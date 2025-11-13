Dear Republic,

We round out our contest winners for the Enthusiasm prompt (we may run additional pieces later on) with

’

demonstration that, whatever else we may be in despair over, the arc of history does indeed bend towards better game design.

-ROL

BOARD GAMES ARE IN A GOLDEN AGE!

There is a wooden shelf in a wood-paneled room older than every living person. A fishbowl-shaped light fixture hangs from a Gothic stem, supplying dim orange light. The height of a grandfather clock lurks at a murky hall’s end. You see a crusty tan futon some cat probably died on, a desk stacked with cigar boxes, and you smell a stale musk in the air. Welcome to Grandma’s basement! Come, see what’s on these shelves:

There is Trivial Pursuit on top of Scruples on top of Life on top of Clue on top of some brown thing called “Clever Endeavor.” The other shelf contains jigsaw puzzles. On top of them is the overturned corpse of a house spider, its legs crisp and brittle as a ring of dried sauce around a bottle’s mouth. No one’s touched these things in years.

The novel Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett has a quip about a copy of Queen’s Greatest Hits showing up in every car even though no one remembers ever buying it. I think this stack of “classic” games, with their faded Milton Bradley logos aligned, is of similar provenance. What kind of scumbag would buy Scruples? Don’t they know how dangerous that is? Someone who’s not careful might take it out and play it!

Now, I almost understand buying Monopoly. It’s a worthy rite of passage, for its gameplay is society in miniature: it’s all interconnected, frustrating, corrupt, and no one can fully explain how it works.

But Trivial Pursuit is instantly dated. Clue suffers from unbalanced gameplay; likewise Risk and Axis & Allies, which you’ve also long disowned for philosophical reasons which you have forgotten. Life, Trouble, Sorry… those words together don’t bode well, and they don’t conjure great memories either: you remember being a kid and realizing “board” sounded like “bored,” and that solidified your annoyance into a talking point, and you realized Chutes & Ladders and Hi-Ho Cherry-O denied human free will, and it was indoor recess, and life was miserable. That’s what board games were all about.

Then, in January 2015, it was announced that the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line and several other players were “completely addicted” to the board game Catan. I know people who heard about Catan for the first time from that story, which surprised me; Catan was a mainstay in my family for over a decade by then. My dad had a friend living in Germany who brought back a copy. He played it for the first time in German. (Luckily it’s not a text-heavy game.) This was the late nineties, I think. Catan was big over there. It won a board game design award called the Spiel des Jahres. Countless imitators soon followed and the “eurogame” genre was born, but I had no idea. I was a little kid. Carcassonne and Catan and Ticket to Ride had maps and wooden pieces and bright colors and an appealing chessy elegance. I didn’t know those games were much newer than Clue and Risk and Monopoly. I just knew they were better.

When I play a game like Monopoly today I find it grossly imbalanced. This experience is common, and only becoming more so; read a few reviews of it or of Risk on BoardGameGeek sometime to find legions of millennials and zoomers wondering “did they even play test this thing? The mechanics are totally broken!” Someone will bring up hotels being strategically anathema; the nerds have run their calculations and declared hotels unworthy, so now players in the know avoid them and a core game mechanic sits abandoned, like the mid-range jumper, like the sacrifice bunt.

I sense, in hindsight, a Moneyball-style revolution in game design efficiency. Play-testing got more rigorous. Layers of complexity were added to preserve balance in some games (nerdy adults, the target audience, will gladly handle an extra set of dice or pieces). Still, in “eurogames,” in true German design tradition, elegance remained key. Take Catan’s robber: it’s a catchup mechanism that can be explained in ten seconds and remembered forever. Roll a seven, move the robber, block a spot, steal a card. Seven, like craps.

Parks is a brilliant game from 2019 that I play with my college friends and recently taught to my other grandparents. Its board is linear; about a dozen randomized spaces. Pieces (little wooden hikers) move forward, never backward, like pawns. Move too slow, you’ll get left behind and miss goodies. Too fast, the other players will mop up goodies after you. Every mechanic is perfectly balanced. There’s a camera for taking pictures and canteens and gear, and the goal is to visit beautiful national parks. Did I mention that many of the best new games sport pastoral themes while slyly acknowledging that they will be fiercely competitive in practice? They are not shy about trying to be art.

And it’s not just strategy games. Most new party games, I’ve found (e.g. Wavelength, Snake Oil, Articulate!), run circles around the old ones. To me this hints at a virtuous cycle of prestige, perhaps initiated by those newly-unified ‘90s Germans who, in deciding to start handing out game design awards, may have accidentally sparked a golden age. (If anyone reading this has an inside industry scoop, please comment!)

It’s dangerously easy, of course, to assume newer things are always better. This belief is called “Whig history,” and it will get you yelled at on Twitter. But games are, I think, one of the strongest cases of clear and dramatic improvement in a near-universal part of the human experience.

King Tut was buried with some of his favorite board games, which we still have a good idea of how to play today. Medieval India gave us the greatest strategy game of all time. Enlightenment-era card games like cribbage augmented deep strategy with addictive doses of luck. Those are the Bible and Homer of games, and still many people’s favorites, but if you poll a few avid board game players on their personal Mt. Rushmore, the past few decades will dominate. (The consensus favorite board game among my friends and family would be Catan, first published in 1995; and the consensus favorite card game among the same would be Wizard, first published in 1986.)

My grandma is a soft-spoken Midwestern widow who has been retired for many years. She likes to read and bake. I used to see her on holidays and, other than that, didn’t see or speak with her all that often. My brother and I used to say sometimes, half-jokingly: “What does Grandma do all day?”

And she had Trivial Pursuit, Scruples, Life, Clue, and some brown thing called Clever Endeavor on a shelf in her rarely-seen basement.

I forget who came up with the idea of a Tuesday game night. We’d usually have five or six people available since my aunt and cousins live in the area. We could take turns bringing games of our choice. We could bring food and wine from time to time. It was something to do.

Two years later, fifty-eight different games have now been played by our group. Almost all are new — designed in 1990 or later. Clever Endeavor wasn’t awful, but lacked replay value. It’s no Codenames, or Chameleon, or Carcassonne. Or Telestrations After Dark. Or Fluxx. It’s certainly no Catan. And great new ones debut every few weeks! You can follow game publishers like record labels to discover fresh releases.

I first met my cousin’s fiancé, now my friend, at Game Night. Most of us did. Like most men, I’m bad at making friends, so this is a big win. One more friend group, one more fantasy football league… and not an uncommon story! Dungeons & Dragons is a world-class social glue. Magic: The Gathering is still huge in game stores I walk into. I saw people make friends playing Yu-Gi-Oh in the band room during lunch hour in high school. These kinds of games were unheard of when my Grandma was my age — though I bet I could’ve taught a bunch of kids in the ‘60s to play them just as easily. There’s nothing preventing their minds from grasping such a thing. It’s just chronological injustice. I bet if I brought Catan or Dominion onto the Titanic I’d make at least a dozen new acquaintances before the ship began to sink.

It’s not always easy to appreciate bright spots in our modern malaise. Techno-optimism was common when I was a kid, but today it is like Scientology — a fringe luxury belief scarcely seen outside California. When I read RoL’s essay contest prompt, I took it as a challenge: in what areas have I seen clear, uncontroversial improvement within my own lifetime? Sports are in HD, but that means all the schlocky DraftKings logos are in HD too. Music discovery is easier than ever, but at the expense of aspiring musicians who Spotify is ripping off and crowding out with AI slop. All tech breakthroughs have downsides!

Okay, I asked myself — so what about non-tech improvements?

And then I remembered where I was driving on this Tuesday night.

Noah Smits

