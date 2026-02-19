Dear Republic,

We’re excited to have Body Type author Mikala Jamison weighing in for our body positivity series. When the going gets tough…

- ROL

BODY POSITIVITY ISN’T DEAD

When I see people claim that body positivity is “dead” or “out” or “over”—which happens on a daily basis, at this point—I’ve started to have a perhaps ungenerous thought: Why have you given up so easily?

This is perhaps ungenerous because I know that people are reacting to painful realities: there is a “return to the unabashed, public coveting of emaciation,” as Juno Kelly wrote, in many corners of the culture. Plus-sized models and influencers have seen less work and fewer sponsorship deals within the past two years, coinciding with the rise in GLP-1 use. Mike Tyson essentially called everybody “fat and nasty” in a Super Bowl commercial.

All of this is dispiriting, potentially dangerous, and antithetical to the way I’d like the American culture around bodies and weight to feel in my lifetime. Also, though: None of this means body positivity is dead.

When people say it is, it seems they’re often referring to the social movement that peaked in the mainstream in the 2010s, when body-positive influencers gained tremendous traction online, plus-size models showed up more on runways and in ad campaigns, and brands like Dove and Aerie capitalized on “BoPo” to sell stuff, because that’s what brands do.

I think it’s a travesty that the movement has lost steam in the mainstream and in the eyes of craven corporate shareholders because that has caused people to lose work, has made various body shapes and sizes less represented and visible, and has made life harder for a lot of fat people in particular. But my other ungenerous thought, then: Was body positivity only “alive” for you when it was popular and reflected on the shelves at Target?

Wouldn’t the moment when these social and cultural rollbacks are happening be the precise time to amplify the ethos of the movement, to demonstrate its worth? Why are people scattering handfuls of soil atop body positivity’s burial plot instead of grabbing their shovels to do some goddamn grave digging?

Body positivity was and still is a radical concept in a culture that’s long been biased against any bodies that aren’t white, thin, young, and not disabled. We’re talking about sweeping social and political change – that tends to move at a glacial and incremental pace. I fear that a lot of people thought we saw a complete upheaval in how the United States population perceives bodies and weight within the space of 10 years, and then rested on their laurels about it.

I don’t intend to be a “Well, actually” asshole here, but I suspect the mid-2010s BoPo thing was not as popular as many people felt it was. Jessica Grose, New York Times opinion writer, spoke about this last year on “The Opinions” podcast:

You would see models who were not model size on the runway. It was never predominant. There was maybe one, and brands were more bullied into making more size inclusive lines. [...] I remember at the time, parents of teenage girls were like, yeah, the body positivity movement has not reached this middle school. So I don’t ever think that it was dominant…

The body positivity movement did a lot of good work, but the work was not done. With sweeping social and political change, it often never is.

Let me be clear: When a social movement makes its way into the mainstream, it can lead to more availability of consumer goods (like extended clothing sizes) or changes in policies (like France banning ultra-thin models in 2015) that benefit the public enormously. Any outcry if such things are rolled back is justified, but these rollbacks also do not prohibit individuals from themselves being positive. As I wrote in a post in my newsletter, Body Type:

If we define body positivity as “a social movement that promotes a positive view of all bodies, regardless of size, shape, skin tone, gender, and physical abilities,” I take the point that this movement is weakened or diminished if bodies of various sizes, shapes, etc., have less presence in all corners of society. But individual people can still be body positive, and take from the ethos of this movement the increased ability to see their own body more positively. While I’d of course prefer that brands and media were more obviously body positive per this definition, I frankly don’t give a shit what’s en vogue with them so long as real people in the real world are finding ways to feel better in and about their bodies.

If you, like me, grew up around people who couldn’t go 10 minutes without criticizing their own bodies or someone else’s—family members, friends, classmates, teachers, doctors, basically every human you knew—you surely understand the deleterious effects of that environment. I certainly do, it contributed to an eating disorder I had for a decade of my young life.

That’s also why I know that the opposite matters a great deal: If you are around people who don’t bash themselves for daring to eat a cookie, who don’t make snide remarks about the coworker who’s gained weight, who don’t constantly drone on about whatever absurd crash diet they’re trying, and who seem generally peaceful about their own bodies and others’, you are more likely to feel that a positive view of all bodies is something Americans can realize in our culture landscape if we’re not so quick to roll over on it because it’s not trendy anymore.

The very good news is, you can exhibit and model body positivity for yourself and other people regardless of what’s going on in the media or out in the wider world. I’ve written before that while some people seem to define body positivity as something like, “the movement to ensure famous plus-size people are perpetually enamored of their bodies and never lose weight,” that’s simply not my bag. I came to feel positive about my body, and others’ too, when I recovered from a binge eating disorder that was slowly killing me and fell in love with strength training; those things were concurrent with weight loss for me, and the strength training that’s given me a more profound sense of autonomy, power, and self-respect than I’ve ever known took place in gyms where I interacted with and taught classes for people of myriad shapes, sizes, and ages.

From becoming a “gym person” (which also contributed to making me a smaller person), I learned that the body I feel best in is something like 30 pounds heavier than what I thought it “should” be. I divested from the interminable chasing of thinness at any cost. I became deeply invested in helping other people feel good about their bodies and find ways of moving that work for them—so much so that I started a newsletter and wrote a book about it. I became attuned to so many shades of feeling people have about their bodies, and so I learned to speak and think more compassionately about bodies in general. I don’t think I am anything even approaching perfect in the realm of body politics and discourse, but I do believe I am the most body positive, in its truest sense, I have ever been. I’ve sought and continue to seek this state of being, even as the culture around bodies shifts toward something that worries me.

What worries me more, though, is that people might give up on defining and reaching a similar state themselves whenever the cultural going gets rough where bodies are concerned. I don’t mean to be cynical, I mean to be realistic: that will likely continue to happen in cycles, over and over, forever. I think we should be prepared. I also think if we get a little more resilient, a little more tenacious, and a little more dedicated to this movement as a long game, we will be.

Mikala Jamison is a D.C.-based author of the forthcoming exercise memoir-slash-guide, The Forever Project, and the writer of the Body Type newsletter. She also writes for places like The Atlantic, and has been a group fitness instructor, a competitive powerlifter, and a reporter who rappelled down a skyscraper for a story. You can follow her on Instagram, where she tries to be engaging on camera and sometimes succeeds, even in a robe. She has some live events coming up in the D.C. area you should stay tuned for.