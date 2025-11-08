Dear Republic,

It seems appropriate that the last word — or at least last piece — in our Freud/Jung exchange shouldn’t exactly be an essay but should incorporate personal reflections, poetry, Dr. Who, and the collective unconscious aka Substack.

-ROL

CARL JUNG IS ON A BEACH WHILE SIGMUND FREUD IS IN THE CITY

An essay by

led me to thinking about why essays are more popular than fiction on Substack—or at least why some fiction writers seem more willing to read essays than their own genre.

As a fiction writer, I have to admit I find essays easier to read. I think it’s because, for me at least, it’s a straightforward path. There’s less mental work. This feels like a shameful admission and makes me uneasy, but essays seem more accessible, less dependent on a sophisticated array of devices, more corralled in a coherent part of the mind. The claims/argument are laid out plainly and awaiting engagement. And the engagement is a conscious, logical one.

With fiction, the engagement is more complex: allusion, metaphor, structure, style, context, and a host of etceteras come into play, as well as the interpretative entanglement of the subconscious…the work we do mentally “on the other side of waking” in the words of Jorge Luis Borges, when reading fiction. Fiction, like dreams, uses the logic of metaphor. And so reading fiction takes more work, more energy.

At least it seems so to me as I write this.

Why, as fiction writers, some of us feel this, well…is it laziness or is the process daunting enough to tempt us into an easier, less complex engagement? I don’t know, but I do know that the process of self-reflection about such preferences—the whats and the whys—is the thing that good literary fiction leads us to, but in a less direct, less literal way than an essay generally will. There’s a certain degree of subterranean activity involved in the sort of thinking fiction leads us to.

I’m not sure what the implications are at the moment, but it feels to me a bit like the difference between Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud: Freud is more mechanical in his approach, Jung more metaphorical and elaborate. I find it easier to understand what Freud’s claims are than Jung’s, whether or not I agree with them, but I find Jung more interesting and engaging, and his writing lingers in my mind longer. His world is harder to articulate because it is the difference between a machine and a forest, the one mechanistic and reductive, the other, like a Bach fugue, a place of wild and fertile growth, a genesis. And a genesis is what we look for in good fiction.

To say it again, in an attempt at more clarity, because we dream in the logic of metaphor—we know what images intrinsically or essentially are even when they are not overtly recognizable in a dream, or we recognize who a figure is although the resemblance is not physically apparent—and because this sort of thinking is embedded in our unconscious and shadows us this side of dreaming in our waking lives, (things that “tug on the coattails of the mind” as Maya Angelou says), for me Jung carries the greater freight and the greater weight in the world, certainly in the world of fiction and poetry.

This may be taking the trope too far, but I am approaching the position that an essay can be more prone to the strictly intellectual, and those that are can be more easily engaged with, though the concepts be challenging and anything but simple, whereas good fiction covers a number of existential fronts in addition to the more immediate ones of concept and craft. To put it another way, essays are more hierarchical in nature, fiction more gestalt.

An essay by D. H. Lawrence comes to mind. “Why the Novel Matters,” wherein he argues that the novel can contain all the other disciplines and fields, the whole of human experience whereas other disciplines cannot. A novel (the ultimate form of fiction writing?) can contain an essay, a poem, a short story, medicine, philosophy, psychology, theology, and all at once, but these disciplines in themselves cannot contain a novel.

So, too, in short fiction, albeit to a lesser degree. Fiction, then, is akin to the Tardis in the worlds of Doctor Who: it is bigger on the inside than on the outside, and perhaps that is why some of us are hesitant to open the door.

And yet, ironically, these very points seem all the more reason for fiction writers to open that door first, and most eagerly.

Nevertheless, when I make an attempt at certain fundamental understandings, I often turn to poetry, because, I think, that form comes very close to the logic we use in dreaming—Jungian logic: associative, metaphorical, suggestive:

On the Beach With Carl Jung

A man with white hair

points over the sea to an evening's

bright stars and

explains the universe

his utterance

is an image of word shapes

around lacunae from which

a sentence has fallen into my mind

"we must when trying to understand creation

see all things as metaphors and know

the divinity as a distant ocean whose influence

upon us is the equivalent

of tides and gravities…"

to bring such knowing

to this side of dreaming Jung writes

that the developed self is a blend

of opposing truths he

calls it coincidentia oppositorium

—coinciding opposites

Carl Jung is on a beach I do not understand

where an old man's words

reveal all objects in the universe

to be metaphors of meaning

—to see them whole is to understand

existence— wherein the shadows

of our alphabet are dreams as

old as memory

new as desire

they murmur that all objects are divine

and have two meanings

one manifest one hidden

Kazantzakis says the doors

to here and there are adjacent and

identical . . . . both green

both beautiful

…which leads me to the speculation that these forms (genres) of writing are all queries that are not really separate, inasmuch as they are not as siloed as we might imagine but are instead intertwined intimately. As Yeats writes: “O body swayed to music, O brightening glance / How can we tell the dancer from the dance?”

Which is, of course, Jungian. And which, ironically, might seem to bring me to a point that seems at first contrary to the opening position of this essay, but in fact is not. In light of, first, the coinciding of opposites, and second, the rooted connection of all speculative writing, one must admit that the world is both Jungian and Freudian. Just a little more Jungian.

Terrance Lane Millet is a writer, carpenter, educator, & other things. He writes on subjects on both sides of waking—whimsey, literature, and random speculations.

