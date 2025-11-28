The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Liam Noble
7h

Sarah, I really enjoyed this essay. It’s the first of the Bullshit Jobs essays to actually say anything worth note. I appreciate your incisive jabs at the parasitic capital system, and relating it to corporate culture. Your critiques of the other authors were well said (especially highlighting the “elephant in the room” bit which made me lol)

Tachi
7h

Pretty solid, assuming we're working with Graeber's framework, it was quite insightful to realise that there are multiple causes of these jobs

Some coming from the need for people on the top to feel important, others are a result of piled up mistakes and poorly conceived ideas

But the part you're describing might be an overlap with with a broader issue. Some people might find these jobs boring and distressing and others might wholeheartedly believe that they're enabling unprecedented prosperity, but regardless the truth is that increasingly more and more money is made from being a middleman and "optimizing" actual work

And whilst such jobs can be vastly beneficial, even if not strictly necessary, the fact that they enabled profits greater than any typical productive work has acted as a perverse incentive. They've grown many times in excess of what would actually be optimal for the overall economy because everyone chased this nicer, more prestigious and better paid type of work without questioning "ok but is that really needed and beneficial past a certain point"

