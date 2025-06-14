The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Daniel Solow
I like that he's open to criticizing other writers, but he also criticizes himself.

I tend to dislike fiction that seems to know the answer. I remember reading a quote, maybe from James Baldwin, that went something like, "When you sit down to write you have to forget you know anything." So absolutely show how society makes someone into a loser, but don't allow yourself to think, "I know how society should be set up to prevent this." When I can tell a lot about a writer's politics from their writing, I have noticed that the writing is usually bad.

Daniel Oppenheimer
Great interview. My two cents is that I wish Taylor, who seems so profoundly liberal in his energies, would stop bashing liberalism as though it's only its most superficial manifestation. The guy's such a liberal in his bones, obviously.

