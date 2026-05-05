Dear Republic,

A month ago, we wrote to you asking for substances — that is, pieces about substances that help you write. Below is Bethany Bruno's response.

-ROL

CANDLE, CANDLE, BURNING BRIGHT

Before I can write, I have to light a candle.

Not a special candle. Not one blessed by a nineteenth-century poet or poured by a woman in Hudson, New York, who calls herself a scent alchemist. I don’t need soy. I don’t need beeswax. I don’t need a wooden wick that crackles like a tasteful fireplace in a Nancy Meyers movie. It just has to smell good.

That’s my substance.

Some writers had absinthe or booze or coffee strong enough to strip paint. I have Warm Vanilla Sugar. Or Apple Pumpkin. Or whatever vaguely aspirational scent I found on sale at Target because the label suggested I might become the kind of woman who has a writing practice instead of a tab open called how long can chicken stay in the fridge.

I’m not loyal to one fragrance. I don’t have a signature scent of genius. I’m not Proust with his madeleine, unless the madeleine came in a jar and smelled faintly of clove. My standards are broad. Citrus, pine, amber, fig, sea salt, bakery smells so aggressive it seems I’ve been stress-baking since dawn. I’ll take all of it. I just don’t want anything sterile or punishing. No Fresh Cotton. No Rain. No candle that smells like a waiting room where somebody’s about to say, “We’d like a few more images.”

A candle doesn’t make me a better writer. Let’s be clear. A bad sentence written next to a candle is still a bad sentence. It just smells better while disappointing me.

What the candle does do is convince me writing is about to happen.

Without it, I’m just a woman in leggings opening her laptop while ignoring laundry, dishes, and low-level dread. With it, I’m a writer at work. The room changes. I change. The air says something’s happening here. We are no longer puttering around the house. We are entering the realm of Art.

I realize how stupid that sounds. I don’t care.

Years ago, while scrolling YouTube late at night instead of doing anything useful, I stumbled across a witchy woman explaining that before she does anything important, she lights a candle. A meeting. A conversation. A task. Anything. She said it had never failed her.

This should’ve struck me as unscientific and mildly unhinged. Instead, I thought, Well, that makes sense.

Writing requires an embarrassing amount of self-deception. You have to convince yourself that what you’re about to do matters, even though no one asked for it and the first paragraph will almost certainly be bad. You have to generate seriousness out of thin air. The candle helps. Priests have incense. I have Spiced Orange Clove.

Mostly, I think, I need the room to stop smelling like ordinary life. Ordinary life isn’t conducive to sentences. Ordinary life smells like old coffee, dog hair, dishwasher steam, and the moral accusation of unfolded laundry. A candle can’t erase any of that, but it can cast a flattering spell over it. Once it’s lit, the clutter looks less like evidence of personal failure and more like texture. Atmosphere. The unpaid bill becomes part of the scene.

This is how easily I can be manipulated.

People talk about writing as if it comes from talent and discipline and fierce inner necessity. That’s part of it, sure. But a lot of writing, at least for me, comes from trickery. You have to trick yourself into beginning. Trick yourself into staying seated. Trick yourself into believing the sentence can still be saved. My candle is part of the con. It tells my brain this hour has been chosen. That I’m not merely hiding from my responsibilities but tending to an interior life.

I suspect what I really love isn’t the smell but the permission.

Lighting the candle creates a threshold. Before it, I’m answering emails, reheating coffee, wondering if I should wipe down the baseboards. After it, I’m somebody who may yet produce a decent paragraph. Otherwise I’m just myself, which is often not enough. Myself gets distracted. Writing-self is a little more hopeful, a little more grandiose, and much easier to access when the room smells faintly of cedar.

I know this borders on superstition.

If the flame is strong, I take it as a good sign. If the wick drowns in wax, I start to wonder whether the essay is cursed. If the candle tunnels, I feel vaguely betrayed. A candle that goes out on its own introduces a darkness both practical and existential. Did it lack oxygen, or did I?

This isn’t rational, but neither is writing. You sit alone and try to force language into meaning. Of course you become a little ceremonial about it. Athletes have lucky socks. Writers buy a three-wick candle called Midnight Orchard and hope it’ll carry the third paragraph.

And sometimes, against all logic, it does.

Not because the scent improves the prose; it doesn’t. But it does make me more willing to remain in the room long enough to fix what’s broken. It turns writing from a confrontation into an invitation. A candle says: stay here. Pay attention. This may be difficult, but it doesn’t have to feel bleak.

That may be the whole appeal. I don’t need a glamorous vice. I don’t need mescaline, cocaine, or fifty cups of coffee a day. I need a tiny domestic flame and a smell that suggests a woman with a rich inner life and maybe a shawl has recently stepped out of the room.

So no, I can’t write until something is burning.

Not me or my career. Just a candle from the clearance shelf with a name like Golden Orchard or Autumn Hearth or Sea Salt Morning, which is nonsense, but useful nonsense. I light it. I wait a minute. The room shifts. My mind follows.

Then, with any luck, I write.

And if I don’t, at least the failure smells nice.

Bethany Bruno is a Floridian author. She holds a BA in English from Flagler College and an MA from the University of North Florida. Her work has appeared in more than a hundred literary journals and magazines, including The Threepenny Review, The Sun, McSweeney’s, River Teeth’s Beautiful Things, and The Huffington Post. Her writing has been recognized with numerous honors, including the 2026 Saturday Evening Post Great American Fiction Contest, the Key West Art & Historical Society’s Tennessee Williams Short Story Contest, Inscape Journal’s 2025 Flash Contest, and Blue Earth Review’s Dog Daze Contest for Flash Fiction.