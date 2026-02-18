Dear Republic,

Longevity-maxxing, botox furor, AI girlfriends—midway through the 2020s, bodies are in a brave new world. That’s why we at the Republic are running a new series about the body positivity movement, just under ten years out from Ashley Graham’s landmark Sports Illustrated cover. Kicking us off is Cafe Hysteria writer Madison Huizinga to take us through the evolution and devolution of the body positivity movement.

- ROL

BODY POSITIVITY IS A MYTH

For a young girl, the process of becoming aware of your body often involves learning what’s wrong with it before learning what’s right with it. This means becoming in tune with the ache of a scraped knee or a stomach bug, and also becoming conscious of others’ disdain for your fixed qualities. Your height, your weight, your frame, the rate at which you’re developing, and so on.

I was the tallest girl in my class for most of my schooling years, and “big” was the word used to describe me, a consequence of elementary schoolers’ limited vocabularies. I was also one of the first kids to hit puberty, and my girl classmates made it clear that they could tell, tugging at my shirt and yanking down my pants on the playground.

A childhood of being poked and prodded at—being corrected at the ballet barre, and teased in the schoolyard—sharply contrasted an adolescence of body consciousness. I became a teenager in the 2010s, towards the end of the Obama administration, when many thought we had solved for wokeness. “Body positivity” became a buzzy term, mainly used when discussing representation in film, TV, and advertisements. Fat jokes began to teeter out in mainstream media after Pitch Perfect. “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2014. Ashley Graham became the first size 16 model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2016. Lizzo released “Truth Hurts” as a single in 2017 and became the unofficial spokesperson for fat people in pop culture. Plus-size models began appearing in ads for makeup, skincare, activewear, you name it.

A community of fat influencers and content creators also began growing in popularity online, reclaiming the word “fat” from its former association as a pejorative. It felt as though our collective cultural consciousness grew—we learned that body size isn’t always causally related to health outcomes. One can eat well and exercise regularly while being fat. Thin people can neglect nutrition and fitness and remain thin. Body composition isn’t just dependent on behavior, but also genetics. During this period of consciousness-raising, “fat” as a physical descriptor disappeared from my friends’ vocabularies.

However, this new embrace of varying body sizes didn’t mean that beauty standards disappeared. If anything, they simply adapted to the times. Being “thick” or “slim thick” became the new bodily standard of hotness, a sharp contrast to the skinny ambitions of the early 2000s. Brazilian butt lifts (or BBLs), a dangerous surgical operation that increases one’s butt size, grew in popularity in the 2010s. In the aughts, reality TV stars would stare at their rears in dismay, asking their friends if their asses looked fat. In 2017, SZA would sing about her ass not being fat enough.

I don’t think there’s been a period in modern history when all bodies were radically accepted. Beauty standards have never fully slipped from our grasp, just adapted to the times. But if I were to identify a time when we got the closest to this ideal of total acceptance, even just symbolically, it would perhaps be the 2010s.

On the other hand, in the 2020s, many argue that we’ve returned to the “skinny” ideal. Skinny jeans and low-rise pants are back in style. GLP-1 drugs, originally engineered for type 2 diabetes patients, are widely available and used purely for cosmetic reasons. Many correlate the rise of “skinny” with the rise of conservatism in America. Under Trump’s regime, women are frail, incapacitated, wasting away—a reflection of our protections under an alt-right regime. Physical disempowerment reflects political disenfranchisement.

I see the connections, but I also feel like the “return” of “skinny” is tied to a new era of cosmetic transparency. In an effort to seem more relatable to their young, suburban girl following, it-girls like Alix Earle and Kylie Jenner are sharing specific details about their cosmetic work on social media, even providing specific sizing details and doctor recommendations for breast augmentation. This behavior is widely regarded as commendable, as the celebrity women aren’t misleading young girls into thinking that their appearances are natural. Young girls shouldn’t feel insecure about their genetic lack, because looking like Alix or Kylie is virtually impossible if one relies on genetics alone.

On the other hand, cosmetic transparency also has a way of destigmatizing cosmetic procedures, making it seem more normal to identify a lack and correct it using invasive means. Western feminists, solely concerned with individual choice, will tell you that this is something worth celebrating. Those who recognize sexism and sizeism as systemic issues will tell you that it’s not a net good. That “cosmetic procedures being stigmatized” is another one of those fake problems, like cellulite or acne scarring, that is created for the sole reason of selling snake oil to treat it.

All the same, “cosmetic transparency” has ushered in an era of overt, cosmetic honesty—an honesty that some might deem to be “radical.” Loving yourself has less to do with loving the body you have and more to do with giving yourself the body you “deserve,” by any means necessary. Girls on TikTok are made to feed into superstitions, reposting videos as a means of “manifesting” rich men, as well as skinny bodies. They’re fed what’s essentially regurgitated pro-ana content, wherein health foods like olive oil are demonized for their caloric value, and trend diets (like the excessive protein fad of the moment) are pushed.

The way that we measure progress surrounding “women’s issues” is quite fraught. There is “policy,” sure. There are rates of literacy, education, and employment. Physical and mental health markers. But so few of us are looking at these things day-to-day, unless we are conducting the research ourselves.

Instead, we look to our screens and ask ourselves what we’re seeing, qualitatively. What do we see “represented”? And since media industries, like all industries, have a bottom line to meet, we will most likely see what’s most profitable at that given moment. Sometimes that’s three dozen foundation shades and an expanded selection of athleisure sizes, all advertised on models with various looks, expanding the customer profile. Other times, it’s one particular girl, who only a subset of the population look like. It becomes more lucrative to sell a multitude of products to help girls look like this one girl than to cater to everyone where they are.

How we, as a culture, feel about bodies of different sizes at any given time has less to do with what’s “normalized” and more to do with what will garner the most monetary returns. The fact that we even feel such intense feelings about such specific parts of our bodies—“strawberry legs,” hip dips, blackheads, and what have you—is a predestined phenomenon, decided for us by a group of men sitting around a table somewhere. Whether curves or straight lines are in for the year is a result of what it-girl decides to get boosted that particular season, and in turn, what trend forecasters will report back to their employers, who will in turn crank out their lines of denim for the season, broadcasting the trend back to the world like a Bat Signal.

Young people have always been influenced by media, be it magazines, radio, or television. Fifty years ago, these channels felt inescapable, the influence utterly suffocating. Today, that feeling is only exacerbated. Media—and entertainment, more specifically - surround us at every turn. Our smartphones are pocket computers, but also pocket magazines, radios, televisions, cinemas, public forums, and so on. We have never been so overexposed to forces indirectly insinuating and directly saying what’s in and what’s out, always for a profit-driven ulterior motive.

With the velocity at which trends cycle in this speedy media economy, I don’t think we’ll ever be able to define, declaratively, the state of “body positivity.” As what we see on screen and online continues to oscillate, so too will our values. The only way that we will achieve true “body positivity” is by divesting from these larger forces influencing beauty standards. By shunning the algorithm, by turning the noise off. By learning to have informed opinions, rather than merely adopting the noisiest point of view.

Truth be told, I feel the most positive about my body—and all bodies—when I am not seeing representations of them refracted at me in blue light. There is far more empathy to gain for myself and others by reading, conversing, and existing in the physical world, with its tangible, flesh-and-blood entities. If we solely measure progress by what’s being sold to us, we will find ourselves in a never-ending relay, jogging back to square one, before sprinting ahead, only to jog back to start again.

Madison Huizinga is a Los Angeles-based writer and founder of the weekly culture newsletter Cafe Hysteria, which centers on women, media, art, and growing up on the internet. Her work has been referenced in Dazed Digital, The Polyester Podcast, and The Substack Post, and she’s also been published in Haloscope Magazine. When she’s not writing, Madison can be found dancing in ballet class, hiking around Griffith Park, or cooking an elaborate meal with her loved ones. To find more of her work, check out her Substack, Cafe Hysteria, or check out her website.