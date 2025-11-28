Dear Republic,

Happy Thanksgiving. Hope everybody’s grateful. Yadda yadda. Now back to our bullshit jobs debate.

-ROL

BULLSHIT JOBS ARE MONEY LAUNDERING

Their intellectual framework collapsed on me so quickly — like whipped cream left in the hot sun.

“Meaningless swamps of administration, long tides of emails, endless Zoom meetings.”

That’s how they describe bullshit jobs.

If that’s the range, if that’s the depth, then their analysis is unlikely to be either wide or deep.

Maybe I’m ruining the debate already.

Maybe they’re thinking, “What debate? This isn’t supposed to be a debate.”

But I want the debate.

It should be a debate.

Look at the recent pieces by Koroly, McCann, Petersen — all smart writers, but all circling the same narrow lens. They treat the personal malaise — the discomfort of people stuck in bullshit jobs — as if it’s the central issue, when it’s really just the prima facie layer. They frame bullshit jobs as an aesthetic irritation, a vibe, a mood, a personal discomfort.

For fifteen years I worked inside blue-chip corporations as a technologist, a computer-science engineer — and none of my jobs were real. I titled my book Fatamorgana because that’s what it all felt like: a mirage. In nature, a fatamorgana forms during a temperature inversion, common over oceans, deserts, and ice. When light bends between warm and cold air layers, it produces strange illusions. People standing on shore see ships floating in the sky. I’ve never seen one myself, but in the photos others have taken, those floating ships look very real.

My jobs, my work, were fatamorgana — a mirage. A double mirage, in fact. It felt unreal that I could drift through so many bullshit roles, across companies and titles, for so many years, without anyone noticing I wasn’t doing anything of real value. And at the same time, I built a mirage for everyone else: I made it look like those jobs were real when, in truth, my work was pure signaling — the appearance of work, not actual work.

I spent years in that unreal environment, signaling work instead of doing work. When you do that long enough, the unreality starts spilling into everything. You start to doubt more than the job. I caught myself thinking about the simulation hypothesis a lot — more than I’d like to admit — and not as a thought experiment. It starts to feel real. That’s how you lose your mind.

But even with all that, I’m still not interested in the vibe-and-mood, personal-malaise framing — however tempting it is. And I’ll go further: it’s not just that I’m uninterested. Any writing on bullshit jobs that ignores the economic side — the cost, the inefficiency, the extraction, the morality — isn’t just uninformed. It’s irresponsible.

If your writing on bullshit jobs ignores the economic extraction they enable — the deadweight cost to society, the inequality they produce, the techno-feudalism — then you’re not engaging with the subject. You’re ignoring the truth, choosing the mud, and settling comfortably into it. Either it’s a major blind spot or a failure of conscience.

If you write about bullshit jobs without once mentioning predatory capitalism, monopolization, value extraction, public resource mismanagement, or the political–business networks that sustain all of it, then the burden of proof is on you to show whether the omission was oversight — or complicity.

Koroly doesn’t ask why bullshit jobs exist structurally; he asks why bullshit jobs feel bad. He even uses “elephant in the room” twice — which would be amusing if it weren’t so revealing.

First time: “There remains tremendous elephant in the room: is self-employment free from bullshit?”

Second time: “And even larger and more overwhelming elephant in the room: bullshit jobs are not a new emerging phenomenon.”

Alex McCann advises us: “We are all aware of the fiction of the corporate job yet unable to escape it. As such, we’re best off exploiting this structure to our advantage. Use your desk and your salary to build your own thing.”

What is that? It’s not advice. It’s an invitation to persist in corruption.

Anne Helen Petersen claims “actual bullshit jobs are rare.” That’s comically wrong. She romanticizes the mid-century model and sees the 1950s welfare-state consensus as the stabilizing golden era. She is frozen in some other time — pre-financialization, pre-offshoring, pre-automation, pre-bullshit jobs ballooning.

She says the system is eroding faster than career professionals can adapt. And that’s supposed to be the goal — that we adapt? First, no: adaptation shouldn’t be the goal. Second, it’s not even true that we can’t adapt. We do. We always do.

I remember when managers signaled their “hard-working” status by emailing on weekends. Then, slowly, it became uncool. Why? Because as the work became more abstract, more self-referential, and more obviously fake, urgency itself started to look embarrassing — like, who are you fooling? So we adapted. Overnight, the definition of a “good manager” became the manager who doesn’t email their staff on weekends.

Then the next year those same managers started preaching “work–life balance.” And you’re like — what? That’s new. But it’s just another adaptation. As our bullshit jobs became more obviously bullshit, the culture had to evolve. We had to slow down. And one year you slow down a bit, the next year even more. That’s why remote jobs proliferated — they created the perfect conditions to really slow down.

Then lately the bios started changing. Suddenly everyone is “father” or “mother” first — on LinkedIn, on internal corporate pages, everywhere. Look at Vivek’s ‘About’ on X: Father. Husband. Entrepreneur. Candidate for Governor of Ohio. That ordering is not accidental. The work identity keeps getting pushed further out, even at work.

The elite always adapts.

We re-strand the identity stack so we can still feel good about participating in a system. The titles change, the language softens, the labels get rearranged — we adjust to the new reality, but we never give up our seats. We still draw the salaries and prop up the system.

Anyone who’s ever looked at

’s FIRE

knows exactly how bullshit jobs in finance, insurance, real estate, and I would add consulting drain value from the real economy.

FIRE is the largest industry sector by ‘value added’ overall, despite the fact that this sector does not produce anything in the literal sense. It mostly extracts rents on assets and phenomena that already exist or are theorized to be produced downstream.

He backs it up with hard numbers, of course. FIRE is the biggest contributor to the economy on paper, even though it doesn’t actually create anything. It makes money by speculating on existing assets or on things that might be developed downstream — by the real sectors: manufacturing, agriculture, construction, transportation, retail, health care.

The “value” they generate must come from somewhere else: fees, rents, arbitrage, layers of intermediation, financial engineering.

Bullshit jobs are money laundering. They siphon money from the real economy — through hidden fees, mandatory insurance payments, inflated college costs — and funnel it upward into the extractive tiers staffed by symbolic labor. And on top of that, bullshit jobs supply the economic legitimacy that makes the whole operation look clean. It’s money laundering and legitimacy laundering.

Yes, in theory insurance “enables” productive work — farmers insure their crops so they can plant, businesses insure liability so they can operate, everyone sleeps better. But in a bubble-after-bubble, stagnating, late-stage capitalist economy — technologized, automated, and financialized to the bone — that’s all it is: theory. In practice, modern insurance makes its money the same way every other FIRE sector does: financial engineering, risk-trading, asset management.

You can see this… feel this. You don’t need to read Musa al-Gharbi on FIRE, or

on stagnation, or Varoufakis on technocapitalism to know it’s true.

Why is the first-time home buyer in the US now in their forties? Why is Blackstone buying up housing across the U.S.? Why is a currency-exchange booth running a Black Friday discount on converting money?

Just oddity after oddity.

This is what financialization — what late-stage capitalism — keeps spitting out.

That’s why it’s absurd — actually obscene — to place the emotional well-being of the laptop class at the center of any argument.

Trying to ‘fix’ how privileged knowledge workers feel about their jobs is such a pathetic altar to kneel at — a useless, compromised cause that only makes the whole system worse.

If that is the intellectual framework, if that is the ceiling, then we’re screwed. Our kids are screwed. They’ll either end up in bullshit jobs — performing, extracting, pretending — or in real jobs where they will be drained while bullshit-job people obscure the system that’s exploiting them.

We need exposés. The real exposes. The ones that trace the extraction, the incentives, the power structures, the fraud baked into the system.

Who’s going to write them? It has to be us — the insiders. The ones who’ve lived it. We need to step out of the shadows and write about what we’ve seen. We need to tell the world what we actually do. We need to tell our kids — so they know what not to become.

Sarah Majdov is a computer engineer and technologist who spent years in what she calls the “Goldilocks position” of corporate life—right in the middle, high enough to glimpse strategy, low enough to understand execution. She is the author of Fatamorgana.

