimes, the fatigue muddies my judgement, and only a couple sentences trickle out. And sometimes, the day’s events furnish me with a host of beautiful ideas which I frantically type away before they evaporate from my mind like clouds of benzene from a smokestack.

I would have it no other way.

Philosopher of the Oil Sands writes about his observations and reflections from Northern Alberta. He is interested in oil, automobiles, work, and how material conditions shape thought patterns.

Photograph by Edward Burtynsky, “Nickel Tellings #34.”