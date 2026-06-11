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Ben's avatar
Ben
7h

That strip meant so much to me, as an 80s kid, most of my vocabulary came from it. I do wish he’d see his fans as kindred spirits as opposed to strangers to keep out. We’d all be fascinated to hear what he has to say

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Paul Clayton's avatar
Paul Clayton
10hEdited

Very informative and interesting. I like Watterson's insistence on his art being art not cheap fluff toys stuffed and sewn together by child labor in China or Pakistan.

Yeah, this divide between the creators and the hucksters will always be with us.

I wrote a novel, managed to sell it to a NYC publishing house. When they book came out, they asked me to write another. I drew up an outline for two more. Got a contract and now had a trilogy. I wanted to move on. I had a different kind of novel I wanted to see published. They weren't interested. They wanted one just like the other one. We--me, the editor, and the agent--parted ways.

I've never regretted it.

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